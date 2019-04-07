Arike Ogunbowale missed free throw gives Baylor, Kim Mulkey third national title

One of the best shooters in the history of women’s basketball, Arike Ogunbowale went to the free throw line with two shots and a chance to force overtime in the women’s national championship game.
And just a year removed from banging home the game-winners in both the Final Four and the title game, Ogunbowale missed. She would make the second free throw, but Notre Dame never got the ball back, losing 82-81 in a thrilling women’s title game.
With the win, Mulkey joins Pat Summitt and Geno Auriemma as the women’s coaches with three national titles to their name.
Chloe Jackson, who ended with 25 points and six assists, was the hero for the Bears. Her driving layup with 3.9 seconds left put Baylor up 82-80, but that win was hardly ever comfortable. Baylor at one point led by 17 points, but the Fighting Irish made a furious rally in the second half, eventually taking the lead as Marina Mabrey, who finished with 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, caught fire.
Notre Dame’s run came on the heels of what appeared to be a significant knee injury to Baylor’s All-American big Lauren Cox. Late in the third quarter, Cox stumbled after getting her feet tangled up and fell, clutching her left knee. She returned to the bench with a brace on, but never made it back into the game.
The win caps off a 37-1 season for the Lady Beard, whose only lost of the year came in December at Stanford. They rolled to dual Big 12 titles and dispatched of South Carolina, Iowa and Oregon en route to the title game.
Baylor will have some rebuilding to do next season. Kalani Brown and Jackson are both seniors, and it is still too early to know if Cox will be healthy by the time next season starts.
What Got You Here Won’t Get You There: The inside story of how UMBC changed Virginia
MINNEAPOLIS — Tony Bennett knew he needed to change something.
For years, since the very beginnings of his coaching career, the Virginia head coach and future Hall of Famer had been steadfast in his basketball beliefs. He was going to defend a certain way. He was going to run a certain offense. He was going to play at a certain pace, and it hadn’t failed him yet. He had won at Washington State, more than seems feasible at a program like Washington State. He has turned Virginia into a powerhouse that has won four of the last six ACC regular season titles. The Cavaliers are, currently, arguably the best basketball program in a conference that includes Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, Syracuse and N.C. State.
Think about that.
Even with all the criticism and all the jokes and even all the past tournament burnouts, there was never a reason to change what he did, not until that Virginia powerhouse suffered what may forever be known as the most embarrassing loss in college basketball history.
No. 16 UMBC 74, No. 1 Virginia 54.
“That situation made me take a look at a lot of things,” Bennett said. “From a basketball standpoint, that was such a pivotal moment.”
And it was that moment, that loss, that sparked the change in Virginia basketball, a change that has altered the narrative of the program and the legacy of the coach that built it.
“What we learned,” said assistant coach Brad Soderberg, “is that you need multiple weapons to go to depending on what teams can do.”
Without that loss, Bennett and Virginia might not have been willing to make the changes they needed to become a team capable of getting to the Final Four, 40 minutes away from winning a national title.
Three days after The Loss, Bennett called his point guard and his leader, Ty Jerome.
“I know we are supposed to be taking a break,” he said, “but can we meet for lunch?”
He had Zazu’s, a spot in Charlottesville now known as Pico Wrap, in mind, and over potato, egg and cheese wraps, Jerome and Bennett laid the groundwork for the changes that would ultimately alter everything you thought you knew about Virginia.
“He told me, ‘I want to find ways where we can spread the floor more,” Jerome recalled, “to touch the paint more, and give you the opportunity to create for each other.”
It wasn’t all that difficult to figure out how the UMBC disaster happened. The Retrievers played a four-out offense. They put skilled guards and perimeter players all over the court, they spread things out and they make it hard to guard them without going small. De’Andre Hunter, the best and most versatile player on the Virginia roster, was out with a broken wrist, and it left Virginia limited. Hunter is the piece that makes the Wahoos matchup proof. He’s the best, most versatile defender in all of college basketball. When Virginia won at North Carolina earlier this year, Hunter was matched up on all of Coby White, Cameron Johnson and Luke Maye at different points in the game. It would not have been an issue to throw him on one of UMBC’s guards, especially since he is good enough to be able to take complete advantage of that matchup on the other end of the floor.
It was, however, an issue putting Jack Salt, Isaiah Wilkins and Mamadi Diakite out there.
They couldn’t stay with those little UMBC guys. They also weren’t good enough offensively to take advantage of the mismatch on the offensive end of the floor.
“Isaiah Wilkins is as good of a defender as you’re ever going to see,” Brad Soderberg, an assistant coach with Virginia that has been a part of Tony Bennett’s staff for a long, long time. “But offensively he’s not as big of a weapon.”
“To Tony’s credit, after that painful loss, he reevaluated a lot of things. How can we defend better? How can we score better? What are we missing?”
The answer was 8,600 miles and a quick 24 hour flight away.
Because, as fate would have it, the savior of Virginia basketball is a Kiwi.
His name is Kirk Penney, and he’s a legend in the tight-knit New Zealand basketball community. He had two stints playing in the NBA. He bounced all around Europe. He won titles and MVPs playing for the New Zealand Breakers. Outside of Steven Adams, there may not be a more famous basketball player from that country.
And his connection to Virginia isn’t that hard to figure out.
Tony Bennett coached the North Harbour Kings for two seasons after his playing career in New Zealand came to an end. The Kings had a 17-year old phenom on the roster that Bennett was able to lure to Wisconsin when he accepted a job on his father’s staff in Madison. That phenom was Penney, who would go on to score 1,454 career points for the Badgers.
“He’s like a little brother to me,” Bennett said.
Penney has played everywhere. He’s seen every style of basketball that there is, and Bennett knew that. So he reached out.
“In all your experiences,” he asked, “did you run any stuff that opens up the court more?”
Penney had, so he flew to Charlottesville to see if he couldn’t help Bennett and his staff come up with something. He was there for a few days, and the answer they eventually arrived at was a ball-screen continuity offense – “our flow continuity,” as Jerome put it – that is not all that different from the base offense that half of the teams in America run.
The concept of it is exceedingly simple: They run a ball-screen on one side of the floor with three shooters on the other side of the floor. The actions in the offense, assuming Virginia cannot get a clean look from the initial ball-screen, lead them directly into another ball-screen on the opposite side of the floor. And so on and so forth.
“Tony typically does experimental stuff in our summer sessions, just to try things out, but this is the first year we’ve implemented the stuff that Kirk helped us with,” Soderberg said. “If has significantly helped our offense.”
“He talked to me about how many options there were in our flow continuity offense,” Jerome said. “He tried to give us as much input as possible.”
“He helped me with the empty-side ball-screen,” Mamadi Diakite said.
“It’s been great for me,” said Kyle Guy. “I can come off ball-screens. And when there’s a ball-screen, someone has to tag the roller, which means I’m open. And if they don’t tag off me, then that means Mamadi or Jack’s open.”
The Virginia players aren’t the only ones that have noticed the difference.
“It creates a different look for them than in the past, when they had big guys like Anthony Gill,” said one ACC coach. “They’re going to run it hard and put you in multiple actions because of their ability to stretch the floor, especially when Hunter is at the four. Then when Jay Huff is in there at the five, they’ll have four or five guys that can make a three.”
Would they be in the national title game right now if they hadn’t made this change?
“No way.”
Maybe the offense doesn’t matter.
Maybe Virginia would be here, in Minneapolis, preparing to play Texas Tech for the right to call themselves national champions, regardless of the way they play. After all, Virginia didn’t really run their ball screen stuff against Auburn. They were up by 10 with five minutes left on Saturday night because the Tigers were helpless against Virginia’s throwback blocker-mover offense.
Virginia’s defense is what makes them dominant. There are at least two, if not three or four, NBA players on this roster. And if we’re going to be perfectly honest, the reason Virginia is in the national title game is because of the clutch play of Kihei Clark last weekend and the six points Kyle Guy scored in the final 7.6 seconds on Saturday night.
But it would be foolish to ignore the changes that Virginia made if only because there were actual changes made.
“He told us he was going to change things up,” an initially skeptical Hunter said, “it was just crazy to see it.”
And it’s fair to wonder: If Virginia doesn’t lose to UMBC, if they had just done what they normally do, winning two or three games before fizzling out of the tournament, would Bennett have made the effort to reinvent his team, to install a second entire offense, to reach out to an old friend on the other side of the planet.
There’s a saying in the business world: What got you here won’t get you there.
At some point, you need to change, or adjust, or adapt.
All it took Tony Bennett to realize it was the most embarrassing loss in NCAA tournament history, and he may just end up with a national title to show for it.
Virginia Tech reportedly close to hiring Wofford’s Mike Young as new head coach
Fresh off a memorable 30-win season with the Terriers, Young has reached five NCAA tournaments in the past 10 years — seven postseason appearances total during that span — as he’s been one of the nation’s best mid-major coaches. With the Wofford program as an assistant coach since 1989, Young took over as head coach in 2002 as he has a 299-244 record during his tenure. With a top-ten offense in 2018-19, Young and the Terriers had a prolific attack led by Fletcher Magee, the NCAA’s all-time career three-point leader.
Virginia Tech hasn’t had much success in basketball until Williams took the job five seasons ago. Making the NCAA tournament the past three seasons, Williams has made the Hokies a relevant program again as Virginia Tech has only made 11 NCAA tournament appearances in program history. The 2018-19 season saw the Hokies reach the Sweet 16 for only the second time in program history as Williams recently took the vacant head job at Texas A&M.
Young has delivered recent results against quality ACC competition as Wofford stunned North Carolina with a road win at the Dean Dome just last season. While Virginia Tech has been a tough job to consistently win at in the past, Young has a positive regional track record as he’ll have a chance to be successful if he can ramp up his recruiting efforts.
Purdue’s Carsen Edwards declaring for 2019 NBA Draft
Purdue’s Carsen Edwards is declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft, he announced on Sunday.
Following a memorable 2019 NCAA tournament in which he dropped two separate 42-point outings to help lead the Boilermakers to the Elite Eight, Edwards is planning on signing an agent and staying in the draft.
A 6-foot-1 junior known for his electric perimeter scoring ability, Edwards put up 24.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season. While Edwards was one of the main national storylines during the NCAA tournament, his play was up-and-down during the season for Purdue as he shot 39 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range.
Edwards should be one of the draft’s most intriguing prospects thanks to his perimeter abilities and inconsistent play. In the right system, Edwards could thrive as a microwave scorer. But Edwards also has some questions about his ability to play lead guard, as well as what kind of contributions he’ll bring on the defensive end.
MINNEAPOLIS — Time and again this week, Tom Izzo was asked to account for the Big Ten. It’s been 20 years since the conference’s last national championship, if you hadn’t heard. That drought has come to define the conference in the postseason regardless of whatever success it has prior to that season’s final Monday night.
It’s a streak that continued to gain stream and a narrative that stayed alive when the Spartans fell Saturday night. The question becomes more frequent, with its asking louder every year.
What’s wrong with the Big Ten?
The Pac-12 doesn’t get that question because we all know why it hasn’t produced a title since Arizona’s in 1997 – it’s a league that produces a whole lot of bad basketball. On the cheap, too. Look no further than UCLA’s coaching search to see that league’s issues on full display.
That doesn’t explain, though, why the Big 12 has escaped much of the same scrutiny as the Big Ten. Yes, the Big 12 has a more recent title winner thanks to Derrick Rose’s missed free throws and Mario Chalmers’ answered prayer, but it’s been more than a decade since Bill Self cut down the nets at the Alamodome.
Deeper than that, the league’s national success outside the Jayhawks is nearly nonexistent. Long and loudly has it been discussed about Kansas’ 14-year domination of the Big 12, but Monday night’s game between Texas Tech and Virginia will be the league’s first non-Kansas title game appearance ever.
“Many, many good teams have never won a championship,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told NBCSports.com. “It’s very hard to do, and what Kansas has done in our league, as good as our conference has been from top to bottom for a very long time, for them to win consecutive championships like they have is astonishingly difficult.
“Being able to claim a national championship is an important marker for the conference and a great thing for Texas Tech. It’s enormously difficult to do.”
The Big 12’s reliance on Kansas for national relevancy extends just beyond the conference’s 23 years of existence. The forebears of the Big 12 – the Big 8 and Southwest Conference – don’t have a national champion among them, either. Oklahoma State won titles for the Missouri Valley Conference in 1945 and 1946, but the NIT was still the preeminent tournament and Oklahoma State wasn’t even Oklahoma State – it was known as Oklahoma A&M.
The last time the conference or its previous incarnations had a team other than Kansas in the title game was Oklahoma in 1988.
The Sooners, fittingly, lost to Larry Brown’s Kansas team in that title game.
This season, though, looks as perhaps teams are ready to step up and finally provide a counterweight to the Jayhawks.
Texas Tech and Kansas State shared the regular season title to end the Jayhawks’ vaunted streak, Iowa State won the Big 12 tournament for the fourth time in six years and the Red Raiders, of course, can win a national championship at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“Our expectations were to try to compete for championships and to have the resources and the mindset and the vision to do so,” third-year Red Raiders coach Chris Beard said. “Our goal has never been to make a tournament. It’s been to win the tournament. It’s easy to talk about, and really, really hard to do. But that’s where we started this whole thing, was just trying to have the expectations and the vision where we could be relative.”
Perhaps most maddening for the Big 12 has been this title drought amid being nearly universally praised as the best conference in basketball. It’s been the top-rated league by KenPom for six years running, and it’s double round-robin is recognized as the most difficult conference schedule in the country.
“I think the Big 12 has been competitive for years. Kansas has just had that magic,” Texas Tech assistant Glynn Cyprien, who previously spent four years at Oklahoma State, told NBCSports.com. “You look at it, there have been numerous teams that could have gotten to this point. They’ve been talented enough. They’ve played at high levels, but just haven’t made it for whatever reason.
“From top to bottom, the coaching is unbelievable. The best in the country. I think the game preparation among the coaches and staffs in this league is at another level. Overall, there are no easy teams, there are no easy wins in this league, unlike some leagues where you can steal some games at home or on the road. It’s hard to do in this league.”
That strength hasn’t translated into pinnacle postseason success for 11 years, though, and never for teams outside Lawrence.
“Oklahoma was a Final Four team a few years ago and didn’t make it to the final, but they were a team that had been highly ranked all year,” Bowlsby said. “We’ve been the highest-ranked in the RPI for five or six years in a row. If you get through our league and earn the championship, you’re a team that is almost certainly competitive at the national level.”
The title dearth since the George W. Bush administration and the failure of any program other than Kansas to make it to the season’s final day for more than 30 years makes the Big 12’s regular-season accolades ring a little hollow.
“If you’re going to try to call yourself the best,” Bowlsby said, “you have to win championships.”
Texas Tech, for the first time in school history, has a chance to do just that.
“I’ve been telling people my whole life, I think we can win championships and play on the last night of the season,” Beard said.
Beard’s proven his point correct. Now he can help the Big 12 win the argument that it truly is as good as it and everyone says.
Jarrett Culver vs. De’Andre Hunter is the most appealing part of the national championship
MINNEAPOLIS — Monday night’s national championship battle between Virginia and Texas Tech has been billed as a battle of underdogs and top-five defenses.
Both programs have never reached this point in the NCAA tournament. Suffocating opponents and the “defense wins championships” mantra applies to Chris Beard and Tony Bennett and how they prefer to run things.
In a smaller individual subplot, however, Monday’s title game features an intriguing contest on the wing between two potential NBA lottery picks in Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter and Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver. During a season in which Zion Williamson became the talk of the sport, the glaring lack of one-and-done prospects has been a topic of discussion, once again, during the Final Four. Since Duke and Kentucky both got upset in the Elite Eight, the opportunity to see two lottery-level talents play against each other on the sport’s biggest stage could emerge as the most fascinating storyline to watch for a large casual audience.
“You can tell, when the game’s on the line, [Culver’s] their guy. And it’s similar in our case with De’Andre Hunter,” Virginia assistant coach Brad Soderberg said of the duo. “When you find a guy with size, and a skill set that can play out to the NBA line, all the way to the rim, you have to [play through them].”
“We face a lot of guys in the ACC and [Culver’s] every bit an ACC kind of player that we see. So the respect for him is at a high level.”
Culver and Hunter share many similarities and a few differences. NBC Sports first-team All-Americans during the 2018-19 season, the duo entered college with minimal fanfare as potential pro prospects — only to emerge in the lottery discussion after a few seasons in school. Multi-positional on the defensive end, Culver and Hunter can be disruptive thanks to their length and program’s defense-first mindsets. Hunter gains a slight edge for his individual defensive prowess but Culver is certainly no slouch on that end.
And the duo can also erupt for 20-point outings against quality competition. Culver is the more aggressive and dangerous offensive threat off the dribble whereas Hunter is a more consistent catch-and-shoot perimeter option.
The duo will likely spend some time defending each other on Monday night. The mutual respect between the pair is apparent in how each describes each other’s games.
“I just know that he’s a great player, athletic, can shoot the ball well. I mean, he plays defense,” Culver said of Hunter. “We know a lot about him. But it’s going to be a great matchup for our team to play against him.”
“He’s a great player; he’s a two-way player,” Hunter said of Culver. “He’s a bigger guard and he basically does everything for his team. He’s very versatile.”
Fresh off of Saturday night’s national semifinal victories, both coaching staffs are still figuring the best way to play against each other. Slowing down Culver and Hunter will undoubtedly be a focal point for the Cavaliers and Red Raiders.
But there are also plenty of other talented offensive players on each team to contend with. Texas Tech has received stellar play from senior guard Matt Mooney and sophomore floor-spacer Davide Moretti during the past few weeks. Virginia is always hunting looks for talented perimeter shooters like Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome — potentially the Cavaliers’ go-to offensive options on Monday. There’s a distinct possibility Culver and Hunter spend a healthy amount of the game in individual matchups against other threats.
“There will be different guys guarding each other depending on who is on the floor for us and who is on the floor for them. But I can see those two going against each other. But it’s much bigger than Jarrett and De’Andre,” Virginia associate head coach Jason Williford said.
Two defensive juggernauts battling in a slow-tempo game isn’t the most desirable tussle to watch. So the chance to see two NBA-level talents closing out the season facing each other is the biggest subplot for casual fans to monitor on Monday night. Culver and Hunter have a chance to produce a memorable individual battle before likely turning pro and it could be the saving grace if the national championship turns into a rock fight.