WATCH: Zion Williamson’s freshman year mixtape is ridiculous

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former college basketball star, current television analyst and NBA co-owner Grant Hill will become one of five new members of the NCAA’s Board of Governors later this year.

The move, announced Tuesday, fulfills one of the key recommendations made by the Commission on College Basketball — adding perspectives from outside campus leadership.

Joining Hill on the board will be former American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault, former university president Mary Sue Coleman, former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and Denis McDonough, who served previously as President Obama’s chief of staff.

“College sports and higher education will undoubtedly benefit from the diverse perspectives that each new member brings as we all look for the best ways to enhance the student-athlete experience,” Georgia Tech president and board chairman Bud Peterson said in a statement. “With the addition of these independent members, the board structure is closely aligned with best practices in nonprofit and higher education to include public voices in the highest governing body.”

Four of the five will begin their full terms in August.

Coleman, the former president of the University of Iowa and the University of Michigan, will serve a one-year transitional term. A full-term replacement will be nominated by the Executive Committee next spring.

The NCAA said it received more than 150 nominations from the general public and considered more than 250 candidates before selecting the final five.

Until now, the board has been comprised of 16 university presidents and chancellors, representing all three of the NCAA’s athletic divisions; the chairmen and chairwomen of the Division I Council and Division II and Division III Management Councils; and NCAA President Mark Emmert. The council heads and Emmert are all non-voting members.

Commission chairwoman Condoleezza Rice issued a statement applauding the announcement.

“The commission was firm in our recommendation that strong, objective, and independent leadership must be brought to the table at the most senior levels to help restore trust in college sports,” she said. “There can be no question that having this independent perspective is more important than ever, and we are glad the NCAA has implemented our recommendation.”