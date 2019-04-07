More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Report: Arkansas expected to hire Nevada coach Eric Musselman

By Scott PhillipsApr 7, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Arkansas is expected to fill its head coaching vacancy by hiring Nevada’s Eric Musselman, according to multiple reports.

Musselman has helped lead the Wolf Pack to national prominence over the past four seasons as he led the program to three NCAA tournament appearances — including a Sweet 16 trip in 2018. Going 110-34 during his stint in Reno, Musselman has also spent time as a head coach in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

Known for being a high-level recruiter who is willing to regularly stock his roster with transfers and graduate transfers, Musselman has done well to adapt to modern college basketball roster building during an era of high player turnover.

Building Nevada into a perennial top-25 team in a down Mountain West is no easy feat as Musselman deserves credit for taking the Wolf Pack back to previous heights.

Musselman will replace former head coach Mike Anderson as he made three NCAA tournament trips in eight seasons with the Razorbacks. While the former Nolan Richardson assistant played a style reminiscent of the old Arkansas national title teams, he never gained consistent footing in the SEC, or with the Arkansas fanbase.

National title game likely to be defensive struggle between Virginia and Texas Tech

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsApr 7, 2019, 2:33 AM EDT
1 Comment

MINNEAPOLIS — The old sports adage of “defense wins championships” will be on full display during Monday night’s national-title game.

Quality offense has actually been a better indicator of NCAA tournament success over the past decade. That won’t be the case when Virginia takes the floor against Texas Tech at U.S. Bank Stadium. This unlikely title matchup will be decided by stops and stretches of scoreless play.

The Red Raiders have been the nation’s No. 1 defensive team on KenPom for most of this season behind head coach Chris Beard’s hard-nosed culture and assistant coach Mark Adams’ strategy. Even though the Red Raiders had to replace most of last season’s Elite Eight core, they find themselves 40 minutes away from the national title thanks to their relentless pressure on defense.

“Coach Adams is the secret sauce. He gets on us and tells us what to do, he gets us prepared. He just puts together a good game plan for us,” Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards said.

Virginia, the nation’s No. 5 defense on KenPom, has suffocated opponents during the Tony Bennett era. The Cavaliers slowly choke opponents like a boa constrictor thanks to their trademark pack-line defense. In a league with offensive juggernauts like Duke and North Carolina, Virginia continues to win ACC regular-season titles thanks in large part to their defense.

“I have a lot of respect for Virginia. I watch them on TV all the time, and we study the things they do defensively. I think their offense is really, really efficient and good too. I’ve always thought they’re related. You know, like you can’t play great defense unless your offense contributes to that,” Beard said of the Cavaliers.

The matchup of top-five defenses is arguably going to be the biggest storyline heading into Monday night.

Beard might call Virginia’s offense great — and the Cavaliers are certainly better on offense this season than they’ve been given credit for in the past. There’s also a reason Vegas has predicted an initial over/under for Monday’s game at 118.5.

We’re likely going to see a major offensive struggle during the biggest game of the college basketball season.

Most casual fans watch college hoops to see future star NBA talents and, ideally, fun offensive games. Virginia battling Texas Tech is going to be the opposite. Both teams clamp down with the best of them. Playing at a methodical tempo is an ideal scenario. There isn’t much that is sexy about this title game to anybody outside of hardcore college basketball fans and defensive-minded coaches.

A potential head-to-head matchup of Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver and Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter is the closest thing fans will see to a future NBA matchup in Monday’s game. And Culver is coming off of a mostly-shaky performance against Michigan State while Hunter has struggled to create his own shot at times during the tournament.

Which is to say that this title game will not be the most aesthetically-pleasing contest. During a season in which Duke and superstar freshman Zion Williamson opened the year with an impressive offensive effort in a blowout win over Kentucky in the Champions Classic, Virginia facing Texas Tech is a fitting way to end a Final Four lacking star NBA talents and offensive firepower. For this season, at least, defense wins championships.

WATCH: Auburn fans react to Tigers’ heartbreaking loss to Virginia in the Final Four

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsApr 6, 2019, 11:19 PM EDT
3 Comments

Auburn lost a heartbreaker to Virginia in the Final Four on Saturday night as the Tigers had a controversial late call upend their memorable NCAA tournament run.

Fans of Auburn went from a near upset to a crushing defeat in mere moments as Tigers fans all over the country reacted to the emotional swing on social media.

From Charles Barkley at the stadium, to Auburn students at Toomer’s Corner, the reactions show how things can change so quickly for sports fans at the end of a game.

Mooney, Culver carry Texas Tech past Michigan State, into title game

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 6, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT
3 Comments

MINNEAPOLIS — Matt Mooney had just finished off the best — and biggest — game of his career, quite possibly his life.

The South Dakota grad transfer scored 13 of his 22 points in the second half, including a trio of triples to cap a 14-4 Texas Tech run that blew a tight game wide open as Texas Tech advanced to Monday’s national title game with a 61-51 win over Michigan State.

There he sat, a year removed from talking to USD’s one and only beat writer after a game, a gaggle of media shoving phones in his face as myriad cameras recorded his every facial tick, getting told that his coaching staff couldn’t care less about all those points.

“We don’t need to talk about that.”

That’s what Mark Adams, a Texas Tech assistant and the architect responsible for the vaunted Red Raider defense, said when asked about Mooney’s breakout performance in Saturday’s second national semifinal game. He wasn’t joking, either. Those 22 points didn’t matter, not to win anyway. He cared about the 4-for-16 performance posted by Cassius Winston, Michigan State’s All-American point guard and the Peyton Manning of Michigan State’s offense.

“I reeled him back in,” Adams joked. “‘It’s not the offensive end we’re worried about, Matt. Don’t get it lopsided, now.’ He did an exceptional job on Cassius.”

That defensive performance, one that limited Winston to 16 points and just two assists to go long with his four turnovers, is what allowed the Red Raiders to survive what was a decidedly disastrous evening from Jarrett Culver, the star of this Texas Tech team, the resident soon-to-be lottery pick and NBC Sports first-team All-American.

It was the worst possible time for Culver to have his one of his worst games of the season. He finished with 10 points, three fouls and two assists to three turnovers while shooting 3-for-12 from the floor, struggling all night long to find a way to get around, through or over Michigan State’s Matt McQuaid.

And it could not have mattered less.

Frankly, it was a fitting finish to a Final Four Saturday that saw four teams fail to crack 63 points. Three of the nation’s top ten defensive teams were on display in US Bank Stadium, and it showed. But as much as Culver struggled on Saturday, he made the plays when it really mattered. Everyone seated in US Bank Stadium knew Michigan State wasn’t going to go away quietly. They used a 13-2 run over the course of seven minutes, to cut Texas Tech’s lead to 52-51, and it was Culver had the answer. A driving layup with 2:29 left push Tech’s lead to three. After hitting one of two free throws with 1:32 left on the clock, the 6-foot-6 Lubbock native drilled a step-back three with 58 seconds left, the dagger Deep In The Heart Of Michigan State that sent Chris Beard and company within one win of a national title.

Culver was the hero, because that’s what All-Americans do.

They win you games even when they’re struggling.

But Mooney was the best player on the floor for the Red Raiders, on both ends of the court.

It wasn’t always a given that that would be the case.

Because Mooney, for all he could do on the offensive side of the floor, was just not a good defender when he arrived in Lubbock after three seasons in Vermillion.

“He never really had been asked to play defense,” Max Leferve, another Tech assistant coach, said.

The problem, you see, was that Mooney refused to use his wingspan. He stands about 6-foot-3 on a good day, but the Wauconda, Ill., native has a that would make Jay Bilas salivate; a very nice 6-foot-9. But Mooney refused to raise his arms. As Adams put it, he played like he was wrapped in athletic tape. Another player said Mooney might as well have played defense with his hands in his pockets. It was a constant source of frustration for the coaching staff, particularly Adams.

“He would blow the whistle, stop practice and say, ‘Hey, how long is Mooney’s wingspan?'” Mooney recalled. “‘Well, he’s playing like he’s got a five-foot wingspan. It took quite some time [to break the habit]. Probably until halfway through the year.”

What changed?

“I got tired of getting cussed out.”

In what I’m sure Mooney hopes won’t be his One Shining Moment, that wingspan was on full display.

It came with 9:40 left on the clock, after Mooney had scored his 20th point of the night and buried a third three in a two-minute, 35-second span. As he ran back down the floor, he had his arms spread wide, basking in a moment he may never again get to experience.

But that was the peak of Tech’s celebrating on Saturday night.

The job isn’t done yet.

“We came here to play 80 minutes,” Chris Beard said. “There’s the first 40.”

Controversial call upends Auburn’s upset bid

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsApr 6, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT
12 Comments

MINNEAPOLIS — The raised right hand of referee James Breeding turned into a fist as he blew the whistle with 0.6 seconds left to make one of the most controversial calls in Final Four history.

With Auburn clinging to a 62-60 lead with 1.6 seconds left, Tigers guard Samir Doughty heavily contested Virginia’s Kyle Guy — one of the most lethal perimeter shooters in the country. Doughty felt he did an adequate job of challenging Guy’s corner three-pointer with the game on the line.

But the Tigers’ upset bid turned into devastating loss in one moment as Breeding made a difficult late call. Guy buried all three subsequent free throws to lift No. 1 seed Virginia to a shocking 63-62 Final Four victory to advance to the national title game.

“That ain’t no foul,” Doughty thought to himself on the floor immediately after Breeding blew the whistle. Doughty’s in-the-moment feelings later evolved into conflicted thoughts as he sat red-eyed at his locker talking to reporters after one of the more gut-wrenching Final Four losses in recent memory.

“I definitely feel like we deserve a better result but it’s not always going to be like how it happened on that last play,” Doughty said.

“I was so surprised. They hadn’t been calling those fouls all game. There was actually plays where there were fouls on three-pointers and they weren’t getting called. So for them to call that foul that last play was kind of surprising.”

Auburn’s staff knew Virginia would take a corner three-pointer on the inbounds play. It was the easiest look for the Cavaliers to get with the inbounder positioned near mid-court. Austin Wiley, the Tigers’ 6-foot-11 center, was placed on Virginia inbounder Ty Jerome to attempt a deflection. Auburn planned to switch everything to keep a defender close to Guy after he had nailed a desperation corner three-pointer on the Cavaliers’ previous possession.

Knowing the play still didn’t matter.

Guy managed to get free, make a clean catch and turn before firing up the look that hit front rim and drew the foul on Doughty. Replays showed that Doughty impeded on Guy’s ability to land cleanly after the shot. But the shock of Breeding’s late call — which could have easily been a no-call — lingered throughout a U.S. Bank Stadium that was buzzing long after the game ended.

“There’s going to be controversy no matter what I felt. I felt like there was no way I was going to land. He was in my space,” Guy said of the play. “Auburn is going to think otherwise. I’ve been in their shoes before.”

Brutal losses are never easy to take. Auburn’s players and coaching staff did everything they could to credit Virginia for the win. Not all of the Tigers agreed with the late whistle, most notably senior guard Bryce Brown. The Auburn consensus still seemed to be that the game wasn’t won or lost on the final whistle. The Tigers played poorly for much of the second half before Brown’s late flurry of threes gave them the lead. Jared Harper also missed a critical free throw that would have given Auburn a three-point lead with under 10 seconds left.

It’s also impossible to tell Auburn not to think about anything other than the call that changed the outcome of their memorable NCAA tournament run. Breeding’s call will be remembered for years to come whenever a late call is made on a game-deciding shot.

“We kind of thought we had it sealed,” Brown said. “I mean, it just came down to that last possession. It’s not where we lost the game… But it was a significant part where I just didn’t agree with the call. Can’t say too much about that.”

You Make The Call: Was Kyle Guy fouled by Samir Doughty?

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 6, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT
9 Comments

The ending of the first Final Four on Saturday could not have been more controversial.

With 1.5 seconds left on the clock and Virginia down 62-60 to Auburn, Tony Bennett drew up an out of bounds play that resulted in Kyle Guy getting the ball in the corner. He elevated, he got a shot up and … the whistle blew. Foul. Three shots.

Samir Doughty undercut Guy, sending him to the free throw line for three shots. He buried all three for the win.

But should he have been on the line at all?

I think this is a foul. Doughty does not give Guy any room to land, and it’s clear that contact is made.

Look at these other angles:

And then look at this picture:

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

That’s a foul.

But that’s not the only controversy at the end of the game.

This, right before the foul that set up the final possession, should have been a double-dribble:

Did Auburn get hosed?