Kyle Guy’s free throws push Virginia past Auburn and into title game

MINNEAPOLIS — Virginia will play for a national championship Monday night.

Kyle Guy connected on three-straight free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining to give the top-seeded Cavaliers a 63-62 victory over Auburn on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium

Virginia led by as many as 10 points with under 6 to play, but Auburn went on a 14-0 run and took the lead with under 2 minutes to play on Bryce Brown’s 3-pointer from the corner.

Anfrenee McLemore hit two free throws to put Auburn up four with 17 seconds to play, but Kyle Guy’s triple for Virginia on the other end cut the advantage to one. Jared Harper then made one of two from the free throw line, giving Virginia the ball down a pair with under 10 seconds to play.

Auburn used its fouls to give before to give Virginia a side out of bounds with under 2 seconds to play. Ty Jerome passed to the near corner to Guy, who rose up and fired up an off-the-mark attempt, but Ami Doughty was whistled for a foul to send Guy to the line for the game-winners.

He cooly made all three.

Auburn took a 31-28 lead into halftime despite making just 3 of 14 from 3-point range and forcing only three turnovers. They did it my limiting everyone but Ty Jerome, who had 13 points, offensively for the Cavaliers in a half that was played at Virginia’s walk-it-up pace.

Jerome had 21 for Virginia while Guy added 15. Doughty had 13 to lead the Tigers.