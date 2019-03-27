Michael Avenatti alleges Deandre Ayton, Bol Bol were paid by Nike

If you thought that Michael Avenatti was going to let a little thing like getting charged with extortion stop him from the actual extortion, you were wrong.
One day after the former attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels was arrested and charged with a variety of crimes — among them an attempted $20 million extortion scheme targeting Nike — by federal prosecutors in New York and California, Avenatti revealed some of the information that he believed was worth so much money to the company.
In a series of tweets on Tuesday morning, Avenatti alleged that the families and/or handlers for both DeAndre Ayton, a former Arizona Wildcat and the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and Bol Bol, a top five prospect in the Class of 2018 that has missed the last three months after injuring his foot while playing for Oregon, had received cash payments from Nike. He specifically named Carlton DeBose, the director of Nike’s EYBL circuit, who replaced Merl Code when he left for Adidas.
He also alleged that Nike has lied about cooperating with the government in the wake of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.
Sources confirmed to NBC Sports yesterday that the client feeding Avenatti information is Gary Franklin, formerly of California Supreme, the program that both Ayton and Bol, along with a number of other well-known recruits like Shareef O’Neal, Aaron Holiday and Brandon McCoy, played for. The program was recently cut by Nike.
On Wednesday, Avenatti released another tweet, this time claiming evidence that Nike gave $10,000 to Deandre Ayton’s mother through a cash delivery from Franklin. Avenatti claimed the documents, among others, were now in the hands of prosecutors as he alleges they are receipts for Nike funneling money to top prospects.
Avenatti, according to the SDNY indictment, threatened Nike that he and his client would expose this information during the NCAA tournament, an effort to maximize publicity and the financial damage that it would cause Nike’s stock. He was recorded telling Nike’s lawyers that he would “take ten billion dollars off your client’s market cap.” Avenatti claimed that the scheme to pay the players was similar to the one that caused a number of Adidas executives as well as a former runner for an NBA agent, Christian Dawkins, to get sentenced to prison earlier this year.
The 6-foot-10 McDaniels could get first-round NBA Draft consideration as he provides unique size and skill for a wing forward. Putting up 15.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this past season, McDaniels was one of the most productive players in the Mountain West.
McDaniels also improved his three-point shooting percentage to 32 percent from 21 percent as a freshman as his perimeter shooting will be one of the main focuses for his draft stock.
“I want to thank San Diego State University, particularly the coaching staff, my teammates and our amazing fans, for guiding and supporting me both on and off the court,” McDaniels said in the release. “These past three seasons I have matured as a person and a basketball player. I cherish the memories I have made with my teammates and the relationships that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”
San Diego State is still recruiting Jalen’s younger brother, Jaden, as the five-star prospect in the Class of 2019 has the Aztecs in his top five. It’s hard to say if Jalen’s pro decision will impact Jaden’s college decision, except we now know the brothers won’t play together in college.
UCLA sophomore Kris Wilkes is turning pro and hiring an agent, he announced on Twitter on Wednesday.
The Bruins’ leading scorer this past season at 17.4 points per game, Wilkes is a potential first-round NBA draft pick after two solid seasons at UCLA. Although the Bruins missed the NCAA tournament and head coach Steve Alford was fired at mid-season, Wilkes still put up strong numbers as he also averaged 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
“Ever since I was a little kid my dream has been to play in the NBA,” Wilkes said in the tweet. “To everyone at UCLA, especially to my teammates and coaches, I’m incredibly grateful for all your love and support these past two years. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me, and I will forever be a Bruin!”
Wilkes shot 43 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three-point range as a sophomore as the athletic 6-foot-8 wing will be an intriguing long-term prospect. The former McDonald’s All-American was expected to potentially leave UCLA regardless of who they hired as the next head coach as the school still searches for a replacement for Alford.
The 44-year-old Oats was considered one of the hottest young names in college basketball after taking the Bulls to three NCAA tournament appearances in four seasons as head coach — including back-to-back appearances in the NCAA tournament’s Round of 32.
Oats has quickly ascended among the coaching ranks thanks to his strong recruiting ability at a mid-major while helping lead Buffalo into a consistent top-25 program this season. Replacing Avery Johnson, Oats’ hiring comes as a bit of a surprise, but ultimately it could be a tremendous decision for the Crimson Tide. Players seem to enjoy playing for him, and Oats is considered a rising star in terms of his in-game coaching abilities.
With a 97-43 record in four seasons at Buffalo, Oats is a proven winner at the MAC level who will be asked to make Alabama a perennial NCAA tournament team in an SEC that has quickly become very respectable in basketball.
The Sweet 16 will kick off on Thursday, and the beautiful thing about the final four rounds of this year’s NCAA tournament is that we are guaranteed to have 15 games that will feature dynamite matchups.
There’s an argument to be made that the top 15 teams in the country are still alive, with the 16th being the hottest team in all of college basketball.
With that in mind, we are going to dive into every team left, region by region, and give you the biggest question that needs to be answered if they are going to have a chance to win the national title.
We covered the South here, the West here and the East here. Last up, we have the Midwest.
NORTH CAROLINA: So about Nassir Little …
At this point, we just about know everything that North Carolina has to offer.
Coby White is going to spend his evenings attacking in transition as quickly as he is physically capable of doing. Cam Johnson is going to shoot and shoot and shoot. Luke Maye may not be having his best season as a Tar Heel, but he’s struggling and still averaging 14.9 points and 10.6 boards while pulling defenses out of the lane because of the threat of his ability to shoot. We know what Kenny Williams is. We know what Garrison Brooks is. We know all about UNC’s bench … for the most part.
The guy that has been the enigma all season long has been Nassir Little, but over the course of the first weekend of the NCAA tournament, he played his best back-to-back games of the season, averaging 19.5 points. Now if we’re being fair, part of that production was a by-product of the matchup. Iona wanted to run and Washington played a zone. Both of those styles are exploitable for a super-athletic 6-foot-7 forward who plays in an impressive motor.
The matchup against Auburn is similarly beneficial for Little, and I don’t think it’s crazy to say that Little getting into a rhythm for the last two weeks of the season totally changes what UNC’s ceiling can be.
KENTUCKY: What’s up with P.J. Washington?
I’ve made this point before, and I’ll make it again right here: The reason that Kentucky went from being a team that had the potential to be a top six team in America to actually being a top six team in America came during the six-week stretch where P.J. Washington turned into a monster.
And in case you haven’t heard, Washington spent the first weekend of the tournament in a cast. Not a soft cast. Not a boot. Not even an elaborate brace. An actual hard cast:
P.J. added some fuel to the fire on Wednesday when he posted a video clip of himself walking without the cast on, which is not entirely unexpected, but the question still remains: Just how healthy is he? Going from needing a hard cast for an injury on your foot to playing at the level required to be a contributor for a team battling the likes of Houston, North Carolina and Auburn in a matter of days is a big ask.
And if he’s not totally healthy, is it worth it to risk further injury for a kid with lottery pick potential?
And if it is, will be capable of performing up to the level that we have come to expect?
We won’t actually have answers to any of these questions until the games tip off on Friday night.
HOUSTON: Are the Cougars good enough to beat the big boys?
Before I dive into this fully, let me just say this: The Cougars are a really good basketball team. Kelvin Sampson is a really good coach. It’s not a fluke that they are sitting here at 33-3 in the Sweet 16.
That said, they haven’t exactly played the toughest schedule. They beat LSU at home by six points earlier this season, but that is far and away their best win. Knocking off Oregon when Oregon was still bad is not all that impressive. Sweeping Cincinnati and picking off UCF in Orlando is solid, but neither of those teams made it out of the first weekend of the tournament. What else have they done that would ‘wow’ you? Beating Utah State? Or Ohio State?
My point isn’t to say that Houston can’t go out and win two games against the teams that are left in the Midwest Region, rather that we have yet to see them do it.
And part of my concern is that the level of talent on this Houston roster just isn’t commensurate with the rest of the teams in their section of the bracket. Houston doesn’t have a pro on their roster. They have a slew of really good, tough, veteran guards, but is that going to be enough when Kentucky has a bunch of first round picks manning their perimeter? As good as Houston’s frontcourt as a whole has been, this is still a group where the whole is much great than the sum of the parts. Will that be enough against Kentucky when Kentucky is firing on all cylinders?
AUBURN: What happens when the transition game isn’t their best option?
The way that Auburn wants to play under head coach Bruce Pearl is not all that dissimilar from what Shaka Smart was trying to do at VCU during the Havoc years. They are going to pressure teams, they are going to gamble for steals, they are going to sacrifice from second chance points for leak-outs and they are going to do everything they can to turn defense into offense.
Auburn leads the nation in defensive turnover percentage and steal percentage. They play at one of the fastest tempos in the sport. Their goal is to get a stop, get out in transition and get a quick three up from the likes of Bryce Brown, Jared Harper or Malik Dunbar.
But what happens when Auburn is forced out of their transition game?
Or, as is the case against North Carolina, playing as fast as possible is not necessarily the optimal way to play?
Can Auburn win a game where they have to rely on executing in the halfcourt?
Because that may end up being this case this weekend.
UNLV is expected to hire South Dakota State head coach T.J. Otzelberger, a source told to NBC Sports.
Otzelberger spent three seasons coaching the Jackrabbits, leading them to two NCAA tournaments as well as back-to-back Summit League regular season titles. He amassed a 70-33 record in those three seasons.
A Wisconsin native, Otzelberger started his coaching career in the high school ranks before climbing the ranks and spending a decade as an assistant coach at both Iowa State and Washington. He has a reputation for being a high-level recruiter that should be able to get an influx of talent into the UNLV program.
Otzelberger will be replacing Marvin Menzies, who spent three seasons as the head coach at UNLV but never won more than 20 games and did not finish better than fourth in the league.