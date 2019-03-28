More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Louisville’s Jordan Nwora to test NBA draft waters

By Rob DausterMar 28, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT
Louisville forward Jordan Nwora is declaring for the NBA draft but will not be signing with an agent.

Nwora, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, averaged 17.0 points and 7.6 boards in his first season playing for Chris Mack, and his ability to shoot from the perimeter given his size has made him an intriguing prospect.

“If the feedback is positive, I would stay in the draft. If the feedback indicates I should return to school for continued development, then that’s what I will do,” Nwora told ESPN. “Either way, it is a positive experience that will allow me to find out what specifically NBA teams want me to improve to enhance my draft stock, whether it is for this year or next year.”

Nwora is a borderline second round pick, but he is the kind of player that can vault himself into the first round discussion next year if the develops his body and his quickness.

The deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft and retain collegiate eligibility is May 29th.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy calls for NCAA to pay athletes

By Rob DausterMar 28, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT
If you read this space, then you know how I feel about the NCAA, amateurism and the fact that the players are not allowed to get paid in a billion-dollar industry.

Unfortunately for me, I’m just a guy with a keyboard and a place to publish words.

But luckily for everyone that agrees with my stance on the con that is amateurism, lawmakers are starting to notice as well.

Chris Murphy, a senator from Connecticut, is joining North Carolina lawmaker Mark Walker is pushing to put an end to amateurism. On Thursday, he unveiled a 15 page report titled Madness, Inc., the first in a series of reports that will detail the problems within college athletics and examine how everyone involved with the NCAA is allowed to enrich themselves off of this billion-dollar enterprise except for the athletes themselves.

“The NCAA is broken,” Murphy said in a statement sent to NBC Sports on Thursday morning. “I am a big college sports fan, but I think most fans recognize that the NCAA today isn’t acting in the best interest of many student-athletes. College basketball and football have become a multi-billion dollar industry where everyone’s getting rich except the students actually doing the work. Frankly, it’s a civil rights issue that no one is talking about. That’s why I’m speaking out.

“Under the current system, students in big-time athletic programs are shortchanged on their education as the college sports machine demands more of their time and more pressure to win. Meanwhile, coaches, universities, broadcasters and even shoe companies are raking in the cash and sending a relatively small percentage of the money to students in the form of scholarships. The NCAA needs to come up with a way to compensate student-athletes, at least in the sports that demand the most time and make the most money. It’s an issue of fairness. It’s an issue of civil rights.

“Is there an easy solution? No. But the NCAA has created a complicated system of sponsorship and broadcast rights by which lots of adults get rich. They can figure out a way to get a percentage of that money to the students who are kept poor by a system that is designed to make lots of people rich except for the kids.”

Oregon guard enjoys trek from Egypt to NCAA Tournament

Associated PressMar 28, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ehab Amin’s believes his unusual journey to the NCAA Tournament that has taken him from his home in Egypt to Wisconsin, Texas and now Oregon has been worth every second.

The guard chose basketball over soccer for the chance to play some day in the tournament. He is fully embracing the moment.

“And it finally happened,” Amin said Wednesday. “It happened my senior year.”

Actually, Amin made his NCAA Tournament debut in his fifth college season and has helped No. 12 seed Oregon (25-12) reach the Sweet 16 in his lone year with the Ducks.

It has been an unusual trek.

Amin’s parents put him in every sport as a child including swimming, handball, volleyball, basketball and soccer. He stuck with basketball, playing with clubs and three years with the Egyptian National Team. Amin was named the best shooter under 16 in Africa in 2011 when he also was MVP of the under-16 African championship in 2011 and again in 2012 for under-16.

With long-distance interest from Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Amin decided it was time to see if he could be better and headed to the United States.

First, he arrived in Wisconsin to spend his senior year of high school at St. John’s Military Academy to work on his grades and prepare for college. An injury kept him from playing that season. Living in Delafield — between Madison and Milwaukee — in a frigid winter with no other Egyptians and a heavy accent didn’t ease any of Amin’s culture shock.

His parents had a simple message for him: stick it out.

“I mean, it was all for basketball, and I knew that was why I was here,” Amin said.

He transferred to Oregon after graduating from Texas A&M Corpus Christi and went from starter over the first seven games to providing energy off the bench.

Amin played a pivotal role in the Ducks’ 73-54 win over UC Irvine to advance to Thursday night’s South Region semifinal against top-seeded Virginia (31-3) in Louisville. He scored 12 points by knocking down all four of his 3-pointers, grabbed six rebounds, handed out two assists and made three steals in providing a big boost.

“We were really struggling against California-Irvine, and he came in and hit a big shot,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “But defensively (he) really got us going again. So his energy off the bench, defensively has been really good. He’s been real active on the boards. But he’s really a good leader defensively and he’s been making some big shots for us.”

He also made an impact in Corpus Christi, which with the heat at least reminded Amin of his home in Alexandria, Egypt.

But the Islanders helped him become more familiar with the shot clock, balls, style of play. Amin set the Southland Conference record in 2016-17 with 124 steals when he led the nation with 3.4 steals per game, then spent last season sidelined by an injury.

Altman came calling, looking for help to replenish his roster. Amin decided to head to Eugene, Oregon, after an opportunity at Nevada fell through. Again, he found himself in an area with few, if any, Egyptians aside from himself.

“It’s been really different and tough for me,” Amin said. “But I think everywhere I go my teammates do a good job of like blending me in, especially like here my roommates Payton (Pritchard) and Paul (White) and Will Johnson. I spent most of my time with them.”

Pritchard’s puppy helped break the ice between the new roommates, making a mess in Amin’s room.

“He was cool with it,” Pritchard said. “I had to clean it up though.”

Daily phone calls with his parents also help with the occasional visit. His older brother has visited twice and will come to a game if the Ducks manage to advance past Thursday night.

Amin said his parents don’t really know the game of basketball, but want what’s best for him. Every time he plays, they are watching back home in Egypt no matter the time difference.

“They watch every single game,” Amin said. “They wake up 30 minutes, an hour before the game to get everything ready. Watch it and they give me my pregame call before the game and after the game. So I really am grateful for my family and my support system including my mom and her brothers and dad.”

Amin hopes he and the Ducks can them a reason to continue watching a little while longer.

Buzz Williams: ‘We intend to play Ty on Friday’ after possession charge

By Rob DausterMar 28, 2019, 11:01 AM EDT
Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams announced on Thursday morning that Ty Outlaw will play for the Hokies in Friday night’s Sweet 16 matchup with Duke in Washington D.C.

Outlaw was charged with possession of marijuana on March 21st, after Blacksburg police executed a search warrant on his apartment, but the team was already in San Jose for the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament at the time.

“The disturbance that led to the search warrant occurred while Ty and our team were in California last week,” Williams said in a statement released by the school. “Ty became aware of the situation and was fully cooperative and transparent with local authorities and me.

“After gathering more information, we decided that an outside agency should perform a drug test on Ty prior to us departing campus on Wednesday and that test came back negative. … With that information in mind we intend to play Ty on Friday evening.”

Outlaw, a sixth-year senior, is a 6-foot-6 forward averaging 8.7 points and 5.4 boards while shooting 45.6 percent from three.

What Are The Odds? Perfect bracket makes doctor a celebrity

Associated PressMar 28, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — He’s changed his Twitter name to Gregg “Perfect Bracket” Nigl.

The 40-year-old neuropsychologist from Ohio has become an overnight celebrity and is just 15 picks away from making that nickname impossibly right.

He’s the only person among tens of millions to fill out NCAA Tournament brackets on major online platforms to pick every game correctly through the first two rounds. That’s 48-0 (a life-changing parlay, for any sucker willing to play it).

“My phone did not stop ringing,” said Nigl, who lives in Columbus but happened to be vacationing in Vermont when the news broke. “I had to delete old voicemail messages because my voice mailbox got full, so many texts, tons and tons of Facebook friend requests. It was wild.”

Nigl (pronounced NIGH-gull) did a Skype interview with Al Roker of the “Today” show, went into a TV studio in Burlington to sit for a CNN interview and chatted with a bunch of other reporters. Buick got in touch and wants to fly him and his 9-year-old son Kaiden to California to see their beloved Michigan Wolverines play Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night.

As a prognosticator, he’s attained sudden and huge respect. But here’s the truth:

Nigl woke up with a terrible head cold last Thursday and nearly blew off filling out this particular bracket. He already was in three other tournament pools with friends and had another invitation.

“I took cold medicine and I was laying there, and I already called into work (sick),” he said. “I was about to go back to bed, and I was like, I’ll just do it real quick on my phone. I came so close to saying just forget it.”

He spent all of about three minutes making the picks.

There were some educated choices, some random, some favorite teams. He grew up a Michigan fan in Saginaw; his wife’s family follows Michigan State. He picked Oregon because he loves to visit there. UC Irvine was a pick because he knows someone one who works at that university.

The bracket was such an afterthought, Nigl wasn’t even checking it. He didn’t know it was perfect until someone from NCAA.com tracked him down Monday after calling his office.

Picking the first 48 winners correctly is ridiculous. The odds of picking a perfect bracket to the end are infinitesimal .

That said, Nigl needs 15 more games to run the table. Piece of cake, right? Here are his picks to get there:

— Elite Eight: Duke, Michigan State, Virginia, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Michigan, North Carolina and Kentucky.

— Final Four: Duke, Gonzaga, Virginia and Kentucky.

— Final: Gonzaga and Kentucky.

— Champion: Gonzaga.

His first three brackets are looking good, too.

“I’m doing pretty well with the other ones,” he noted. “I’m in first place in two of them.”

Cofer on the minds of Florida State teammates at Sweet 16

Associated PressMar 28, 2019, 10:27 AM EDT
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Phil Cofer is not with Florida State but he was very much on the minds of his teammates as they practiced Wednesday.

The Seminoles are in the Sweet 16 for the second straight year but the senior forward is in Georgia preparing for his father’s funeral on Saturday. Mike Cofer died on March 21 following a long illness.

Florida State (29-7) will face top-seeded Gonzaga in the West regional semifinal Thursday, with the winner facing either Michigan or Texas Tech on Saturday for a spot in the Final Four.

Fellow senior Terance Mann said he has talked to Cofer over the past couple days and said he is doing better.

“He just wished us luck, told us he will be watching, just talking about the game and what our game plan was,” Mann said.

Cofer received a call in the locker room in Hartford, Connecticut, after Florida State’s first-round victory over Vermont informing him of his father’s death. Mike Cofer, who played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Detroit Lions, battled amyloidosis for over a decade. It is a rare disease in which an abnormal protein builds up in organs with the potential to cause many health issues. It is the same disease which caused Matt Millen to get a heart transplant last Christmas Eve.

Phil Cofer remained with the team for their second-round victory over Murray State before flying home the following day. Coach Leonard Hamilton said Cofer originally intended to join the team in California, but those plans changed once he returned home and learned about the arrangements.

“Once they sat down as a family and discussed it, it became obvious that the best thing for him to do was to sacrifice being out here with his teammates and take care of the family business, and I agree with him,” Hamilton said.

Cofer has been the team’s emotional leader the past two seasons. He led the team in scoring last season, averaging 12.8 points as Florida State made the Elite Eight. Cofer has been plagued by injuries this season. He averaged 7.4 points and missed 11 games due to a foot injury.

Cofer also did not play in either NCAA Tournament game last week due to a right foot injury.

“Phil has always been a great teammate,” said sophomore forward Mifondu Kabengele, who leads the Seminoles in scoring (13.4 points per game). “Whatever he has been going through this season has been tough. We understand. We are going to play hard for him and get him through it this time.”

Hamilton, who is in his 31st year as a college coach and 17th at Florida State, has faced plenty of situations over the years, but he said this is the first where a parent of one of his players has died during the NCAA Tournament or this late in season.

Hamilton credited sports psychologist Joseph Carr with helping the players and staff once they learned of Mike Cofer’s death.

“Kids talked about and shared their experiences, and I think it did a lot to bring us somewhat back into the right focus,” Hamilton said. “You never really know when you’re dealing with those types of things how it manifests itself in different responses. Grief appears, raises its ugly head sometimes in different forms. I hope we have addressed it properly.”

Mann, who had “Mike Cofer, 3-21-19” scribbled on his left shoe for the Murray State game, said he plans to do the same thing Thursday. Mann, Cofer and center Christ Koumadje have led the Seminoles to three straight NCAA Tournaments and a school-record 98 wins.

“All the trials and tribulations that we have been through have brought us closer,” Mann said. “I think the Elite Eight run last year solidified our class and how close we are.”

Hamilton hopes his team can overcome the adversity and advance to the Final Four for the first time since 1972. The Seminoles have already dealt with injuries and a 1-4 start in Atlantic Coast Conference play to win 16 of their last 18.

“It’s been very challenging, but our guys are focused, and we’re hopeful that how we represent ourselves will be a reflection of the respect we have for Mike Cofer and the Cofer family,” Hamilton said. “I think for the most part our guys have grown and we have turned our attention to the game preparation as it relates to Gonzaga.”