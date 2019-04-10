2019 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?

Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.
Underclassmen have until April 22nd to declare for the NBA draft this season and until May 29th to remove their name from consideration and return to college. With players now allowed to sign with agents, we’re not designating players who are “testing the waters” vs. declaring with an intention to stay in the draft.
One change worth remembering here is that underclassmen are now allowed to hire an agent to help them navigate their way through the NBA draft process, and that is expected to increase the number of players that test the waters of the draft.
The NBA Draft Combine will be held May 16-20 this year.
This will be updated throughout the spring, as more and more players put their names in the mix.
2019 EARLY ENTRANTS
- MILAN ACQUAAH, California Baptist
- R.J. BARRETT, Duke
- TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
- JORDAN BONE, Tennessee
- BOL BOL, Oregon
- KY BOWMAN, Boston College
- DaQUAN BRACEY, Louisiana Tech
- IGGY BRAZDEIKIS, Michigan
- OSHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
- CHARLIE BROWN, Saint Joseph’s
- AMIR COFFEY, Minnesota
- LUGUENTZ DORT, Arizona State
- CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
- STEVE ENOCH, Louisville
- DANIEL GAFFORD, Arkansas
- DARIUS GARLAND, Vanderbilt
- EUGENE GERMAN, Northern Illinois
- QUENTIN GRIMES, Kansas
- JAYLEN HANDS, UCLA
- JARED HARPER, Auburn
- DEWAN HERNANDEZ, Miami
- TALEN HORTON-TUCKER, Iowa State
- KELDON JOHNSON, Kentucky
- MFIONDU KABENGELE, Florida State
- LOUIS KING, Oregon
- V.J. KING, Louisville
- NATHAN KNIGHT, William & Mary
- SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
- JALEN LECQUE, N.C. State recruit
- NASSIR LITTLE, UNC
- SKYLAR MAYS, LSU
- CHARLES MATTHEWS, Michigan
- JALEN MCDANIELS, San Diego State
- JA MORANT, Murray State
- JORDAN NWORA, Louisville
- MIYE ONI, Yale
- REGGIE PERRY, Mississippi State
- SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
- JORDAN POOLE, Michigan
- PAYTON PRITCHARD, Oregon
- ISAIAH REESE, Canisius
- NAZ REID, LSU
- ISAIAH ROBY, Nebraska
- JUSTIN SIMON, St. John’s
- DERRIK SMITS, Valparaiso
- SIMI SHITTU, Vanderbilt
- TRES TINKLE, Oregon State
- PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
- KALEB WESSON, Ohio State
- COBY WHITE, UNC
- LINDELL WIGGINTON, Iowa State
- JIMMY WHITT, SMU
- KRIS WILKES, UCLA
- KENNY WOOTEN, Oregon
RETURNING TO SCHOOL
- ASHTON HAGANS, Kentucky
- TRE JONES, Duke
- JALEN PICKETT, Siena
- JALEN SMITH, Maryland