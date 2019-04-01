More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
UNC places Sylvia Hatchell, staff on leave during review of women’s basketball program

Associated PressApr 1, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has placed Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell and her three assistants on paid administrative leave amid player concerns and is reviewing the program.

School spokesman Steve Kirschner said Monday in a statement that the review is “due to issues raised by student-athletes and others.” He did not specify what those issues were.

He said the university has hired a Charlotte-based law firm to conduct the review and “assess the culture” of the program. He said there was no timetable but added the review will be “thorough and prompt.”

In a statement, Hatchell said she will cooperate fully with the review.

“I’ve had the privilege of coaching more than 200 young women during my 44 years in basketball,” Hatchell said. “My goal has always been to help them become the very best people they can be, on the basketball court and in life.

“I love each and every one of the players I’ve coached and would do anything to encourage and support them. They are like family to me. I love them all.”

Hatchell, a 2013 Hall of Fame inductee, is the winningest women’s basketball coach in Atlantic Coast Conference history. She has a career record of 1,023-405 and is 751-325 mark in 33 years at UNC with a national title in 1994.

Hatchell became the third women’s coach in Division I with 1,000 career victories in 2017, made her 23rd career NCAA Tournament appearance last month and is the only coach with national championships at three levels — AIAW, NAIA and NCAA.

She was diagnosed with leukemia in 2013, underwent chemotherapy through March 2014 and returned the following season to lead the Tar Heels to a 26-9 finish. The program also spent several seasons under the shadow of the school’s multi-year NCAA academic case dealing with irregular courses featuring significant athlete enrollments across numerous sports, a case that reached a no-penalty conclusion in October 2017.

Hatchell received a contract extension in September 2016 that runs through the end of next season.

North Carolina went 18-15 this season with upsets of top-10 teams North Carolina State and Notre Dame . The Tar Heels lost to California in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the first trip there since 2015.

Andrew Calder, the program’s associate head coach who was in charge while Hatchell fought leukemia, has been at the school for 33 years. Her other assistants are Sylvia Crawley, a former Tar Heel player and former head coach at Boston College; and recruiting coordinator Bett Shelby.

Iowa State’s Talen Horton-Tucker declaring for draft

By Travis HinesApr 1, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT
One of the youngest players in college basketball this season is going to test the draft waters.

Talen Horton-Tucker, an Iowa State freshman who turned 18 just this past November, will declare for the draft, he announced Monday.

“After speaking with my family and coaching staff at Iowa State, I believe that this is in my best interest to begin the next chapter of my life and declare for the 2019 NBA Draft,” Horton-Tucker said in a statement released on social media.

Horton-Tucker intrigues NBA front offices because of his age – he didn’t turn 18 until he’d already played six games this season for the Cyclones – and a 6-foot-4, 248-pound frame that features a plus-7-foot wingspan and guard skills. He averaged 11.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from distance.

His freshman campaign with Iowa State, which won the Big 12 tournament and bowed out of the NCAA tournament with a first-round upset courtesy of Ohio State, was inconsistent with considerable highs and difficult lows. Given his measurables and a ceiling, it’s easy to see how NBA evaluators could fall in love with his potential as he goes through the predraft process.

Underclassmen have until May 29th to decide whether or not they will return to school.

Report: John Calipari turns down interest from UCLA

By Rob DausterApr 1, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT
3 Comments

John Calipari was offered, and turned down, a six-year, $48 million contract from UCLA to remain with Kentucky, according to a report from The Athletic.

It’s been nearly three months since UCLA fired head coach Steve Alford, but they have yet to make much progress when it comes to replacing him. The links to Calipari have been out there for a few weeks now, but the assumption in coaching circles was always that Cal was going to turn them down. According to the USA Today Sports database, Cal would have taken a paycut of $1.2 million annually to accept the $8 million-a-year gig from the Bruins.

No one on the planet is better at leveraging someone to get a raise than Cal is.

But I also think that it is relevant to note that this information getting out into the public sphere is a good thing for UCLA, too. One of the biggest stumbling blocks they have faced in their pursuit of a replacement is salary. They paid Steve Alford less than $3 million annually, which, when combined with the cost of living in LA, is not all that much when compared to the money than can be made at other schools in cheaper towns.

Update: Later Monday Calipari confirmed on his radio show that he and UK have agreed to terms on a “lifetime” deal.

UNC’s Nassir Little declares for NBA draft

By Rob DausterApr 1, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT
North Carolina forward Nassir Little announced on Monday that he will be declaring for the NBA draft.

Little was one of the top ranked prospects in the class coming into the season, but he averaged just 18.2 minutes as a freshman and while he improved over the course of the season, he never fully seemed to feel comfortable in UNC’s system.

Which will make him one of the toughest evaluations for NBA decision-makers.

Here is a player that entered college basketball as, according to some rankings, the No. 2 prospect in the class and never broke into the starting lineup for UNC. On the season, Little averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 boards, which is not as bad as it looks when you consider that he only played 18.2 minutes per game. His per-40 numbers are not all that bad when compared to other prospects in this range.

The bigger issue is that in games against Tier A or B competition, according to KenPom, Little’s numbers all took a tumble. His three-point shooting dropped from 26.9 percent to 22.2 percent. He shot 44.8 percent from two-point range as opposed to 52.9 percent on the season. His scoring was down. His fouls were up. That’s not ideal.

The question that NBA teams are going to have to ask themselves is whether or not this is because of the player and prospect that Little is, or if this is a direct result of the situation in which Little finds himself in Chapel Hill.

Let’s start with the reason he didn’t see the floor, because that part is easy: He was stuck behind Cam Johnson (who had an all-american season) and Luke Maye (who was a preseason all-american) on North Carolina’s forward depth chart. The way that Roy Williams wants to play is to have two bigs on the floor, two wings on the floor and a point guard, and since that essentially locks one of Sterling Manley, Garrison Brooks or Brandon Huffman into the five-spot, Little had to fight with Maye and Johnson for minutes.

And since Little wasn’t always great, that’s was a losing battle, especially in league play.

But this is where the questions about fit come into play.

For starters, while I am wholly unqualified to question the coaching methods of someone as successful as Roy Williams, I do think there is some room for criticism here in the way that he used this roster. Their best five features a front line of Maye, Johnson and Little, and he has not gone to that lineup nearly enough. It’s becoming a problem.

The bigger picture issue, at least when it comes to projecting Little to the NBA, is that he really doesn’t fit anywhere in UNC’s system. In an ideal world, Williams has a frontcourt that looks like the one he rode to the 2017 national title — with Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks — and Little certainly is not that kind of a player. But he isn’t an ideal fit on a wing, either. He’s not a jump-shooter, he’s not a playmaker on the perimeter, he’s not Marcus Paige or Justin Jackson or Theo Pinson. He is a prototype NBA small-ball four — or big wing, or whatever terms you want to use to define it — and that player doesn’t really fit with what the Tar Heels want to do.

So were Little’s struggles a result of what he is as a prospect, or is it because he joined the roster of a wildly successful 68-year old Hall of Famer who wants to do things his way?

2019 NCAA Tournament: Final Four betting lines, totals, spreads, national title futures

By Rob DausterApr 1, 2019, 1:06 PM EDT
FINAL FOUR LINES

No. 1 Virginia (-5.5) vs. No. 5 Auburn, 130.5

  • Virginia ML: (-245)
  • Auburn ML: (+195)

No. 2 Michigan State (-3) vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 132.5

  • Michigan State ML: (-162)
  • Texas Tech ML: (+133)

NATIONAL TITLE FUTURES

Virginia: 13/10

Michigan State: 19/10

Texas Tech: 4/1

Auburn: 13/2

NCAA Tournament Money: Big Ten gets most, SEC Sets own high

Associated PressApr 1, 2019, 12:55 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Southeastern Conference made a concerted effort three years ago to improve the quality of basketball in a league known for football — and it has paid off.

With Auburn off to the Final Four after beating Kentucky in overtime on Sunday, the SEC earned at least $32.1 million through the NCAA’s system for paying conferences based on how their teams perform in the men’s basketball tournament. It’s the highest share for the SEC at 19 units, the term the NCAA uses for the bids and wins that qualify for payment, all the way through the Elite Eight.

The SEC’s best showing was good for third place among conferences this year, behind the Big Ten (21 units for at least $35.5 million) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (20 units for at least $33.8 million). The Big Ten and ACC tied with 13 wins each, but the Big Ten placed one more team in the field of 68.

There is no more money to be earned in this NCAA Tournament through the payout system, which stops once the Final Four is reached. The total payout will be spread over six years with the first payment in 2020 and subsequent payments likely to rise slightly each year, boosting conference earnings.

All 32 Division I conferences are guaranteed at least one unit each, then more money is doled out based on at-large bids and wins during the first two weeks of the tournament. The NCAA sets a value each year for units — $282,100 in 2020 — and distributes annual payouts based on results from the previous six tournaments.

Michigan State’s victory against Duke on Sunday that sent the Spartans to the Final Four earned the Big Ten’s 21st unit to edge out the ACC, and also set a conference high. The Spartans will face Texas Tech from the Big 12 in the Final Four on Saturday in Minneapolis. The Big 12 came in fourth with 13 units for at least $22 million.

Virginia of the ACC beat Purdue from the Big Ten in the Elite Eight on Saturday night and will face Auburn in the first semifinal in Minneapolis.

The Pac-12 earned seven units (at least $11.8 million) on the strength of 12th-seeded Oregon reaching the Sweet 16. The American Athletic Conference also earned at least $11.8 million with four teams in the field and Houston reaching the Sweet 16.

For the SEC, putting seven teams in the tournament field and four in the Sweet 16 was part of a rebirth of basketball in a conference that has won nine football national titles in the last 13 seasons.

From 2013-16, the SEC earned a total of 38 units, fewest among the Power Five conferences by nine. After getting only three teams in the field and earning six units in the 2016 tournament, the SEC hired former Big East Commissioner Mike Tranghese as an adviser to help lift the conference’s basketball programs.

Last season the SEC bounced back with 16 units, one shy of its previous high of 17 in 2006.

“The league is as good as it’s ever been,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said this week. “Even teams at the bottom of the league were really good.”

The West Coast Conference and Big East each earned five units. Gonzaga accounted for four of the WCC’s units — worth at least $8.4 million. For most conferences, unit revenue is part of the equally shared distribution among its member schools. But Gonzaga has a deal with the WCC to keep a greater share of the units it earns.

The Ohio Valley Conference was the only other league to earn more than two units. Thanks to victories by Murray State and Belmont, the OVC came away with four units worth at least $6.7 million after never before earning more than two.