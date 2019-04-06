You Make The Call: Was Kyle Guy fouled by Bryce Brown?

The ending of the first Final Four on Saturday could not have been more controversial.
With 1.5 seconds left on the clock and Virginia down 62-60 to Auburn, Tony Bennett drew up an out of bounds play that resulted in Kyle Guy getting the ball in the corner. He elevated, he got a shot up and … the whistle blew. Foul. Three shots.
Bryce Brown undercut Guy, sending him to the free throw line for three shots. He buried all three for the win.
MINNEAPOLIS — Virginia will play for a national championship Monday night.
Kyle Guy connected on three-straight free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining to give the top-seeded Cavaliers a 63-62 victory over Auburn on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium
Virginia led by as many as 10 points with under 6 to play, but Auburn went on a 14-0 run and took the lead with under 2 minutes to play on Bryce Brown’s 3-pointer from the corner.
Anfrenee McLemore hit two free throws to put Auburn up four with 17 seconds to play, but Kyle Guy’s triple for Virginia on the other end cut the advantage to one. Jared Harper then made one of two from the free throw line, giving Virginia the ball down a pair with under 10 seconds to play.
Auburn used its fouls to give before to give Virginia a side out of bounds with under 2 seconds to play. Ty Jerome passed to the near corner to Guy, who rose up and fired up an off-the-mark attempt, but Ami Doughty was whistled for a foul to send Guy to the line for the game-winners.
He cooly made all three.
Auburn took a 31-28 lead into halftime despite making just 3 of 14 from 3-point range and forcing only three turnovers. They did it my limiting everyone but Ty Jerome, who had 13 points, offensively for the Cavaliers in a half that was played at Virginia’s walk-it-up pace.
Jerome had 21 for Virginia while Guy added 15. Doughty had 13 to lead the Tigers.
Nike released a statement on Saturday responding to the latest allegations and document dump from Michael Avenatti, a lawyer best known for representing Stormy Daniels that is currently facing charges stemming from the attempted extortion of Nike.
“Nike will not respond to the allegations of an individual facing federal charges of fraud and extortion and aid in his disgraceful attempts to distract from the athletes on the court at the height of the tournament,” read the statement which was obtained by Yahoo. “Nike will continue its cooperation with the government’s investigation into grassroots basketball and the related extortion case.”
Avenatti released a dropbox full of documents that appear to show a series of payments made by Nike to handlers and family members of Deandre Ayton, Brandon McCoy and Bol Bol. The documents — which include bank statements, evidence of wire transfers and text messages that corroborate the Avenatti’s allegations — total more than $170,000 in payments.
Avenatti represented Gary Franklin, a former coach for California Supreme, an AAU program that produced Ayton, Bol and McCoy that was sponsored by Nike and a part of the EYBL.
Kevin Willard will remain at Seton Hall after turning down Virginia Tech
Kevin Willard will stay the head coach at Seton Hall after listening to an offer from Virginia Tech.
After being linked to the Hokies after former head coach Buzz Williams took the job at Texas A&M, Willard will instead stay with the Pirates as Seton Hall is expected to give Willard a new contract with a raise. With Seton Hall potentially bringing back most of its roster from an NCAA tournament season, hopes are high for the Pirates in 2019-20 — particularly if guard Myles Powell returns after testing the NBA Draft waters.
While Virginia Tech attempted to lure Willard away with more money and the draw of playing in the loaded ACC, the Hokies also haven’t had a lot of sustained basketball success until Williams turned the program around. Leaving the comfort of a good thing at Seton Hall would have been a risk for Willard as he’s guided the Pirates to four straight NCAA tournament appearances.
Now that Virginia Tech’s top target has said no, it’ll be interesting to see where they turn to next as they remain one of the better jobs still available in the 2019 coaching carousel.
Chris Mullin will be back at St. John’s next year, according to the school’s athletic director.
“Let me be clear and I said from the start, Coach Mullin is our head coach and we are not looking for another head coach,” Mike Cragg said in a statement released to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.
Speculation had begun to run rampant regarding Mullin after he completed his fourth season at his alma mater with an NCAA tournament exit in the First Four. It was the first NCAA tournament appearance for the Red Storm under Mullin, who has gone 59-73 overall and 20-52 in the Big East without a single winning season in conference play.
The lack of success isn’t the only issue facing St. John’s as a pair of departure have hurt the program as well. Shamorie Ponds, one of the Big East’s best players last year, has announced his plans to go pro without the intent to return to school. Mullin also lost assistant Matt Abdelmassih, who had recruited the bulk of the Red Storm roster, to Nebraska and Fred Hoiberg.
The program has had momentum and success in small supply in four seasons, and what little there was last season – Mullin’s first with a winning record – looks as though it will be difficult to sustain going forward.