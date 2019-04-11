Louisville lands key grad transfer in guard Lamarr Kimble

Louisville has landed a key graduate transfer for the 2019-20 season as St. Joseph’s guard Lamarr Kimble pledged to the Cardinals, according to a release.
After infusing Louisville with graduate transfers to lead them to a surprising 2018-19 season, head coach Chris Mack is continuing to remain aggressive pursuing talented transfers who can contribute right away. Kimble returned from a season-ending injury in 2017-18 to put up 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game as a redshirt junior last season.
A double-figure scorer during his last two healthy seasons, Kimble’s three-point shooting dipped to 29 percent in 2018-19 after starting his career as a promising 37 percent three-point shooter (with a smaller sample size) as a freshman.
Although Louisville has a loaded six-man high school recruiting class in the Class of 2019 coming in, which some say is the deepest of any group in the country, the addition of a veteran guard like Kimble is a big addition for the Cardinals. Kimble’s experience should be key for a young Louisville rotation, and if he can get his shooting numbers back up a bit, he’ll be a nice addition.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State University student is speaking publicly a year after filing a lawsuit against the school alleging that three former men’s basketball players raped her in 2015 and that she was discouraged by counseling center staff from reporting what happened.
Twenty-two-year-old Bailey Kowalski came forward in a story published by The New York Times Wednesday, saying she hopes other victims tell their stories. She will hold a news conference Thursday, the fourth anniversary of the alleged incident.
The woman and players aren’t named in the suit.
It says she met them at an East Lansing bar and was taken to an off-campus apartment where they raped her.
A university spokeswoman declined to comment on the case but said the school takes sexual assault and Title IX situations “very seriously.”
NEW YORK — Coach Kim Mulkey would welcome an invitation to the White House, if President Donald Trump were to offer it to Baylor.
The president tweeted out his congratulations to the Lady Bears on Monday after they beat Notre Dame in a thrilling championship game the night before.
“Congratulations to the Baylor Lady Bears on their amazing win last night against Notre Dame to become the 2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions!” Trump said.
Mulkey, who visited the White House in 2005 and 2012 when her Baylor team won the title those years, said a trip to the White House isn’t about politics.
“I’ve been every time for every president,” she told the AP at the WNBA draft Wednesday night. “It’s not a political issue for me. It’s an honor to go to the White House. I want everyone to say they went to the White House. Not many people can say that. I hope [the] Virginia men go and I can meet [coach] Tony Bennett.
“We were honored when President Bush was in the office. We were honored when Barack Obama was in the office. We’d be honored if Donald Trump invited us. With politics aside, we should go to say we went to the White House.”
Baylor would be the first women’s college basketball champion to visit the White House under Trump, if offered.
Louisville has received a verbal notice of inquiry from the NCAA, the school confirmed to The Athletic’s Jeff Greer on Wednesday.
Stemming from the FBI’s college basketball corruption case that gave new details about Louisville and other schools during trials that played out the past several months, the Cardinals are expected to receive a follow up written notice of inquiry from the NCAA at a later time.
According to a Louisville spokesperson, the NCAA called on March 8th in an initial step in its process.
Arizona and Kansas have been the other schools reportedly contacted by the NCAA after similar evidence against them was presented in federal court during those same trials.
Louisville has already fired athletic director Tom Jurich, head coach Rick Pitino and assistant coaches Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair since the four were linked to the FBI’s case. The recruit linked to Louisville during the trial, former McDonald’s All-American Brian Bowen, enrolled at the school but never played a game for the Cardinals as he sat out in the midst of ongoing investigations.
It’s hard to say what the NCAA will try to accomplish in its investigation of Louisville since most of the people associated with these accusations have been fired — or never played for the school. But as Greer notes, since Louisville was already on probation for a prior infractions case, it makes the Cardinals’ situation with the NCAA more complicated than some of the other schools that are being investigated.
The last NCAA investigation involved Louisville resulted in the school forfeiting the 2013 national title, 2012 Final Four and 123 wins as the school lost scholarships and was placed on probation through 2021.
It appears that Steve Alford will stay out west as the former UCLA coach is expected to become the new head coach at Nevada.
According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Alford is in the midst of finalizing negotiations with the Wolf Pack.
Fired from UCLA this season after a disappointing 7-6 start, Alford made three Sweet 16 appearances in five full seasons as the Bruins’ head coach. But once Alford lost the fanbase with some disappointing seasons (based on recruiting and outside expectations) he never recovered as he was let go right before 2019.
Successful in the Mountain West before his UCLA tenure with New Mexico, Alford took the Lobos to the NIT or NCAA tournament in all six of his seasons as coach — including the NCAAs in three of the final four seasons.
Also spending time as head coach at Missouri State and Iowa, Alford has taken all four of his Division I programs to the NCAA tournament. Nevada will expect him to maintain the national status that head coach Eric Musselman achieved before taking the open job at Arkansas as the Wolf Pack have been a consistent top-25 presence the past few seasons.
Kansas freshman guard Quentin Grimes is declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft he announced on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-5 Grimes had an up-and-down first season in Lawrence as he went from a very-hyped McDonald’s All-American into an inconsistent player. Although Grimes showed flashes of greatness at times during the 2018-19 season — including 21 points in the season-opening Champions Classic win over Michigan State — he was never able to become the consistent double-figure scorer that many believed he would be.
Grimes put up 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 38 percent from the field and 34 percent from three-point range on the season. In a draft that doesn’t feature a lot of players with long-term upside, Grimes could be an intriguing name in the first round because of his size and ability to play multiple spots on the perimeter.
Shooting from the perimeter and the lack of consistent play this season will be questioned by NBA personnel, but there’s also a reason Grimes was highly-regarded entering the season. Grimes has the type of talent and upside to turn things around if he opts to stay in the draft and turn pro.
If Kansas loses Grimes then they’ll need to figure out who to pair along with guard Devon Dotson for the future. The Jayhawks also lost guard Charlie Moore to a transfer this offseason as Kansas is looking a little thin on the perimeter at the moment.