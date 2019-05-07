More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED

Kansas lands top-50 Class of 2019 wing Tristan Enaruna

By Scott PhillipsMay 7, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT
Kansas landed a commitment from one of the best available high school seniors on Tuesday night as top-50 Class of 2019 wing Tristan Enaruna pledged to the Jayhawks.

The 6-foot-9 Enaruna is a native of The Netherlands as he’s been playing high school basketball in the United States since the middle of last season at Wasatch Academy in Utah. After a strong appearance at Basketball Without Borders in February, Enaruna vaulted into the national top 50 of a couple of prominent recruiting services.

The top-rated Kansas pledge in the Class of 2019, Enaruna is an upside forward with length and a workable skillset. The Jayhawks will continue to recruit for some open scholarship needs for next season as Enaruna joins four-star prospects Isaac McBride and Christian Braun in the Kansas recruiting class.

Former NBA referee Rashan Michel accepts plea deal in third college hoops corruption case

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMay 7, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
Rashan Michel, a former NBA referee and lone remaining defendant in the third federal college basketball corruption case, accepted a plea deal from prosecutors on Tuesday.

Michel was initially charged with six felony counts related to soliciting bribes, wire fraud and travel act conspiracy as he pled guilty of bribery conspiracy. Federal prosecutors had accused Michel of accepting bribes from Sept. 2016 through Sept. 2017.

In March, former Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person, Michel’s co-defendant in the case, agreed to plead guilty for taking bribes to influence Tigers players to sign with certain financial advisors when they went pro. Person is currently scheduled for sentencing on July 9 as he faces up to 2 1/2 years in federal prison.

Michel was a suit maker for professional athletes after being an NBA referee from 1997-2001. He helped allegedly broker a relationship between Person and cooperating government witness Marty Blazer.

A $50,000 loan was made to Person from Blazer as the Auburn assistant agreed to steer players towards Blazer once they went pro. According to prosecutors, Person arranged for Blazer to meet with Auburn players and their parents at Person’s home during Dec. 2016 and Jan. 2017.

Michel’s trial was scheduled to begin in New York on June 17 as his plea agreement ends the upcoming third college basketball corruption trial.

The first trial led to convictions from runner Christian Dawkins, Adidas consultant Merl Code and Adidas executive James Cotto in October as they were hit with conspiracy and fraud charges. In that trial, the focus was a pay-to-play scheme to help send elite recruits to Adidas-sponsored programs.

Jurors are currently still deliberating in the second trial — which also involves Dawkins and Code — as the two men are accused of bribing college basketball assistants to steer their players towards Dawkins’ new sports management company.

Without the third trial, and with the jury likely wrapping things up in the second trial this week, there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel with the federal college basketball corruption cases. The black cloud that has been cast over the sport the past two seasons might finally start to subside.

But the NCAA will probably begin its investigations of the schools who have been mentioned in the trial shortly. It’s hard to say where things will go with the upcoming NCAA investigations, but the federal trial element of these corruption cases appears to be over for now.

Report: Marquette lands grad transfer center Jayce Johnson

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMay 7, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT
Marquette picked up a key graduate transfer big man on Tuesday night as former Utah center Jayce Johnson pledged to the Golden Eagles. The news was first reported by Ben Steele of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

One of the Pac-12’s most productive big men last season, the 7-footer came on strong in the final weeks of the season as Johnson became a regular double-double threat. Averaging 7.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in only 21.9 minutes per contest, Johnson has a chance to become a key piece in Marquette’s rotation.

While Marquette is still trying to figure out the loss of the Hauser brothers to transfer, the Golden Eagles have solidified their frontcourt with the pickup of Johnson. Although foul trouble has been an issue with Johnson during his college career, he’s an elite rebounder (Johnson ranked top 30 in offensive and defensive rebounding rate on KenPom last season) and capable rim protector who should fit in nicely with veteran big man Theo John.

When you also add Ed Morrow into that mix and it’s not a bad group for Marquette. Although none of those guys are consistent floor-spacers like the Hausers were, this group should provide plenty of toughness and experience in what should be a tough Big East next season.

Vanderbilt lands Notre Dame transfer D.J. Harvey

Sarah Stier/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMay 7, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT
The first truly significant commitment of the Jerry Stackhouse tenure at Vanderbilt happened on Tuesday.

D.J. Harvey, who spent the last two seasons at Notre Dame, announced that he will be transferring to Vanderbilt to finish out his college career. He battled injuries for much of his time in South Bend, but he did still manage to averaging 10.7 points and 3.9 boards as a sophomore.

Harvey is a talented kid. At one point during his high school career, he was considered a top 10 player in his class, but he ended up enrolling at Notre Dame as a four-star prospect. With a redshirt season on the books to get healthy, develop his body and improve his shooting, there’s a chance he could end up being an all-SEC caliber player when it is all said and done.

Tulsa graduate transfer Curran Scott headed to Clemson

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMay 6, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT
After two seasons at Tulsa, Curran Scott is going to Clemson.

The 6-foot-4 guard is joining the Tigers as a graduate transfer, he announced Monday.

“Thank you to my family and friends for supporting me throughout this process,” Scott wrote on social media. “I would also like to thank the coaches who recruited me as well. I have committed to Clemson University to play for (Brad Brownell) and his staff, Go Tigers!”

Scott, who began his career at Charlotte, averaged 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last season for the Golden Hurricane. He shot 39.4 percent from 3-point range, and will be joining a Clemson team that lost two of its three top scorers from lat year’s 20-14 NIT team.

Georgia lands four-star point guard Sahvir Wheeler

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
By Travis HinesMay 6, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT
Georgia’s already high-powered 2019 recruiting class got a big boost Monday.

Sahvir Wheeler, a four-star point guard from Houston, committed to Tom Crean and the Bulldogs, giving them a class of four four-star recruits and one five-star headliner in Anthony Edwards.

The 5-foot-8 Wheeler picked the Dawgs over Iowa State after visiting both schools. He previously had been committed to Texas A&M, but decided to look in another direction after the school parted ways with coach Billy Kennedy in March.

Wheeler’s commitment gives Georgia its point guard of the future as Crean looks to ramp up quickly in Athens after a debut season that saw the former Marquette and Indiana coach go 11-21 overall and 2-16 in the SEC. GIven the strength of this recruiting class, which also features top-100 recruits Christian Brown, Jaykwon Walton and Toumani Camara, allows for a quick rebuild, even if it means a youthful roster in 2019-20.