Woman who alleged rape by ex-MSU players speaks publicly

Louisville has received a verbal notice of inquiry from the NCAA, the school confirmed to The Athletic’s Jeff Greer on Wednesday.

Stemming from the FBI’s college basketball corruption case that gave new details about Louisville and other schools during trials that played out the past several months, the Cardinals are expected to receive a follow up written notice of inquiry from the NCAA at a later time.

According to a Louisville spokesperson, the NCAA called on March 8th in an initial step in its process.

Arizona and Kansas have been the other schools reportedly contacted by the NCAA after similar evidence against them was presented in federal court during those same trials.

Louisville has already fired athletic director Tom Jurich, head coach Rick Pitino and assistant coaches Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair since the four were linked to the FBI’s case. The recruit linked to Louisville during the trial, former McDonald’s All-American Brian Bowen, enrolled at the school but never played a game for the Cardinals as he sat out in the midst of ongoing investigations.

It’s hard to say what the NCAA will try to accomplish in its investigation of Louisville since most of the people associated with these accusations have been fired — or never played for the school. But as Greer notes, since Louisville was already on probation for a prior infractions case, it makes the Cardinals’ situation with the NCAA more complicated than some of the other schools that are being investigated.

The last NCAA investigation involved Louisville resulted in the school forfeiting the 2013 national title, 2012 Final Four and 123 wins as the school lost scholarships and was placed on probation through 2021.