Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Rick Barnes: If they paid my buyout, I’d be at UCLA

By Rob DausterApr 16, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT
There is nothing unusual about a currently employed college basketball coach interviewing for the same position at another university.

What’s uncommon is when that coach speaks the truth about the hiring process and what happened if he does not end up getting the job.

You cannot say “I was trying to get up outta here” when you have to recruit, fundraise and continue to run the program you almost left.

Well, you can’t unless you’re Rick Barnes.

Barnes met with the media on Tuesday afternoon, and he was blunt and honest about his flirtation with UCLA last week.

“It has to make sense from a financial standpoint. And the bottom line is, we just couldn’t work it out, the buyout,” Barnes said, according to The Athletic, who added that when Barnes was asked about what would have happened had they met the buyout, Barnes said, “I think I would have been the coach at UCLA.”

There’s a lot to dive into here.

Let’s start with this: Barnes has never made a secret about how much he loves Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and the program he has built. I genuinely believe him when he unloads all of that coach-speak. That said, this is UCLA, and they came in with an offer that was, reportedly, for $5 million-a-year. That’s a lot of money to go coach at a blue-blood, and I don’t know if there are five coaches in all of college basketball that say no to that.

I think Tennessee fans are smart enough to understand that, because they know there are a lot of football coaches that would leave good jobs to take over Philip Fulmer’s program.

Frankly, I think the embarrassing thing here is for UCLA.

Barnes joins Jamie Dixon on the list of coaches that UCLA went after but could not come to terms with because they could not agree to a deal on a buyout.

Which begs the question: Why in the world are you going after a coach if you know you cannot afford to pay the buyout that is listed in his contract that is public record?

Why?

This is like going car shopping and walking into the BMW dealership and telling the salesman that you’ll make the standard monthly payments but you’re not going to make the down payment they require.

It’s dumb.

And when it eventually leaks out, because everything does, it makes you look foolish.

Virginia’s Kyle Guy declares for NBA draft

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 16, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT
Final Four Most Outstanding Player and reigning national champion Kyle Guy announced on Tuesday that he will be declaring for the NBA draft and signing with an agent.

Rule changes for this draft allow a player to sign with an agent while retaining his collegiate eligibility so long as he does not accept anything beyond what is outlined in the new NCAA rules.

Guy averaged 15.4 points while shooting 42.9 percent from three this season. He was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four after scoring 24 points in the title game and dropping 15 points while hitting the game-winning free throws in the semifinals.

Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter appear to be virtual locks to remain in this year’s draft. Guy’s status is a little bit more up in the air. There’s probably a spot for him in the NBA somewhere given his ability to shoot and his improvement defensively, but it’s less of a sure thing. He’ll be a preseason first-team All-American should be return to Virginia.

College Basketball 2019-2020 Preseason Top 25

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 16, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
There is so much that is going to happen between now and the time that next season starts that it almost seems foolish to publish a preseason top 25 today.

But we’re doing it anyway!

A couple of notes: Who is going to head to the NBA is very much in the air right now. There are still a number of freshmen that have yet to announce where they are playing their college ball. The transfer market has barely heated up. For decisions that are up in the air, you’ll see an asterisk next to their name. We’re making predictions on what certain players will do and ranking based off of them. 

So with all that said, here is the preseason top 25.

1. MICHIGAN STATE

  • WHO’S GONE: Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins
  • WHO’S BACK: Cassius Winston*, Nick Ward, Xavier Tillman, Joshua Langford, Aaron Henry, Kyle Ahrens, Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer, Marcus Bingham, Thomas Kithier
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Rocket Watts, Malik Hall, Julius Marble
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Cassius Winston, Joshua Langford, Aaron Henry, Xavier Tillman, Nick Ward

2. MICHIGAN

  • WHO’S GONE: Charles Matthews*, Jordan Poole*
  • WHO’S BACK: Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske, Ignas Brazdeikis*, Isaiah Livers, Eli Books, Brandon Johns, Colin Castleton, Austin Davis, David DeJulius
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Cole Bajema, Jalen Wilson
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Zavier Simpson, Eli Brooks, Ignas Brazdeikis, Isaiah Livers, Jon Teske

3. KENTUCKY

  • WHO’S GONE: P.J. Washington*, Keldon Johnson*, Tyler Herro*, Reid Travis
  • WHO’S BACK: E.J. Montgomery*, Ashton Hagans*, Immanuel Quickly, Nick Richards*
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Kahlil Whitney, Tyrese Maxey, Keion Brooks, Dontaie Allen, Nate Sestina
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Tyrese Maxey, Ashton Hagans, Kahlil Whitney, Keion Brooks, E.J. Montgomery

4. GONZAGA

  • WHO’S GONE: Rui Hachimura*, Brandon Clarke*, Josh Perkins, Geno Crandall, Jeremy Jones
  • WHO’S BACK: Killian Tillie*, Zach Norvell Jr.*
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Drew Timme, Oumar Ballo, Brock Ravet, Anton Watson, Martynas Arlauskas, Pavel Zahkarov
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Brock Ravet, Zach Norvell Jr., Corey Kispert, Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev

5. VIRGINIA

  • WHO’S GONE: De’Andre Hunter*, Ty Jerome*, Jack Salt
  • WHO’S BACK: Kyle Guy*, Braxton Key, Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff, Kihei Clark
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Casey Morsell, Kadin Shedrick, Justin McKoy
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Kihei Clark, Kyle Guy, Braxton Key, Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff

6. VILLANOVA

  • WHO’S GONE: Eric Paschall, Phil Booth, Jahvon Quinerly
  • WHO’S BACK: Jermaine Samuels, Cole Swider, Saddiq Bey, Collin Gillespie, Dhamir Cosby-Rountree, Brandon Slater
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Bryan Antoine, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Justin Moore, Eric Dixon
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Collin Gillespie, Bryan Antoine, Saddiq Bey, Jermaine Samuels, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

7. DUKE

  • WHO’S GONE: Zion Williamson*, R.J. Barrett*, Cam Reddish*
  • WHO’S BACK: Tre Jones*, Marques Bolden, Alex O’Connell, Jack White, Javin DeLaurier, Jordan Goldwire, Joey Baker
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Vernon Carey, Wendell Moore, Boogie Ellis, Matthew Hurt*
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Tre Jones, Alex O’Connell, Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt*, Vernon Carey

8. LOUISVILLE

  • WHO’S GONE: Christen Cunningham, Khwan Fore, Akoy Agau
  • WHO’S BACK: Jordan Nwora*, Dwayne Sutton, Ryan McMahon, V.J. King, Steve Enoch*, Malik Williams, Darius Perry
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Samuell Williamson, Jaelyn Withers, Josh Nickelberry, David Johnson, Aidan Igiehom, Quinn Slazinski
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Darius Perry, Samuell Williamson, Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Malik Williams

9. MARYLAND

  • WHO’S GONE: Bruno Fernando*
  • WHO’S BACK: Anthony Cowan*, Jalen Smith, Serrel Smith Jr., Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Ricky Lindo
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Makhi Mitchell, Makhel Mitchell, Donta Scott
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Anthony Cowan, Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Ricky Lindo, Jalen Smith

10. KANSAS

  • WHO’S GONE: Lagerald Vick, Silvio De Sousa*, Dedric Lawson*, K.J. Lawson*, Charlie Moore
  • WHO’S BACK: Devon Dotson*, Quentin Grimes*, Ochai Agbaji, Udoka Azubuike*, Marcus Garrett, Mitch Lightfoot, David McCormack
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Isaac McBride, Christian Braun
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Devon Dotson, Quentin Grimes, Marcus Garrett, Ochai Agbaji, Udoka Azubuike

11. OREGON

  • WHO’S GONE: Bol Bol, Louis King*, Paul White Ehab Amin
  • WHO’S BACK: Payton Pritchard*, Will Richardson, Kenny Wooten*, Victor Bailey, Francis Okoro, Miles Norris
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Chris Duarte, C.J. Walker, Chandler Lawson, Isaach Johnson
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Payton Pritchard, Will Richardson, Chris Duarte, C.J. Walker, Kenny Wooten

12. SETON HALL

  • WHO’S GONE: Michael Nzei
  • WHO’S BACK: Myles Powell*, Myles Cale, Quincy McKnight, Taurean Thompson, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ikey Obiagu
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Tyrese Samuel, Dashawn Davis
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Quincy McKnight, Myles Powell, Myles Cale, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ikey Obiagu

13. NORTH CAROLINA

  • WHO’S GONE: Coby White*, Nassir Little*, Luke Maye, Cam Johnson, Kenny Williams
  • WHO’S BACK: Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Brandon Robinson, Seventh Woods
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Cole Anthony*, Armando Francis, Jeremiah Francis
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Cole Anthony, Leaky Black, Brandon Robinson, Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks

14. ARIZONA

  • WHO’S GONE: Justin Coleman, Ryan Luther
  • WHO’S BACK: Brandon Randolph*, Dylan Smith, Chase Jeter, Brandon Williams, Alex Barcello, Ira Lee, Devonaire Doutrive
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Terry Armstrong, Christian Koloko, Zeke Nnaji
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Brandon Randolph, Ira Lee, Chase Jeter

15. TEXAS TECH

  • WHO’S GONE: Jarrett Culver*, Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens, Brandone Francis, Norense Odiase
  • WHO’S BACK: Chris Beard*, Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards, Deshawn Corprew, Khavon Moore, Andrei Savrasov
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Jahmius Ramsey, Kevin McCullar, Russel Tchewa, Terrence Shannon
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Jahmius Ramsey, Davide Moretti, Deshawn Corprew, Khavon Moore, Russel Tchewa

16. UTAH STATE

  • WHO’S GONE: Quinn Taylor
  • WHO’S BACK: Sam Merrill, Neemias Queta*, Diogo Brito, Brock Miller, Abel Porter
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Alphonso Anderson, Liam McChesney, Sean Bairstow
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Diogo Brito, Abel Porter, Sam Merrill, Brock Miller, Neemias Queta

17. SAINT MARY’S

  • WHO’S GONE: Jordan Hunter
  • WHO’S BACK: Jordan Ford*, Malik Fitts, Tommy Kuhse, Tanner Krebs, Dan Fotu, Jock Perry
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Alex Ducas, Kyle Bowen
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Jordan Ford, Tommy Kuhse, Tanner Krebs, Malik Fitts, Jock Perry

18. XAVIER

  • WHO’S GONE: Ryan Welage, Zach Hankins, Kyle Castlin
  • WHO’S BACK: Quentin Goodin, Naji Marshall, Paul Scruggs, Tyrique Jones, Elias Harden
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Kyky Tandy, Dahmir Bishop, Zach Freemantle, Jason Carter, Daniel Ramsey, Dieonte Miles
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Quentin Goodin, Paul Scruggs, Naji Marshall, Jason Carter, Tyrique Jones

19. CREIGHTON

  • WHO’S GONE: Sam Froling, Kaleb Joseph, Connor Cashaw
  • WHO’S BACK: Davion Mintz, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitchell Ballock, Martin Krampelj, Jacob Epperson, Damien Jefferson, Marcus Zegarowski
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Shereef Mitchell
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Davion Mintz, Marcus Zegarowski, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitchell Ballock, Martin Krampelj

20. COLORADO

  • WHO’S GONE: Namon Wright
  • WHO’S BACK: McKinley Wright IV*, Tyler Bey, D’shawn Schwartz, Lucas Siewert, Evan Battey, Shane Gatling, Daylen Kountz
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Maddox Daniels
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: McKinley Wright IV, Tyler Bey, D’shawn Schwartz, Lucas Siewert, Shane Gatling

21. AUBURN

  • WHO’S GONE: Bryce Brown, Malik Dunbar, Horace Spencer, Chuma Okeke*
  • WHO’S BACK: Jared Harper*, Samir Doughty, J’Von McCormick, Danjel Purifoy, Anfernee McLemore, Austin Wiley
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Isaac Okoro, Tyrell Jones, Jaylin Williams, Babatunde Akingbola, Allen Flanigan, Jamal Johnson
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Jared Harper, J’Von McCormick, Samir Doughty, Danjel Purifoy, Anfernee McLemore

22. TENNESSEE

  • WHO’S GONE: Admiral Schofield, Kyle Alexander, Jordan Bone*, Grant Williams*
  • WHO’S BACK: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, Yves Pons, Derrick Walker Jr., John Fulkerson, D.J. Burns, Jalen Johnson
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Josiah James, Drew Pember, Davonte Gaines
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, Josiah James, Yves Pons, John Fulkerson

23. HOUSTON

  • WHO’S GONE: Corey Davis, Breaon Brady, Galen Robinson
  • WHO’S BACK: Dejon Jerreau, Armoni Brooks*, Cedrick Alley, Brison Gresham, Fabian White, Chris Harris, Nate Hinton
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Caleb Mills, Justin Gorham
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Dejon Jerreau, Armoni Brooks, Nate Hinton, Fabian White, Brison Gresham

24. MEMPHIS

  • WHO’S GONE: Jeremiah Martin, Kyvon Davenport, Mike Parks Jr., Raynere Thornton, Kareem Brewton, Antwann Jones Jr.
  • WHO’S BACK: Tyler Harris, Alex Lomax, Isaiah Maurice
  • WHO’S COMING IN: James Wiseman, D.J. Jeffries, Malcolm Dandridge, Damian Baugh, Lance Thomas, Trendon Watford*
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Tyler Harris, Alex Lomax, D.J. Jeffries, Isaiah Maurice, James Wiseman

25. VCU

  • WHO’S GONE: Michael Gilmore
  • WHO’S BACK: Marcus Evans, Isaac Vann, Deriante Jenkins, Marcus Santos-Silva, Sean Mobley, Vince Williams, Mike’L Simms, P.J. Byrd, Malik Crawford
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Jarren McAlister
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Marcus Evans, Isaac Vann, Deriante Jenkins, Sean Mobley, Marcus Santos-Silva

Zion Williamson declares for NBA draft

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 15, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT
Zion Williamson announced on Monday evening that he will be declaring for the NBA draft and signing with an agent.

None of us saw this coming from the consensus National Player of the Year and the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. This one is a shocker.

Keep in mind, with the rule changes, Zion can sign with an agent and return to school with his eligibility intact as long as he doesn’t accept anything from that agent outside of what is legal. He can keep his options open if he receives feedback from the NBA that he doesn’t like.

That, of course, is sarcasm.

Because Zion is the biggest brand that we have ever seen come through the collegiate ranks.

He’s going to be worth nine figures before he can legally drink a beer and I would not be shocked to see him develop into one of the 15 best players in the NBA within three years.

Good luck, Zion. It was a joy to watch you dunk on everyone and everything for seven months.

Gonzaga’s Hachimura declares for NBA draft

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
By Rob DausterApr 15, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT
Rui Hachimura’s college basketball career has come to an end.

After an All-American season with Gonzaga, Hachimura is heading to the NBA, declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft and, barring a disaster, becoming the first Japanese-born player to get drafted in the best basketball league in the world.

“The last three years at Gonzaga have been a dream come true, and now I’d like to pursue my next dream of playing in the NBA,” Hachimura said. “This was a significant decision for my family and myself. I just want to thank everyone at Gonzaga, especially the coaching staff and all of my teammates who went to battle with me and are my brothers for life. My three years as a Zag were very special and something I will never forget. I want to thank Zag nation and Spokane, Washington, for all of the love and support, and to the people of Japan who have been there cheering me on the whole way. Forever a Zag.”

As a junior, Hachimura averaged 19.7 points and 6.5 boards, but perhaps most relevant is the fact that he has become a much better defender over the course of his college career.

Hachimura is a likely lottery pick.

Sam, Joey Hauser to transfer from Marquette

Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 15, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
3 Comments

Marquette suffered a brutal blow on Monday as brothers Sam and Joey Hauser announced that they are transferring out of the program.

Sam, a 6-foot-8 junior, averaged 15.1 points, 7.2 boards and 2.3 assists this past season. Joey is a 6-foot-8 redshirt freshman that averaged 9.8 points and 5.2 boards. They both shot better than 40 percent from three this season.

This is the kind of loss that can cripple what was such a promising season for the Golden Eagles. Last week, Markus Howard announced that the will be returning for his senior season, which vaulted Marquette to No. 4 in the NBC Sports preseason top 25.

Without the Hausers, Marquette will be a borderline top 25 team. That’s how good they are and how important they are in allowing Marquette to play small and punish teams that throw multiple defenders at Howard.

The brothers immediately become the top transfers available.