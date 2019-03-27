More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Sweet 16 Preview: The biggest questions facing the teams in the South Region

By Rob DausterMar 27, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
The Sweet 16 will kick off on Thursday, and the beautiful thing about the final four rounds of this year’s NCAA tournament is that we are guaranteed to have 15 games that will feature dynamite matchups.

There’s an argument to be made that the top 15 teams in the country are still alive, with the 16th being the hottest team in all of college basketball.

With that in mind, we are going to dive into every team left, region by region, and give you the biggest question that needs to be answered if they are going to have a chance to win the national title. 

First up, the South. 

VIRGINIA: Are they mentally tough enough to win two more games?

Look, this is not going to stop being a thing until Virginia does what they need to do to ensure that it is no longer a thing.

Tony Bennett has had this thing rolling in Charlottesville for six years now. In the previous five NCAA tournament, there were four times that Virginia was a No. 1 or a No. 2 seed. In those seasons, they lost to:

  • No. 4 seed Michigan State in the Sweet 16 in 2014.
  • No. 7 seed Michigan State in the second round in 2015.
  • No. 10 seed Syracuse in the Elite 8 in 2016, when they blew a 15 point lead in the final eight minutes.
  • UMBC.

And at this point, I think that it is pretty evident that this is a mental thing. If the meltdown against UMBC wasn’t enough to tip you off, then the way that Virginia started against Gardner-Webb in the first round this season — digging a 30-16 hole as they played about as scared as a team as good as Virginia can play — should have been all the proof that you needed.

At this point it is not about the opponent to me, not when the other three teams in their region are all beatable.

It’s about Virginia.

And their ability to handle the moment.

TENNESSEE: How good is Tennessee defensively?

Last year, with essentially this same group of guys, Tennessee finished the season as the No. 6 defense in KenPom’s rankings. This year, that is not the case. The Vols are hovering around the top 40 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric. They go through stretches where it seems like they are coasting — frankly, this is a thing on both ends of the floor — and where this has been manifesting is with their ability to run teams off of the three-point line.

In Tennessee’s last six games, they have been lit up from the perimeter. They’re 4-2 in that stretch, which includes the two NCAA tournament games where they blew big leads. When Colgate erased a 15 point second half deficit to take the lead in the first round, they shot 15-for-29 from three. Iowa’s comeback was more a result of the Hawkeyes pounding the ball into the paint, where their bigs were able to go one-on-one because Tennessee didn’t want to leave shooters. Auburn shot 15-for-40 from three in their blowout win in the SEC title game.

I say all that to say this: Tennessee, who ranks 207th in defensive three-point percentage, is likely going to have to get through Purdue — who gets 39 percent of their points from beyond the arc this season — and Virginia — who is sixth-nationally in three-point percentage — to get to the Final Four.

PURDUE: Will we get Good Carsen or Bad Carsen?

The most impressive part about the coaching job that Matt Painter has done this season, the incredible thing about the fact that Purdue won a share of the Big Ten regular season title this year, is that all of this happened while Carsen Edwards was busy operating as a super-high usage and uber-low efficiency player. There were just nine players in college basketball this season that posted a higher usage rate that Edwards — putting that in context, R.J. Barrett wasn’t even all that close — but Edwards finished Big Ten play with an offensive rating of 100.0 (which is not good) while shooting 34 percent from the floor and 30 percent from three. In the four games before exploding for 42 points against Villanova, he shot 26.9 percent from the field. He was 4-for-24 at Indiana. He was 3-for-16 at Nebraska. He was 7-for-35 in two games against Michigan State.

And despite all of that, Purdue still finished the season with the fifth-best offense in the country and the second-best offense in the Big Ten, according to KenPom.

Point being, when Edwards struggles, Purdue is still really good.

But when he gets it going?

When he’s Good Carsen instead of Bad Carsen?

The Boilermakers are downright scary.

Should I mention that Tennessee has really struggled to guard on the perimeter since they lost to Auburn to close the regular season?

OREGON: Just how good are the Ducks?

Oregon might be the hottest team in college basketball right now. They’ve won ten straight games. Eight of those games have been either on the road or on a neutral court. They are in the Sweet 16 as a No. 12 seed, and they are playing precisely the brand of basketball that Dana Altman has become famous for: A talented lead guard surrounded by three big, athletic wings and one ridiculously athletic rim-protector in the middle.

(Let me take a victory lap here: I said before the season started that Oregon would be better playing Kenny Wooten at the five and not playing Bol Bol, and … well … here we are.)

But they haven’t really beaten anyone all that impressive during this run. Eight of the ten wins in this streak came against Pac-12 competition, and even those they won at Washington and beat Washington by 20 on a neutral court, it’s still a Washington team that lost to Cal. The win over Wisconsin is solid, but it seems silly to get too worked up over beating the fifth-beat team in the Big Ten.

Let me be clear here: I think that Oregon is legit, but there certainly is a possibility that all this success is simply a by-product of kicking the tail of everyone in a bad league and getting hot against a No. 5 seed at the right time.

San Francisco coach Kyle Smith in negotiations with Washington State

By Travis HinesMar 26, 2019, 9:21 PM EDT
Washington State appears to have its man.

San Francisco’s Kyle Smith is in negotiations with the school to take over the job after the Cougars fired Ernie Kent earlier this month, a source confirmed to NBC Sports. Sports Illustrated’s Jon Rothstein was the first to report.

Smith has won at least 20 games in his three seasons with the Dons after spending six years helming Columbia, going 25-10 his last season there.

Kent failed to post a record of .500 or better in his five seasons in Pullman.

If Smith ultimately takes the job, San Francisco is expected to promote associate head coach Todd Golden to the top spot, sources tell NBC Sports.

Alabama freshman Kira Lewis reportedly in transfer portal

By Travis HinesMar 26, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT
On a day where Alabama perhaps lost on one of its top coaching candidates, the Crimson Tide may also be saying goodbye to one of their best players.

Kira Lewis, an SEC all-freshman selection, has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-3 Alabama native averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 43.3 percent from the floor. He reclassified to 2018 last summer to join Avery Johnson’s program. Johnson was bought out by the Tide earlier this week.

Lewis, who was a top-50 recruit, can now be contacted by other schools as he pursues options other than the Tide, though he could ultimately return to the school. Lewis will be a highly-coveted transfer options for major programs across the country, though.

Much will likely on who is Johnson’s replacement, though the Tide can likely eliminate alum Steve Prohm as a candidate as the Iowa State coached agreed to a three-year extension Tuesday.

Mike Anderson out at Arkansas

By Travis HinesMar 26, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT
Three NCAA tournaments in the last five years was not enough to keep Mike Anderson at Arkansas.

The former Nolan Richardson assistant who has helmed the Razorbacks for the last eight years is out as head coach, a source confirmed to NBC Sports.

Richardson had guided Arkansas to back-to-back NCAA tournaments in 2016-17 and 2017-18, while also getting there in 2015, but failed to reach the Big Dance this season as the Hogs slumped to 18-16. Overall, Richardson went 169-102.

Prior to returning to Fayetteville, Richardson led Missouri for five seasons, taking them to the NCAA tournament in his final three seasons there with an Elite Eight trip in 2009. He also coached at UAB for four seasons.

Despite a solid run of success, Richardson wasn’t able to get out of the NCAA tournament’s first weekend, topping out at the second round in both 2015 and 2017.

Arkansas will be sure to gauge the interest of Chris Beard, who led Arkansas-Little Rock to an NCAA tournament victory in his one season there in 2016, and perhaps Houston’s Kelvin Sampson, who has led the Cougars to national prominence since taking over in 2014.

 

Nebraska fires Tim Miles

By Rob DausterMar 26, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT
Nebraska finally did the inevitable, firing Tim Miles after seven seasons with the program.

“Tim Miles is a good basketball coach who has put his heart, soul and energy into the Nebraska men’s basketball program over the past seven years,” athletic director Bill Moos said. “Ultimately, we have not maintained a level of consistent success and stability on the court, and after a full review I have made the decision to move in another direction for the leadership of our program.”

Miles has been the head coach of the Cornhuskers since 2012, racking up a 116-114 record and a 52-76 mark in Big Ten play. He reached the NCAA tournament in his second season in Lincoln, but failed to get back to the dance over the course of the last five years.

That includes a 2017-18 season where Nebraska finished 22-11 and went 13-5 in the Big Ten, becoming the first school from that conference to miss out on the NCAA tournament after winning more than 11 games in league play.

The name that has been linked to this job for weeks is former Chicago Bulls and Iowa State head coach Fred Hoiberg, whose grandfather, Jerry Bush, was once the head coach at Nebraska.

Iowa State, Steve Prohm agree to extension

By Rob DausterMar 26, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT
Hands off, Alabama.

Iowa State announced on Tuesday morning that they had agreed to a contract extension with head coach Steve Prohm that will keep the coach in Ames through 2025.

Prohm is an Alabamian that grew up in the south, and after Avery Johnson and the Crimson Tide agreed to part ways last week, his name was one of the first that was linked to the opening.

“I couldn’t be more grateful and appreciative for the chance to be the head men’s basketball coach at Iowa State,” Prohm said. “The support of the school administration has been great and what more can be said about the fan base. Whether we’re playing in Hilton Coliseum, Maui, Kansas City or Tulsa, you can count on amazing support. I have one of the elite college jobs in the nation. My family has really settled in Ames, and we want to be here a long time.”

Prohm just wrapped up his fourth season in Ames, where he has an 83-53 record and three trips to the NCAA tournament. The Cyclones won the Big 12 tournament title this year.