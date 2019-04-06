WATCH: De’Andre Hunter with the block of the tournament

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The ending of the first Final Four on Saturday could not have been more controversial.

With 1.5 seconds left on the clock and Virginia down 62-60 to Auburn, Tony Bennett drew up an out of bounds play that resulted in Kyle Guy getting the ball in the corner. He elevated, he got a shot up and … the whistle blew. Foul. Three shots.

Bryce Brown undercut Guy, sending him to the free throw line for three shots. He buried all three for the win.

But should he have been on the line at all?

KYLE GUY WAS FOULED. He head to the line with a chance to WIN THE GAME. pic.twitter.com/DuF7NEQd32 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 7, 2019

I think this is a foul. Brown does not give Guy any room to land, and it’s clear that contact is made.

Look at these other angles:

Gene Steratore breaks down the crucial foul call. pic.twitter.com/qFyetJmt59 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 7, 2019

Foul? I think it’s a foul from this angle. pic.twitter.com/sLFweNDpmx — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) April 7, 2019

And then look at this picture:

That’s a foul.

But that’s not the only controversy at the end of the game.

This, right before the foul that set up the final possession, should have been a double-dribble:

Sickening. Refs completely blew this call with 2 seconds left. Should have been Auburn ball. Cannot stand referee incompetence causing players to lose games. pic.twitter.com/aYJarcEu4T — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 7, 2019

Did Auburn get hosed?