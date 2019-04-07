Purdue’s Carsen Edwards declaring for 2019 NBA Draft

Purdue’s Carsen Edwards is declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft, he announced on Sunday.
Following a memorable 2019 NCAA tournament in which he dropped two separate 42-point outings to help lead the Boilermakers to the Elite Eight, Edwards is planning on signing an agent and staying in the draft.
A 6-foot-1 junior known for his electric perimeter scoring ability, Edwards put up 24.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season. While Edwards was one of the main national storylines during the NCAA tournament, his play was up-and-down during the season for Purdue as he shot 39 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range.
Edwards should be one of the draft’s most intriguing prospects thanks to his perimeter abilities and inconsistent play. In the right system, Edwards could thrive as a microwave scorer. But Edwards also has some questions about his ability to play lead guard, as well as what kind of contributions he’ll bring on the defensive end.
Fresh off a memorable 30-win season with the Terriers, Young has reached five NCAA tournaments in the past 10 years — seven postseason appearances total during that span — as he’s been one of the nation’s best mid-major coaches. With the Wofford program as an assistant coach since 1989, Young took over as head coach in 2002 as he has a 299-244 record during his tenure. With a top-ten offense in 2018-19, Young and the Terriers had a prolific attack led by Fletcher Magee, the NCAA’s all-time career three-point leader.
Virginia Tech hasn’t had much success in basketball until Williams took the job five seasons ago. Making the NCAA tournament the past three seasons, Williams has made the Hokies a relevant program again as Virginia Tech has only made 11 NCAA tournament appearances in program history. The 2018-19 season saw the Hokies reach the Sweet 16 for only the second time in program history as Williams recently took the vacant head job at Texas A&M.
Young has delivered recent results against quality ACC competition as Wofford stunned North Carolina with a road win at the Dean Dome just last season. While Virginia Tech has been a tough job to consistently win at in the past, Young has a positive regional track record as he’ll have a chance to be successful if he can ramp up his recruiting efforts.
Texas Tech proving the Big 12 is more than Kansas’ dominance
MINNEAPOLIS — Time and again this week, Tom Izzo was asked to account for the Big Ten. It’s been 20 years since the conference’s last national championship, if you hadn’t heard. That drought has come to define the conference in the postseason regardless of whatever success it has prior to that season’s final Monday night.
It’s a streak that continued to gain stream and a narrative that stayed alive when the Spartans fell Saturday night. The question becomes more frequent, with its asking louder every year.
What’s wrong with the Big Ten?
The Pac-12 doesn’t get that question because we all know why it hasn’t produced a title since Arizona’s in 1997 – it’s a league that produces a whole lot of bad basketball. On the cheap, too. Look no further than UCLA’s coaching search to see that league’s issues on full display.
That doesn’t explain, though, why the Big 12 has escaped much of the same scrutiny as the Big Ten. Yes, the Big 12 has a more recent title winner thanks to Derrick Rose’s missed free throws and Mario Chalmers’ answered prayer, but it’s been more than a decade since Bill Self cut down the nets at the Alamodome.
Deeper than that, the league’s national success outside the Jayhawks is nearly nonexistent. Long and loudly has it been discussed about Kansas’ 14-year domination of the Big 12, but Monday night’s game between Texas Tech and Virginia will be the league’s first non-Kansas title game appearance ever.
“Many, many good teams have never won a championship,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told NBCSports.com. “It’s very hard to do, and what Kansas has done in our league, as good as our conference has been from top to bottom for a very long time, for them to win consecutive championships like they have is astonishingly difficult.
“Being able to claim a national championship is an important marker for the conference and a great thing for Texas Tech. It’s enormously difficult to do.”
The Big 12’s reliance on Kansas for national relevancy extends just beyond the conference’s 23 years of existence. The forebears of the Big 12 – the Big 8 and Southwest Conference – don’t have a national champion among them, either. Oklahoma State won titles for the Missouri Valley Conference in 1945 and 1946, but the NIT was still the preeminent tournament and Oklahoma State wasn’t even Oklahoma State – it was known as Oklahoma A&M.
The last time the conference or its previous incarnations had a team other than Kansas in the title game was Oklahoma in 1988.
The Sooners, fittingly, lost to Larry Brown’s Kansas team in that title game.
This season, though, looks as perhaps teams are ready to step up and finally provide a counterweight to the Jayhawks.
Texas Tech and Kansas State shared the regular season title to end the Jayhawks’ vaunted streak, Iowa State won the Big 12 tournament for the fourth time in six years and the Red Raiders, of course, can win a national championship at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“Our expectations were to try to compete for championships and to have the resources and the mindset and the vision to do so,” third-year Red Raiders coach Chris Beard said. “Our goal has never been to make a tournament. It’s been to win the tournament. It’s easy to talk about, and really, really hard to do. But that’s where we started this whole thing, was just trying to have the expectations and the vision where we could be relative.”
Perhaps most maddening for the Big 12 has been this title drought amid being nearly universally praised as the best conference in basketball. It’s been the top-rated league by KenPom for six years running, and it’s double round-robin is recognized as the most difficult conference schedule in the country.
“I think the Big 12 has been competitive for years. Kansas has just had that magic,” Texas Tech assistant Glynn Cyprien, who previously spent four years at Oklahoma State, told NBCSports.com. “You look at it, there have been numerous teams that could have gotten to this point. They’ve been talented enough. They’ve played at high levels, but just haven’t made it for whatever reason.
“From top to bottom, the coaching is unbelievable. The best in the country. I think the game preparation among the coaches and staffs in this league is at another level. Overall, there are no easy teams, there are no easy wins in this league, unlike some leagues where you can steal some games at home or on the road. It’s hard to do in this league.”
That strength hasn’t translated into pinnacle postseason success for 11 years, though, and never for teams outside Lawrence.
“Oklahoma was a Final Four team a few years ago and didn’t make it to the final, but they were a team that had been highly ranked all year,” Bowlsby said. “We’ve been the highest-ranked in the RPI for five or six years in a row. If you get through our league and earn the championship, you’re a team that is almost certainly competitive at the national level.”
The title dearth since the George W. Bush administration and the failure of any program other than Kansas to make it to the season’s final day for more than 30 years makes the Big 12’s regular-season accolades ring a little hollow.
“If you’re going to try to call yourself the best,” Bowlsby said, “you have to win championships.”
Texas Tech, for the first time in school history, has a chance to do just that.
“I’ve been telling people my whole life, I think we can win championships and play on the last night of the season,” Beard said.
Beard’s proven his point correct. Now he can help the Big 12 win the argument that it truly is as good as it and everyone says.
Jarrett Culver vs. De’Andre Hunter is the most appealing part of the national championship
MINNEAPOLIS — Monday night’s national championship battle between Virginia and Texas Tech has been billed as a battle of underdogs and top-five defenses.
Both programs have never reached this point in the NCAA tournament. Suffocating opponents and the “defense wins championships” mantra applies to Chris Beard and Tony Bennett and how they prefer to run things.
In a smaller individual subplot, however, Monday’s title game features an intriguing contest on the wing between two potential NBA lottery picks in Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter and Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver. During a season in which Zion Williamson became the talk of the sport, the glaring lack of one-and-done prospects has been a topic of discussion, once again, during the Final Four. Since Duke and Kentucky both got upset in the Elite Eight, the opportunity to see two lottery-level talents play against each other on the sport’s biggest stage could emerge as the most fascinating storyline to watch for a large casual audience.
“You can tell, when the game’s on the line, [Culver’s] their guy. And it’s similar in our case with De’Andre Hunter,” Virginia assistant coach Brad Soderberg said of the duo. “When you find a guy with size, and a skill set that can play out to the NBA line, all the way to the rim, you have to [play through them].”
“We face a lot of guys in the ACC and [Culver’s] every bit an ACC kind of player that we see. So the respect for him is at a high level.”
Culver and Hunter share many similarities and a few differences. NBC Sports first-team All-Americans during the 2018-19 season, the duo entered college with minimal fanfare as potential pro prospects — only to emerge in the lottery discussion after a few seasons in school. Multi-positional on the defensive end, Culver and Hunter can be disruptive thanks to their length and program’s defense-first mindsets. Hunter gains a slight edge for his individual defensive prowess but Culver is certainly no slouch on that end.
And the duo can also erupt for 20-point outings against quality competition. Culver is the more aggressive and dangerous offensive threat off the dribble whereas Hunter is a more consistent catch-and-shoot perimeter option.
The duo will likely spend some time defending each other on Monday night. The mutual respect between the pair is apparent in how each describes each other’s games.
“I just know that he’s a great player, athletic, can shoot the ball well. I mean, he plays defense,” Culver said of Hunter. “We know a lot about him. But it’s going to be a great matchup for our team to play against him.”
“He’s a great player; he’s a two-way player,” Hunter said of Culver. “He’s a bigger guard and he basically does everything for his team. He’s very versatile.”
Fresh off of Saturday night’s national semifinal victories, both coaching staffs are still figuring the best way to play against each other. Slowing down Culver and Hunter will undoubtedly be a focal point for the Cavaliers and Red Raiders.
But there are also plenty of other talented offensive players on each team to contend with. Texas Tech has received stellar play from senior guard Matt Mooney and sophomore floor-spacer Davide Moretti during the past few weeks. Virginia is always hunting looks for talented perimeter shooters like Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome — potentially the Cavaliers’ go-to offensive options on Monday. There’s a distinct possibility Culver and Hunter spend a healthy amount of the game in individual matchups against other threats.
“There will be different guys guarding each other depending on who is on the floor for us and who is on the floor for them. But I can see those two going against each other. But it’s much bigger than Jarrett and De’Andre,” Virginia associate head coach Jason Williford said.
Two defensive juggernauts battling in a slow-tempo game isn’t the most desirable tussle to watch. So the chance to see two NBA-level talents closing out the season facing each other is the biggest subplot for casual fans to monitor on Monday night. Culver and Hunter have a chance to produce a memorable individual battle before likely turning pro and it could be the saving grace if the national championship turns into a rock fight.
2019 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?
Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.
Underclassmen have until April 22nd to declare for the NBA draft this season and until May 29th to remove their name from consideration and return to college. With players now allowed to sign with agents, we’re not designating players who are “testing the waters” vs. declaring with an intention to stay in the draft.
One change worth remembering here is that underclassmen are now allowed to hire an agent to help them navigate their way through the NBA draft process, and that is expected to increase the number of players that test the waters of the draft.
The NBA Draft Combine will be held May 16-20 this year.
This will be updated throughout the spring, as more and more players put their names in the mix.
Arkansas is expected to fill its head coaching vacancy by hiring Nevada’s Eric Musselman, according to multiple reports.
Musselman has helped lead the Wolf Pack to national prominence over the past four seasons as he led the program to three NCAA tournament appearances — including a Sweet 16 trip in 2018. Going 110-34 during his stint in Reno, Musselman has also spent time as a head coach in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.
Known for being a high-level recruiter who is willing to regularly stock his roster with transfers and graduate transfers, Musselman has done well to adapt to modern college basketball roster building during an era of high player turnover.
Building Nevada into a perennial top-25 team in a down Mountain West is no easy feat as Musselman deserves credit for taking the Wolf Pack back to previous heights.
Musselman will replace former head coach Mike Anderson as he made three NCAA tournament trips in eight seasons with the Razorbacks. While the former Nolan Richardson assistant played a style reminiscent of the old Arkansas national title teams, he never gained consistent footing in the SEC, or with the Arkansas fanbase.