Best Bets: The Bettor’s Guide to Thursdays’ Sweet 16 action

By Rob DausterMar 28, 2019, 7:05 AM EDT
7:09 p.m.: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Florida State, CBS

  • LINE: Florida State (-7.5)
  • TOTAL: 146.5
  • IMPLIED SCORE: Gonzaga 77, Florida State 69.5
  • KENPOM: Gonzaga 79, Florida State 72

If this matchup sounds familiar, it should.

Last season, in this same regional and same round, No. 9 seed Florida State, fresh off of an upset win over No. 1 seed Xavier in the second round, picked off No. 4 seed Gonzaga to advance to the Elite 8. It is a bit head-scratching that the same two programs are facing off again, but here we are.

There is a lot about the particulars of this matchup that are fascinating. How does Mfiondu Kabengele matchup with Gonzaga’s super athletic frontcourt? Who on Gonzaga is going to guard Terance Mann? Just how healthy is Killian Tillie, and what kind of impact will he have after missing last year’s Sweet 16 game? Can Gonzaga’s guards hold their own defensively against the bigger backcourt of Florida State?

We dove into a lot of that in the podcast below, but for my money, this game is going to hinge on just how well Josh Perkins is going to be able to handle the pressure that is assuredly going to be coming his way. Florida State’s going to pressure him. They are going to throw waves of big, athletic wings at him. Assuming that David Nichols does not play, their smallest rotation player will be 6-foot-5 Trent Forrest.

This is what Perkins struggles with, and when Perkins struggles, it impacts everything that Gonzaga does offensively because so much of what they want to do is created by Perkins’ ability in transition and the way he operates ball-screens.

PICK: This is one of the worst matchups that Gonzaga could have seen in the Sweet 16 given Florida State’s ability, and willingness, to switch everything 1-through-5. I do think that Tillie being healthy is going to help Perkins, but I think there is a very real chance that he has another game similar to the dud he posted against Saint Mary’s in the WCC tournament.

So I love Florida State (+7.5) here. I actually have Florida State winning in my bracket, and I would be willing to bet on the Seminoles money line (+255) if it continues in the direction it has been trending.

7:29 p.m.: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Purdue, TBS

  • LINE: Tennessee (-2)
  • TOTAL: 146.5
  • IMPLIED SCORE: Tennessee 74.25, Purdue 72.25
  • KENPOM: Purdue 75, Tennessee 74

The tough part about figuring out where to bet this line is figuring out how each team is going to play.

What I mean by that is that Tennessee has a habit of being wildly inconsistent, particularly defensively, from game-to-game and even half-to-half. They were absolutely torched by Auburn in the SEC tournament title game. They were dominant in the first half against both Colgate and Iowa in the NCAA tournament before blowing big leads in the second half of both games. The Vols were No. 6 is defensive efficiency last season, and they are 37th this season despite essentially having the same roster. There’s no rhyme or reason to it beyond the simple fact that sometimes they become complacent and decide they don’t want to guard.

Purdue is a fascinating team offensively. They finished fifth nationally and second in the Big Ten in offensive efficiency despite the fact that Carsen Edwards, who has a higher usage rate than all but nine players in the sport, shot 34 percent from the floor and 30 percent from three in conference play. Put another way, Purdue was unbelievably efficient offensively despite the fact that their resident gunner was super-inefficient.

That’s why, on a night where Edwards hits nine threes and scores 42 points, Purdue can do things like take a 59-24 lead on Villanova.

PICK: And for that reason, I just have no desire to bet any money on the line itself in this game.

I do, however, really like the over here. Both of these teams are more than willing to run. Both of them are top five nationally is offensive efficiency. Both of them rank outside the top 25 in defensive efficiency. But the biggest reason I think the over hits is that the things these teams do well are weaknesses in the other team.

For example: Purdue is a really good offensive rebounding team, especially when Trevion Williams plays big minutes. Tennessee struggles on the defensive glass. Purdue gets 39 percent of their points off of three-pointers (25th nationally) and Tennessee gets lit up from beyond the arc. Tennessee absolutely pounds people in the paint, and the Boilermakers don’t have an obvious matchup for Grant Williams or Admiral Schofield.

I just don’t think there will be all that many stops in a game that I think will be played at a pretty good pace.

The over is the bet for me.

9:39 p.m.: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, CBS

  • LINE: Michigan (-1.5)
  • TOTAL: 126.5
  • IMPLIED SCORE: Michigan 64, Texas Tech 62.5
  • KENPOM: Michigan 62, Texas Tech 61

If you like tough, physical, defensive-minded basketball, then this is the game for you.

Texas Tech is the No. 1 defense in the country, according to KenPom. Michigan is the No. 2 defense in the country. There are elite defensive players up and down the roster for both of these teams, where ‘toughness’ has become a trademark for both of these programs.

Put another way, this is going to be a fistfight.

PICK: Frankly, I don’t love either side of the line here because I really do think this is going to end up being a one possession game throughout. I really don’t want to bet against John Beilein in a game where the ability of a coach to scheme two or three extra baskets could be the difference between a win and a loss, but I also don’t want to bet against Chris Beard’s program in a game that I think will be determined by who is tougher.

There’s more.

Michigan’s two-best on-ball defenders — Charles Matthews and Zavier Simpson — will be able to matchup with Texas Tech’s two-best creators offensively — Jarrett Culver and Matt Mooney. Texas Tech’s defense is going to be able to take away the ball-screen action featuring Simpson and Jon Teske thanks to the defensive versatility of Tariq Owens, and the Red Raiders will be able to play smaller, which lets them matchup with Iggy Brazdeikis.

I just don’t know if I can see a way that either of these teams are going to be able to create all that much offense.

Which is why I love the under here.

9:59 p.m.: No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 12 Oregon, TBS

  • LINE: Virginia (-8.5)
  • TOTAL: 118.5
  • IMPLIED SCORE: Virginia 63.5, Oregon 55
  • KENPOM: Virginia 64, Oregon 54

On the one hand, this looks, on paper, like Virginia caught a break, drawing the only team seeded outside the top five to get to the Sweet 16. I’m not quite sure that’s necessarily true, because I don’t know that there has been a hotter team in the country over the course of the last month than Oregon.

As far as this matchup is concerned, I’m a bit torn.

Oregon has been playing a matchup zone down the stretch of the season, one that dares opponents to shoot contested threes thanks to the amount of length and athleticism that Oregon has in their frontcourt, but I’m not sure this is a good thing against Virginia. Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and Deandre Hunter are elite three-point shooters, and the last time we saw them play against a zone that tried to do this, the Wahoos shot 17-for-23 from three in a 79-53 win at Syracuse.

I also wonder about this matchup. Oregon, on paper, looks a bit like the teams that have beaten Virginia this year — Duke and Florida State — because of that athleticism and versatility. But it is definitely a poor man’s version, and the thing about Virginia this year is that they can matchup with teams like that with Hunter and Brandon Key in their program. And it’s probably worth nothing that, the first time they played, Virginia was up 65-36 on the Seminoles.

PICK: I’m somewhat hesitant to bet against Oregon because I just don’t know how good they truly are right now, but I do think that the Virginia side of this line makes more sense. That said, I like this over in this game a bit more than Virginia (-8.5), mostly because I think that Virginia can get it rolling, and Oregon has proven they have a knack for big second halves.

Virginia Tech’s Ty Outlaw charged with marijuana possession

By Scott PhillipsMar 27, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT
Virginia Tech starter Ty Outlaw was charged with marijuana possession on Tuesday as his status for this weekend’s Sweet 16 contest against Duke remains uncertain.

Charged with one misdemeanor count of marijuana possession, Outlaw’s charges occur from a search warrant conducted at his apartment while he was away with the Hokies in California at the NCAA tournament.

According to the search warrant, on March 20, Blacksburg police officers arrived at Outlaw’s apartment for a narcotics violation. The officers attempted to make contact with the occupants of the apartment and received no response but the officer claimed “a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the residence.” A search warrant was obtained, and on March 21, police seized one white pill, two yellow capsules, an electronic vape cartridge and green plant material from the residence.

The case was filed on Wednesday after a summons for Outlaw was issued Monday and delivered on Tuesday. He’s scheduled to appear in court on April 11.

Michael Avenatti alleges Deandre Ayton, Bol Bol were paid by Nike

By Rob DausterMar 27, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT
If you thought that Michael Avenatti was going to let a little thing like getting charged with extortion stop him from the actual extortion, you were wrong.

One day after the former attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels was arrested and charged with a variety of crimes — among them an attempted $20 million extortion scheme targeting Nike — by federal prosecutors in New York and California, Avenatti revealed some of the information that he believed was worth so much money to the company.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday morning, Avenatti alleged that the families and/or handlers for both DeAndre Ayton, a former Arizona Wildcat and the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and Bol Bol, a top five prospect in the Class of 2018 that has missed the last three months after injuring his foot while playing for Oregon, had received cash payments from Nike. He specifically named Carlton DeBose, the director of Nike’s EYBL circuit, who replaced Merl Code when he left for Adidas.

He also alleged that Nike has lied about cooperating with the government in the wake of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.

Sources confirmed to NBC Sports yesterday that the client feeding Avenatti information is Gary Franklin, formerly of California Supreme, the program that both Ayton and Bol, along with a number of other well-known recruits like Shareef O’Neal, Aaron Holiday and Brandon McCoy, played for. The program was recently cut by Nike.

On Wednesday, Avenatti released another tweet, this time claiming evidence that Nike gave $10,000 to Deandre Ayton’s mother through a cash delivery from Franklin. Avenatti claimed the documents, among others, were now in the hands of prosecutors as he alleges they are receipts for Nike funneling money to top prospects.

Avenatti, according to the SDNY indictment, threatened Nike that he and his client would expose this information during the NCAA tournament, an effort to maximize publicity and the financial damage that it would cause Nike’s stock. He was recorded telling Nike’s lawyers that he would “take ten billion dollars off your client’s market cap.” Avenatti claimed that the scheme to pay the players was similar to the one that caused a number of Adidas executives as well as a former runner for an NBA agent, Christian Dawkins, to get sentenced to prison earlier this year.

San Diego State’s Jalen McDaniels turning pro

By Scott PhillipsMar 27, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
San Diego State redshirt sophomore Jalen McDaniels is leaving school to turn pro, the school announced in a release on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-10 McDaniels could get first-round NBA Draft consideration as he provides unique size and skill for a wing forward. Putting up 15.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this past season, McDaniels was one of the most productive players in the Mountain West.

McDaniels also improved his three-point shooting percentage to 32 percent from 21 percent as a freshman as his perimeter shooting will be one of the main focuses for his draft stock.

“I want to thank San Diego State University, particularly the coaching staff, my teammates and our amazing fans, for guiding and supporting me both on and off the court,” McDaniels said in the release. “These past three seasons I have matured as a person and a basketball player. I cherish the memories I have made with my teammates and the relationships that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”

San Diego State is still recruiting Jalen’s younger brother, Jaden, as the five-star prospect in the Class of 2019 has the Aztecs in his top five. It’s hard to say if Jalen’s pro decision will impact Jaden’s college decision, except we now know the brothers won’t play together in college.

UCLA sophomore Kris Wilkes turning pro

By Scott PhillipsMar 27, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT
UCLA sophomore Kris Wilkes is turning pro and hiring an agent, he announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Bruins’ leading scorer this past season at 17.4 points per game, Wilkes is a potential first-round NBA draft pick after two solid seasons at UCLA. Although the Bruins missed the NCAA tournament and head coach Steve Alford was fired at mid-season, Wilkes still put up strong numbers as he also averaged 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

“Ever since I was a little kid my dream has been to play in the NBA,” Wilkes said in the tweet. “To everyone at UCLA, especially to my teammates and coaches, I’m incredibly grateful for all your love and support these past two years. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me, and I will forever be a Bruin!”

Wilkes shot 43 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three-point range as a sophomore as the athletic 6-foot-8 wing will be an intriguing long-term prospect. The former McDonald’s All-American was expected to potentially leave UCLA regardless of who they hired as the next head coach as the school still searches for a replacement for Alford.

Alabama hires Buffalo’s Nate Oats as new head coach

By Scott PhillipsMar 27, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT
Alabama made the first major splash of the 2019 college basketball coaching carousel on Wednesday as the school announced the hiring of Buffalo head coach Nate Oats.

The 44-year-old Oats was considered one of the hottest young names in college basketball after taking the Bulls to three NCAA tournament appearances in four seasons as head coach — including back-to-back appearances in the NCAA tournament’s Round of 32.

Oats has quickly ascended among the coaching ranks thanks to his strong recruiting ability at a mid-major while helping lead Buffalo into a consistent top-25 program this season. Replacing Avery Johnson, Oats’ hiring comes as a bit of a surprise, but ultimately it could be a tremendous decision for the Crimson Tide. Players seem to enjoy playing for him, and Oats is considered a rising star in terms of his in-game coaching abilities.

With a 97-43 record in four seasons at Buffalo, Oats is a proven winner at the MAC level who will be asked to make Alabama a perennial NCAA tournament team in an SEC that has quickly become very respectable in basketball.