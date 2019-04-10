Michigan Trio Declaring For NBA Draft, But Can Still Return

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Charles Matthews, Iggy Brazdeikis and Jordan Poole are declaring for the NBA draft, although they can still come back to the Wolverines.
The school announced Tuesday that the three players intend to sign with agents, but under new NCAA rules, they are allowed to have agents during the evaluation process for the draft. They can return to school without losing their eligibility.
“The new process is a unique experience and one that my staff and I will assist in every way we can,” Michigan coach John Beilein said in a statement. “We want each of them to utilize this opportunity to get more feedback so they can make the best decision possible for themselves and their families. All three are remarkable young men with amazing futures.”
Matthews has been considered the most likely candidate to leave Michigan, having considered the draft last year as well. The 20-year-old Brazdeikis just finished a freshman season in which he led the Wolverines with 14.8 points per game.
“It was an amazing year for me in Ann Arbor,” Brazdeikis said. “There are many things I still want to accomplish, and pursuing a professional career is just one of them. My family and I want to take full advantage of the opportunities to see where I fit in the NBA draft. It’s an exciting time, and I just cannot wait to get started.”
Poole, a sophomore, was second on the team at 12.8 ppg, and Matthews, in his third season of eligibility, averaged 12.2.
“Being able to play in the NBA has always been my dream since I was young,” Poole said. “I am confident that with my faith in God and hard work that I, and my family, are prepared to look at all options and make the right decision for the next step of my playing career.”
Michigan made the Sweet 16 for the third straight season but was eliminated there by Texas Tech.
Once Marred By Racist Rally, Charlottesville Revels In Win
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city once marred by deadly violence and tiki torch-carrying white supremacists chanting Nazi slogans savored a moment of bliss Tuesday as it welcomed home national men’s college basketball champion University of Virginia.
Charlottesville was in full party mode a day after the U.Va. Cavaliers defeated Texas Tech in the title game. Supporters, waking up from a night of celebration, flocked to the school’s basketball stadium parking lot to give the team a hero’s welcome.
While awaiting the team, fans erupted in random cheers while trading stories about how stressed they had been watching the Cavaliers’ successful tournament run, which featured come-from-behind victories in the final seconds of several games. Monday’s championship game was settled in overtime.
The crowd cheered deliriously as the team arrived at the stadium carrying the national championship trophy. Coach Tony Bennett told reporters he was gratified to see the team’s victory bring so much joy “in light of all this community’s been through.”
“There’s an amazing story that has been written from this and I think it’s going to encourage a lot of people,” Bennett said.
The ebullient mood was a marked departure from nearly two years ago, when a white nationalist rally held to protest the removal of a Confederate statue erupted in violence in 2017, leaving a woman dead and dozens injured. Three years earlier, a bogus magazine story about a gang rape at a University of Virginia fraternity house haunted the city, which was still dealing with the slayings of two female university students in 2014 and 2010.
“We were due for some good coverage for a change,” said Matilda Foster, who waited for hours to be at the front of the crowd welcoming the Cavaliers back from Minneapolis. She said the team’s success has unified the city and surrounding area.
David Toscano, a former Charlottesville mayor and current state delegate, said U.Va. basketball has helped unite the community in ways few other things can.
“This is a really big event for this region and the city that’s been kind of back on their heels,” Toscano said.
Charlottesville and the University of Virginia have had more than their fair share of painful headlines.
In August 2017, the white supremacists who had gathered to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee clashed with people who showed up to protest the racism. Later, a self-avowed white supremacist intentionally plowed his speeding car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing a woman and injuring dozens. President Donald Trump further inflamed the situation by refraining from condemning the white nationalists. Instead, he remarked of the protesters and counterprotesters that there were “very fine people on both sides.”
In 2014, the magazine Rolling Stone published a story portraying U.Va. as a school where sexual assaults were rampant and unpunished. A woman identified as “Jackie” in the article told the magazine she was raped by seven men at a fraternity house in September 2012. But an investigation by police in Charlottesville found no evidence to back up the claims.
Rolling Stone later retracted the article and apologized. Also that year, U.Va. student Hannah Graham was abducted from a Charlottesville bar and slain. In 2010, U.Va. lacrosse player Yeardley Love was killed by a fellow student. And just last month, all city schools were closed for two days after racist threats of violence were made online. Police later charged a 17-year-old boy for making the threats.
Heidi Price, a fan who showed up to greet the team, said it was “great to have something positive to focus on.”
“Everybody’s a fan right now,” she said. “It’s a great day.”
Johnson’s gone, Hagans announces return to Kentucky
The picture for what Kentucky’s roster is going to look like in the 2019-20 season is starting to get a bit clearer.
One day after P.J. Washington announced that he will be heading to the NBA, Keldon Johnson announced the same. Johnson is a 6-foot-6 wing that is projected to be a lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. It would be surprising if he opted to return to school for his sophomore season.
The one name that was on the fence this year was Ashton Hagans, who announced on Tuesday that he will be returning to college for his sophomore season.
“We had a great season this year but I want more,” Hagans said. “I know I’ve only scratched the surface with my game and there’s so much more I want to accomplish at Kentucky. Coach Cal and the staff have challenged me since day one, and I know with another season at UK we can chase some special things with the same mindset. I can’t wait to get back to work with my brothers.”
This is probably the right move. Hagans has the talent to one day be a point guard in the NBA, but he needs to continue to develop his jumper and improve his ability to defend off the ball if he’s going to thrive at that level.
R.J. Barrett announced on Wednesday that he will be leaving Duke and heading to the NBA draft.
In his one season in Durham, Barrett averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 boards and 4.0 assists, becoming the first high-major player since Anfernee Hardaway to do that.
Barrett is likely going to end up being a top three pick in this year’s draft, and while there are some valid concerns about him as a player — specifically, he is an inconsistent shooter that is left-hand dominant, hunts his shots a bit too often and not as quick as would be ideal — but part of what makes him so appealing is that his intangibles are off the charts. One source close to Barrett told NBC Sports that he has the same determination to be great that guys like Kobe Bryant and Kawhi Leonard do.
It took 100 days to finally get it done, but UCLA found their next head coach: Mick Cronin
After leading Cincinnati to the past nine NCAA tournaments, Cronin agreed to a six-year, $24 million contract with the Bruins.
“Mick Cronin is a fierce competitor, and I’m excited to welcome him to Westwood,” UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero said in a statement. “Mick has built a fantastic program at Cincinnati, backed by integrity and discipline, and he has instilled an undeniable toughness in his student-athletes. I am confident he will build this program the right way and lead UCLA basketball back to national prominence.”
Cronin spent 13 years with the Bearcats. He won at least 20 games in each of the past nine seasons, and he went 89-18 over the course of the last three years. He was hired after UCLA pursued John Calipari, Rick Barnes and Jamie Dixon.
“I am incredibly humbled and honored to become the head coach at UCLA,” Cronin said. “I’m especially grateful to Chancellor [Gene] Block and to Dan Guerrero for this opportunity to join the Bruin Family. UCLA is a very special place with a strong tradition of excellence. To be able to join such a world-class institution is truly a privilege, and I can’t wait to get started in Westwood.”
From The Buzzer To Last Call: How Virginia celebrated an unprecedented title run
MINNEAPOLIS — For the second straight season, it ended with a tearful embrace in a hotel room between father and son.
387 days ago, it was devastation. Ty Jerome huddled in a Charlotte hotel room with his father, his mother and his brother, trying to wrap their heads around what just happened.
Did we really just lose to UMBC? What do I do now? How can we ever live this down?
The circumstances this year could not have been more different.
It was 2:37 a.m. on Tuesday morning when Mark Jerome finally made his way up to the third floor meeting room at the Marquette Hotel in downtown Minneapolis, found his son and, with Ty’s face buried in his shoulder, standing in front of the open bar that was long since closed, got the hug that you don’t know you need until you get it.
And frankly, it’s a miracle Mark made it there at all.
It was well past midnight, after the players had cleared the court and the various media members that had finished writing their stories had begun snapping pictures on the title game floor, that Mark said to everyone and no one in particular, “I told Ty, if they get here, I’m never leaving the court, not after last year.”
And with that, the former TV newsman was off to celebrate by jumping in another standup hit by an unsuspecting on-air personality.
De’Andre Hunter dribbled out the clock. The buzzer sounded. Black and gold streamers drifted to the floor as a second wave of bangs sent blue, orange and white tissue paper falling to the court and Virginia’s bench exploded onto the court
Guy found his fiancé, Alexa. Jerome found his mom and dad. Tony Bennett found his family after first finding Chris Beard. Roughly every former UVA athlete, from Chris Long to Joe Harris to Malcolm Brogdon to Justin Anderson to Devon Hall to Ralph Sampson, found their way to the elevated court at US Bank Stadium.
They did their media. They cut down the nets. They stood on the hastily erected stage, watching as One Shining Moment chronicled the greatest redemption story in the history of sports, a run to the 2019 National Title that featured More Shining Moments than should be possible in a single March.
There was Kihei Clark’s shot against Oregon. There was the back-tap from Mamadi Diakite that led to Clark chasing down a loose ball and finding Diakite for one of the most unlikely buzzer-beaters that you’ll ever see. There was the moment that Tony Bennett found his father, Dick, shoving a reporter out of the way to get the hug he’s been waiting so long for. There was the foul, the three free throws and the bedlam that ensued. There was De’Andre Hunter’s three that forced overtime.
Bennett never flinched, not even as watched the moment that no one thought possible 13 months ago: A ‘what did the five fingers say to the face?’ slap that permanently emblazoned Virginia’s name on the NCAA’s official bracket as champions.
From there, it was back to the locker room, to the podium and, eventually, back to the hotel, through the mass of Virginia fans that had congregated on Marquette Ave, between 7th and 8th streets, waiting for their team to come home. The “To-nee, To-nee” chants never seemed to end. One fan suggested finding a Fiat to flip until he saw the Minneapolis police’s armored SWAT vehicle drive by, armed officers throwing mini-basketballs to anyone and everyone in the street through the hatch on the roof.
“Don’t worry about him, he’s young.”
At 1:08 a.m., word spread through the bars in the neighborhood that the team bus was back, sending streams of people directly into the barriers set up by police to ensure that the players would have access to the hotel’s entrance. The walk-ons came off first, followed by the coaching staff and Tony Bennett himself, flanked by SID and longtime friend Eric Bacher. Then came Hunter. And Guy. Jack Salt led a group of players in. Jerome was the last guy off the bus, making his way to the congregation of fans, ignoring, just for a moment, a father that needed some attention, too.
“22 years and I don’t get a hello.”
Everyone laughed.
Including the 22 year old.
They celebrated exactly the way that you would expect a team coached by Tony Bennett to celebrate: With cookies and a fruit plate.
The team party could not have been more subdued, and the contrast between the party in that third floor meeting room and the hotel bar on the first floor could not have been more drastic. The bar had reached capacity, with security forcing hopeful drinkers to wait for someone to leave before they were allowed in.
“One in, one out.”
“I just want to get a drink.”
“Me, too. You can wait.”
What couldn’t wait was yet another rendition of ‘We Are The Champions,’ or an eardrum-bursting roar every time someone that even slightly resembled a player walked by. The savvy party-goers had their own supply to work with. The Surly Furious IPAs being taken out of the case in the lobby probably didn’t come from the bar. The Famous Grouse getting poured into the paper coffee cups that every hotel has stocked up definitely didn’t.
Up on the third floor, more than anything, it was relief that was palpable.
“We’re just so blown out emotionally,” one attendee said. After the last three games, who could blame them? “We’re just so used to having our hearts ripped out. So this is what winning feels like? Man ….”
Guy was the first player in the room, his trademark smile completely uncontainable as he walked into the room, balled fists held above his head. He hugged his dad, his stepdad, the rest of his family and, then, seemingly every single person in the room. He had lost the piece of net from his hat.
Mamadi Diakite had his piece of net. He also still had his uniform on, a blue national champions t-shirt the only thing standing between him and being able to run it back. His smile burst at the seams when the “Ma-ma-di” chant started.
Braxton Key, wearing a maroon velour sweatsuit, was next. Then came De’Andre Hunter, finding a way to slide in without being noticed. He found his family, taking pictures with all four generations of friends and relatives that had made the trip.
Jerome eventually made his way down, laughing as his uncle pulled another corona out of the pocket of his hoodie, but that was the end of it.
It hadn’t sunk in yet. The Wahoos had pulled off what seemed impossible, simultaneously setting fire to everything you thought you knew about Virginia while putting together a story arc that George R. R. Martin would consider too unrealistic to put in a film.
“How’s it feel, champ?” former UVA forward Justin Anderson asked the players still in the room as last night turned into this morning.