A Guide To The Teams, Players And Coaches At The Final Four

Associated PressApr 4, 2019, 11:48 AM EDT
The NCAA Tournament needed a little time to warm up.

There were a few upsets, some close games and breakout performances, but not the usual wow factor we expect in the early rounds.

Once the bracket hit the Elite Eight, the madness returned to March.

All four games were close, two went to overtime and high-level basketball was played in each region.

And then there were four.

The Final Four is set for this weekend in Minneapolis and if the Elite Eight is any indication, college basketball fans are in for a real treat.

Here’s a few things to keep an eye on:

THE TEAMS

Virginia. The Cavaliers were on the ugly side of history last season. They have a chance at major redemption.

Auburn. If you like 3s, the Tigers are your team. The rain ’em down and play at a breakneck pace.

Texas Tech. The Red Raiders make every opponent’s every offensive possession a struggle for air.

Michigan State. The Spartans are the only team that’s been to the Final Four in the last 35 years. They also have Izzo. Tom Izzo.

THE MATCH-UPS

Auburn vs. Virginia. The Tigers fill it up, in transition and from the arc. The Cavaliers shut it down, inside, outside, everywhere. Whichever team’s strength is stronger wins.

Texas Tech vs. Michigan State. Both teams get after it defensively. Players on both teams will have plenty of bruises after this one.

STAR PLAYERS

Cassius Winston, Michigan State. The AP All-American is a scorer, a disher, a big-shot maker and always the toughest guy on the court.

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech. The Big 12 player of the year can shoot, drive, post up smaller guards, facilitate when his team needs it.

Bryce Brown, Auburn. When he gets it going, as he did against Kansas and Kentucky, might as well give up trying to guard him.

De’Andre Hunter, Virginia. He’s the Cavaliers Swiss Army Knife. Whatever they need, he’s got them covered.

KEY PLAYERS

Kyle Guy, Virginia. Sharpshooter and clutch-shot maker is a big reason the Cavaliers’ offense has caught up to their D.

Jared Harper, Auburn. Facilitator, cold-blooded shooter, most confident guy in whatever gym he’s in.

Matt Mooney, Texas Tech. Scrappy, tenacious defender, can score in bunches, dashing disher.

Nick Ward, Michigan State. That injured left hand is still bothering him, but the Spartans’ big man is a lot to handle.

THE COACHES

Chris Beard, Texas Tech. Coaching in Division II four years ago, he’s orchestrated quite a quick Lubbock turnaround.

Bruce Pearl, Auburn. OK, he’s had some NCAA run-ins, but there’s not much question the man can coach.

Tony Bennett, Virginia. All class all the time, he’s the puppet-master of college basketball’s best defense.

Tom Izzo, Michigan State. His smarts and intensity always translate in March.

NUMBERS

0: Times before this season Texas Tech and Auburn had reached the Final Four.

8: Times Izzo has coached in the Final Four, including one national championship. The last? 2015.

12: Points per game Auburn will be missing after Chuma Okeke tore his ACL in the Sweet 16. He also averages 6.8 rebounds.

35: Years since Virginia last reached the Final Four.

Bucknell’s Nate Sestina becomes Kentucky’s latest grad-transfer addition

By Travis HinesApr 4, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
After a breakout redshirt junior year, Bucknell’s Nate Sestina is headed to the big time.

The forward from Emporium, Penn. will graduate transfer to Kentucky and finish his career with the Wildcats next season, he announced Thursday.

“It’s been an amazing ride from Emporium to Bucknell and everywhere in between, and it’s surreal to think my college basketball career isn’t over yet,” Sestina wrote on social media. “I’m humbled to get started with @KentuckyMBB! Need to thank God, my family, my coaches, teammates and @UKCoachCalipari #BBN”

Sestina follows in the footsteps of Reid Travis, who finished his career in Lexington this past season after spending four years with Stanford. Sestina, though, gives Kentucky something Travis couldn’t – a floor spacer in the post.

The 6-foot-9 forward shot 38 percent on over 100 3-point attempts last season as he averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He shot 80.5 percent from the free-throw line and 53.6 percent from the floor overall. It was a major step forward after Sestina averaged just 6.5 points in 14.9 minutes per game the previous season. He redshirted the 2015-16 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

He’ll also provide what Travis did for John Calipari – a veteran and experienced voice on the floor and in the locker room for what figures to be, as is every season, a young Kentucky team.

Houston, Kelvin Sampson agree to contract extension

By Rob DausterApr 4, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT
The University of Houston and Kelvin Sampson came to an agreement on a contract extension that will keep the 63-year old head coach under contract with the program through the 2024-25 season.

Last week, Tilman Fertitta told reporters that the offer on the table to Sampson was a six-year deal with $18 million. The extension came as a result of the interest that Arkansas showed in Sampson after they fired head coach Mike Anderson.

“I am excited to be at the University of Houston. We built this program to a point where we can compete for championships now, and I am glad our administration is on board,” Sampson said in a statement. “(Chancellor) Renu (Khator), (UH System Board of Regents Chairman) Tilman (Fertitta) and (Vice President for Athletics) Chris Pezman) have done a great job of supporting all our programs. They have given us a chance to compete for championships. That’s all a coach wants. I am proud of our team this year. The people that matter most are the players. Everything we do is for them. We have great young men who represent this university the right way. I am excited to continue to be the coach and recruit kids that our fan base can be proud of. We are excited about the future.”

According to reports, one of the factors that played into Kelvin’s decision to sign this extension was that his son, Kellen, was named head coach in waiting.

Emmert: Court Ruling Reinforces NCAA Athletes Not Employees

Associated PressApr 4, 2019, 11:35 AM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert says a judge’s recent ruling in a federal antitrust lawsuit again reinforced that college athletes should be treated as students not employees.

Emmert spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday at U.S. Bank Stadium, the site of the men’s basketball Final Four, making his first public comments since last month’s decision in the so-called Alston.

Judge Claudia Wilken ruled the NCAA did violate antitrust laws and cannot prohibit schools from providing more benefits to athletes as long as they are tethered to education.

“There were also components of that ruling that reinforced what a number of judges and administrative court proceedings have reinforced and that is that college sports is about student-athletes playing student-athletes not employees playing employees,” Emmert said. “And the fact that, once again, another federal decision has come down reinforcing the fundamentals of what college sport is about, we’re very pleased with that. And the way that she wrote what could and could not be prohibited by the NCAA is not in any way fundamentally inconsistent with what we’ve been doing for about a decade now.”

In recent years, NCAA member schools have passed legislation permitting an increase in the value of an athletic scholarship by as much as several thousand dollars to include the federal cost of attendance. Also, schools are now allowed to provide athletes with unlimited meals and guaranteed four-year scholarships.

The plaintiffs argued in the Alston case that implementation of cost-of-attendance stipends and other rewards to players for participation such as bowl gifts and championship rings prove paying athletes even more would not hurt college sports.

Plaintiffs in the Alston case had sought to have all NCAA rules capping compensation struck down. They wanted conferences to set standards for compensation in the hope of creating a market in which schools compete for talent at the highest levels of football and men’s and women’s basketball.

Even though Wilken’s ruling fell well short of that, plaintiffs’ attorneys have celebrated it. They called it another step toward unraveling the NCAA’s definition of amateurism, which they consider unjust and arbitrary. In 2014, Wilken ruled against the NCAA in an antitrust lawsuit brought by former UCLA basketball star Ed O’Bannon. He claimed the NCAA and conferences inappropriately used the names, images and likenesses of college athletes without compensation.

Much like the Alston case, the NCAA came away from O’Bannon with its model of amateurism basically intact.

And as it did in O’Bannon, the NCAA is appealing Wilken’s latest ruling to the Ninth Circuit Court.

“We don’t like the notion that we’re in violation of antitrust laws,” Emmert said.

Emmert added the association does not believe the courts should decide what qualifies as a benefit tethered to education.

“We just find that an unworkable proposal that anytime you want to have a discussion over whether or not something is or isn’t tethered education we have to go back to a judge and have that debate and discussion. That just seems inherently inappropriate and not an appropriate role for the judiciary, but one that does fit the role of the NCAA,” Emmert said.

Wilken cited things such as computers, scientific equipment and musical instrument as benefits tethered to education. Emmert said it is already within NCAA rules for schools to provide the “vast majority” of the items to college athletes.

“We provide around $100 million a year to schools to support student-athletes through student-support fund programs for precisely that purpose,” he said.

Wilken also cited post-graduate scholarships as benefits that should be permissible.

As with the introduction of any new benefit, there is concern among NCAA membership for potential corruption.

“You know we have schools competing now on who can do the best gold-plated locker room? You know, who can do the best recreational facilities?” Emmert said. “Having them compete over who can provide the best educational experience … is an inherently good thing, not a bad thing from my point of view.”

LSU’s Naz Reid entering the NBA Draft

By Scott PhillipsApr 3, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT
LSU freshman big man Naz Reid is entering the NBA Draft and intends to sign with an agent. Releasing a note about his intentions on Instagram, the 6-foot-10 Reid will be one of the most compelling draft prospects after a solid freshman season with the Tigers.

A former McDonald’s All-American, Reid averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as he shot 46 percent from the field and 33 percent from three-point range during the year. While Reid can look like an elite player during stretches of time, he’s also had a tendency to disappear for large chunks of time.

But when Reid is engaged, he’s one of the more skilled big men who will be in this upcoming draft thanks to his workable perimeter jumper and some ability to put the ball on the floor. Reid could find his way as a first-round pick with some late-lottery upside if he does well in team workouts and interviews as teams will be searching for upside guys in that range.

Without Reid, LSU will hope that Emmitt Williams and Darius Days return for their sophomore seasons while big man Courtese Cooper redshirted this past season after spending some time in the JuCo ranks. Replacing Reid will be tough, but LSU does have some intriguing frontcourt players to move forward with.

North Carolina’s Coby White declares for NBA Draft

By Scott PhillipsApr 3, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT
Following an outstanding freshman season, North Carolina lead guard Coby White declared for the 2019 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5 White was a key reason for the Tar Heels making a Sweet 16 run this season as he adjusted from playing more off the ball in high school to playing on the ball at North Carolina. Putting up 16.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game on the season, White showed flashes of greatness while running the Tar Heels’ fast-paced offense.

Shooting 42 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range, White could play on or off the ball at the next level as some consider him to be a potential top-10 pick. A former McDonald’s All-American, White’s departure is expected for North Carolina as they’ll need to find a suitable lead guard starter for next season.

Junior guard Seventh Woods is expected to return and the Tar Heels continue to be in the mix for five-star point guard Cole Anthony as replacing White will be a key offseason storyline.