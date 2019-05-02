More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Five-star Boogie Ellis asking out of Duke letter of intent

By Travis HinesMay 2, 2019, 2:52 PM EDT
A five-star recruit is set to be available late in this spring recruiting cycle.

Boogie Ellis, a top-40 guard from San Diego, has asked out of his National Letter of Intent with Duke, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-2 guard signed with the Blue Devils in November after also considering San Diego State, Memphis, USC and North Carolina, the last of which he made an official visit to.

It’s a significant loss for the Blue Devils, but hardly a crippling one to their top-ranked recruiting class that includes top-10 players in Vernon Carey and Matthew Hurt along with top-35 prospects Wendell Moore and Cassius Stanley.

Given the strength of that recruiting class along with Tre Jones’ decision to return for a sophomore season, minutes will likely be at a premium in the Duke backcourt next season, even without Ellis, who now becomes one of the top available players in the country.

North Carolina adding graduate transfer Justin Pierce

Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMay 2, 2019, 12:31 PM EDT
North Carolina has gone a long way to solidifying its 2019-20 roster over the last few weeks, and it continued to do so Thursday.

Justin Pierce, a graduate transfer from William & Mary, committed to Roy Williams and the Tar Heels, giving them an experienced wing who averaged 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last year.

“I’m excited to announce that I am a Tar Heel!” Pierce announced on social media. “North Carolina offers me the best opportunity to chase my dreams on and off the court. While playing on the biggest stage, I will also be earning mu MBA and building lifelong connections that will help me pursue my goal of working in the front office of an NBA organization after my playing career ends.”

Pierce, who also visited Michigan and Notre Dame, is the latest addition for Williams and Co. as it remakes its roster for next season. The Tar Heels already secured a commitment from Cole Anthony, a top-five player int he 2019 class, as well as top-75 recruit Anthony Harris and graduate transfer Christian Keeling of Charleston Southern.  Armondo Bacot, a top-25 player, is also part of the 2019 class.

North Carolina is losing its top-five scorers from last year’s team that was a No. 1 seed, went 29-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16, but has already made major progress is reloading with its spring recruiting.

 

Christian Dawkins testifies, denies bribing coaches

AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Associated PressMay 1, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — A former aspiring business manager for NBA players took the witness stand at a college basketball bribery trial Wednesday to deny charges that he paid off coaches at major programs to get their help in landing clients with potential for lucrative pro contracts.

“I never paid a coach with the intent of bribing or influencing anyone,” Christian Dawkins told a jury in federal court in Manhattan.

Dawkins, 26, described resisting pressure from FBI agents posing as investors in his fledging sports management company to make payouts to coaches at schools including the University of Arizona, University of Southern California, Creighton and Texas Christian University. At one point during the testimony, the defense played a secret recording where Dawkins complains to one of the undercovers that they shouldn’t “be Santa Claus and just give people money,” saying the funds would be better spent at strip clubs.

Earlier Wednesday, the government ended its case by playing other wiretap recordings of Dawkins. On one 2017 call, then-Arizona assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson tells Dawkins that head coach Sean Miller was involved in a deal to pay eventual No. 1 NBA draft pick Deandre Ayton $10,000 a month to play for the Wildcats.

There was no immediate comment Wednesday from officials at Arizona. Miller, who remains the coach at Arizona, has repeatedly declined to discuss the investigation.

Dawkins was testifying in his own defense at a federal trial where he and his co-defendant, amateur coach Merl Code, have pleaded not guilty to charges accusing them of conspiring to bribe coaches in 2017 while trying to get Dawkins’ company off the ground.

Asked specifically about an alleged $2,500 bribe made on behalf of an NBA agent to then-University of South Carolina assistant coach Lamont Evans, Dawkins told the jury that the money instead was meant to cover the expenses of the family of basketball player P.J. Dozier, a top recruit at the time.

Dawkins insisted it wouldn’t make sense to bribe coaches because they carry little influence over players’ decisions on who to hire as agents and business managers.

“From a business perspective, it doesn’t make sense,” he said. “Lamont Evans couldn’t do anything for us so there was no reason to pay him.”

Dawkins freely admitted that while working for the agent prior to launching his own firm, he regularly doled out cash to family members of standout prospects — “fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers” acting as player “handlers” — in violation of NCAA rules. He said in the “ferocious” competition to sign top talent, it was a price of doing business.

“I have nothing to hide from that standpoint,” he said. “Everybody was paying players.”

Dawkins was to return to the witness stand Thursday for cross-examination.

Evans and Richardson have pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy charges and are awaiting sentencing.

Maryland’s Fernando to skip final two years, remain in NBA draft

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Associated PressMay 1, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland forward Bruno Fernando will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility and remain in the 2019 NBA draft.

Fernando had declared for early entry, and after weighing his options announced Wednesday that he will attempt to turn pro.

In a statement, Fernando said, “After further consideration, I have decided to place my entire focus on the NBA draft.”

As a sophomore, the 6-foot-10 Fernando led the Big Ten with 22 double-doubles and a .607 field goal percentage.

Coach Mark Turgeon said he’s excited about the prospect of Fernando being drafted, adding, “We wish him the very best as he pursues his dream at the next level.”

Like Fernando, Terrapins guard Anthony Cowan Jr. declared early entry into the draft. Cowan has not yet announced whether he will return for his final season at Maryland.

Former Arizona assistant: Sean Miller paid Deandre Ayton $10k per month

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMay 1, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
4 Comments

In a phone call that was intercepted by the FBI, former Arizona associate head coach Emanuel ‘Book’ Richardson told former runner and basketball middleman Christian Dawkins that Arizona head coach Sean Miller had agreed to pay, and possibly already was paying, $10,000 a month for Deandre Ayton, the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The call was played in federal court on Wednesday morning. Dawkins and Richardson were discussing the possibility of Dawkins landing Ayton as a client for his financial management business when the topic of Miller came up.

“You know what he bought per month,” Richardson said, according to Yahoo Sports, of the agreement he believed Ayton and Miller had.

“What he do?” Dawkins asked.

“I told you, 10.”

“He’s putting up some real money for them [expletive]. He told me he’s getting killed.”

“But that’s his fault,” Richardson said.

Dawkins also said that Miller was handling Rawle Alkins, who played for Arizona last season. On the tap, Dawkins says, “Sean’s taking care of Rawle and them,” as the two discussed that the $20,000 payment Dawkins made to Richardson did not need to be used on Alkins. That money was allegedly earmarked for the family of Jahvon Quinerly, a five-star point guard that was committed to but then decommitted from Arizona after the scandal broke. Quinerly enrolled at Villanova and played there this season, but he has since announced his intention to transfer.

WATCH: Zion Williamson’s freshman year mixtape is ridiculous

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMay 1, 2019, 10:09 AM EDT
We all know just how special Zion Williamson is as a player and an athlete.

Here is a mixtape of all of his best highlights from this season.

This is absolutely worth the three minutes.