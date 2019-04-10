More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Report: Nevada expected to hire former UCLA coach Steve Alford

By Scott PhillipsApr 10, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT
It appears that Steve Alford will stay out west as the former UCLA coach is expected to become the new head coach at Nevada.

According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Alford is in the midst of finalizing negotiations with the Wolf Pack.

Fired from UCLA this season after a disappointing 7-6 start, Alford made three Sweet 16 appearances in five full seasons as the Bruins’ head coach. But once Alford lost the fanbase with some disappointing seasons (based on recruiting and outside expectations) he never recovered as he was let go right before 2019.

Successful in the Mountain West before his UCLA tenure with New Mexico, Alford took the Lobos to the NIT or NCAA tournament in all six of his seasons as coach — including the NCAAs in three of the final four seasons.

Also spending time as head coach at Missouri State and Iowa, Alford has taken all four of his Division I programs to the NCAA tournament. Nevada will expect him to maintain the national status that head coach Eric Musselman achieved before taking the open job at Arkansas as the Wolf Pack have been a consistent top-25 presence the past few seasons.

Kansas guard Quentin Grimes declaring for 2019 NBA Draft

By Scott PhillipsApr 10, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT
Kansas freshman guard Quentin Grimes is declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft he announced on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5 Grimes had an up-and-down first season in Lawrence as he went from a very-hyped McDonald’s All-American into an inconsistent player. Although Grimes showed flashes of greatness at times during the 2018-19 season — including 21 points in the season-opening Champions Classic win over Michigan State — he was never able to become the consistent double-figure scorer that many believed he would be.

Grimes put up 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 38 percent from the field and 34 percent from three-point range on the season. In a draft that doesn’t feature a lot of players with long-term upside, Grimes could be an intriguing name in the first round because of his size and ability to play multiple spots on the perimeter.

Shooting from the perimeter and the lack of consistent play this season will be questioned by NBA personnel, but there’s also a reason Grimes was highly-regarded entering the season. Grimes has the type of talent and upside to turn things around if he opts to stay in the draft and turn pro.

If Kansas loses Grimes then they’ll need to figure out who to pair along with guard Devon Dotson for the future. The Jayhawks also lost guard Charlie Moore to a transfer this offseason as Kansas is looking a little thin on the perimeter at the moment.

Once Marred By Racist Rally, Charlottesville Revels In Win

Associated PressApr 10, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city once marred by deadly violence and tiki torch-carrying white supremacists chanting Nazi slogans savored a moment of bliss Tuesday as it welcomed home national men’s college basketball champion University of Virginia.

Charlottesville was in full party mode a day after the U.Va. Cavaliers defeated Texas Tech in the title game. Supporters, waking up from a night of celebration, flocked to the school’s basketball stadium parking lot to give the team a hero’s welcome.

While awaiting the team, fans erupted in random cheers while trading stories about how stressed they had been watching the Cavaliers’ successful tournament run, which featured come-from-behind victories in the final seconds of several games. Monday’s championship game was settled in overtime.

The crowd cheered deliriously as the team arrived at the stadium carrying the national championship trophy. Coach Tony Bennett told reporters he was gratified to see the team’s victory bring so much joy “in light of all this community’s been through.”

“There’s an amazing story that has been written from this and I think it’s going to encourage a lot of people,” Bennett said.

The ebullient mood was a marked departure from nearly two years ago, when a white nationalist rally held to protest the removal of a Confederate statue erupted in violence in 2017, leaving a woman dead and dozens injured. Three years earlier, a bogus magazine story about a gang rape at a University of Virginia fraternity house haunted the city, which was still dealing with the slayings of two female university students in 2014 and 2010.

“We were due for some good coverage for a change,” said Matilda Foster, who waited for hours to be at the front of the crowd welcoming the Cavaliers back from Minneapolis. She said the team’s success has unified the city and surrounding area.

David Toscano, a former Charlottesville mayor and current state delegate, said U.Va. basketball has helped unite the community in ways few other things can.

“This is a really big event for this region and the city that’s been kind of back on their heels,” Toscano said.

Charlottesville and the University of Virginia have had more than their fair share of painful headlines.

In August 2017, the white supremacists who had gathered to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee clashed with people who showed up to protest the racism. Later, a self-avowed white supremacist intentionally plowed his speeding car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing a woman and injuring dozens. President Donald Trump further inflamed the situation by refraining from condemning the white nationalists. Instead, he remarked of the protesters and counterprotesters that there were “very fine people on both sides.”

In 2014, the magazine Rolling Stone published a story portraying U.Va. as a school where sexual assaults were rampant and unpunished. A woman identified as “Jackie” in the article told the magazine she was raped by seven men at a fraternity house in September 2012. But an investigation by police in Charlottesville found no evidence to back up the claims.

Rolling Stone later retracted the article and apologized. Also that year, U.Va. student Hannah Graham was abducted from a Charlottesville bar and slain. In 2010, U.Va. lacrosse player Yeardley Love was killed by a fellow student. And just last month, all city schools were closed for two days after racist threats of violence were made online. Police later charged a 17-year-old boy for making the threats.

Heidi Price, a fan who showed up to greet the team, said it was “great to have something positive to focus on.”

“Everybody’s a fan right now,” she said. “It’s a great day.”

Michigan Trio Declaring For NBA Draft, But Can Still Return

Associated PressApr 10, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Charles Matthews, Iggy Brazdeikis and Jordan Poole are declaring for the NBA draft, although they can still come back to the Wolverines.

The school announced Tuesday that the three players intend to sign with agents, but under new NCAA rules, they are allowed to have agents during the evaluation process for the draft. They can return to school without losing their eligibility.

“The new process is a unique experience and one that my staff and I will assist in every way we can,” Michigan coach John Beilein said in a statement. “We want each of them to utilize this opportunity to get more feedback so they can make the best decision possible for themselves and their families. All three are remarkable young men with amazing futures.”

Matthews has been considered the most likely candidate to leave Michigan, having considered the draft last year as well. The 20-year-old Brazdeikis just finished a freshman season in which he led the Wolverines with 14.8 points per game.

“It was an amazing year for me in Ann Arbor,” Brazdeikis said. “There are many things I still want to accomplish, and pursuing a professional career is just one of them. My family and I want to take full advantage of the opportunities to see where I fit in the NBA draft. It’s an exciting time, and I just cannot wait to get started.”

Poole, a sophomore, was second on the team at 12.8 ppg, and Matthews, in his third season of eligibility, averaged 12.2.

“Being able to play in the NBA has always been my dream since I was young,” Poole said. “I am confident that with my faith in God and hard work that I, and my family, are prepared to look at all options and make the right decision for the next step of my playing career.”

Michigan made the Sweet 16 for the third straight season but was eliminated there by Texas Tech.

Johnson’s gone, Hagans announces return to Kentucky

By Rob DausterApr 10, 2019, 1:47 PM EDT
The picture for what Kentucky’s roster is going to look like in the 2019-20 season is starting to get a bit clearer.

One day after P.J. Washington announced that he will be heading to the NBA, Keldon Johnson announced the same. Johnson is a 6-foot-6 wing that is projected to be a lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. It would be surprising if he opted to return to school for his sophomore season.

The one name that was on the fence this year was Ashton Hagans, who announced on Tuesday that he will be returning to college for his sophomore season.

“We had a great season this year but I want more,” Hagans said. “I know I’ve only scratched the surface with my game and there’s so much more I want to accomplish at Kentucky. Coach Cal and the staff have challenged me since day one, and I know with another season at UK we can chase some special things with the same mindset. I can’t wait to get back to work with my brothers.”

This is probably the right move. Hagans has the talent to one day be a point guard in the NBA, but he needs to continue to develop his jumper and improve his ability to defend off the ball if he’s going to thrive at that level.

Duke’s R.J. Barrett announces he’s heading to NBA

By Rob DausterApr 10, 2019, 1:25 PM EDT
R.J. Barrett announced on Wednesday that he will be leaving Duke and heading to the NBA draft.

In his one season in Durham, Barrett averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 boards and 4.0 assists, becoming the first high-major player since Anfernee Hardaway to do that.

Barrett is likely going to end up being a top three pick in this year’s draft, and while there are some valid concerns about him as a player — specifically, he is an inconsistent shooter that is left-hand dominant, hunts his shots a bit too often and not as quick as would be ideal — but part of what makes him so appealing is that his intangibles are off the charts. One source close to Barrett told NBC Sports that he has the same determination to be great that guys like Kobe Bryant and Kawhi Leonard do.

“He’ll figure out a way to be great,” he said.