Getty Images

2019 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?

By Rob DausterMar 28, 2019, 12:08 PM EDT
Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.

Underclassmen have until April 22nd to declare for the NBA draft this season and until May 29th to remove their name from consideration and return to college.

One change worth remembering here is that underclassmen are now allowed to hire an agent to help them navigate their way through the NBA draft process, and that is expected to increase the number of players that test the waters of the draft. 

The NBA Draft Combine will be held May 16-20 this year. 

This will be updated throughout the spring, as more and more players put their names in the mix. 

DECLARED, REMAINING IN DRAFT

TESTING THE WATER

  • OSHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
  • STEVE ENOCH, Louisville
  • NATHAN KNIGHT, William & Mary
  • JORDAN NWORA, Louisville
  • MIYE ONI, Yale
  • ISAIAH REESE, Canisius
  • DERRIK SMITS, Valparaiso
  • JIMMY WHITT, SMU

RETURNING TO SCHOOL

  • JALEN PICKETT, Siena

WATCH: Let’s relive the Ryan Cline Show from last night

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 29, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT
Ryan Cline scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half last night as Purdue found a way to avoid blowing a massive lead, getting to overtime and, eventually, knocking Tennessee out of the NCAA tournament.

Included in those 22 points were four huge threes that Cline hit in the final six minutes.

Let’s relive each and every one of them:

You Make The Call: Did Lamonte Turner foul Carsen Edwards?

Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 29, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT
2 Comments

Tennessee’s loss to Purdue in the Sweet 16 came down to one moment at the end of the game: With the Vols up 82-80 and just 2.5 seconds left on the clock, Lamonte Turner was whistled for a foul on Carsen Edwards as Edwards shot a potential game-winning three.

Purdue, as you know, went on to win in overtime, but there was plenty of debate over whether or not the right call was made.

And frankly, I don’t even think that it’s close.

Turner very clearly makes contact with Edwards before he hits the ground, enough contact that Edwards gets knocked back in the air. He fouled him with his butt:

You may know Gene Steratore as an NFL official, but he refereed college basketball games, too, and he agrees with me.

Hell, even Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes admitted as much after the game.

“It was a foul,” Barnes said. “He missed the shot but Lamonte hit him after the shot.”

It’s a brutal call and an awful way for Turner, who was so, so, so good in the second half, to see his season come to an end.

But it was a foul.

No questions asked.

2019 NCAA Tournament: Elite Eight betting lines, totals, spreads

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 29, 2019, 10:21 AM EDT
SATURDAY, MARCH 30

WEST (Anaheim)

(All times eastern, all lines and totals via DraftKings Sportsbook)

6:09 p.m. No. 1 Gonzaga (-4.5) vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 139.5

SOUTH (Louisville)

8:29 p.m. No. 1 Virginia (-4.5) vs. No. 3 Purdue, 127

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

EAST (Anaheim)

TBD

SOUTH (Louisville)

TBD

2019 NCAA Tournament: Elite Eight tip times, schedule, announcer pairings

Harry How/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 29, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
SATURDAY, MARCH 30

WEST (Anaheim): Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Donner, Dana Jacobson

(All times eastern)

6:09 p.m. No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

SOUTH (Louisville): Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Allie LaForce

8:29 p.m. No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 3 Purdue

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

EAST (Anaheim): Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Donner, Dana Jacobson

TBD

SOUTH (Louisville): Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Allie LaForce

TBD

Thursday’s Sweet 16 Recap: Cline shines, Tech advances, Kihei Clark’s big day

Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 29, 2019, 2:48 AM EDT
1 Comment

PLAYER OF THE DAY: Ryan Cline, Purdue

Cline had a career-high 27 points on Thursday. He scored 22 of those 27 points in the second half, and Purdue needed every single one of them despite the fact that they held a 17 point lead with 15 minutes left. That’s because Tennessee made a furious rally down the stretch to take a three-point lead on two different occasions — both times answered by a Cline three — and force overtime.

TEAM OF THE DAY: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech held a team coached by John Beilein to 44 points in the Sweet 16.

Let me say that again for the people in the back.

Texas Tech held a team coached by John Beilein to 44 POINTS.

What the Red Raiders did to a very good Michigan team on Thursday night was ridiculous. Michigan never got close to a rhythm against the Wolverines, and the result was a second straight trip to the Elite 8 for Chris Beard’s crew.

ONIONS OF THE DAY: Kihei Clark, Virginia

Clark is a kid that I have bee pretty hard on this season. He’s a weird fit on this Virginia team, and he has moments where he looks like he shouldn’t be on the floor in an ACC game. That did not happen tonight, because he was arguably the best player on the floor for the ‘Hoos.

Clark finished with 12 points and six assists, but it was the three-pointer that he buried with 5:21 left in the second half that was the biggest shot of the day. That three ended an 18-5 run and tied the game at 45. It launched a game-ending, 11-4 surge by Virginia, who won 53-49 and advanced to the Elite 8 for the second time in Tony Bennett’s tenure.

FINAL THOUGHT

Someone is finally going to get the recognition that they deserve in the South Region.

Tony Bennett has been an utterly dominant coach during the regular season, winning four of the last six ACC regular season title, three of the last six ACC tournament titles and entering the NCAA tournament as a No. 1 seed four times during this stretch.

Building this Virginia program into the behemoth that it is should never be looked down on.

Matt Painter has been similarly impressive, especially in the last four years. During that stretch, he has turned Purdue into one of the most successful teams in the Big Ten. They have won two of the last three Big Ten regular season titles and, in 2018, finished one game out of first place with a 15-3 conference mark. They’ve done all of this despite graduating significant pieces each and every offseason.

These two men are two of the best currently doing in the collegiate ranks.

And on Saturday, one of them will get their first trip to the Final Four.

That is great news for whoever wins.

And whoever loses will have to wait at least one more year before the rest of the world truly understands how good they are.