Kihei Clark’s heroics lead Virginia past Oregon, into Elite 8

It was the smallest guy on the court that showed up for Virginia in the biggest moment.
The Hoos had just blown an eight point lead, letting No. 12-seed Oregon go on an 18-5 run to turn a 35-27 deficit into a 45-42 lead with 5:44 left in the game. All the struggles that Virginia’s had in tournament’s past, it’s moments like this that matter. They had a game in their control. They let it slip through their fingers. The clock is winding down, and the threat of yet another March ending in a choke-job hung in the balance.
Not 30 seconds after Louis King buried the three to give Oregon their biggest lead of the second half, Kihei Clark — a 5-foot-7 freshman point guard — stepped up and buried a three to stem the tide. Two possessions later, it was Clark that found junior Ty Jerome for another three, this one giving Virginia a 48-45 lead that they would never relinquish.
The final score was 53-49, as Virginia sent the Pac-12 tournament champions back to Eugene as they advanced to their second Elite 8 under head coach Tony Bennett.
Texas Tech clamps down on Michigan to reach Elite 8
Texas Tech is in the Elite 8 for the second-consecutive season.
The third-seeded Red Raiders absolutely dominated No. 2 Michigan in a 63-44 victory in Anaheim on Thursday to once again be on the doorstep of the Final Four.
Chris Beard’s top-ranked defense looked as formidable as ever as Michigan, a top-20 offense, had no answer for the Red Raiders’ scheme. The Wolverines shot 32.7 percent from the floor for the game and were an astonishing 1 of 19 from 3-point range – and that one make came with 21.8 seconds left in the game. They turned it over 14 times while making just 16 shots. Iggy Brazdeikis scored 17 points and had 13 rebounds in a rare bright spot on the night.
The Red Raiders had never been to an Elite 8 in the program’s history, and now Beard has gotten them there twice in three years. He’s done it with two different rosters, too, with Jarrett Culver really the lone holdover – and he was clearly the third option in 2018 behind Keenan Evans and Zhaire Smith. It’s been remarkable work in Lubbock by Beard, who will almost certainly be mentioned among every top job that opens in the foreseeable future. He’s having that kind of success out in west Texas.
Culver finished with 22 points on 9 of 19 shooting while Davide Moretti had 15 and Matt Mooney 10.
It’s a disappointing out for the Wolverines, who looked like a favorite to return to the Final Four for a second-consecutive year after opening the season with 17-straight wins. Instead, they missed out on a Big Ten regular-season title, a conference tournament title and saw their season halted in the Sweet 16.
Texas Tech will face top-seeded Gonzaga – the No. 1 defense vs. the No. 1 offense – on Saturday with the winner moving on to Minneapolis.
Shamorie Ponds’ college career is coming to a close.
The St. John’s junior will declare for the NBA draft and sign with an agent, he announced Thursday.
“Playing for St. John’s has been nothing less than amazing for me. To RedStorm Nation, I thank y’all each & every night for giving me the confidence to be myself and accept me for who I am thru my highs & lows,” Ponds wrote on Instagram. “With that being said, coming to St John’s was one of the best decisions of my life. After speaking it over with my loved ones, I want to announce that I WILL BE ENTERING THE 2019 NBA DRAFT & hiring an agent.”
The 6-foot-1 Brooklyn native averaged 19.7 points this past season, shooting 45.3 percent overall and 35.3 percent from 3-point range. His scoring and playmaking helped the Red Storm make their first NCAA tournament in four years under coach Chris Mullin, albeit a First Four loss to Arizona State. Ponds projects as a a late-first, early-second round pick heading into the early predraft process.
His departure surely isn’t overly surprising, but it does underscore the fact it could be an uphill climb for St. John’s next season. Even with the tourney bid, it’s hard to see how Mullin won’t be under considerable pressure to show positive momentum after barely getting into the Big Dance. Now he’ll have to do it without his best player of the last two years.
Cline, Edwards lead Purdue to thrilling overtime win over Tennessee
It took 14 years as Purdue head coach to get it done, but Matt Painter finally got over the hump.
Thanks an outburst from Ryan Cline, who scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half, and 29 points from Carsen Edwards, No. 3-seed Purdue survived a furious comeback by No. 2-seed Tennessee, knocking off the Vols, 99-94, and getting to the Elite 8 of the NCAA tournament for the first time in Painter’s tenure in West Lafayette.
In what was the most thrilling game of the tournament to date, Purdue caught fire in the first half, taking a 40-28 lead into the break and leading by as many as 17 points with 15:36 left in the game. But Tennessee, who had blown massive leads in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, wasn’t going anywhere. Admiral Schofield had 18 of his 21 points in the second half and Lamonte Turner had 13 of his 15, leading a rally that saw the Vols go up by as many as three points in the final minutes.
After trading haymakers for what felt like the last eight minutes of the game, the Vols finally took an 82-80 lead on a Grant Williams put-back dunk with 8.8 seconds left, but on the ensuing possession, Edwards was fouled shooting a three. He made two of the three, forcing the extra period, where Purdue used a 9-2 run to open the extra frame and put the game away.
And with that, the Boilermakers are one win away from getting to the program’s first Final Four since 1980.
On its own, that’s big for Painter, whose lack of high-level March success has made some people overlook just how good of a ball coach he is.
Because the truth is that there aren’t many coaches in the country who have had a better run than Painter has over the course of the last four seasons, and there may not even be a single coach in college hoops that did a better job this season than Painter has with this group.
This is not a Sweet 16 basketball team on paper.
Grady Eifert is a 6-foot-5 former walk-on that starts at the four. Nojel Eastern is their starting “point guard”, a 6-foot-6 defensive menace that has shot just four threes this season. The best thing about Matt Haarms, their 7-foot-3 center, is his hair. Their second-leading scorer, Ryan Cline, is a dad-bod all-star who shooting stroke has been described by Painter as someone flicking a fly rod.
None of them started last season.
That didn’t matter for the Boilermakers, as they won a share of the Big Ten regular season title this season.
And they did that despite the fact that Carsen Edwards, who used more than 34 percent of Purdue’s possessions this season, shot 34 percent from the floor and 30 percent from three during league play. Even with a player that carried a larger volume offensively than all but nine players in Division I this season, the Boilermakers still finished the regular season as the fifth most efficient offense in America.
It just doesn’t make sense.
Which is where Painter enters the conversation.
The first thing that you have to discuss when talking about this Purdue team is the offense that they run. It’s an x’s-and-o’s nerd’s dream. The way they use screens. They way they alleviate their ball-handling concerns with precision execution. The counters to their counters.
But the big thing here is their dribble-handoff action. It’s such a smart thing for this group to do because of the strengths of their two most dangerous weapons offensively — Edwards and Cline. Chasing Edwards around any kind of screen is a nightmare, let alone a dribble-handoff, where he can get a full head of steam before coming around a pick. Cline is almost more dangerous in these actions, and that’s because of that fly-rod shooting stroke. He has a natural fade on his shot, and a release on the side of his body makes it nearly impossible to get a clean contest.
What they run is perfectly-suited to their roster.
That’s coaching.
The acceptance of their roles?
That’s coaching.
The fact that this program has a culture that produces individual improvement each and every year?
That’s coaching.
Let’s talk about that last point. In each of the last three seasons, we’ve expected the Boilermakers to take a step back because of what they lost. In 2016-17, it was the departure of A.J. Hammons that was supposed to be the back-breaker, but Caleb Swanigan turned himself into a National Player of the Year candidate as a sophomore and the Boilermakers won the outright Big Ten title by two full games.
Last season, after Swanigan graduated, we found ourselves asking how in the hell a Purdue team that lost Swanigan would be able to remain relevant, and the answer was simple: Everyone got better, particularly Edwards, who morphed into one of the most dangerous scorers in the league. But he wasn’t alone: Dakota Mathias, Vincent Edwards and Isaac Haas all turned themselves into guys that deservedly got looks from the NBA. They finished a game out of first place in the Big Ten and fifth overall in KenPom’s rankings.
This year, Purdue lost those three seniors as well as P.J. Thompson, but, again, it didn’t matter.
Cline became an all-league player. Eastern has developed into one of the best defenders in college basketball. Grady Eifert holds his own defensively and shooting 44 percent from three. Haarms is effective. Even Purdue’s four freshmen — Trevion Williams, Aaron Wheeler, Eric Hunter and Sasha Stefanovic — have thrived in the roles they’ve been asked to play.
It is not a coincidence when a coach can consistently maximize the talent on his roster, when they win despite the fact that their talent says they shouldn’t.
It’s coaching.
Painter is one of the very best in the business, and he’s now one win away from getting the credit that he deserves for it.
Gonzaga reaches Elite 8 with win against Florida State
Duke may have the best cadre of NBA talent. Virginia may be more disciplined. North Carolina may have more tradition.
The three No. 1 seeds that are not Gonzaga all have something the Bulldogs don’t. That’s not all they have in common, though.
None are as good, consistently high-level as the ‘Zags.
All of Gonzaga’s powers were on display Thursday as they got up big and then held No. 4 Florida State at bay in a Sweet 16 matchup in Anaheim to claim a 72-58 victory at the Honda Center to move a game away from the program’s second Final Four in three years.
Gonzaga has a brilliant chance to do what that 2017 group couldn’t.
Win a national championship.
With two likely-lottery picks in Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke wreaking havoc on both ends of the floor, dynamic guards like Josh Perkins and Zach Norvell, Jr. and high-level role players like Geno Crandall, Corey Kispert and Killian Tillie (an NBA prospect in his own right demoted due to injury), Gonzaga has the talent, experience and versatility to be the class of the country.
It’s certainly not breaking news, but it’s worth a reminder after a loss to St. Mary’s in the WCC title game brought back the old questions about how built the Zags were for the Big Dance.
It’s hard to picture something constructed in a better position to thrive in March.
Clarke is a two-way force of nature who has become one of the country’s premier players. He scores (15 points), rebounds (12 boards), protects the rim (5 blocks) and can defend in space. He’s basically Zion Williamson West with less-cool-but-pretty-cool dunks (and highest-end NBA potential).
Hachimura, who had 17 points and four rebounds, has been the better NBA prospect of the two, but that’s maybe debatable now. Not because of anything Hachimura has done, though. He’s still a lotto pick. He and Clarke are an incredible duo.
They aren’t alone, though, and it was clear in Gonzaga’s control of the Seminoles, who trailed for all but 11 seconds of the game.
The Bulldogs led by as many as 14 in the first half, but Florida State trimmed it to four in the final minutes of the game before ultimately stopping short of completing the comeback . That’s when Gonzaga ripped off seven-straight points to finish the game. The talent, the experience and let’s not forget Mark Few is pretty good at this coaching thing, too.
Everyone knows Gonzaga is good, but just look at not only what they did to Florida State, but how they got contributions from up and down the lineup. Norvell had 15 points. Perkins had 14 points and five assists. Kispert added seven points while Tillie and Crandall gave boosts off the bench.
Trent Forrest was the only Seminole player to notch double figures, finishing with 20 points on 8 of 11 shooting.
Gonzaga basketball may as well go dormant for two months in the winter during WCC play, but don’t forget this is the team that topped Duke – without Tillie – to win the Maui Invitational. This is the program that hung with the Tar Heels until the end in the 2017 title game.
They’re not Duke, Virginia, North Carolina or any other team left in the field.
They’re better.
WATCH: Terance Mann and Brandon Clarke throw down Sweet slams
It’s going to be hard for there to be a better pair of dunks Thursday – or maybe the rest of the week – then the pair that Terance Mann and Brandon Clarke threw down in quick succession in a Sweet 16 matchup between Florida State and Gonzaga.
First, was Mann, going coast-to-coast, looking like he was going to lay it in and then remembering that dunking is way cooler so doing that instead.