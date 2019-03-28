Buzz Williams: ‘We intend to play Ty on Friday’ after possession charge

Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams announced on Thursday morning that Ty Outlaw will play for the Hokies in Friday night’s Sweet 16 matchup with Duke in Washington D.C.
Outlaw was charged with possession of marijuana on March 21st, after Blacksburg police executed a search warrant on his apartment, but the team was already in San Jose for the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament at the time.
“The disturbance that led to the search warrant occurred while Ty and our team were in California last week,” Williams said in a statement released by the school. “Ty became aware of the situation and was fully cooperative and transparent with local authorities and me.
“After gathering more information, we decided that an outside agency should perform a drug test on Ty prior to us departing campus on Wednesday and that test came back negative. … With that information in mind we intend to play Ty on Friday evening.”
Outlaw, a sixth-year senior, is a 6-foot-6 forward averaging 8.7 points and 5.4 boards while shooting 45.6 percent from three.
Oregon guard enjoys trek from Egypt to NCAA Tournament
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ehab Amin’s believes his unusual journey to the NCAA Tournament that has taken him from his home in Egypt to Wisconsin, Texas and now Oregon has been worth every second.
The guard chose basketball over soccer for the chance to play some day in the tournament. He is fully embracing the moment.
“And it finally happened,” Amin said Wednesday. “It happened my senior year.”
Actually, Amin made his NCAA Tournament debut in his fifth college season and has helped No. 12 seed Oregon (25-12) reach the Sweet 16 in his lone year with the Ducks.
It has been an unusual trek.
Amin’s parents put him in every sport as a child including swimming, handball, volleyball, basketball and soccer. He stuck with basketball, playing with clubs and three years with the Egyptian National Team. Amin was named the best shooter under 16 in Africa in 2011 when he also was MVP of the under-16 African championship in 2011 and again in 2012 for under-16.
With long-distance interest from Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Amin decided it was time to see if he could be better and headed to the United States.
First, he arrived in Wisconsin to spend his senior year of high school at St. John’s Military Academy to work on his grades and prepare for college. An injury kept him from playing that season. Living in Delafield — between Madison and Milwaukee — in a frigid winter with no other Egyptians and a heavy accent didn’t ease any of Amin’s culture shock.
His parents had a simple message for him: stick it out.
“I mean, it was all for basketball, and I knew that was why I was here,” Amin said.
He transferred to Oregon after graduating from Texas A&M Corpus Christi and went from starter over the first seven games to providing energy off the bench.
Amin played a pivotal role in the Ducks’ 73-54 win over UC Irvine to advance to Thursday night’s South Region semifinal against top-seeded Virginia (31-3) in Louisville. He scored 12 points by knocking down all four of his 3-pointers, grabbed six rebounds, handed out two assists and made three steals in providing a big boost.
“We were really struggling against California-Irvine, and he came in and hit a big shot,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “But defensively (he) really got us going again. So his energy off the bench, defensively has been really good. He’s been real active on the boards. But he’s really a good leader defensively and he’s been making some big shots for us.”
He also made an impact in Corpus Christi, which with the heat at least reminded Amin of his home in Alexandria, Egypt.
But the Islanders helped him become more familiar with the shot clock, balls, style of play. Amin set the Southland Conference record in 2016-17 with 124 steals when he led the nation with 3.4 steals per game, then spent last season sidelined by an injury.
Altman came calling, looking for help to replenish his roster. Amin decided to head to Eugene, Oregon, after an opportunity at Nevada fell through. Again, he found himself in an area with few, if any, Egyptians aside from himself.
“It’s been really different and tough for me,” Amin said. “But I think everywhere I go my teammates do a good job of like blending me in, especially like here my roommates Payton (Pritchard) and Paul (White) and Will Johnson. I spent most of my time with them.”
Pritchard’s puppy helped break the ice between the new roommates, making a mess in Amin’s room.
“He was cool with it,” Pritchard said. “I had to clean it up though.”
Daily phone calls with his parents also help with the occasional visit. His older brother has visited twice and will come to a game if the Ducks manage to advance past Thursday night.
Amin said his parents don’t really know the game of basketball, but want what’s best for him. Every time he plays, they are watching back home in Egypt no matter the time difference.
“They watch every single game,” Amin said. “They wake up 30 minutes, an hour before the game to get everything ready. Watch it and they give me my pregame call before the game and after the game. So I really am grateful for my family and my support system including my mom and her brothers and dad.”
Amin hopes he and the Ducks can them a reason to continue watching a little while longer.
What Are The Odds? Perfect bracket makes doctor a celebrity
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — He’s changed his Twitter name to Gregg “Perfect Bracket” Nigl.
The 40-year-old neuropsychologist from Ohio has become an overnight celebrity and is just 15 picks away from making that nickname impossibly right.
He’s the only person among tens of millions to fill out NCAA Tournament brackets on major online platforms to pick every game correctly through the first two rounds. That’s 48-0 (a life-changing parlay, for any sucker willing to play it).
“My phone did not stop ringing,” said Nigl, who lives in Columbus but happened to be vacationing in Vermont when the news broke. “I had to delete old voicemail messages because my voice mailbox got full, so many texts, tons and tons of Facebook friend requests. It was wild.”
Nigl (pronounced NIGH-gull) did a Skype interview with Al Roker of the “Today” show, went into a TV studio in Burlington to sit for a CNN interview and chatted with a bunch of other reporters. Buick got in touch and wants to fly him and his 9-year-old son Kaiden to California to see their beloved Michigan Wolverines play Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night.
As a prognosticator, he’s attained sudden and huge respect. But here’s the truth:
Nigl woke up with a terrible head cold last Thursday and nearly blew off filling out this particular bracket. He already was in three other tournament pools with friends and had another invitation.
“I took cold medicine and I was laying there, and I already called into work (sick),” he said. “I was about to go back to bed, and I was like, I’ll just do it real quick on my phone. I came so close to saying just forget it.”
He spent all of about three minutes making the picks.
There were some educated choices, some random, some favorite teams. He grew up a Michigan fan in Saginaw; his wife’s family follows Michigan State. He picked Oregon because he loves to visit there. UC Irvine was a pick because he knows someone one who works at that university.
The bracket was such an afterthought, Nigl wasn’t even checking it. He didn’t know it was perfect until someone from NCAA.com tracked him down Monday after calling his office.
Picking the first 48 winners correctly is ridiculous. The odds of picking a perfect bracket to the end are infinitesimal .
That said, Nigl needs 15 more games to run the table. Piece of cake, right? Here are his picks to get there:
— Elite Eight: Duke, Michigan State, Virginia, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Michigan, North Carolina and Kentucky.
— Final Four: Duke, Gonzaga, Virginia and Kentucky.
— Final: Gonzaga and Kentucky.
— Champion: Gonzaga.
His first three brackets are looking good, too.
“I’m doing pretty well with the other ones,” he noted. “I’m in first place in two of them.”
Cofer on the minds of Florida State teammates at Sweet 16
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phil Cofer is not with Florida State but he was very much on the minds of his teammates as they practiced Wednesday.
The Seminoles are in the Sweet 16 for the second straight year but the senior forward is in Georgia preparing for his father’s funeral on Saturday. Mike Cofer died on March 21 following a long illness.
Florida State (29-7) will face top-seeded Gonzaga in the West regional semifinal Thursday, with the winner facing either Michigan or Texas Tech on Saturday for a spot in the Final Four.
Fellow senior Terance Mann said he has talked to Cofer over the past couple days and said he is doing better.
“He just wished us luck, told us he will be watching, just talking about the game and what our game plan was,” Mann said.
Cofer received a call in the locker room in Hartford, Connecticut, after Florida State’s first-round victory over Vermont informing him of his father’s death. Mike Cofer, who played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Detroit Lions, battled amyloidosis for over a decade. It is a rare disease in which an abnormal protein builds up in organs with the potential to cause many health issues. It is the same disease which caused Matt Millen to get a heart transplant last Christmas Eve.
Phil Cofer remained with the team for their second-round victory over Murray State before flying home the following day. Coach Leonard Hamilton said Cofer originally intended to join the team in California, but those plans changed once he returned home and learned about the arrangements.
“Once they sat down as a family and discussed it, it became obvious that the best thing for him to do was to sacrifice being out here with his teammates and take care of the family business, and I agree with him,” Hamilton said.
Cofer has been the team’s emotional leader the past two seasons. He led the team in scoring last season, averaging 12.8 points as Florida State made the Elite Eight. Cofer has been plagued by injuries this season. He averaged 7.4 points and missed 11 games due to a foot injury.
Cofer also did not play in either NCAA Tournament game last week due to a right foot injury.
“Phil has always been a great teammate,” said sophomore forward Mifondu Kabengele, who leads the Seminoles in scoring (13.4 points per game). “Whatever he has been going through this season has been tough. We understand. We are going to play hard for him and get him through it this time.”
Hamilton, who is in his 31st year as a college coach and 17th at Florida State, has faced plenty of situations over the years, but he said this is the first where a parent of one of his players has died during the NCAA Tournament or this late in season.
Hamilton credited sports psychologist Joseph Carr with helping the players and staff once they learned of Mike Cofer’s death.
“Kids talked about and shared their experiences, and I think it did a lot to bring us somewhat back into the right focus,” Hamilton said. “You never really know when you’re dealing with those types of things how it manifests itself in different responses. Grief appears, raises its ugly head sometimes in different forms. I hope we have addressed it properly.”
Mann, who had “Mike Cofer, 3-21-19” scribbled on his left shoe for the Murray State game, said he plans to do the same thing Thursday. Mann, Cofer and center Christ Koumadje have led the Seminoles to three straight NCAA Tournaments and a school-record 98 wins.
“All the trials and tribulations that we have been through have brought us closer,” Mann said. “I think the Elite Eight run last year solidified our class and how close we are.”
Hamilton hopes his team can overcome the adversity and advance to the Final Four for the first time since 1972. The Seminoles have already dealt with injuries and a 1-4 start in Atlantic Coast Conference play to win 16 of their last 18.
“It’s been very challenging, but our guys are focused, and we’re hopeful that how we represent ourselves will be a reflection of the respect we have for Mike Cofer and the Cofer family,” Hamilton said. “I think for the most part our guys have grown and we have turned our attention to the game preparation as it relates to Gonzaga.”
Best Bets: The Bettor’s Guide to Thursdays’ Sweet 16 action
7:09 p.m.: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Florida State, CBS
LINE: Florida State (-7.5)
TOTAL: 146.5
IMPLIED SCORE: Gonzaga 77, Florida State 69.5
KENPOM: Gonzaga 79, Florida State 72
If this matchup sounds familiar, it should.
Last season, in this same regional and same round, No. 9 seed Florida State, fresh off of an upset win over No. 1 seed Xavier in the second round, picked off No. 4 seed Gonzaga to advance to the Elite 8. It is a bit head-scratching that the same two programs are facing off again, but here we are.
There is a lot about the particulars of this matchup that are fascinating. How does Mfiondu Kabengele matchup with Gonzaga’s super athletic frontcourt? Who on Gonzaga is going to guard Terance Mann? Just how healthy is Killian Tillie, and what kind of impact will he have after missing last year’s Sweet 16 game? Can Gonzaga’s guards hold their own defensively against the bigger backcourt of Florida State?
We dove into a lot of that in the podcast below, but for my money, this game is going to hinge on just how well Josh Perkins is going to be able to handle the pressure that is assuredly going to be coming his way. Florida State’s going to pressure him. They are going to throw waves of big, athletic wings at him. Assuming that David Nichols does not play, their smallest rotation player will be 6-foot-5 Trent Forrest.
This is what Perkins struggles with, and when Perkins struggles, it impacts everything that Gonzaga does offensively because so much of what they want to do is created by Perkins’ ability in transition and the way he operates ball-screens.
PICK: This is one of the worst matchups that Gonzaga could have seen in the Sweet 16 given Florida State’s ability, and willingness, to switch everything 1-through-5. I do think that Tillie being healthy is going to help Perkins, but I think there is a very real chance that he has another game similar to the dud he posted against Saint Mary’s in the WCC tournament.
So I love Florida State (+7.5) here. I actually have Florida State winning in my bracket, and I would be willing to bet on the Seminoles money line (+255) if it continues in the direction it has been trending.
7:29 p.m.: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Purdue, TBS
LINE: Tennessee (-2)
TOTAL: 146.5
IMPLIED SCORE: Tennessee 74.25, Purdue 72.25
KENPOM: Purdue 75, Tennessee 74
The tough part about figuring out where to bet this line is figuring out how each team is going to play.
What I mean by that is that Tennessee has a habit of being wildly inconsistent, particularly defensively, from game-to-game and even half-to-half. They were absolutely torched by Auburn in the SEC tournament title game. They were dominant in the first half against both Colgate and Iowa in the NCAA tournament before blowing big leads in the second half of both games. The Vols were No. 6 is defensive efficiency last season, and they are 37th this season despite essentially having the same roster. There’s no rhyme or reason to it beyond the simple fact that sometimes they become complacent and decide they don’t want to guard.
Purdue is a fascinating team offensively. They finished fifth nationally and second in the Big Ten in offensive efficiency despite the fact that Carsen Edwards, who has a higher usage rate than all but nine players in the sport, shot 34 percent from the floor and 30 percent from three in conference play. Put another way, Purdue was unbelievably efficient offensively despite the fact that their resident gunner was super-inefficient.
That’s why, on a night where Edwards hits nine threes and scores 42 points, Purdue can do things like take a 59-24 lead on Villanova.
PICK: And for that reason, I just have no desire to bet any money on the line itself in this game.
I do, however, really like the over here. Both of these teams are more than willing to run. Both of them are top five nationally is offensive efficiency. Both of them rank outside the top 25 in defensive efficiency. But the biggest reason I think the over hits is that the things these teams do well are weaknesses in the other team.
For example: Purdue is a really good offensive rebounding team, especially when Trevion Williams plays big minutes. Tennessee struggles on the defensive glass. Purdue gets 39 percent of their points off of three-pointers (25th nationally) and Tennessee gets lit up from beyond the arc. Tennessee absolutely pounds people in the paint, and the Boilermakers don’t have an obvious matchup for Grant Williams or Admiral Schofield.
I just don’t think there will be all that many stops in a game that I think will be played at a pretty good pace.
The over is the bet for me.
9:39 p.m.: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, CBS
LINE: Michigan (-1.5)
TOTAL: 126.5
IMPLIED SCORE: Michigan 64, Texas Tech 62.5
KENPOM: Michigan 62, Texas Tech 61
If you like tough, physical, defensive-minded basketball, then this is the game for you.
Texas Tech is the No. 1 defense in the country, according to KenPom. Michigan is the No. 2 defense in the country. There are elite defensive players up and down the roster for both of these teams, where ‘toughness’ has become a trademark for both of these programs.
Put another way, this is going to be a fistfight.
PICK: Frankly, I don’t love either side of the line here because I really do think this is going to end up being a one possession game throughout. I really don’t want to bet against John Beilein in a game where the ability of a coach to scheme two or three extra baskets could be the difference between a win and a loss, but I also don’t want to bet against Chris Beard’s program in a game that I think will be determined by who is tougher.
There’s more.
Michigan’s two-best on-ball defenders — Charles Matthews and Zavier Simpson — will be able to matchup with Texas Tech’s two-best creators offensively — Jarrett Culver and Matt Mooney. Texas Tech’s defense is going to be able to take away the ball-screen action featuring Simpson and Jon Teske thanks to the defensive versatility of Tariq Owens, and the Red Raiders will be able to play smaller, which lets them matchup with Iggy Brazdeikis.
I just don’t know if I can see a way that either of these teams are going to be able to create all that much offense.
Which is why I love the under here.
9:59 p.m.: No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 12 Oregon, TBS
LINE: Virginia (-8.5)
TOTAL: 118.5
IMPLIED SCORE: Virginia 63.5, Oregon 55
KENPOM: Virginia 64, Oregon 54
On the one hand, this looks, on paper, like Virginia caught a break, drawing the only team seeded outside the top five to get to the Sweet 16. I’m not quite sure that’s necessarily true, because I don’t know that there has been a hotter team in the country over the course of the last month than Oregon.
As far as this matchup is concerned, I’m a bit torn.
Oregon has been playing a matchup zone down the stretch of the season, one that dares opponents to shoot contested threes thanks to the amount of length and athleticism that Oregon has in their frontcourt, but I’m not sure this is a good thing against Virginia. Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and Deandre Hunter are elite three-point shooters, and the last time we saw them play against a zone that tried to do this, the Wahoos shot 17-for-23 from three in a 79-53 win at Syracuse.
I also wonder about this matchup. Oregon, on paper, looks a bit like the teams that have beaten Virginia this year — Duke and Florida State — because of that athleticism and versatility. But it is definitely a poor man’s version, and the thing about Virginia this year is that they can matchup with teams like that with Hunter and Brandon Key in their program. And it’s probably worth nothing that, the first time they played, Virginia was up 65-36 on the Seminoles.
PICK: I’m somewhat hesitant to bet against Oregon because I just don’t know how good they truly are right now, but I do think that the Virginia side of this line makes more sense. That said, I like this over in this game a bit more than Virginia (-8.5), mostly because I think that Virginia can get it rolling, and Oregon has proven they have a knack for big second halves.
Virginia Tech’s Ty Outlaw charged with marijuana possession
Virginia Tech starter Ty Outlaw was charged with marijuana possession on Tuesday as his status for this weekend’s Sweet 16 contest against Duke remains uncertain.
Charged with one misdemeanor count of marijuana possession, Outlaw’s charges occur from a search warrant conducted at his apartment while he was away with the Hokies in California at the NCAA tournament.
According to the search warrant, on March 20, Blacksburg police officers arrived at Outlaw’s apartment for a narcotics violation. The officers attempted to make contact with the occupants of the apartment and received no response but the officer claimed “a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the residence.” A search warrant was obtained, and on March 21, police seized one white pill, two yellow capsules, an electronic vape cartridge and green plant material from the residence.
The case was filed on Wednesday after a summons for Outlaw was issued Monday and delivered on Tuesday. He’s scheduled to appear in court on April 11.
A 6-foot-6 senior wing, Outlaw is averaging 8.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Hokies this season. Outlaw’s perimeter shooting is a big part of Virginia Tech’s attack as he’s a 45-percent three-point shooter with a team-leading 78 threes on the season.