Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

To slow flow of grad transfers, NCAA could constrain schools

Associated PressApr 17, 2019, 10:23 AM EDT
Football and basketball coaches may be less likely to add graduate transfers to their teams under a change being considered by the NCAA.

The NCAA Division I Council is expected to vote by Friday on an amendment that would require a grad transfer to count against a team’s scholarship total for two years, no matter how much eligibility the player has left when they arrive. An exception would be made for athletes who complete graduate degree requirements before the start of the second year.

The proposal targets what critics say is virtual free agency in big-time college athletics. Current rules allow athletes who have earned an undergraduate degree to transfer to another school without sitting out a season, as is usually required by the NCAA of undergraduates.

Grad transfers can be a quick fix for coaches trying to plug holes on a roster and the freedom has been a boon to athletes looking for more playing time. But some administrators say the rule has drifted away from its original intent and graduate transfers are rarely completing those advanced degrees.

“The so-called graduate degree is really not the aspiration,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “The aspiration is to be featured, and usually featured at a higher level.”

Changing the rule could slow the flow of grad transfers by making coaches more reluctant to take on players with only with one year of eligibility remaining.

“Roster management is such a critical component of every collegiate coach and then to say that you’re going to burn a scholarship for another year afterwards, where an individual is not even playing, that’s obviously a pretty high price,” said Todd Berry, the executive director of the American Football Coaches Association.

High-profile quarterbacks, such as former Alabama star Jalen Hurts who is now at Oklahoma, often garner headlines when they transfer as grad students. Still, the majority of football players taking this route are far less accomplished.

Stanford coach David Shaw, whose program routinely operates below the major-college maximum of 85 scholarship players, said he would not hesitate to bring in a star-level player as a grad transfer even if it meant having an vacant scholarship the next season. But teams could be less inclined to take that hit with a lesser player.

“I have a tough time justifying putting constraints on someone who would accept a grad transfer because we’re talking about some of the best class of young people,” Shaw said. “These guys have graduated. They have done what they needed to do.”

In men’s basketball, where the scholarship limit is 13 per team, graduate transfers have become even more prevalent.

Bringing in graduate transfers can help a coach quickly rebuild. Texas Tech reached the NCAA Tournament championship game with graduate transfers Matt Mooney and Tariq Owens playing key roles. Often mid-major conference basketball coaches watch their best players jump to more prominent conferences through grad transfers.

The proposed amendment comes during a time of sweeping reform of NCAA transfer rules.

Athletes are no longer required to seek permission from their current school to be contacted by other schools when they decide to transfer. They can simply notify their schools of intent to transfer and have their names placed in an NCAA database. Once listed in the so-called transfer portal an athlete can be recruited by any school.

The NCAA also tweaked its waiver policy to give more undergraduates a chance to become immediately eligible to compete after transferring. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Miami quarterback Tate Martell are among those who have received a waiver to play in 2019 after transferring following the 2018 season.

The latest proposal was crafted by the Division I Council’s transfer working group, which also came up with the notification model. All 32 Division I conferences are represented on the council.

Bowlsby, who is not on the council, said a majority of the 10 athletic directors in the Big 12 were against the proposal. Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher, who represents the MAC on the council and was part of the working group, said his league is for it.

Steinbrecher also said the proposal had strong support coming out of the working group, which had representation from throughout Division I.

“If you don’t like the idea of free-flowing grad transfers, which is essentially what we have right now,” Steinbrecher said, “I’m not sure why you would be opposed to what’s being proposed.”

USC adds third grad transfer, creates interesting roster for 2019-2020

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 17, 2019, 11:34 AM EDT
USC and Andy Enfield have added yet another grad transfer to the mix for their 2019-2020 Pac-12 run. Akron’s Daniel Utomi, who averaged 14.2 points and 5.5 boards while shooting 37.3 percent from three, committed to the Trojans this week.

Utomi joins Columbia’s Quinton Adlesh, who averaged 13.5 points and shot 40.5 percent from three in his Ivy League career, and Noah Baumann, a former San Jose State guard that shot 45.5 percent from three, as grad transfers. Utomi’s a career 39 percent three-point shooter himself.

This sets up an intriguing situation for the Trojans, as they suddenly look like they have a roster that is going to be able to make some noise this season. Already loaded up front — five-star bigs Isaiah Mobley and Onyeka Okonkwu join senior Nik Rakocevic, who averaged 14.7 points and 9.3 boards last season — those three snipers join a perimeter attack that already includes Jonah Mathews, who shot 39.2 percent from three last season.

We shall see how this all plays out. USC has had a roster that has looked like it should be top 15-good under Enfield and disappointed before, but at the very least, credit has to be given to the former FGCU head coach for figuring out where the weakness in his roster lies and how to fix it.

Virginia Tech’s Kerry Blackshear is the most influential transfer on the market

AP Photo/Corey Perrine
By Rob DausterApr 17, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT
With all of the decisions that are going to be made in regards to transfer destinations and the NBA draft over the course of the next six weeks, none will have a bigger impact on the 2019-2020 college basketball season than that of Kerry Blackshear Jr.

The 6-foot-10, 250 pound Blackshear averaged 14.9 points, 7.5 boards and 2.4 assists for a Virginia Tech team that played at one of the slowest paces in college basketball last season. He’s a bully in the paint, he has the ability to step out on the perimeter and beat players off the dribble and he was a 33 percent three-point shooter this past season.

And not only has the redshirt junior entered the NBA draft, he has entered the transfer portal as well.

Let’s be clear: There’s a chance that Blackshear ends up keeping his name in the NBA draft. He could end up being a second round pick given his size and his skill-set, and at 22 years old, there isn’t all that much that he has left to do from a development perspective. He is who he is at this point, and that is a player that is on the verge of being good enough to make an NBA roster. Returning to school when it is going to potentially be with a new team and a new coach where there’s no guarantee that he’ll fit in the system as well as he did with Buzz Williams is a risk.

That said, Blackshear will probably be a preseason All-American if he opts to return for another season. This is different than the Reid Travis situation from last season, where Travis went from being a high-usage player in a conference that didn’t have the players to guard him to a role player on a really good team. Blackshear was already something of a role player. Justin Robinson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were the stars of that Virginia Tech team, and Blackshear thrived as a secondary option.

To be clear, if Blackshear opts to return to school, there are very few teams where he won’t immediately be the best player on the roster, or, at the very least, the best big man on the roster. It’s not an exaggeration to say that Blackshear can be the difference between a team being top ten-ish and being a legitimate national title contender.

If he decides to come back to school for a year.

Buckle up, because it’s going to be a wild six weeks while we wait.

Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser spurns St. John’s

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 17, 2019, 10:22 AM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) — Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser says he plans to stay at the school after he reportedly talked to St. John’s about its job.

Moser says he is “all in” with Loyola after the Ramblers went 20-14 this season and won a share of the Missouri Valley Conference title. Loyola lost to Creighton in the first round of the NIT in the school’s second straight postseason appearance.

He says he enjoys working with his players and is excited about his recruits.

A Chicago-area product, Moser is 141-125 in eight seasons at Loyola. He guided the Ramblers to the Final Four in 2018 for the first time since the school won the 1963 national championship.

Moser agreed to a new contract last April that runs through the 2025-26 season. Athletic director Steve Watson says Moser is a “perfect fit” at the school.

Moser announced he was coming back on Tuesday.

St. John’s is looking for a coach after Chris Mullin resigned last week.

Rick Barnes: If they paid my buyout, I’d be at UCLA

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 16, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT
8 Comments

There is nothing unusual about a currently employed college basketball coach interviewing for the same position at another university.

What’s uncommon is when that coach speaks the truth about the hiring process and what happened if he does not end up getting the job.

You cannot say “I was trying to get up outta here” when you have to recruit, fundraise and continue to run the program you almost left.

Well, you can’t unless you’re Rick Barnes.

Barnes met with the media on Tuesday afternoon, and he was blunt and honest about his flirtation with UCLA last week.

“It has to make sense from a financial standpoint. And the bottom line is, we just couldn’t work it out, the buyout,” Barnes said, according to The Athletic, who added that when Barnes was asked about what would have happened had they met the buyout, Barnes said, “I think I would have been the coach at UCLA.”

There’s a lot to dive into here.

Let’s start with this: Barnes has never made a secret about how much he loves Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and the program he has built. I genuinely believe him when he unloads all of that coach-speak. That said, this is UCLA, and they came in with an offer that was, reportedly, for $5 million-a-year. That’s a lot of money to go coach at a blue-blood, and I don’t know if there are five coaches in all of college basketball that say no to that.

I think Tennessee fans are smart enough to understand that, because they know there are a lot of football coaches that would leave good jobs to take over Philip Fulmer’s program.

Frankly, I think the embarrassing thing here is for UCLA.

Barnes joins Jamie Dixon on the list of coaches that UCLA went after but could not come to terms with because they could not agree to a deal on a buyout.

Which begs the question: Why in the world are you going after a coach if you know you cannot afford to pay the buyout that is listed in his contract that is public record?

Why?

This is like going car shopping and walking into the BMW dealership and telling the salesman that you’ll make the standard monthly payments but you’re not going to make the down payment they require.

It’s dumb.

And when it eventually leaks out, because everything does, it makes you look foolish.

Virginia’s Kyle Guy declares for NBA draft

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 16, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT
Final Four Most Outstanding Player and reigning national champion Kyle Guy announced on Tuesday that he will be declaring for the NBA draft and signing with an agent.

Rule changes for this draft allow a player to sign with an agent while retaining his collegiate eligibility so long as he does not accept anything beyond what is outlined in the new NCAA rules.

Guy averaged 15.4 points while shooting 42.9 percent from three this season. He was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four after scoring 24 points in the title game and dropping 15 points while hitting the game-winning free throws in the semifinals.

Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter appear to be virtual locks to remain in this year’s draft. Guy’s status is a little bit more up in the air. There’s probably a spot for him in the NBA somewhere given his ability to shoot and his improvement defensively, but it’s less of a sure thing. He’ll be a preseason first-team All-American should be return to Virginia.