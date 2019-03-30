No. 3 Texas Tech topples No. 1 Gonzaga to reach Final Four

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The ball kicked to Rui Hachimura in the corner as Gonzaga trailed by six with under 1 minute to play. The Bulldogs’ 6-foot-8 sensation and potential NBA lottery pick had the chance to cut the deficit in half. It’s a moment that stars live for, where legends are made.

It turned out to be Tariq Owens’ moment, though.

The Texas Tech senior blocked Hachimura’s shot and helped send the No. 3 seed Red Raiders on to the first Final Four in program history with a West regional final win against No. 1 Gonzaga, 75-69, on Saturday afternoon.

Sure, Owens was out of bounds as he saved his block shot, something the officials inexplicably missed, and Texas Tech still needed to survive a a desperate Gonzaga team over that final minute, but that block, in that moment, was everything that went right for the Red Raiders, not only against the Zags but all season long.

Texas Tech not only gets stops, they get big stops. Now they’re making one in Minneapolis.

Gonzaga shot just 37.5 percent from the floor in the second half while making just 3 of 14 shots from distance after halftime. The Bulldogs had 16 turnovers. That’s masterclass work from Texas Tech, the country’s best defense, against Gonzaga, the country’s best offense.

Jarret Culver had 19 points, Matt Mooney 17 and Davide Moretti 12 to lead Texas Tech.

Gonzaga had the lead back down to two on two occasions, but Matt Mooney’s free throws the first time and Josh Perkins’ major mistake the second time kept the Red Raiders out in front. On the second, Gonzaga trailed 71-69 with 11 seconds left and Texas Tech inbounding. That’s when Perkins reached over the baseline and fouled Mooney, who was trying to inbound the ball. That’s two free throws and the ball for Texas Tech. That’s ball game.

Brandon Clarke had 18 points and 12 rebounds while Hachimura finished with 22 points and six boards for Gonzaga.