What Are The Odds? Perfect bracket makes doctor a celebrity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — He’s changed his Twitter name to Gregg “Perfect Bracket” Nigl.
The 40-year-old neuropsychologist from Ohio has become an overnight celebrity and is just 15 picks away from making that nickname impossibly right.
He’s the only person among tens of millions to fill out NCAA Tournament brackets on major online platforms to pick every game correctly through the first two rounds. That’s 48-0 (a life-changing parlay, for any sucker willing to play it).
“My phone did not stop ringing,” said Nigl, who lives in Columbus but happened to be vacationing in Vermont when the news broke. “I had to delete old voicemail messages because my voice mailbox got full, so many texts, tons and tons of Facebook friend requests. It was wild.”
Nigl (pronounced NIGH-gull) did a Skype interview with Al Roker of the “Today” show, went into a TV studio in Burlington to sit for a CNN interview and chatted with a bunch of other reporters. Buick got in touch and wants to fly him and his 9-year-old son Kaiden to California to see their beloved Michigan Wolverines play Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night.
As a prognosticator, he’s attained sudden and huge respect. But here’s the truth:
Nigl woke up with a terrible head cold last Thursday and nearly blew off filling out this particular bracket. He already was in three other tournament pools with friends and had another invitation.
“I took cold medicine and I was laying there, and I already called into work (sick),” he said. “I was about to go back to bed, and I was like, I’ll just do it real quick on my phone. I came so close to saying just forget it.”
He spent all of about three minutes making the picks.
There were some educated choices, some random, some favorite teams. He grew up a Michigan fan in Saginaw; his wife’s family follows Michigan State. He picked Oregon because he loves to visit there. UC Irvine was a pick because he knows someone one who works at that university.
The bracket was such an afterthought, Nigl wasn’t even checking it. He didn’t know it was perfect until someone from NCAA.com tracked him down Monday after calling his office.
Picking the first 48 winners correctly is ridiculous. The odds of picking a perfect bracket to the end are infinitesimal .
That said, Nigl needs 15 more games to run the table. Piece of cake, right? Here are his picks to get there:
— Elite Eight: Duke, Michigan State, Virginia, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Michigan, North Carolina and Kentucky.
— Final Four: Duke, Gonzaga, Virginia and Kentucky.
— Final: Gonzaga and Kentucky.
— Champion: Gonzaga.
His first three brackets are looking good, too.
“I’m doing pretty well with the other ones,” he noted. “I’m in first place in two of them.”
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Cofer on the minds of Florida State teammates at Sweet 16
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phil Cofer is not with Florida State but he was very much on the minds of his teammates as they practiced Wednesday.
The Seminoles are in the Sweet 16 for the second straight year but the senior forward is in Georgia preparing for his father’s funeral on Saturday. Mike Cofer died on March 21 following a long illness.
Florida State (29-7) will face top-seeded Gonzaga in the West regional semifinal Thursday, with the winner facing either Michigan or Texas Tech on Saturday for a spot in the Final Four.
Fellow senior Terance Mann said he has talked to Cofer over the past couple days and said he is doing better.
“He just wished us luck, told us he will be watching, just talking about the game and what our game plan was,” Mann said.
Cofer received a call in the locker room in Hartford, Connecticut, after Florida State’s first-round victory over Vermont informing him of his father’s death. Mike Cofer, who played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Detroit Lions, battled amyloidosis for over a decade. It is a rare disease in which an abnormal protein builds up in organs with the potential to cause many health issues. It is the same disease which caused Matt Millen to get a heart transplant last Christmas Eve.
Phil Cofer remained with the team for their second-round victory over Murray State before flying home the following day. Coach Leonard Hamilton said Cofer originally intended to join the team in California, but those plans changed once he returned home and learned about the arrangements.
“Once they sat down as a family and discussed it, it became obvious that the best thing for him to do was to sacrifice being out here with his teammates and take care of the family business, and I agree with him,” Hamilton said.
Cofer has been the team’s emotional leader the past two seasons. He led the team in scoring last season, averaging 12.8 points as Florida State made the Elite Eight. Cofer has been plagued by injuries this season. He averaged 7.4 points and missed 11 games due to a foot injury.
Cofer also did not play in either NCAA Tournament game last week due to a right foot injury.
“Phil has always been a great teammate,” said sophomore forward Mifondu Kabengele, who leads the Seminoles in scoring (13.4 points per game). “Whatever he has been going through this season has been tough. We understand. We are going to play hard for him and get him through it this time.”
Hamilton, who is in his 31st year as a college coach and 17th at Florida State, has faced plenty of situations over the years, but he said this is the first where a parent of one of his players has died during the NCAA Tournament or this late in season.
Hamilton credited sports psychologist Joseph Carr with helping the players and staff once they learned of Mike Cofer’s death.
“Kids talked about and shared their experiences, and I think it did a lot to bring us somewhat back into the right focus,” Hamilton said. “You never really know when you’re dealing with those types of things how it manifests itself in different responses. Grief appears, raises its ugly head sometimes in different forms. I hope we have addressed it properly.”
Mann, who had “Mike Cofer, 3-21-19” scribbled on his left shoe for the Murray State game, said he plans to do the same thing Thursday. Mann, Cofer and center Christ Koumadje have led the Seminoles to three straight NCAA Tournaments and a school-record 98 wins.
“All the trials and tribulations that we have been through have brought us closer,” Mann said. “I think the Elite Eight run last year solidified our class and how close we are.”
Hamilton hopes his team can overcome the adversity and advance to the Final Four for the first time since 1972. The Seminoles have already dealt with injuries and a 1-4 start in Atlantic Coast Conference play to win 16 of their last 18.
“It’s been very challenging, but our guys are focused, and we’re hopeful that how we represent ourselves will be a reflection of the respect we have for Mike Cofer and the Cofer family,” Hamilton said. “I think for the most part our guys have grown and we have turned our attention to the game preparation as it relates to Gonzaga.”
Best Bets: The Bettor’s Guide to Thursdays’ Sweet 16 action
7:09 p.m.: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Florida State, CBS
LINE: Florida State (-7.5)
TOTAL: 146.5
IMPLIED SCORE: Gonzaga 77, Florida State 69.5
KENPOM: Gonzaga 79, Florida State 72
If this matchup sounds familiar, it should.
Last season, in this same regional and same round, No. 9 seed Florida State, fresh off of an upset win over No. 1 seed Xavier in the second round, picked off No. 4 seed Gonzaga to advance to the Elite 8. It is a bit head-scratching that the same two programs are facing off again, but here we are.
There is a lot about the particulars of this matchup that are fascinating. How does Mfiondu Kabengele matchup with Gonzaga’s super athletic frontcourt? Who on Gonzaga is going to guard Terance Mann? Just how healthy is Killian Tillie, and what kind of impact will he have after missing last year’s Sweet 16 game? Can Gonzaga’s guards hold their own defensively against the bigger backcourt of Florida State?
We dove into a lot of that in the podcast below, but for my money, this game is going to hinge on just how well Josh Perkins is going to be able to handle the pressure that is assuredly going to be coming his way. Florida State’s going to pressure him. They are going to throw waves of big, athletic wings at him. Assuming that David Nichols does not play, their smallest rotation player will be 6-foot-5 Trent Forrest.
This is what Perkins struggles with, and when Perkins struggles, it impacts everything that Gonzaga does offensively because so much of what they want to do is created by Perkins’ ability in transition and the way he operates ball-screens.
PICK: This is one of the worst matchups that Gonzaga could have seen in the Sweet 16 given Florida State’s ability, and willingness, to switch everything 1-through-5. I do think that Tillie being healthy is going to help Perkins, but I think there is a very real chance that he has another game similar to the dud he posted against Saint Mary’s in the WCC tournament.
So I love Florida State (+7.5) here. I actually have Florida State winning in my bracket, and I would be willing to bet on the Seminoles money line (+255) if it continues in the direction it has been trending.
7:29 p.m.: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Purdue, TBS
LINE: Tennessee (-2)
TOTAL: 146.5
IMPLIED SCORE: Tennessee 74.25, Purdue 72.25
KENPOM: Purdue 75, Tennessee 74
The tough part about figuring out where to bet this line is figuring out how each team is going to play.
What I mean by that is that Tennessee has a habit of being wildly inconsistent, particularly defensively, from game-to-game and even half-to-half. They were absolutely torched by Auburn in the SEC tournament title game. They were dominant in the first half against both Colgate and Iowa in the NCAA tournament before blowing big leads in the second half of both games. The Vols were No. 6 is defensive efficiency last season, and they are 37th this season despite essentially having the same roster. There’s no rhyme or reason to it beyond the simple fact that sometimes they become complacent and decide they don’t want to guard.
Purdue is a fascinating team offensively. They finished fifth nationally and second in the Big Ten in offensive efficiency despite the fact that Carsen Edwards, who has a higher usage rate than all but nine players in the sport, shot 34 percent from the floor and 30 percent from three in conference play. Put another way, Purdue was unbelievably efficient offensively despite the fact that their resident gunner was super-inefficient.
That’s why, on a night where Edwards hits nine threes and scores 42 points, Purdue can do things like take a 59-24 lead on Villanova.
PICK: And for that reason, I just have no desire to bet any money on the line itself in this game.
I do, however, really like the over here. Both of these teams are more than willing to run. Both of them are top five nationally is offensive efficiency. Both of them rank outside the top 25 in defensive efficiency. But the biggest reason I think the over hits is that the things these teams do well are weaknesses in the other team.
For example: Purdue is a really good offensive rebounding team, especially when Trevion Williams plays big minutes. Tennessee struggles on the defensive glass. Purdue gets 39 percent of their points off of three-pointers (25th nationally) and Tennessee gets lit up from beyond the arc. Tennessee absolutely pounds people in the paint, and the Boilermakers don’t have an obvious matchup for Grant Williams or Admiral Schofield.
I just don’t think there will be all that many stops in a game that I think will be played at a pretty good pace.
The over is the bet for me.
9:39 p.m.: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, CBS
LINE: Michigan (-1.5)
TOTAL: 126.5
IMPLIED SCORE: Michigan 64, Texas Tech 62.5
KENPOM: Michigan 62, Texas Tech 61
If you like tough, physical, defensive-minded basketball, then this is the game for you.
Texas Tech is the No. 1 defense in the country, according to KenPom. Michigan is the No. 2 defense in the country. There are elite defensive players up and down the roster for both of these teams, where ‘toughness’ has become a trademark for both of these programs.
Put another way, this is going to be a fistfight.
PICK: Frankly, I don’t love either side of the line here because I really do think this is going to end up being a one possession game throughout. I really don’t want to bet against John Beilein in a game where the ability of a coach to scheme two or three extra baskets could be the difference between a win and a loss, but I also don’t want to bet against Chris Beard’s program in a game that I think will be determined by who is tougher.
There’s more.
Michigan’s two-best on-ball defenders — Charles Matthews and Zavier Simpson — will be able to matchup with Texas Tech’s two-best creators offensively — Jarrett Culver and Matt Mooney. Texas Tech’s defense is going to be able to take away the ball-screen action featuring Simpson and Jon Teske thanks to the defensive versatility of Tariq Owens, and the Red Raiders will be able to play smaller, which lets them matchup with Iggy Brazdeikis.
I just don’t know if I can see a way that either of these teams are going to be able to create all that much offense.
Which is why I love the under here.
9:59 p.m.: No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 12 Oregon, TBS
LINE: Virginia (-8.5)
TOTAL: 118.5
IMPLIED SCORE: Virginia 63.5, Oregon 55
KENPOM: Virginia 64, Oregon 54
On the one hand, this looks, on paper, like Virginia caught a break, drawing the only team seeded outside the top five to get to the Sweet 16. I’m not quite sure that’s necessarily true, because I don’t know that there has been a hotter team in the country over the course of the last month than Oregon.
As far as this matchup is concerned, I’m a bit torn.
Oregon has been playing a matchup zone down the stretch of the season, one that dares opponents to shoot contested threes thanks to the amount of length and athleticism that Oregon has in their frontcourt, but I’m not sure this is a good thing against Virginia. Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and Deandre Hunter are elite three-point shooters, and the last time we saw them play against a zone that tried to do this, the Wahoos shot 17-for-23 from three in a 79-53 win at Syracuse.
I also wonder about this matchup. Oregon, on paper, looks a bit like the teams that have beaten Virginia this year — Duke and Florida State — because of that athleticism and versatility. But it is definitely a poor man’s version, and the thing about Virginia this year is that they can matchup with teams like that with Hunter and Brandon Key in their program. And it’s probably worth nothing that, the first time they played, Virginia was up 65-36 on the Seminoles.
PICK: I’m somewhat hesitant to bet against Oregon because I just don’t know how good they truly are right now, but I do think that the Virginia side of this line makes more sense. That said, I like this over in this game a bit more than Virginia (-8.5), mostly because I think that Virginia can get it rolling, and Oregon has proven they have a knack for big second halves.
Virginia Tech’s Ty Outlaw charged with marijuana possession
Virginia Tech starter Ty Outlaw was charged with marijuana possession on Tuesday as his status for this weekend’s Sweet 16 contest against Duke remains uncertain.
Charged with one misdemeanor count of marijuana possession, Outlaw’s charges occur from a search warrant conducted at his apartment while he was away with the Hokies in California at the NCAA tournament.
According to the search warrant, on March 20, Blacksburg police officers arrived at Outlaw’s apartment for a narcotics violation. The officers attempted to make contact with the occupants of the apartment and received no response but the officer claimed “a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the residence.” A search warrant was obtained, and on March 21, police seized one white pill, two yellow capsules, an electronic vape cartridge and green plant material from the residence.
The case was filed on Wednesday after a summons for Outlaw was issued Monday and delivered on Tuesday. He’s scheduled to appear in court on April 11.
A 6-foot-6 senior wing, Outlaw is averaging 8.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Hokies this season. Outlaw’s perimeter shooting is a big part of Virginia Tech’s attack as he’s a 45-percent three-point shooter with a team-leading 78 threes on the season.
If you thought that Michael Avenatti was going to let a little thing like getting charged with extortion stop him from the actual extortion, you were wrong.
One day after the former attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels was arrested and charged with a variety of crimes — among them an attempted $20 million extortion scheme targeting Nike — by federal prosecutors in New York and California, Avenatti revealed some of the information that he believed was worth so much money to the company.
In a series of tweets on Tuesday morning, Avenatti alleged that the families and/or handlers for both DeAndre Ayton, a former Arizona Wildcat and the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and Bol Bol, a top five prospect in the Class of 2018 that has missed the last three months after injuring his foot while playing for Oregon, had received cash payments from Nike. He specifically named Carlton DeBose, the director of Nike’s EYBL circuit, who replaced Merl Code when he left for Adidas.
He also alleged that Nike has lied about cooperating with the government in the wake of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.
Sources confirmed to NBC Sports yesterday that the client feeding Avenatti information is Gary Franklin, formerly of California Supreme, the program that both Ayton and Bol, along with a number of other well-known recruits like Shareef O’Neal, Aaron Holiday and Brandon McCoy, played for. The program was recently cut by Nike.
On Wednesday, Avenatti released another tweet, this time claiming evidence that Nike gave $10,000 to Deandre Ayton’s mother through a cash delivery from Franklin. Avenatti claimed the documents, among others, were now in the hands of prosecutors as he alleges they are receipts for Nike funneling money to top prospects.
Avenatti, according to the SDNY indictment, threatened Nike that he and his client would expose this information during the NCAA tournament, an effort to maximize publicity and the financial damage that it would cause Nike’s stock. He was recorded telling Nike’s lawyers that he would “take ten billion dollars off your client’s market cap.” Avenatti claimed that the scheme to pay the players was similar to the one that caused a number of Adidas executives as well as a former runner for an NBA agent, Christian Dawkins, to get sentenced to prison earlier this year.
The 6-foot-10 McDaniels could get first-round NBA Draft consideration as he provides unique size and skill for a wing forward. Putting up 15.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this past season, McDaniels was one of the most productive players in the Mountain West.
McDaniels also improved his three-point shooting percentage to 32 percent from 21 percent as a freshman as his perimeter shooting will be one of the main focuses for his draft stock.
“I want to thank San Diego State University, particularly the coaching staff, my teammates and our amazing fans, for guiding and supporting me both on and off the court,” McDaniels said in the release. “These past three seasons I have matured as a person and a basketball player. I cherish the memories I have made with my teammates and the relationships that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”
San Diego State is still recruiting Jalen’s younger brother, Jaden, as the five-star prospect in the Class of 2019 has the Aztecs in his top five. It’s hard to say if Jalen’s pro decision will impact Jaden’s college decision, except we now know the brothers won’t play together in college.