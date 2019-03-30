WATCH: Duke survives after Virginia Tech misses a layup at the buzzer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One round after top-seeded Duke survived UCF when an Aubrey Dawkins layup rolled off the rim, they got similarly lucky against ACC rival Virginia Tech.

With the ball underneath their own basket and just 1.1 seconds left on the clock, Buzz Williams drew up a beautiful out of bounds play to get Ahmed Hill a shot at the rim … and he missed it.

Look at this:

Hill had 15 huge points in this game, but this is the shot that he is never going to forget, and the Blue Devils hang on to win, 75-73.

Ending aside, there is plenty to talk about with this game.

Tre Jones picked a hell of a time to figure out how to shoot.

Duke’s five-star freshman point guard had not hit more than one three in a game since Nov. 19th heading into Friday night’s date with Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16. He entered the game having made all of 22 threes on the season, and he left the arena with five three-pointers, finishing the night with a career-high 22 points and eight assists as the Blue Devils survived the fourth-seeded Hokies, 75-73.

Zion Williamson put on a shot, going for a team-high 23 points on 11-for-14 shooting, while R.J. Barrett chipped in with 18 points, 11 assists and five boards.

Duke had to win this game short-handed, as their fourth five-star freshman — Cam Reddish — did not play. He was in uniform on the bench, but a knee injury suffered at some point before tip-off kept him off the floor.