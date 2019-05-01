More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Christian Dawkins testifies, denies bribing coaches

Associated PressMay 1, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — A former aspiring business manager for NBA players took the witness stand at a college basketball bribery trial Wednesday to deny charges that he paid off coaches at major programs to get their help in landing clients with potential for lucrative pro contracts.

“I never paid a coach with the intent of bribing or influencing anyone,” Christian Dawkins told a jury in federal court in Manhattan.

Dawkins, 26, described resisting pressure from FBI agents posing as investors in his fledging sports management company to make payouts to coaches at schools including the University of Arizona, University of Southern California, Creighton and Texas Christian University. At one point during the testimony, the defense played a secret recording where Dawkins complains to one of the undercovers that they shouldn’t “be Santa Claus and just give people money,” saying the funds would be better spent at strip clubs.

Earlier Wednesday, the government ended its case by playing other wiretap recordings of Dawkins. On one 2017 call, then-Arizona assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson tells Dawkins that head coach Sean Miller was involved in a deal to pay eventual No. 1 NBA draft pick Deandre Ayton $10,000 a month to play for the Wildcats.

There was no immediate comment Wednesday from officials at Arizona. Miller, who remains the coach at Arizona, has repeatedly declined to discuss the investigation.

Dawkins was testifying in his own defense at a federal trial where he and his co-defendant, amateur coach Merl Code, have pleaded not guilty to charges accusing them of conspiring to bribe coaches in 2017 while trying to get Dawkins’ company off the ground.

Asked specifically about an alleged $2,500 bribe made on behalf of an NBA agent to then-University of South Carolina assistant coach Lamont Evans, Dawkins told the jury that the money instead was meant to cover the expenses of the family of basketball player P.J. Dozier, a top recruit at the time.

Dawkins insisted it wouldn’t make sense to bribe coaches because they carry little influence over players’ decisions on who to hire as agents and business managers.

“From a business perspective, it doesn’t make sense,” he said. “Lamont Evans couldn’t do anything for us so there was no reason to pay him.”

Dawkins freely admitted that while working for the agent prior to launching his own firm, he regularly doled out cash to family members of standout prospects — “fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers” acting as player “handlers” — in violation of NCAA rules. He said in the “ferocious” competition to sign top talent, it was a price of doing business.

“I have nothing to hide from that standpoint,” he said. “Everybody was paying players.”

Dawkins was to return to the witness stand Thursday for cross-examination.

Evans and Richardson have pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy charges and are awaiting sentencing.

Maryland’s Fernando to skip final two years, remain in NBA draft

Associated PressMay 1, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland forward Bruno Fernando will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility and remain in the 2019 NBA draft.

Fernando had declared for early entry, and after weighing his options announced Wednesday that he will attempt to turn pro.

In a statement, Fernando said, “After further consideration, I have decided to place my entire focus on the NBA draft.”

As a sophomore, the 6-foot-10 Fernando led the Big Ten with 22 double-doubles and a .607 field goal percentage.

Coach Mark Turgeon said he’s excited about the prospect of Fernando being drafted, adding, “We wish him the very best as he pursues his dream at the next level.”

Like Fernando, Terrapins guard Anthony Cowan Jr. declared early entry into the draft. Cowan has not yet announced whether he will return for his final season at Maryland.

Former Arizona assistant: Sean Miller paid Deandre Ayton $10k per month

By Rob DausterMay 1, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
1 Comment

In a phone call that was intercepted by the FBI, former Arizona associate head coach Emanuel ‘Book’ Richardson told former runner and basketball middleman Christian Dawkins that Arizona head coach Sean Miller had agreed to pay, and possibly already was paying, $10,000 a month for Deandre Ayton, the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The call was played in federal court on Wednesday morning. Dawkins and Richardson were discussing the possibility of Dawkins landing Ayton as a client for his financial management business when the topic of Miller came up.

“You know what he bought per month,” Richardson said, according to Yahoo Sports, of the agreement he believed Ayton and Miller had.

“What he do?” Dawkins asked.

“I told you, 10.”

“He’s putting up some real money for them [expletive]. He told me he’s getting killed.”

“But that’s his fault,” Richardson said.

Dawkins also said that Miller was handling Rawle Alkins, who played for Arizona last season. On the tap, Dawkins says, “Sean’s taking care of Rawle and them,” as the two discussed that the $20,000 payment Dawkins made to Richardson did not need to be used on Alkins. That money was allegedly earmarked for the family of Jahvon Quinerly, a five-star point guard that was committed to but then decommitted from Arizona after the scandal broke. Quinerly enrolled at Villanova and played there this season, but he has since announced his intention to transfer.

WATCH: Zion Williamson’s freshman year mixtape is ridiculous

By Rob DausterMay 1, 2019, 10:09 AM EDT
We all know just how special Zion Williamson is as a player and an athlete.

Here is a mixtape of all of his best highlights from this season.

This is absolutely worth the three minutes.

NCAA adds five independent voices to Board of Governors

Associated PressMay 1, 2019, 9:35 AM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former college basketball star, current television analyst and NBA co-owner Grant Hill will become one of five new members of the NCAA’s Board of Governors later this year.

The move, announced Tuesday, fulfills one of the key recommendations made by the Commission on College Basketball — adding perspectives from outside campus leadership.

Joining Hill on the board will be former American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault, former university president Mary Sue Coleman, former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and Denis McDonough, who served previously as President Obama’s chief of staff.

“College sports and higher education will undoubtedly benefit from the diverse perspectives that each new member brings as we all look for the best ways to enhance the student-athlete experience,” Georgia Tech president and board chairman Bud Peterson said in a statement. “With the addition of these independent members, the board structure is closely aligned with best practices in nonprofit and higher education to include public voices in the highest governing body.”

Four of the five will begin their full terms in August.

Coleman, the former president of the University of Iowa and the University of Michigan, will serve a one-year transitional term. A full-term replacement will be nominated by the Executive Committee next spring.

The NCAA said it received more than 150 nominations from the general public and considered more than 250 candidates before selecting the final five.

Until now, the board has been comprised of 16 university presidents and chancellors, representing all three of the NCAA’s athletic divisions; the chairmen and chairwomen of the Division I Council and Division II and Division III Management Councils; and NCAA President Mark Emmert. The council heads and Emmert are all non-voting members.

Commission chairwoman Condoleezza Rice issued a statement applauding the announcement.

“The commission was firm in our recommendation that strong, objective, and independent leadership must be brought to the table at the most senior levels to help restore trust in college sports,” she said. “There can be no question that having this independent perspective is more important than ever, and we are glad the NCAA has implemented our recommendation.”

College hoops corruption trial sheds more light on Tony Bland’s involvement

By Scott PhillipsApr 30, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT
College basketball’s second corruption trial continued its second week of proceedings with more testimony that centered around government informant Munich Sood on Wednesday.

During the Manhattan federal trial of former runner Christian Dawkins and shoe-company executive Merl Code, Sood testified in detail on Tuesday about Dawkins and his ties with former USC assistant coach Tony Bland — who pled guilty to in January to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, Dawkins was attempting to allegedly recruit USC players through Bland as a meeting was set up between Dawkins, Sood, an undercover agent and the uncle of former Trojan De’Anthony Melton.

After Sood finished his testimony and cross examination, the rest of the day in court had the government adding more texts and wiretapped calls into evidence as Dawkins’ and Bland’s relationship continued to remain the focus. Melton and USC recruit Taeshon Cherry (who ended up at Arizona State) were mentioned as Dawkins’ targets along with Elijah Stewart.

At one point, Dawkins offers a $50,000 line of credit to Stewart through Bland, but it is seemingly rejected by Bland under the guise that Stewart doesn’t need it because he’s frugal with his money. Bland also talked about how he was the point man for Stewart in his future pro transition as he appeared to try to sell Dawkins on being more interested in Stewart.

Dawkins also offers up that he allegedly had to give the father of Alabama’s Collin Sexton “20 grand” — the first direct mention of Sexton during the trial.

While Tuesday’s day in court wasn’t nearly as explosive as Monday — which saw LSU and Arizona get prominently mentioned — Wednesday should be an interesting day as additional evidence is expected to be entered involving Dawkins and Bland’s conversations.