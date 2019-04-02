More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Scouting Final Four teams: How to beat Virginia

By Rob DausterApr 2, 2019, 10:29 AM EDT
NBC Sports spoke with a dozen coaches in the last two days to put together a scouting report for each of the teams in the Final Four. 

The coaches were granted anonymity in exchange for honesty. 

Up first, we have Virginia.

IT ALL STARTS WITH THEIR DEFENSE

Every one knows about Virginia’s defense. They run the Pack-Line, they run it better than anyone else in the country and they’ve been a mainstay in the top five of KenPom’s defensive efficiency rankings over the course of the last six seasons. I asked coaches how they go about beating what has been the best defense in the sport over the course of the last half-decade.

“Everything starts with their defense, because their style of play makes it very difficult for a team that’s used to playing fast if that team can’t play slow as well. It’s hard. Because they force you to play at their pace.”

“The first thing is if you can get a stop and try to get out and score in early, drag situations, kick aheads, single-double pick and rolls. You want to try to score before it’s set. Once you’re in the half court, it really does require a level of toughness offensively to screen them. Run multiple actions on both sides of the floor. Run a pick on single side bump defender because you know he’s going to be in there tagging. Get it to [the helper’s] man.”

“You have to make threes against them. You won’t get a lot at the rim. You won’t get a lot off penetration. You have to create shots with off-ball movement.”

“They usually post-trap. We’ve had more success throwing it in to guys off the block when they are post-trapping. You can only throw it into the post from the high-post. Run some high-low action, it’s harder for them to double that way.”

“Do you have some playmakers in the front court that you can play through? Do you have a great post passer that can handle being double-teamed? Also, if your bigs can shoot, putting shooting in at the five to get Jack Salt in a situation where you know he’s not gong to switch.”

“The other thing is, historically, someone has to have a big game against them. Like Carsen Edwards.”

“Purdue hung with them because they have Carsen. Most teams don’t.”

“Virginia had the blueprint [to stop Purdue] and Carsen went out and individually made some tough plays. If you look at the times people beat them, dudes made plays. Virginia is going to make you make tough, contested shots off the dribble.”

“They can get beat early in a possession in terms of teams being ready to shoot. And shoot with confidence. They’re going to make you catch-and-shoot in the halfcourt. And you have to consistently make shots the whole time. They’ll give you those. It’s what the Pack-Line is designed to do.”

And if worst comes to worst, get every edge you can.

“Stay on the refs. They’re really handsy, bumping, holding, fouling with their lower body, with their hands. They’re not outstanding movers but they teach defense well enough and they have the respect of the refs. People know they’re Virginia.”

THEY RUN TWO TOTALLY DIFFERENT OFFENSES

For years, Tony Bennett and Virginia have been known for running the Blocker-Mover offense that Tony’s dad, Dick Bennett, developed. The Blocker-Mover is an offense that features three “movers” continuously running off of screens set by the two “blockers.” This year, however, Virginia has transitioned into running more Ball-Screen Continuity, which is an offense that relies much more on spacing, three-point shooting and is more effective with smaller lineups.

“Early in the season, they were really into the Blocker-Mover stuff, but not as much later in the year. They come and go with that, but when they run it, you can’t chase pin-downs. That opens up curling off of those screens. It opens up the pocket-pass to the big guy. They can make curl jumpshots. They can pass out if you help, and they’ll kill you with the flares. You have to make them see that you’re chasing them and then go over the screen at the last second.”

“The Ball-Screen Continuity, they’ve gone to that a lot. They don’t come off the first ball-screen looking to attack or shoot. You can go under it, and you cannot switch it. Switching is doable, but you cannot do it early in the shot block. They will be patient and poised as they find the mismatch. They can get a big on a little, get you into foul trouble that way, but the harder part is when they get you with someone bigger on Kyle Guy or Ty Jerome. They’ll make them chase around screens.”

“Both offenses, they mix up what they do. It will seem simple enough, and then suddenly they’re running an action where your tagger is thinking about the role man while Kyle Guy in the weakside corner is flying off a pindown. As simple as it is, the way in which they do it, the intention they have, they almost run it slowly just to try and pick you apart to see where the help is, or where the switch is. They are really, really good at figuring out what you’re doing and taking advantage of it.”

THEY’RE MORE VERSATILE THAN THEY HAVE BEEN IN THE PAST

One of the reasons Bennett has incorporated more Ball-Screen Continuity into his offense is that he has a more versatile and skilled roster than he has had in the past.

“The Ball-Screen Continuity, they’re going to run it hard and put you in multiple actions because of their ability to stretch the floor, especially when Hunter is at the four. When Jay Huff is in there at the five, they’ll four or five guys that can make a three. It creates a different look for them than in the past, when they had big guys like Anthony Gill. I would guess that’s some of the reason why they’re running more Ball-Screen Continuity, so they can spread it a little more on the perimeter.”

“I think Kihei Clark coming in and moving Guy and Jerome off the ball gives them a real threat, playmaking at three positions. They’re more skilled.”

“You can play some zone, a 1-3-1, because you don’t have to guard Kihei. When he drives, he’s driving to pass. If he’s going to beat you, you have to live with it.”

“Ty is so good in ball screens it opens up opportunities for him to play pick-and-roll and not just run Blocker-Mover.”

KYLE GUY IS THE PLAYER TO KEY ON

“De’Andre Hunter is their best player, but we were most worried about Guy because he has game-changing ability. As good as Hunter is, he’s not a hungry scorer. We knew where we would have to guard him — those elbow iso’s 3-4 times a game — and he can shoot it, but we were more concerned with Guy as a cutter. He is relentless and always cutting hard. He is going to get 10 threes off and he can make six or seven, easy. That, more than anything, is the game-changing part.”

“It was Guy for us. Jerome, too. He’s the most versatile of their threats in terms of being able to make a three, floaters and runners. They play off the deep shooting of Guy and Jerome, and as good of a coach as Tony is, those two kids they take and make really difficult, long threes that are hard to defend.”

THE BEST MATCHUP IS? AND THE WORST MATCHUP IS?

“Auburn is the best and worst. The thing about them, as many threes as they shoot, if they don’t shoot the ball well, they’re going to get drilled by UVA. Virginia is going to take care of the ball, they’re not going to open the game up and play frenetic. You’ll miss shots and get grinded.”

“But if they get hot, they’ll shoot 40 threes if they want. UVA will allow them those shots. If you can consistently hurt them fro the outside, you can hang in the game. The way that Auburn plays, they’re tricky and wild, which can win or lose them the game.”

Former Georgia coach Mark Fox faces uphill climb at Cal

Associated PressApr 1, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — New California coach Mark Fox’s phone began to buzz nonstop not long after word spread of his hiring. By Fox’s estimate, he received 1,200 text messages from friends, family and alumni.

“It took me a minute but I got back to just about everybody,” Fox joked.

The enthusiasm lingered into Monday as Fox was introduced at midcourt in Haas Pavilion. The school band performed, cheerleaders danced and smoke machines filled the air when Fox and athletic director Jim Knowlton walked out in front of media and invited guests.

“There’s a lot of work in front of us, we fully understand that,” Fox said. “When you climb a mountain you don’t just stand at the bottom and look at the top. At the beginning you might take a glance at the top but then you just focus on the next step forward, and that’s what we intend to do.”

Fox was hired last week after a search that lasted less than a week to replace Wyking Jones.

During 14 seasons with Nevada and Georgia, Fox compiled a 286-176 record that included five trips to the NCAA Tournament, although his teams never made it to the Sweet 16. He spent the past year as an assistant to Jeff Van Gundy for USA Basketball in World Cup qualifying.

At Cal, the 50-year-old Fox inherits a program that is coming off the worst two-year stretch in school history. The Golden Bears won only 16 games in two seasons under Jones and suffered through a school-record 16-game losing streak this season.

Fox said the key to getting Cal back on the right track will be to go one step at a time.

“We want to get a little bit better every day, which will allow us to get better every week, every month and every year,” he said. “If we can do that and stay with some forward momentum, I’m extremely excited about the possibilities of this program.”

Although final details of the deal have yet to be fully ironed out, Fox has agreed to a five-year contract that runs through 2024.

Knowlton said a commitment to academic success was a key factor in the decision to hire Fox. Knowlton pointed to the graduation rate for Georgia’s men’s basketball team, which he said rose from 36 percent to 100 percent during Fox’s tenure.

“His values aligned with those of the university and our department,” Knowlton said. “The more I got to know him, the more I researched him, the more I realized this was the person who is going to help us continue to grow our program. Mark’s one of the most respected coaches in the country.”

Fox is already getting something his predecessors didn’t have. According to Knowlton, plans are in the works for an indoor practice facility to be built somewhere on Cal’s campus.

“Now we’re working on a location, we’re starting to begin the design process, and then we’re going to have to go out and do some fundraising,” Knowlton said. “That’s one of my priorities.”

South Dakota State’s David Jenkins enters transfer portal

By Travis HinesApr 1, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT
Losing its head coach may not be the only ramification for South Dakota State after T.J. Otzelberger left for UNLV.

The Jackrabbits’ best returning player may be moving on as well.

David Jenkins Jr., a sophomore guard who starred next to Mike Daum, will be exploring his transfer options, he announced Monday.

“I’m so thankful for Jackrabbit Nation, but due to recent coaching changes I have requested and been granted my release,” Jenkins wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I have decided that it’s in my best interest to re-open my recruitment and explore my options.

“This doesn’t mean I will necessarily be leaving SDSU, but I’m going to see what school will give me the best opportunity to achieve my dreams.”

Jenkins hails from Tacoma, Wash., but finished his prep career at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas. Last year he blossomed into a high-scoring star alongside Daum, a top-10 career NCAA scorer, averaging 19.7 points and shooting 45.3 percent from 3-point range. The 6-foot-2 guard is likely to have high-major suitors lining up outside Brookings.

Otzelberger left for UNLV last week after three seasons with the Jackrabbits, who promoted his assistant Eric Henderson to the top job.

Iowa State’s Talen Horton-Tucker declaring for draft

By Travis HinesApr 1, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT
One of the youngest players in college basketball this season is going to test the draft waters.

Talen Horton-Tucker, an Iowa State freshman who turned 18 just this past November, will declare for the draft, he announced Monday.

“After speaking with my family and coaching staff at Iowa State, I believe that this is in my best interest to begin the next chapter of my life and declare for the 2019 NBA Draft,” Horton-Tucker said in a statement released on social media.

Horton-Tucker intrigues NBA front offices because of his age – he didn’t turn 18 until he’d already played six games this season for the Cyclones – and a 6-foot-4, 248-pound frame that features a plus-7-foot wingspan and guard skills. He averaged 11.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from distance.

His freshman campaign with Iowa State, which won the Big 12 tournament and bowed out of the NCAA tournament with a first-round upset courtesy of Ohio State, was inconsistent with considerable highs and difficult lows. Given his measurables and a ceiling, it’s easy to see how NBA evaluators could fall in love with his potential as he goes through the predraft process.

Underclassmen have until May 29th to decide whether or not they will return to school.

UNC places Sylvia Hatchell, staff on leave during review of women’s basketball program

Associated PressApr 1, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has placed Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell and her three assistants on paid administrative leave amid player concerns and is reviewing the program.

School spokesman Steve Kirschner said Monday in a statement that the review is “due to issues raised by student-athletes and others.” He did not specify what those issues were.

He said the university has hired a Charlotte-based law firm to conduct the review and “assess the culture” of the program. He said there was no timetable but added the review will be “thorough and prompt.”

In a statement, Hatchell said she will cooperate fully with the review.

“I’ve had the privilege of coaching more than 200 young women during my 44 years in basketball,” Hatchell said. “My goal has always been to help them become the very best people they can be, on the basketball court and in life.

“I love each and every one of the players I’ve coached and would do anything to encourage and support them. They are like family to me. I love them all.”

Hatchell, a 2013 Hall of Fame inductee, is the winningest women’s basketball coach in Atlantic Coast Conference history. She has a career record of 1,023-405 and is 751-325 mark in 33 years at UNC with a national title in 1994.

Hatchell became the third women’s coach in Division I with 1,000 career victories in 2017, made her 23rd career NCAA Tournament appearance last month and is the only coach with national championships at three levels — AIAW, NAIA and NCAA.

She was diagnosed with leukemia in 2013, underwent chemotherapy through March 2014 and returned the following season to lead the Tar Heels to a 26-9 finish. The program also spent several seasons under the shadow of the school’s multi-year NCAA academic case dealing with irregular courses featuring significant athlete enrollments across numerous sports, a case that reached a no-penalty conclusion in October 2017.

Hatchell received a contract extension in September 2016 that runs through the end of next season.

North Carolina went 18-15 this season with upsets of top-10 teams North Carolina State and Notre Dame . The Tar Heels lost to California in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the first trip there since 2015.

Andrew Calder, the program’s associate head coach who was in charge while Hatchell fought leukemia, has been at the school for 33 years. Her other assistants are Sylvia Crawley, a former Tar Heel player and former head coach at Boston College; and recruiting coordinator Bett Shelby.

Report: John Calipari turns down interest from UCLA

By Rob DausterApr 1, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT
John Calipari was offered, and turned down, a six-year, $48 million contract from UCLA to remain with Kentucky, according to a report from The Athletic.

It’s been nearly three months since UCLA fired head coach Steve Alford, but they have yet to make much progress when it comes to replacing him. The links to Calipari have been out there for a few weeks now, but the assumption in coaching circles was always that Cal was going to turn them down. According to the USA Today Sports database, Cal would have taken a paycut of $1.2 million annually to accept the $8 million-a-year gig from the Bruins.

No one on the planet is better at leveraging someone to get a raise than Cal is.

But I also think that it is relevant to note that this information getting out into the public sphere is a good thing for UCLA, too. One of the biggest stumbling blocks they have faced in their pursuit of a replacement is salary. They paid Steve Alford less than $3 million annually, which, when combined with the cost of living in LA, is not all that much when compared to the money than can be made at other schools in cheaper towns.

Update: Later Monday Calipari confirmed on his radio show that he and UK have agreed to terms on a “lifetime” deal.