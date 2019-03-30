More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

No. 3 Texas Tech topples No. 1 Gonzaga to reach Final Four

By Travis HinesMar 30, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT
The ball kicked to Rui Hachimura in the corner as Gonzaga trailed by six with under 1 minute to play. The Bulldogs’ 6-foot-8 sensation and potential NBA lottery pick had the chance to cut the deficit in half. It’s a moment that stars live for, where legends are made.

It turned out to be Tariq Owens’ moment, though.

The Texas Tech senior blocked Hachimura’s shot and helped send the No. 3 seed Red Raiders on to the first Final Four in program history with a West regional final win against No. 1 Gonzaga, 75-69, on Saturday afternoon.

Sure, Owens was out of bounds as he saved his block shot, something the officials inexplicably missed, and Texas Tech still needed to survive a a desperate Gonzaga team over that final minute, but that block, in that moment, was everything that went right for the Red Raiders, not only against the Zags but all season long.

Texas Tech not only gets stops, they get big stops. Now they’re making one in Minneapolis.

Gonzaga shot just 37.5 percent from the floor in the second half while making just 3 of 14 shots from distance after halftime. The Bulldogs had 16 turnovers. That’s masterclass work from Texas Tech, the country’s best defense, against Gonzaga, the country’s best offense.

Jarret Culver had 19 points, Matt Mooney 17 and Davide Moretti 12 to lead Texas Tech.

Gonzaga had the lead back down to two on two occasions, but Matt Mooney’s free throws the first time and Josh Perkins’ major mistake the second time kept the Red Raiders out in front. On the second, Gonzaga trailed 71-69 with 11 seconds left and Texas Tech inbounding. That’s when Perkins reached over the baseline and fouled Mooney, who was trying to inbound the ball. That’s two free throws and the ball for Texas Tech. That’s ball game.

Brandon Clarke had 18 points and 12 rebounds while Hachimura finished with 22 points and six boards for Gonzaga.

 

Auburn’s Chuma Okeke lost to ACL tear

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 30, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT
Auburn will be without Chuma Okeke the rest of its postseason run after the sophomore suffered an ACL tear Friday in the Tigers’ win over North Carolina.

“He worked so hard, spent so much time in the gym and making sure his body is right,” Auburn’s Bryce Brown said Saturday. “It’s our jobs to pick him up, lift him up, encourage him, and all we want to do at this point is go out there and play for him. We’re going to use it at motivation. Hopefully we can do this for our boy.”

The 6-foot-8 forward leads the Tigers, who will face Kentucky in the Elite 8 on Sunday, in rebounds and steals.

“I felt like he’s our most valuable player for our team,” Jared Harper said, “all the things that he’s able to do in the court, guard 1 through 5, be able to smooth from perimeter, score inside and just do all those things. I know we’re going to get that production of all those things he did from all of us it’s going to take all of us, not just one single person.”

Okeke was third on Auburn with 12 points per game. He scored a team-high 14 in the Tigers’ last matchup with Kentucky during the SEC regular season.

“I think the minute Chuma hit the floor (Friday) and started pounding his fist on the ground, that was no sprain,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “I think the reaction from all the guys is really unfair because he’s such a great kid and such a hard worker, so humble, but he’s got a big dream. Players like Chuma give teams courage and confidence. We’re going to miss him tomorrow because we’re going to be — we’re going to have tough matchups. We lost every single matchup we had against Kentucky in Lexington, everyone from the bench to the players.

“But Chuma always give us a chance to win that matchup. So now he’s going to be out for awhile. He’s got to rehab and that’s what God’s plan was. He’s going to handle it. But we’re all sad and heartbroken for him. There was no celebrating in our locker room last night because of his injury. At the same time, there’s no time to celebrate. We’re looking at a tip in about 20 hours against probably the best team in the country right now.”

Duke’s Cam Reddish a game-time decision in Elite 8 vs. Michigan State

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 30, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT
Whether or not Duke will be missing one-fourth of its fantastic freshman class as it looks to return to the Final Four remains up in the air.

Cam Reddish, the Blue Devils’ third-leading scorer, will be a game-time decision Sunday in the Elite 8 against Michigan State with a knee injury.

“He’s getting treatment today. We’ve really not been on the court yet,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Saturday. “And after we stretch and — we’re not going to really do anything physical today; we’ve got to be careful. But just to see how he feels.

“If he’s progressed, we might try to get him to shoot. But we haven’t done that yet.”

The injury kept Reddish sidelined Friday as Duke narrowly got past Virginia Tech.

“He’s had a little bit of problem with his knee. It’s not structural,” Coach K said. “And a jumper’s knee, a tendonitis. I guess there are a number of different things. At different times it can inhibit you, or you feel pretty good and then you can play. Or you can work yourself through it. But yesterday we weren’t able to do that.”

Without Reddish, the Blue Devils shot just 30 percent from 3-point range while playing with a shortened rotation. Only Marques Bolden played more than 3 minutes off the bench.

“Definitely missing Cam out there,” RJ Barrett said Saturday. “It’s tough to have a game plan and then couple minutes before tip-off see that he’s out. But we’ve gone through so much adversity that we were able to step up last night. And just moving forward, whether he plays or he doesn’t, we’re going to have to give everything we’ve got.”

Reddish is averaging 13.6 points and shooting 33.3 percent from 3-point range this season. Duke had lost the only previous game it had played without Reddish – an overtime setback to Syracuse – before Friday’s victory.

Fred Hoiberg will be the next head coach at Nebraska

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
By Rob DausterMar 30, 2019, 12:32 PM EDT
Fred Hoiberg has agreed to a deal with Nebraska to become their next men’s basketball coach.

A press conference is expected to be held on Tuesday officially announcing the hire.

Hoiberg will replace Tim Miles, who spent seven years with the Huskers before being fired officially on Tuesday.

The Ames, Ia., native spent five years as the head coach at Iowa State before leaving to take the head coaching position with the Chicago Bulls, but he was fired in December. He’s been linked with openings at UCLA and different jobs in the NBA since then, but as of a couple of weeks ago, it became clear that Hoiberg was the main target for the Huskers.

Hoiberg is a great fit at Nebraska, which is not all that different of a job from Iowa State. Both programs have terrific fanbases with rowdy home court. Neither school is in the middle of fertile recruiting grounds, meaning that Hoiberg — who went 115-56 in five seasons with Iowa State, reaching four straight NCAA tournaments and one Sweet 16 — will likely be targeting the same kids. It’s worth noting here that Matt Abdelmassih, who was his best recruiter at Iowa State, is expected to join him in Lincoln, per a source.

2019 NCAA Tournament: Elite Eight tip times, schedule, announcer pairings

Harry How/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 30, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
SATURDAY, MARCH 30

WEST (Anaheim): Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Donner, Dana Jacobson

(All times eastern)

6:09 p.m. No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

SOUTH (Louisville): Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Allie LaForce

8:29 p.m. No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 3 Purdue

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

SOUTH (Louisville): Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Allie LaForce

2:20 p.m. No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 5 Auburn

EAST (Anaheim): Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Donner, Dana Jacobson

5:05 p.m. No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan State

2019 NCAA Tournament: Elite Eight betting lines, totals, spreads

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 30, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
SATURDAY, MARCH 30

WEST (Anaheim)

(All times eastern, all lines and totals via DraftKings Sportsbook)

6:09 p.m. No. 1 Gonzaga (-4.5) vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 139.5

SOUTH (Louisville)

8:29 p.m. No. 1 Virginia (-4.5) vs. No. 3 Purdue, 127

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

SOUTH (Louisville)

2:20 p.m. No. 2 Kentucky (-2.5) vs. No. 5 Auburn, 144.5

EAST (Anaheim)

5:05 p.m. No. 1 Duke (-1.5) vs. No. 2 Michigan State, 149.5