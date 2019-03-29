WATCH: Zion Williamson skies for an alley-oop dunk

Kentucky used a late three-pointer from freshman Tyler Herro to get past No. 3 seed Houston with a 62-58 victory on Friday night to advance to the Elite Eight in the Midwest Region. The freshman’s go-ahead three-pointer with 25.8 seconds left gave Kentucky a two-point lead as Herro also made two free throws for the deciding advantage. Kentucky closed the game on a 7-0 run to advance to the Elite Eight for the seventh time in head coach John Calipari’s 10 seasons as coach.

Kentucky (30-6) struggled with perimeter shooting (4-for-12) as they didn’t make a three-pointer in the second half until Herro’s late shot. Herro (19 points) was Kentucky’s main threat on the evening as he went 7-for-13 from the floor.

But the Wildcats don’t advance without a gutsy effort from All-American forward P.J. Washington. After missing the tournament’s first weekend with his foot in a hard cast, Washington made his return to the Kentucky lineup on Friday as he came off the bench to finish with 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Washington wasn’t fully healthy, but his presence was huge for the Wildcats as he was a go-to player on offense while registering a key block that ignited the fast break look for Herro’s game-winning three.

With freshman Keldon Johnson (seven points, 3-for-12 shooting) having an off-day, Herro’s ability to create his own shot, and Washington’s stability on the inside was all that Kentucky needed on offense as they had to grind out this win against Houston’s strong defense.

Houston (33-4) had one of its most successful seasons in decades as they advanced to the second weekend for the first time since 1984. The AAC champions were led by Armoni Brooks as he buried five second-half three-pointers to pace the Cougars as he finished with 20 points. Guards Corey Davis Jr. (14 points) and Galen Robinson Jr. (10 points) also finished in double-figures for Houston.

The Cougars had a chance to close out Kentucky in the final minutes but went cold as Brooks couldn’t knock down a final dagger. With its big men battling foul trouble, Houston’s guards made a huge late push as the Cougars went on a 20-10 run to take a three-point lead. But Houston couldn’t close on either end of the floor as they let Herro take an open look and Washington get comfortable on the block.

Kentucky moves on to face No. 5 seed Auburn in Sunday’s Elite Eight in Kansas City. The Tigers are riding an 11-game winning streak as they’re one of the hottest teams in the field. The Wildcats knocked off the Tigers, 80-53, during a blowout home SEC win in Lexington in late February.