Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Duke’s Cam Reddish turns pro

Associated PressApr 11, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cam Reddish is the latest Duke freshman to leave school for the NBA draft.

Reddish announced his decision on his verified Instagram page Thursday, one day after teammate RJ Barrett said he was entering the draft. School spokesman Mike DeGeorge says Reddish has hired an agent.

Reddish averaged 13.5 points and hit 33 percent of his 3-pointers, with several coming in clutch situations. That includes one with 0.8 seconds remaining to lift Duke past Florida State in January.

Reddish is widely projected as a lottery pick.

His decision leaves AP player of the year Zion Williamson as the last Duke freshman starter yet to announce his plans for next season. Point guard Tre Jones said earlier this week he would return for his sophomore year.

Nevada hires ex-UCLA coach Alford to replace Musselman

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 11, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT
Nevada moved quickly to replace one big-name coach with another.

Nevada hired former UCLA coach Steve Alford on Thursday, four days after Eric Musselman left for Arkansas. They agreed to a 10-year deal.

Nevada athletic director Doug Knuth says landing a coach of Alford’s caliber is a testament to the program’s support from the university and local community. He says Alford will be formally introduced at a Reno news conference Friday at 2 p.m.

Musselman built up the Wolf Pack in four seasons, leading them to the NCAA Tournament three straight years before leaving for the SEC and the Razorbacks.

Alford returns to the Mountain West Conference, where he had some of his biggest successes. He spent six seasons it New Mexico, leading the Lobos to the NCAA Tournament three times, including a trip to the third round in 2012. Alford went 155-52 at New Mexico.

Woman who alleged rape by ex-MSU players speaks publicly

AP photo
Associated PressApr 11, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State University student who accused counseling center staff of discouraging her from reporting a 2015 rape by three men’s basketball players said Thursday that she is no longer afraid and wants to encourage other “silent survivors” of sexual assault to tell their stories.

Bailey Kowalski, 22, who will graduate in May with a biology degree, held a news conference on the fourth anniversary of the alleged incident. She spoke a day after going public with her name for the first time in a story published by The New York Times.

“This isn’t a burden they have to carry on their own,” she said of other rape victims, as her parents, brother and lawyer looked on inside a hotel meeting room near the East Lansing campus. Kowalksi, who cried at times, said her decisions to sue the university a year ago and to identify herself now were influenced by watching victims of disgraced former university sports doctor Larry Nassar come forward.

“It empowered me to do it,” she said.

The suit, in which Kowalski is listed as Jane Doe and the now former “notable” players are not identified, alleges that she was 18 on April 12, 2015, when she met the players at an East Lansing bar about a week after the team lost in the Final Four. She was later taken to one of the men’s off-campus apartments, where the players took turns raping her in a bedroom, according to the complaint, which says she thought she might have been drugged.

She awoke a few hours later on a couch, caught a taxi back to her dorm room and contacted university counseling center staff about a week later. After telling a counselor that basketball players were involved, she said the staff discouraged her from notifying the police.

“I was intimidated, and I was told that I was going to be swimming with some really big fish,” Kowalski said Thursday. “I’ll never forget that phrase and the immediate feeling of despair and isolation.”

She said she has nothing to be ashamed of and there are other victims.

“I want to be an example for them. These silent survivors matter and they’re worth fighting for. They hide in plain sight of all of us,” she said. “Lastly, I want the system surrounding Michigan State University to change, and I want all people to be treated with dignity and respect regardless of their status or the revenue they bring to the university.”

The suit, which was amended in December, points to past alleged sexual assaults involving MSU athletes, including two separate 2010 incidents in which a total five basketball players allegedly raped women and were not charged or disciplined. It alleges that the university violated Title IX requirements and Kowalski’s rights by failing to follow normal reporting and investigative procedures when athletes were involved, actively discouraging victims from filing reports and not notifying them of reporting and confidentiality options.

Kowalski, who was studying to be a sports journalist before the encounter, has no plan to file a police report but is not ruling it out completely, said her attorney, Karen Truszkowki.

Kowalski said she went from being a “bleed green Spartan fan” as a freshman to not caring that the team made the Final Four this year. She said she would have filed a police report if she had known that she or her friends would not get into trouble for using fake IDs at the bar, and she would have had a rape kit done if not for fears that her parents’ insurance would be billed.

“I was terrified to tell anybody,” she said.

The school declined to comment on the lawsuit because it hasn’t been resolved. Last year, though, it said Kowalski was treated appropriately by counselors, and it denied that she was discouraged to file a Title IX complaint or to contact the police.

The university opened a Title IX investigation after learning of the suit. The review is ongoing.

“We are committed to listening to survivors who bravely tell us about their experiences so that we can improve our response and help those who seek support in the future,” school spokeswoman Emily Gerkin Guerrant said in a statement Thursday.

Report: Will Wade, LSU finally scheduled to meet

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsApr 11, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT
LSU and suspended head coach Will Wade are finally scheduled to meet to discuss Wade’s status with the school.

According to a report from Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Wade and the school will meet on Friday as a potential reinstatement will be a topic of discussion.

Suspended since March 8, Wade missed LSU’s regular-season finale and postseason run to the Sweet 16 as assistant coach Tony Benford took over the team. LSU made the move to suspend Wade after his alleged involvement with runner and convicted felon Christian Dawkins as the two are allegedly caught on a wiretapped conversation discussing a potential offer to a recruit believed to be Tigers freshman guard Javonte Smart.

Wade’s swift suspension was met with some criticism within the LSU fanbase as the Tigers were in the midst of a special season that included an SEC regular-season title and run into the NCAA tournament’s second weekend. After a stalemate the past month, the two sides meeting represents progress during a tense situation in which there has been little movement over the past few weeks.

It’s hard to say what this meeting will entail, as just last Friday, federal prosecutors filed a motion asking a judge to prevent Wade from testifying in one of the upcoming bribery trials in the FBI’s investigation.

Four Xavier players declare for NBA draft process

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsApr 11, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
Four Xavier players will declare for the 2019 NBA Draft and explore the process, according to an official release from the school.

Quentin Goodin, Tyrique Jones, Naji Marshall and Paul Scruggs will all go through the draft process after all four players had solid seasons for the Musketeers. Goodin (11.0 pts, 4.8 ast) and Jones (11.3 pts, 7.7 reb) are both juniors as the point guard and big man, respectively, are both solid defenders and double-figure scorers.

Marshall (14.7 pts, 7.2 reb) and Scruggs (12.3 pts, 4.9 reb) are both sophomore guards who are the team’s two leading scorers.

While Xavier struggled early in the season under first-year head coach Travis Steele, a late-season surge put them close to the bubble picture of the NCAA tournament as expectations will be high if these four guys all return.

Stanford’s KZ Okpala entering 2019 NBA Draft

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsApr 11, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT
Stanford sophomore KZ Okpala became the latest promising prospect to enter the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday.

The intriguing 6-foot-9 forward put together a very good season in the Pac-12 for the Cardinal as Okpala averaged 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range.

Viewed by some NBA draft analysts as a potential first-round pick, Okpala could rise up draft boards with strong workouts over the next several weeks. Turning 20 years old later this month, Okpala is still pretty young for his class as he shows a lot of explosiveness and upside.

If Okpala can prove that his perimeter jumper is reliable then he could be a multi-positional forward that a lot of NBA teams covet.