WATCH: Zion Williamson’s freshman year mixtape is ridiculous

We all know just how special Zion Williamson is as a player and an athlete.
Here is a mixtape of all of his best highlights from this season.
This is absolutely worth the three minutes.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former college basketball star, current television analyst and NBA co-owner Grant Hill will become one of five new members of the NCAA’s Board of Governors later this year.
The move, announced Tuesday, fulfills one of the key recommendations made by the Commission on College Basketball — adding perspectives from outside campus leadership.
Joining Hill on the board will be former American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault, former university president Mary Sue Coleman, former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and Denis McDonough, who served previously as President Obama’s chief of staff.
“College sports and higher education will undoubtedly benefit from the diverse perspectives that each new member brings as we all look for the best ways to enhance the student-athlete experience,” Georgia Tech president and board chairman Bud Peterson said in a statement. “With the addition of these independent members, the board structure is closely aligned with best practices in nonprofit and higher education to include public voices in the highest governing body.”
Four of the five will begin their full terms in August.
Coleman, the former president of the University of Iowa and the University of Michigan, will serve a one-year transitional term. A full-term replacement will be nominated by the Executive Committee next spring.
The NCAA said it received more than 150 nominations from the general public and considered more than 250 candidates before selecting the final five.
Until now, the board has been comprised of 16 university presidents and chancellors, representing all three of the NCAA’s athletic divisions; the chairmen and chairwomen of the Division I Council and Division II and Division III Management Councils; and NCAA President Mark Emmert. The council heads and Emmert are all non-voting members.
Commission chairwoman Condoleezza Rice issued a statement applauding the announcement.
“The commission was firm in our recommendation that strong, objective, and independent leadership must be brought to the table at the most senior levels to help restore trust in college sports,” she said. “There can be no question that having this independent perspective is more important than ever, and we are glad the NCAA has implemented our recommendation.”
College basketball’s second corruption trial continued its second week of proceedings with more testimony that centered around government informant Munich Sood on Wednesday.
During the Manhattan federal trial of former runner Christian Dawkins and shoe-company executive Merl Code, Sood testified in detail on Tuesday about Dawkins and his ties with former USC assistant coach Tony Bland — who pled guilty to in January to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery.
According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, Dawkins was attempting to allegedly recruit USC players through Bland as a meeting was set up between Dawkins, Sood, an undercover agent and the uncle of former Trojan De’Anthony Melton.
After Sood finished his testimony and cross examination, the rest of the day in court had the government adding more texts and wiretapped calls into evidence as Dawkins’ and Bland’s relationship continued to remain the focus. Melton and USC recruit Taeshon Cherry (who ended up at Arizona State) were mentioned as Dawkins’ targets along with Elijah Stewart.
At one point, Dawkins offers a $50,000 line of credit to Stewart through Bland, but it is seemingly rejected by Bland under the guise that Stewart doesn’t need it because he’s frugal with his money. Bland also talked about how he was the point man for Stewart in his future pro transition as he appeared to try to sell Dawkins on being more interested in Stewart.
Dawkins also offers up that he allegedly had to give the father of Alabama’s Collin Sexton “20 grand” — the first direct mention of Sexton during the trial.
While Tuesday’s day in court wasn’t nearly as explosive as Monday — which saw LSU and Arizona get prominently mentioned — Wednesday should be an interesting day as additional evidence is expected to be entered involving Dawkins and Bland’s conversations.
On Tuesday, the LA Times published a long, in-depth look at the all of the twists and turns that UCLA’s coaching search took as it went from a list that included John Calipari, Brad Stevens, Tom Izzo, Jay Wright, Billy Donovan, Mark Few and Tony Bennett to one that left the Bruins settling with Mick Cronin after they couldn’t find a way to cover Jamie Dixon’s buyout.
This story is worth the read just to see how ridiculous the search actually was, but there are a few details in here that are certainly worth discussing.
Let’s start with Jamie Dixon’s buyout. According to the story, UCLA believed that had raised the money to pay for Dixon’s buyout because they had raised enough money to pay for John Calipari and everything that came with his hire. The sticking point, however, was two-fold: 1. The donors that were funding the Calipari hire did not want to spend the same amount of money to bring in Dixon, which is where the trouble playing that $8 million buyout started; and 2. California law says that buyouts get taxed as gifts, which means that Dixon would have been on the hook for roughly $4 million had he agreed to the deal and UCLA paid the buyout.
The report also pushes back on the idea that UCLA wasn’t capable of covering Rick Barnes’ buyout — according to the story, it was Barnes asking for more money after terms were agreed that was the deal-breaker — but that’s not the most interesting detail. Josh Rebholz, UCLA’s senior associate athletic director, sent a text message to all of the big donors outlining what happened when the program was played by John Calipari into getting him a lifetime contract at Kentucky, and in that text message, Rebholz not only admits that Cronin was among a handful of “Tier II type names,” but he expressed frustration at being unable to get in the mix with Wright “even when we offered to double his salary.”
The UCLA job just ain’t what it used to be, I guess.
A potential top five pick in the 2020 NBA Draft just came on the market.
R.J. Hampton announced on Tuesday that he will officially be reclassifying and enrolling in college this offseason, making him eligible for the 2019-2020 college basketball season and the 2020 draft.
A 6-foot-5 lead guard from Texas, Hampton has the size and length that you need out of a point guard in the modern game. He’s not an athlete of the caliber of a John Wall or a Russell Westbrook, but he’s functional with a quality feel for the game. He has a terrific all-around game, although he can stand to improve his perimeter shooting, and he has the tools to one day be a really good defender. Physical upside combined with basketball IQ is exactly what you want out of a basketball player, and that’s what Hampton has.
The question of where he ends up is even more interesting. As it stands, his final four, according to 247 Sports, is Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis and Texas Tech.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former UConn basketball coach Kevin Ollie has filed a lawsuit against former assistant Glenn Miller, contending Miller slandered him in comments to the NCAA.
Miller told the governing body he had learned about an alleged $30,000 payment Ollie made to the mother of a recruit while at UConn. Ollie is joined in the suit by Stephanie Garrett, mother of former UConn player Shonn Miller, the recruit in question.
The university fired Ollie after a 14-18 season in 2017-18 amid allegations of recruiting violations.
The NCAA notified UConn that it found numerous violations, but the payment mentioned by Miller was not among them.
Ollie’s lawsuit, filed Monday in Connecticut Superior Court, says that accusation was false and damaged his reputation. It allegedly was part of a vendetta against Ollie, who had fired Miller. It seeks unspecified monetary damages.
A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for Miller. He is now an associate director of men’s basketball at Division III University of Saint Joseph in Connecticut, where former UConn coach Jim Calhoun is the coach.