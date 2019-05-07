More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Vanderbilt lands Notre Dame transfer D.J. Harvey

By Rob DausterMay 7, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT
The first truly significant commitment of the Jerry Stackhouse tenure at Vanderbilt happened on Tuesday.

D.J. Harvey, who spent the last two seasons at Notre Dame, announced that he will be transferring to Vanderbilt to finish out his college career. He battled injuries for much of his time in South Bend, but he did still manage to averaging 10.7 points and 3.9 boards as a sophomore.

Harvey is a talented kid. At one point during his high school career, he was considered a top 10 player in his class, but he ended up enrolling at Notre Dame as a four-star prospect. With a redshirt season on the books to get healthy, develop his body and improve his shooting, there’s a chance he could end up being an all-SEC caliber player when it is all said and done.

Tulsa graduate transfer Curran Scott headed to Clemson

By Travis HinesMay 6, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT
After two seasons at Tulsa, Curran Scott is going to Clemson.

The 6-foot-4 guard is joining the Tigers as a graduate transfer, he announced Monday.

“Thank you to my family and friends for supporting me throughout this process,” Scott wrote on social media. “I would also like to thank the coaches who recruited me as well. I have committed to Clemson University to play for (Brad Brownell) and his staff, Go Tigers!”

Scott, who began his career at Charlotte, averaged 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last season for the Golden Hurricane. He shot 39.4 percent from 3-point range, and will be joining a Clemson team that lost two of its three top scorers from lat year’s 20-14 NIT team.

Georgia lands four-star point guard Sahvir Wheeler

By Travis HinesMay 6, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT
Georgia’s already high-powered 2019 recruiting class got a big boost Monday.

Sahvir Wheeler, a four-star point guard from Houston, committed to Tom Crean and the Bulldogs, giving them a class of four four-star recruits and one five-star headliner in Anthony Edwards.

The 5-foot-8 Wheeler picked the Dawgs over Iowa State after visiting both schools. He previously had been committed to Texas A&M, but decided to look in another direction after the school parted ways with coach Billy Kennedy in March.

Wheeler’s commitment gives Georgia its point guard of the future as Crean looks to ramp up quickly in Athens after a debut season that saw the former Marquette and Indiana coach go 11-21 overall and 2-16 in the SEC. GIven the strength of this recruiting class, which also features top-100 recruits Christian Brown, Jaykwon Walton and Toumani Camara, allows for a quick rebuild, even if it means a youthful roster in 2019-20.

NYC jury begins deliberations at college hoops bribery trial

Associated PressMay 6, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
NEW YORK — A jury has begun deliberating in the trial of a once-aspiring business manager for NBA players and another man accused of bribing assistant college basketball coaches.

Deliberations began Monday after jurors heard closing arguments by lawyers for Christian Dawkins and youth basketball coach Merl Code. The jury ended the day without reaching a verdict.

Deliberations were to resume Tuesday.

The two men deny paying off coaches from major programs to get help landing NBA-bound players as clients. Dawkins testified that it wouldn’t make sense to bribe coaches because they have little influence over players’ decisions about agents and business managers.

Prosecutors say the men were caught in an FBI sting paying coaches thousands of dollars. Evidence included images from 2017 of Dawkins handing the coaches envelopes stuffed with cash.

Maryland lands commitment from Chol Marial

By Rob DausterMay 6, 2019, 11:56 AM EDT
2 Comments

Mark Turgeon landed a commitment on Monday from Chol Marial, a three-star prospect from the South Sudan and one of the highest risk-reward prospects in this class.

At one point in time, Marial was thought to be arguably the best big man in the Class of 2019, but he has missed most of the last three seasons due to injury. When he’s right, he’s a 7-foot-2, 230 pound shot-blocking presence that can also step out and make a three.

The question is going to be how much his development has been stunted in the time that he’s missed. Those are critical years, especially for a big man, and it is impossible to know at this point just how good he is. This is the kind of risk that you want to take if you are Maryland. You need some size with Bruno Fernando leaving, you already have a pair of really promising sophomores in Jalen Smith and Ricky Lindo, and with the injuries he’s already, there really is no downside beyond a scholarship that might have been left vacant otherwise.

Kentucky Derby DQ brings topic of video review back into conversation

By Rob DausterMay 6, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
Unless you have spent the last 48 hours living under a rock, you have probably seen or heard about the ending of the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

Country House was the second horse to cross the finish line, but after an objection, a video review and a disqualification that has left a sport that so few of us fully understand as the biggest topic of conversation at water coolers across America, the wire-to-wire winner — Maximum Security — was disqualified after he moved out of his lane and changed the outcome of the race.

I’ll let the race-horsing experts be the ones to discuss that specific incident, but the way that it all played out brings to mind some of the biggest and most dramatic moments in sports in recent years. Take, for example, this year’s NFL Playoffs, when a clear and blatant pass interference penalty on the Patriots was not called, costing the Saints their shot at the Super Bowl. In the football they play across the pond, there was a wildly controversial finish that saw two season-defining goals in a Champions League Quarterfinal match go to video review. One goal stood. One goal, the winner scored by Raheem Sterling in extra time, was wiped away.

College basketball has yet to really have a defining video review moment. If there is one, it’s probably one of two decisions that directly impacted the national title outcome. In the 2015 Final Four, Wisconsin’s Nigel Hayes scored a bucket with 2:35 left in the game that tied the score against Kentucky. It also was blatantly after the shot clock had expired, but the officials did not have the ability then to confirm it with replay, and that played a major role in Kentucky not getting their shot at a 40-0 season. In this year’s Final Four, Texas Tech’s Davide Moretti appeared to be fouled and then have the ball get knocked out of his hands with the Red Raiders down 75-73 with about a minute left in overtime. When the officials went to the monitor, the ruling they made was Virginia ball.

Where replay has affected the college game the most is the amount of delays that are now popping up at the end of games. When every timing decision, every out of bounds call, every charge has to be reviewed, it slows a game that already has issue with watchability late in games just that much more difficult to handle.

Getting the call right is and should be the priority, but it shouldn’t have to come at the expense of the quality and watchability of the game. It’s 2019. We don’t need to go to the monitor for five minutes to add 0.2 seconds to the clock with 54 seconds left in the game.

Either way, I doubt we see something like this against in horseracing for a very long time. But if you’re wondering whether or not Country House can win the Triple Crown, he’ll be running in the Preakness — live on on NBC — on Saturday, May 18.