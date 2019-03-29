WATCH: Zion Williamson skies for an alley-oop dunk

Zion Williamson has been putting on a show in Washington D.C. on Friday night, and here is the latest example of it:
We need another angle of that:
Kentucky used a late three-pointer from freshman Tyler Herro to get past No. 3 seed Houston with a 62-58 victory on Friday night to advance to the Elite Eight in the Midwest Region. The freshman’s go-ahead three-pointer with 25.8 seconds left gave Kentucky a two-point lead as Herro also made two free throws for the deciding advantage. Kentucky closed the game on a 7-0 run to advance to the Elite Eight for the seventh time in head coach John Calipari’s 10 seasons as coach.
Kentucky (30-6) struggled with perimeter shooting (4-for-12) as they didn’t make a three-pointer in the second half until Herro’s late shot. Herro (19 points) was Kentucky’s main threat on the evening as he went 7-for-13 from the floor.
But the Wildcats don’t advance without a gutsy effort from All-American forward P.J. Washington. After missing the tournament’s first weekend with his foot in a hard cast, Washington made his return to the Kentucky lineup on Friday as he came off the bench to finish with 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Washington wasn’t fully healthy, but his presence was huge for the Wildcats as he was a go-to player on offense while registering a key block that ignited the fast break look for Herro’s game-winning three.
With freshman Keldon Johnson (seven points, 3-for-12 shooting) having an off-day, Herro’s ability to create his own shot, and Washington’s stability on the inside was all that Kentucky needed on offense as they had to grind out this win against Houston’s strong defense.
Houston (33-4) had one of its most successful seasons in decades as they advanced to the second weekend for the first time since 1984. The AAC champions were led by Armoni Brooks as he buried five second-half three-pointers to pace the Cougars as he finished with 20 points. Guards Corey Davis Jr. (14 points) and Galen Robinson Jr. (10 points) also finished in double-figures for Houston.
The Cougars had a chance to close out Kentucky in the final minutes but went cold as Brooks couldn’t knock down a final dagger. With its big men battling foul trouble, Houston’s guards made a huge late push as the Cougars went on a 20-10 run to take a three-point lead. But Houston couldn’t close on either end of the floor as they let Herro take an open look and Washington get comfortable on the block.
Kentucky moves on to face No. 5 seed Auburn in Sunday’s Elite Eight in Kansas City. The Tigers are riding an 11-game winning streak as they’re one of the hottest teams in the field. The Wildcats knocked off the Tigers, 80-53, during a blowout home SEC win in Lexington in late February.
One round after top-seeded Duke survived UCF when an Aubrey Dawkins layup rolled off the rim, they got similarly lucky against ACC rival Virginia Tech.
With the ball underneath their own basket and just 1.1 seconds left on the clock, Buzz Williams drew up a beautiful out of bounds play to get Ahmed Hill a shot at the rim … and he missed it.
Look at this:
Hill had 15 huge points in this game, but this is the shot that he is never going to forget, and the Blue Devils hang on to win, 75-73.
Ending aside, there is plenty to talk about with this game.
Tre Jones picked a hell of a time to figure out how to shoot.
Duke’s five-star freshman point guard had not hit more than one three in a game since Nov. 19th heading into Friday night’s date with Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16. He entered the game having made all of 22 threes on the season, and he left the arena with five three-pointers, finishing the night with a career-high 22 points and eight assists as the Blue Devils survived the fourth-seeded Hokies, 75-73.
Zion Williamson put on a shot, going for a team-high 23 points on 11-for-14 shooting, while R.J. Barrett chipped in with 18 points, 11 assists and five boards.
Duke had to win this game short-handed, as their fourth five-star freshman — Cam Reddish — did not play. He was in uniform on the bench, but a knee injury suffered at some point before tip-off kept him off the floor.
Auburn earned a blowout win over No. 1 seed North Carolina on Friday night to advance to the program’s second Elite Eight appearance in school history.
But the Tigers had to move on without sophomore wing Chuma Okeke as he left a memorable effort with a little over eight minutes left in the second half after sustaining a potentially-serious left knee injury. Okeke had 20 points and 11 rebounds as his inside/outside versatility was a huge reason Auburn built a double-digit second-half lead. Scoring from all levels of the floor, Okeke went down and clutched his left knee under the basket as he was helped off the floor and didn’t return.
“You know, we think it’s serious. He’s going to go get examined,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said of Okeke to Andy Katz after the game. “And he was the best player on the floor — and he’s been this way since mid-February. So versatile; such a hard worker. Our heart really aches for him right now. And we’re going to have to find a way to kind of figure out how we can survive and advance without him.”
Although no status has officially been given on Okeke yet, that quote from Pearl makes it seem as though the sophomore could be done for at least the rest of the weekend. An MRI is scheduled for Okeke on Saturday.
A red-hot No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region, the Tigers could turn to Danjel Purifoy. Stepping up with 14 points and four three-pointers in the North Carolina win, Purifoy’s shooting could be a subplot to watch on Sunday. Okeke’s versatility will certainly be missed. Auburn has also made it to this point behind a balanced group of perimeter shooters as they’re still a dangerous team without Okeke.
Although Okeke left with injury, he was at least able to take part in a positive moment after the game as he advanced the Tigers on the bracket after the win.
All Nick Ward did was scare himself.
With 6:57 left in a dominant win over LSU, the Michigan State center had his legs taken out from under him while in the air battling for a rebound. He fell awkwardly and landed squarely on his left hand. The 260 pound big man already had a brace on that hand after he suffered a hairline fracture in a win over Ohio State last month, an injury that forced him to miss three weeks.
The good news?
There doesn’t appear to be another fracture.
“It’s just a bruise on the outside of my hand,” Ward told reporters after the win. “It’ll be fine.”
“The good news is it’s not broke,” Izzo added. “They X-Rayed it, it’s not in the same spot, it’s on the same hand. I didn’t see what happened to be honest with you. He says he’s hanging in there, it’s going to be sore.”
I don’t care that this probably should have been a goaltending call.
The simple fact that Zion Williamson was able to get to this ball negates any potential goaltending calls: