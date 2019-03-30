More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Virginia is heading to the Final Four for the first time since 1984

By Rob DausterMar 30, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT
1 Comment

Purdue’s got dudes, but Virginia has a Guy.

Kyle, to be exact.

Just a year and two weeks removed from becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed, Guy hit five second half threes, finishing with a team-high 25 points and 10 boards and ensuring that Virginia kept pace with God Mode Carsen Edwards to lead the Virginia Cavaliers to an 80-75 overtime win against Purdue.

And all it took was surviving one of the most impressive individual performances that you will ever see.

Edwards, as he was all tournament, absolutely caught fire on Saturday night. He finished with 42 points, matching his output against Villanova in the second round and equaling the most points scored by a player in an NCAA tournament game since 2004. He made 10-of-18 threes while single-handedly blowing apart one of the best defenses we’ve ever seen in college hoops. Purdue is known for running some of the best stuff in college basketball, and by the end of the game their entire offense was ‘give the rock to Carsen and get the hell out of his way.’

It should have delivered a win.

With 5.7 seconds left in the game, Purdue held a 70-68 with Ty Jerome at the line shooting his second of two free throws. He missed and the ball was tipped out all the way into the backcourt. Bennett did not call a timeout, and his diminutive freshman point guard Kihei Clark fired a 60-foot dart to Mamadi Diakite, who hit a 10-foot jumper to force the extra frame.

In the extra frame, it was De’Andre Hunter that eventually scored the game-winning bucket. He had been dreadful all night, but with 30 seconds left on the clock, Bennett isolated him at the elbow and he went right through Grady Eifert and scored the go ahead bucket. After Edwards missed a jumper at the other end of the floor, it was Guy — who else — that corralled the loose ball and hit the two free throws to push the lead to three. On the ensuing possession, Edwards tried to find Ryan Cline for a game-tying three, but he threw the ball out of bounds, all-but sealing the win for Virginia and sending the Wahoos to the Final four.

Saturday’s Elite 8 Recap: Half of Final Four set as Texas Tech makes its first trip while Virginia tops Purdue in a classic

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 31, 2019, 12:14 AM EDT
Leave a comment

PLAYER OF THE DAY: Carsen Edwards, Purdue

There will be a team crowned in Minneapolis in just over a week, but the player this tournament belongs to won’t be there. Carsen Edwards was an absolute terror through four of some of the most impressive performances the NCAA tournament has even seen, including Saturday’s 80-75 loss to Virginia in the Elite 8.  The junior guard scored 42 points, matching a career high, on 14 of 25 shooting (8 of 13 in the second half) as the only Boilermaker to score more than seven points. It was a phenomenal performance only matched by the tremendous tournament Edwards put together.

Edwards’ 139 points were the most in four tourney games since 2000, passing Steph Curry’s record. His 28 made 3s are the most in tournament history and he’s the only player to ever have two games with nine or more made 3s in the Dance. He averaged 34.8 points. It was a historic and legendary performance. Purdue won’t be cutting down nets in a week, but the 2019 tournament is Edwards’.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TEAM OF THE DAY: Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia had to withstand an all-time great performance from Edwards and get a a buzzer-beater (see below), but they’re going to the Final Four for the first time under Tony Bennett and the first time overall since 1984.

The Cavs have had amazing regular-season success under Bennett, and have had disappointment after disappointment in the tournament, so finally reaching the sport’s pinnacle gets them this spot. Getting to the Final Four a year removed from becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16, that’s just a great story.

One worth a cheers and a toast.

ONIONS OF THE DAY: Mamadi Diakite, Virginia

You send an Elite 8 game into overtime, where eventually your team earns its way to the Final Four, you get this headline. So congrats to Mamadi Diakite on that. The onions here, though, probably belong to Kihei Clark, who corralled the rebound in the backcourt and instead of hoisting a prayer to win it from halfcourt, trusted in his own sense of time and his teammates’ ability to fire the ball up to Diakite as time wound down. That’s no small feat.

WTF OF THE DAY: Gonzaga’s offense

This isn’t a WTF so much as it is the Alonzo Mourning GIF:

The Zags have the country’s best offense, but Texas Tech has its best defense. I don’t know which was the unstoppable force and which was the immovable object, but Texas Tech was the victor.

Chris Beard has built something special in Lubbock, and the key to it all is that defense, which has put the Red Raiders in the Final Four after losing four of its top five scorers from last year’s Elite 8 team and being picked by the Big 12’s coaches to finish seventh in the league.

Gonzaga shot 42.4 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from 3. The Bulldogs made just 12 of 33 shots overall and 3 of 15 from deep in the second half. That’s the best offense in the nation turned not pedestrian but actually bad. That’ll make you shake your head in disbelief until you remember it was Texas Tech’s defense doing, and that’ll have you nodding in respect.

FINAL THOUGHT

Take all your “Boring Tournament” takes and throw them into the ocean. What a beautiful, glorious, thrilling, awesome and wonderful night of basketball.

Sure, this tournament has been bereft of true Cinderellas, but that means you get heavyweight fights in the Elite 8, like we saw Saturday. These were two great games played by four great teams and programs.

You had Virginia, as consistently excellent as a program comes looking to get to Bennett’s first Final Four while exorcising UMBC. Then there’s Gonzaga, a premier program trying to win its first national title. Purdue has Edwards. Texas Tech has Beard and Jarrett Culver.

What a lineup. What a night. What great basketball.

Sunday will have a lot to live up to, but with Auburn/Kentucky and Michigan State/Duke, there’s a decent chance it does. Hell, it might even surpass it. Maybe it’s fine Cinderella didn’t get invited to the dance. Everyone’s having a good time without her. Glass slippers are impractical, anyway.

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

WATCH: Mamadi Diakite’s buzzer-beater forces overtime in Purdue-Virginia thriller

AP Photo/Steve HelberGetty Images
By Rob DausterMar 30, 2019, 10:51 PM EDT
2 Comments

For the second time this weekend, Kihei Clark was the savior for Virginia.

After running down a loose ball, he fired a 60-foot dart to Mamadi Diakite, who did the entire world a favor and ensured that we would get five more minutes of this thriller:

No. 3 Texas Tech topples No. 1 Gonzaga to reach Final Four

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
By Travis HinesMar 30, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There are two things that are immediately striking about Lubbock, Texas when a visitor walks out of Preston E. Smith International Airport during basketball season. The ground is flat, and, whether it’s grass or dirt, very brown.

Tumbleweeds literally blow across the highways as you make your approach into town, passing by old storefronts, run-down body shops and mostly wide open spaces. Oil derricks move as metronomes, keeping time in a place that in some spots has been largely forgotten by it. Way out in west Texas and five hours from anywhere, Lubbock is neither a destination nor hardly on the way to anywhere.

It’s also now home to a likely top-five NBA draft pick, the coaching profession’s newest star and, as of Saturday, a Final Four basketball team.

Texas Tech, powered by Chris Beard’s defense, Jarret Culver’s brilliance and a patched-together cast of supporting characters, has gone from the middle of nowhere to the center of the college basketball universe after a 75-69 win in the West region final Saturday against No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

“Texas Tech is going to the Final Four,” Chris Beard said after the game. “Texas Tech is going to the Final Four. Some of you look surprised.”

Who wouldn’t be, see this stunning story of a coach and a program that have emerged from obscurity to the sport’s pinnacle in such a short amount of time?

Beard was on Bob Knight’s staff the last time things were rolling at United Supermarkets Arena – which amazingly enough is located on Indiana Avenue in Lubbock – more than a decade ago when the Red Raiders went to four NCAA tournaments and a Sweet 16. When Pat Knight’s tenure ended there, though, so did it for Beard, who would then embark on a coaching vagabond’s journey with stops in the ABA, Division III, Division II and then at Arkansas-Little Rock.

Texas Tech’s success may have been UNLV’s if Memphis wouldn’t have pulled Tubby Smith out of Lubbock in 2016, which resulted in the Red Raiders calling Beard home after he had taken the Runnin’ Rebels’ job just a couple weeks earlier.

After an 18-14 season in Year 1, Beard had the Red Raiders on the cusp of a Final Four last year, with Keenan Evans becoming a Tech legend as he played through a broken toe and Zhaire Smith solidifying himself as an NBA lottery pick during an Elite 8 run.

The top four scorers off that team departed, making 2018-19 looking so much like a rebuilding year the Big 12’s coaches picked Texas Tech to finish seventh in their preseason poll.

Texas Tech, though, still had Culver, a 6-foot-6 offensive machine hailing from Coronado High School right there in Lubbock. Beard added graduate transfers Matt Mooney and Tariq Owens from South Dakota and St. John’s, respectively, and would ask a host of bench players to move into big roles.

That one star, a collection of newcomers and a bunch of guys Big 12 coaches probably couldn’t even pick out of a lineup helped end Kansas’ 14-year conference title streak and are now on the sport’s biggest stage.

“This is my fifth year in college. Your hard work all of the time doesn’t pay off right then and there,” Owens told reporters after the game Saturday, “but, you know, I believe myself and Matt included we stayed the course and kept working at it and working at it and we got a program where everybody was grinders, especially our head coach who believed in us and was willing to push us and push us to the next level that he knew we had.

“That just speaks to this program.”

So, too, did Texas Tech’s performance against the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga has been an offensive machine all season long. The nation’s most efficient offense, the Bulldogs shoot 36.3 percent from deep and 64.1 percent on 2s. They almost never turn it over. They have versatile and talented bigs in Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke, a pair likely to be both All-Americans and lottery picks, and experience, skilled guards in Josh Perkins and Zach Norvell, Jr.

They’re a juggernaut. Or at least they were until Texas Tech completely immobilized them.

Gonzaga shot 42.4 percent from the floor for the game and 26.9 percent from 3-point range. They converted only 36.4 percent of their shots after halftime, including a brutal 3 of 15 mark from distance. They turned it over 16 times.

“That defense is real,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said, “and it definitely impacted us tonight. They took a lot of balls from us when we had the ball in a great position for us, where I’m feeling, yes! And then we just lost it.

“It’s tough. It’s real.”

On a night when Culver, the unquestioned focal point of the Texas Tech offense, struggled on 5 of 19 shooting, that tough, real defense – along with 17 points from Mooney and 12 from Davide Moretti – put Texas Tech into the Final Four.

“For our program, for our city, for us personally, for our family, our friends, it’s huge,” senior Norense Odiase said. “The battles we’ve been through, the struggles, man. It’s huge. It means the world to work so hard and it pay off. It definitely hasn’t hit me. Hasn’t hit us. I don’t think, yet. But it’s huge for all of us.”

So the Red Raiders head back to home with snippets of net in their luggage and their season still alive. They’ll leave the airport and head back to campus, where the flat streets they’ll travel betray how high they’ve come, but allow them to look well out into the horizon, where Minneapolis and rarified air await.

Auburn’s Chuma Okeke lost to ACL tear

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 30, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Auburn will be without Chuma Okeke the rest of its postseason run after the sophomore suffered an ACL tear Friday in the Tigers’ win over North Carolina.

“He worked so hard, spent so much time in the gym and making sure his body is right,” Auburn’s Bryce Brown said Saturday. “It’s our jobs to pick him up, lift him up, encourage him, and all we want to do at this point is go out there and play for him. We’re going to use it at motivation. Hopefully we can do this for our boy.”

The 6-foot-8 forward leads the Tigers, who will face Kentucky in the Elite 8 on Sunday, in rebounds and steals.

“I felt like he’s our most valuable player for our team,” Jared Harper said, “all the things that he’s able to do in the court, guard 1 through 5, be able to smooth from perimeter, score inside and just do all those things. I know we’re going to get that production of all those things he did from all of us it’s going to take all of us, not just one single person.”

Okeke was third on Auburn with 12 points per game. He scored a team-high 14 in the Tigers’ last matchup with Kentucky during the SEC regular season.

“I think the minute Chuma hit the floor (Friday) and started pounding his fist on the ground, that was no sprain,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “I think the reaction from all the guys is really unfair because he’s such a great kid and such a hard worker, so humble, but he’s got a big dream. Players like Chuma give teams courage and confidence. We’re going to miss him tomorrow because we’re going to be — we’re going to have tough matchups. We lost every single matchup we had against Kentucky in Lexington, everyone from the bench to the players.

“But Chuma always give us a chance to win that matchup. So now he’s going to be out for awhile. He’s got to rehab and that’s what God’s plan was. He’s going to handle it. But we’re all sad and heartbroken for him. There was no celebrating in our locker room last night because of his injury. At the same time, there’s no time to celebrate. We’re looking at a tip in about 20 hours against probably the best team in the country right now.”

Duke’s Cam Reddish a game-time decision in Elite 8 vs. Michigan State

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 30, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Whether or not Duke will be missing one-fourth of its fantastic freshman class as it looks to return to the Final Four remains up in the air.

Cam Reddish, the Blue Devils’ third-leading scorer, will be a game-time decision Sunday in the Elite 8 against Michigan State with a knee injury.

“He’s getting treatment today. We’ve really not been on the court yet,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Saturday. “And after we stretch and — we’re not going to really do anything physical today; we’ve got to be careful. But just to see how he feels.

“If he’s progressed, we might try to get him to shoot. But we haven’t done that yet.”

The injury kept Reddish sidelined Friday as Duke narrowly got past Virginia Tech.

“He’s had a little bit of problem with his knee. It’s not structural,” Coach K said. “And a jumper’s knee, a tendonitis. I guess there are a number of different things. At different times it can inhibit you, or you feel pretty good and then you can play. Or you can work yourself through it. But yesterday we weren’t able to do that.”

Without Reddish, the Blue Devils shot just 30 percent from 3-point range while playing with a shortened rotation. Only Marques Bolden played more than 3 minutes off the bench.

“Definitely missing Cam out there,” RJ Barrett said Saturday. “It’s tough to have a game plan and then couple minutes before tip-off see that he’s out. But we’ve gone through so much adversity that we were able to step up last night. And just moving forward, whether he plays or he doesn’t, we’re going to have to give everything we’ve got.”

Reddish is averaging 13.6 points and shooting 33.3 percent from 3-point range this season. Duke had lost the only previous game it had played without Reddish – an overtime setback to Syracuse – before Friday’s victory.