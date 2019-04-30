More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Former UConn coach Kevin Ollie sues former assistant

Associated PressApr 30, 2019, 11:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former UConn basketball coach Kevin Ollie has filed a lawsuit against former assistant Glenn Miller, contending Miller slandered him in comments to the NCAA.

Miller told the governing body he had learned about an alleged $30,000 payment Ollie made to the mother of a recruit while at UConn. Ollie is joined in the suit by Stephanie Garrett, mother of former UConn player Shonn Miller, the recruit in question.

The university fired Ollie after a 14-18 season in 2017-18 amid allegations of recruiting violations.

The NCAA notified UConn that it found numerous violations, but the payment mentioned by Miller was not among them.

Ollie’s lawsuit, filed Monday in Connecticut Superior Court, says that accusation was false and damaged his reputation. It allegedly was part of a vendetta against Ollie, who had fired Miller. It seeks unspecified monetary damages.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for Miller. He is now an associate director of men’s basketball at Division III University of Saint Joseph in Connecticut, where former UConn coach Jim Calhoun is the coach.

Report: LA Times with all the messy details on the UCLA coaching search

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 30, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT
1 Comment

On Tuesday, the LA Times published a long, in-depth look at the all of the twists and turns that UCLA’s coaching search took as it went from a list that included John Calipari, Brad Stevens, Tom Izzo, Jay Wright, Billy Donovan, Mark Few and Tony Bennett to one that left the Bruins settling with Mick Cronin after they couldn’t find a way to cover Jamie Dixon’s buyout.

This story is worth the read just to see how ridiculous the search actually was, but there are a few details in here that are certainly worth discussing.

Let’s start with Jamie Dixon’s buyout. According to the story, UCLA believed that had raised the money to pay for Dixon’s buyout because they had raised enough money to pay for John Calipari and everything that came with his hire. The sticking point, however, was two-fold: 1. The donors that were funding the Calipari hire did not want to spend the same amount of money to bring in Dixon, which is where the trouble playing that $8 million buyout started; and 2. California law says that buyouts get taxed as gifts, which means that Dixon would have been on the hook for roughly $4 million had he agreed to the deal and UCLA paid the buyout.

The report also pushes back on the idea that UCLA wasn’t capable of covering Rick Barnes’ buyout — according to the story, it was Barnes asking for more money after terms were agreed that was the deal-breaker — but that’s not the most interesting detail. Josh Rebholz, UCLA’s senior associate athletic director, sent a text message to all of the big donors outlining what happened when the program was played by John Calipari into getting him a lifetime contract at Kentucky, and in that text message, Rebholz not only admits that Cronin was among a handful of “Tier II type names,” but he expressed frustration at being unable to get in the mix with Wright “even when we offered to double his salary.”

The UCLA job just ain’t what it used to be, I guess.

Potential top five pick R.J. Hampton to reclassify, enroll in 2019

Kelly Kline/Under Armour
By Rob DausterApr 30, 2019, 12:13 PM EDT
1 Comment

A potential top five pick in the 2020 NBA Draft just came on the market.

R.J. Hampton announced on Tuesday that he will officially be reclassifying and enrolling in college this offseason, making him eligible for the 2019-2020 college basketball season and the 2020 draft.

A 6-foot-5 lead guard from Texas, Hampton has the size and length that you need out of a point guard in the modern game. He’s not an athlete of the caliber of a John Wall or a Russell Westbrook, but he’s functional with a quality feel for the game. He has a terrific all-around game, although he can stand to improve his perimeter shooting, and he has the tools to one day be a really good defender. Physical upside combined with basketball IQ is exactly what you want out of a basketball player, and that’s what Hampton has.

The question of where he ends up is even more interesting. As it stands, his final four, according to 247 Sports, is Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis and Texas Tech.

Federal corruption trial continues to shine light on college basketball’s underground economy

Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
By Travis HinesApr 29, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The federal trial of middleman Christian Dawkins and former shoe company executive Merl Code rolled along Monday, and it continued to be problematic for the sport of college basketball.

The start of the trial’s second week featured wiretaps and testimony that continued to paint the portrait of an underground industry in the sport featuring big-dollar payoffs, monthly retainers and routine violations of NCAA rules.

Cooperating witness Munish Sood testified that former Arizona assistant Emanuel ‘Book’ Richardson accepted $20,000 in bribes while pushing players toward Dawkins and his associates, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander. Richardson, who pleaded guilty to charges earlier this year, said on a wiretap that LSU coach Will Wade spoke to him about a job as both were recruiting Naz Reid, and that Wade “got $300,000” to facilitate Reid to LSU.

“I said listen, (expletive), give me half that and I’ll make sure he goes there,” Richardson said on the wiretap.

Reid ultimately did attend LSU, and has declared for the NBA draft after one season in Baton Rouge. Wade has been a frequent presence in the federal investigation into college basketball corruption, with Yahoo Sports reporting previously that he was on a wiretap saying he had made a “strong-ass offer” for recruit Javonte Smart as well as discussing a deal for prospect Balsa Koprivica. Wade was suspended to end the  season by LSU, but was recently reinstated by the school. How Monday’s revelations in court might impact his status with the school – and the NCAA – remains to be seen.

Richardson and Sood met in a Las Vegas lounge in 2017 to discuss access to players, Sood testified.

“I believe he was saying if we were helping him to recruit, he was going to deliver one or two players for us,” Sood said Monday.

Sood also testified that Richardson took $15,000 to assist in the recruitment of Jahvon Quinerly, who committed to Arizona before flipping to Villanova after details of the federal investigation became public in the fall of 2017, per CBS Sports.

“I believe payment was for Emmanuel Richardson to recruit a specific player,” Sood testified.

Dawkins says on a wiretap that Richardson was receiving $4,000 a month, “and that makes sense to give him four grand a month because he’s got the No. 1 pick, he’s got — every year they got a top-10 pick,” he said.

The trial continues Tuesday, when it would seem certain even more of the sport’s dirty laundry will be on display.

Texas Tech locks up Chris Beard to long-term contract

Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 29, 2019, 1:21 PM EDT
2 Comments

Texas Tech and head coach Chris Beard have agreed to a six-year contract extension worth more than $27 million, the school announced on Monday.

At more than $4.5 million annually, Beard is now one of the highest-paid coaches in college hoops, which makes sense as he is one of the very best coaches in the business. He earned the new deal after leading Texas Tech to the 2019 national title game, one year removed from taking the program to their first Elite Eight in 2018.

“Thank you to President Schovanec, Kirby Hocutt, Tony Hernandez, Chancellor Mitchell and the Board of Regents for making this strong commitment to both me and our men’s basketball program,” Beard said via statement. “Thank you to our players and staff, both former and current, for your commitment to winning. Special thanks to our fans and our students for your incredible support and passion. Together we have accomplished some great things in the past three years but we are not satisfied and will continue working tirelessly to build one of the best college basketball programs in the nation.”

“In only three years, Chris Beard has elevated Texas Tech to the upper echelon of college basketball,” athletic director Kirby Hocutt said in a statement. “The 2018 Elite Eight, and this year’s appearance in the National Championship game has raised the entire profile of Texas Tech Athletics and is a source of great pride for all Red Raiders. I am appreciative of the continued loyalty and personal commitment that Chris has made to continue to lead our program into the future. He is widely respected as one of the best coaches in the nation and I could not be more excited that through various resources, we have been able to invest into our basketball program at one of the highest levels in the nation.”

Beard was named the AP National Coach of the Year this season, and while he was linked with a number of high profile job openings — namely UCLA — he never really showed much interest in taking those jobs. There are really two potential openings that people seem to be worried about. One of them is Arizona, and at this point, it does not look like the Wildcats are going to be forced to move on from Sean Miller. The other is Texas, the school which Beard graduated from. According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, Beard’s buyout after this season is $3 million for a school outside the Big 12 and $6 million for a conference foe. That number is affordable for Texas if they opt to move on from Shaka Smart.

Whether or not Beard would take Texas over Texas Tech is a different conversation, one for a different day. But $6 million is certainly with in Texas’ price range if they decide they really, really want Beard.

‘What happened to Felipe?’ Film helps Lopez tell his story

AP Photo
Associated PressApr 29, 2019, 10:22 AM EDT
1 Comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Felipe Lopez somehow forgot what all the attention was like.

That would have been impossible to imagine 25 years ago, back when he practically owned magazine covers and newspaper headlines. But he has been out of the spotlight for a while, at least until it came time to promote a film about him.

Then it all came flooding back.

“I forgot that we are the capital of media,” Lopez said with a laugh. “I’m going from 7 in the morning until like 7:30 at night for the past two days.”

Imagine how it was when he was the biggest thing in New York basketball.

His story of a can’t-miss kid who turned out to be more of a miss than a hit is told in “The Dominican Dream,” which premiered over the weekend at the Tribeca Film Festival and debuts Tuesday night on ESPN.

Lopez was a heavily hyped high school superstar from New York in the early-to-mid 1990s who stayed in the city to play at St. John’s, where he could never live up to the expectations that rivaled or surpassed anything Zion Williamson faced this year at Duke. He went on to a largely forgettable pro career, and he welcomed the opportunity to help people remember.

“People always wonder like, what happened to me? What happened to Felipe?” Lopez said in a phone interview. “A lot of people was able to get the story from the outside point of view, but not really get an in depth of everything and I think what the film is providing people is a little bit more of the in depth about not just my personal life, my triumphs and my lows, but also the story about perseverance and family.”

Lopez moved to New York from the Dominican Republic as a 14-year-old eighth grader, a basketball prodigy from a place where baseball is king. After just a couple years he was ranked above Allen Iverson as the top player in his high school class, led Rice High School to a city and state championship, and his press conference announcing he would stay home for college was must-see TV for his fans.

“I can’t think of anybody that got more publicity,” former St. John’s coach Lou Carnesecca says in the film. “He got eight pages in the Daily News. General Eisenhower, who won World War II, only got three.”

Those pages were filled with negative news in the ensuing years. It wasn’t until Lopez’s senior season in 1998 that he finally made the NCAA Tournament.

Perhaps he would have been better off leaving before then, as he was urged to do. Lopez would have been a high draft pick before his freshman season, when he was on the cover of Sports Illustrated, or even after it, before the years of college allowed scouts to pick apart his game.

“But we had no clue about what the impact of that meant,” Lopez said about leaving early. “So that’s the reason why some decisions were made, just based on what I believed coming from the Dominican Republic, of staying on St. John’s and forsaking the opportunity to go to the NBA.”

He got there eventually as a late first-round pick in 1998 and played five seasons, averaging 5.8 points before his career was cut short by a knee injury.

His pro career was largely unsuccessful but his life certainly hasn’t been. Lopez is active in the community through his nonprofit foundation and NBA Cares, president of a community center basketball team in the Dominican Republic, and has returned to St. John’s at times in the two decades since he became his family’s first college graduate to talk to players about how to be a professional.

“I think my story transcends to other people because this is the reason why we come here and this is the reason why we struggle to learn the language, so we can become a success story,” Lopez said.

So how would he answer that question he sometimes gets, about what happened to Felipe Lopez?

“Nothing. I’m alive. I’m good. I’m working,” Lopez said. “I’m running a nonprofit and trying to become the bridge to a lot of young talent I look at like myself, looking for an opportunity to make a difference for their family, for themselves, their community.

“And I know that I’m providing those opportunities for some kids.”