UC Irvine coach Russ Turner refers to Oregon’s Louis King as ‘Queen’

There are all kind of great and interesting postgame press conferences after NCAA tournament games. There’s emotion, there’s intrigue, there’s detailed explanations of rebounding.
Sunday produced a cringe-worthy exchange from UC Irvine head coach Russ Turner.
The Anteaters coach explained why he repeatedly referred to Oregon freshman forward Louis King as “Queen.”
“I was saying double team Queen to try to see if I could irritate him. And I did,” Turner told the media. “And I kept talking to my team about what we wanted to do. We were calling him queen, because I knew it might irritate him, because of how important he is to their team, the queen in chess. It was a play on his name of King.
“And it bothered him, started thinking about me, started thinking about (UC Irvine junior) Max (Hazzard). But he came back and finished the game really strong. And he’d had a thing or two to say to me during the game, and I wanted to let him know that what I’d done was out of respect.”
Here is the video of UC Irvine head coach Russ Turner explaining his reasoning for calling Oregon freshman Louis King "Louis Queen" during the game. pic.twitter.com/2xGnCsYyWa
There’s a lot to unpack here beyond the simple fact that he seems proud of something that just isn’t funny unless you have the sense of humor of a seven-year old.
Seriously, Queen? That’s the best you got?
Moving on, the excuse of King being Oregon’s chess piece or whatever is an extremely flimsy one. Even if you take Russell at his word, you have to be incredibly obtuse to refer to a man whose last name is King as “queen” is going to be interpreted as sexist or homophobic. Even if you didn’t mean it that way – which, I mean, c’mon – that will literally be nearly everyone’s understanding of it. A coach trying to emasculate a player. In this day and age, that’s just incredibly dumb to do.
Which brings us to the next point:
Why is Turner talking trash to a player to begin with? This isn’t a coach yelling out defensive assignments during a free throw or refusing to move from wherever he’s standing on the sideline when an opponent might feel a little squeezed by his presence there. Turner admitted to out-and-out trash talking of a player. That would be the man getting paid getting paid serious money to coach serious money to coach a game talking smack to a kid a year removed from high school who, as you’ll surely remember, is getting zero dollars to be there, even if he’s part of the reason the NCAA tournament hauls in billions of dollars and UC Irvine can afford to pay its coach reportedly in the mid-six figures.
But there’s even more to this.
Turner is a name that quite a few people have mentioned for jobs on the west coast. He’s in the mix for Cal. He’s in the mix for Washington State. He has a shot to take that mid-six figure salary and make it one with two commas and a crooked number in front in the coming weeks.
He also is a guy that already has the reputation in college basketball circles of being a jerk.
We’ve seen other coaches in a similar position – Eric Musselman, Danny Hurley, etc. — put out a different public image when they knew they were in line for a big pay bump.
Turner decides to brag on the podium after a tournament loss that he called Louis King “Queen.”
I’m sure it’s possible to do something dumber than this, but beyond jumping rope with a downed high voltage cable, I can’t think of anything.
Kentucky unsure of PJ Washington’s status for Sweet 16
Kentucky was able to get through the first weekend of the NCAA tournament and into the Sweet 16 without PJ Washington. It’s unclear if the Wildcats will have to try to get out of the second weekend and into the Final Four without him as well.
Washington, who has been sidelined with a foot injury, is questionable for the No. 2 Wildcats’ game Friday against No. 3 Houston in Kansas City with an Elite Eight berth at stake.
“We don’t know if PJ is going to play this weekend yet,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said on his weekly radio show while adding that Washington will shed his cast Tuesday.
"We don't know if PJ is going to play this weekend yet."
The 6-foot-8 sophomore played through the SEC tournament, but did not suit up for either of the Wildcats’ tournament games against Abilene Christian and Wofford. Fifth-year senior Reid Travis was instrumental in Kentucky’s second-round win against Wofford, going for 14 points and 11 rebounds, but without Washington the Wildcats will be devoid of the player that has become much of a focal point of the offense against a Houston team that opened the season 15-0.
For any fans concerned that Washington, Kentucky’s leading scorer and rebounder, might be exceedingly cautious in his return to preserve his NBA draft status – a borderline lottery pick – his father had some strong words Monday.
The college basketball corruption scandal took us for a wild ride on Monday morning.
It started with a tweet.
Michael Avenatti, the former lawyer for Stormy Daniels who has made a name for himself as one of the world’s elite attention-seekers and who may or may not still be running for President in 2020, let loose with the following tweet at 12:16 p.m.:
Tmrw at 11 am ET, we will be holding a press conference to disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @Nike that we have uncovered. This criminal conduct reaches the highest levels of Nike and involves some of the biggest names in college basketball.
That sent the college basketball world on fire for roughly 20 minutes.
The biggest schools in college basketball are sponsored by Nike, including the majority of the programs currently in the Sweet 16 — Duke, North Carolina, Oregon, Kentucky, Virginia, Gonzaga, Michigan, Michigan State, LSU.
This had the potential to be massive news, and the buzz lasted for about 14 minutes.
Because, according to NBC’s Joe Valiquette, at 12:30 p.m., Avenatti was arrested in Midtown Manhattan and charged with trying to extort $20 million from Nike by threatening to inflict financial damage on the company by taking a story about crimes committed by Nike public.
According to the complaint that was filed in federal court, Avenatti told Nike’s lawyers over the phone that he was going to “take ten billion dollars off your client’s market cap” if they did not agree to pay his client $1.5 million and agree to retain him for an internal investigation that would see Nike pay Avenatti upwards of $20 million.
The client, according to the indictment, was a former AAU coach willing to disclose “evidence that one or more Nike employees had authorized and funded payments to the families of top high school players.” Sources confirmed to NBC Sports that the coach involved is Gary Franklin Sr. of California Supreme, a program that was formerly a part of the EYBL circuit and has produced a number of current NBA and former college basketball players, including Deandre Ayton, De’Anthony Melton, Bol Bol and Shareef O’Neal, among many others.
Avenatti was caught on calls recorded by the FBI making these threats. He was also charged in Los Angeles with embezzling a client’s money in order to fund his coffee business and with defrauding a bank for millions in loans by using fake tax returns on Monday.
The first weekend of the NCAA tournament has come to a close, which means that it is time to re-rank the 16 teams left in the field.
This ranking is the undisputed, inarguable way that these teams should be ranked.
1. DUKE
Duke probably should be out of the NCAA tournament right now. They were not the better team on Sunday night. UCF was. But, it seems, that Johnny Dawkins did something to piss off the Basketball Gods, because they were not looking out for him.
As a result, Duke is in the Sweet 16, and if you think that I am going to back off the take that the Blue Devils are the best team in college basketball, you’re nuts. I think the UCF game had more to do with matchup than anything else — UCF is uniquely suited to beating this Duke team — and I’m not convinced the rest of the country has the horses to do what the Knights did.
Only time will tell if that is a foolish take.
2. VIRGINIA
Virginia shook off a slow start against Gardner-Webb and make their way to the Sweet 16 in relatively comfortable fashion. With the way the draw broke down, Virginia actually has the easiest path to the Final Four if, for no other reason, they are the only team that doesn’t have to face a top five seed in the Sweet 16. They just draw the Pac-12 tournament champion Oregon Ducks, who have won ten straight games, the last eight of which came in road or neutral court venues.
Did I mention that this Sweet 16 is going to be amazing?
3. GONZAGA
It’s crazy to think that we’re just a week removed from everyone questioning just how good Gonzaga is after they lost to Saint Mary’s in the title game of the WCC tournament. It’s also crazier to think that Gonzaga is the No. 1-seed that faced the least game pressure in getting to the Sweet 16. They were the only top seed that did not play like they had their feet stuck in quicksand in their opening round game, and while Baylor made some noise in the second half, there was never any real threat that the Zags would lose.
Oh, and should I mention that Brandon Clarke has finally proven himself to the nation at large? The 36 points, eight boards, five blocks, three assists and two steals he had against Baylor was arguably the most impressive performance of the first weekend.
4. NORTH CAROLINA
The Tar Heels continued to roll this weekend, knocking off Iona and Washington to get to the Sweet 16. Coby White has continued to play well as Luke Maye and Cam Johnson have been just as good as advertised, but the difference maker for UNC is Nassir Little. He played his best back-to-back games in the first weekend of the tournament, averaging 19.5 points in the two wins, and now the Tar Heels head into a matchup against a high-flying, spread-you-out Auburn team that sets the table for Little to have an another monster game.
5. TEXAS TECH
I am, admittedly, higher than I maybe should be on this Texas Tech team, but in my defense, that’s because I think the world of Chris Beard as a head coach and Jarrett Culver as a go-to guy. The Red Raiders are one of the nation’s elite defenses, and with the way they have been shooting the ball over the course of the last eight weeks, they can hang with just about anyone. Throw in the fact that they were the top seed that was challenged the least in the first weekend, and my love affair with Texas Tech is still in full force.
6. TENNESSEE
I’m not really sure what to make of the Vols at this point.
On the one hand, this is a group that has been a top eight team all season long. They have an all-american in Grant Williams that played like an all-american this weekend as well as a future NBA wing in Admiral Schofield who played like a future NBA wing. That’s all good!
But they also blew two massive leads against two overmatched teams. So while it is promising that they were able to avoid a complete capitulation against Colgate and Iowa, it sure is a concern that Tennessee has not put together a full 40 minutes yet in this event, and that this is coming after that embarrassing loss to Auburn in the SEC title game.
7. MICHIGAN
Every time I watch Michigan play I wonder just how in the world they are going to be able to score enough points to win. Then they start playing defense, Zavier Simpson starts making hook shots and before you know it, they’re up 40-28 with 12 minutes left and a comeback seems impossible. Watching the Michigan buzzsaw take on the Texas Tech buzzsaw this week is going to be tremendous theater.
8. FLORIDA STATE
I’ve come full circle on Florida State this season. I thought they were one of the most overrated teams in the country heading into the year, and at this point I think that they are probably the most underseeded team in the field. Part of it is just how disruptive their defense can be, with the number of switchable athletes they have on the roster. Part of it is the emergence of Terance Mann as the heart and soul of this group. And perhaps the biggest part of it is Mfiondu Kabengele, who has developed into one of the best players in this tournament even if Leonard Hamilton refuses to use him in the starting lineup.
9. AUBURN
Easily the most volatile team in the tournament from game to game and possession to possession. They probably should have lost to New Mexico State in the first round of the tournament, and they followed that up by absolutely drilling Kansas. When they get into a rhythm, when their defense is creating offense and they are hitting their threes, they can run anyone off the floor.
Including North Carolina.
10. HOUSTON
I don’t know if the Cougars have enough to be able to make a run to the Final Four, but I do know that they are as well-coached and as disciplined as anyone left in this event. The way that they move and rotate on the defensive end of the floor is so impressive, and their quarter of guards — Corey Davis Jr., Armoni Brooks, Galen Robinson, Dejon Jarreau — are really dangerous. Getting Kentucky with a banged up P.J. Washington is a nice little break, too.
11. MICHIGAN STATE
The Spartans are the one team this season that just keep performing at a ridiculously high level despite the fact that they don’t necessarily have the roster pieces that justify how good they have been. So while part of me says, “this is why you trust Izzo,” another part of me is waiting for the exhaustion to kick in and the lack of depth to kick in. How long can Cassius Winston carry a team on his back?
12. VIRGINIA TECH
When Justin Robinson was fully healthy in January, Virginia Tech was a top ten basketball team. When he was gone, they went 7-5 and stumbled their way into a No. 4 seed. Now that he’s back, is he healthy enough to make the Hokies a top ten caliber team again? I’m not sold on that yet, not when he spent quite a bit of time in the first weekend hobbling around on a foot that looked like it still hurt.
13. KENTUCKY
Can anyone give me a definitive answer on the status of P.J. Washington?
Anyone?
Because he has been Kentucky’s best player this season. When the Wildcats made the jump from being a team that we thought had a chance to be great into being a team that actually was great, it was when Washington turned into a superhuman. He was the best player in college hoops for a five-week stretch. That’s when Kentucky became a real title contender.
And he was in a cast — not a walking boot, a cast — this past weekend.
Maybe Cal is telling the truth when he says that this was more precautionary than anything else. At the very least, I’m skeptical, and even if that is the truth, are we sure that Washington will be 100 percent if the cast does come off for Friday’s game against Houston?
With a healthy P.J. Washington, Kentucky slots in right behind Tennessee on this list for me. Without him, they need to prove to me they can win it all.
14. PURDUE
We saw just how good can be when Carsen Edwards has a ceiling game on Saturday night. He went for 42 points and the Boilermakers beat Villanova by 26. We also saw that Purdue is beatable when Edwards has what has become an all to typical performance for him: He went 7-for-23 from the floor in the first round and Purdue because Old Dominion by just 13 points, which wasn’t enough for a cover in a lot of places.
15. LSU
If we’re talking about talent, I’m not sure there are four teams with more than LSU has on their roster You can see how good they are when they jump out to massive leads on anyone they come across. LSU’s problem is they haven’t been able to respond to halftime adjustments that their opponents make, case-in-point being their inability to solve Maryland’s junk 1-2-2 zone in the second round. If Tremont Waters doesn’t bail them out with a tough, game-winning bucket in the second round, we might be talking about Maryland in this space instead.
16. OREGON
Here’s the crazy thing about Oregon being ranked 16th on this list: I think you can make an argument that the Ducks, who were a preseason top 15 teams, are right about in that same range right now. Louis King has been balling of late. Kenny Wooten has gone full Jordan Bell on us. Payton Pritchard has had his star turn in this tournament. There is plenty of talent on this roster, and the Ducks have found a way to make it all fit together. They’ve won 10 straight games now, and sure have looked like a team that can threaten Virginia in the next round.
Heartbreak for UCF dad, son as Dawkins’ game-winner rolls out
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The coach’s son was having the game of his life in the biggest game of his dad’s life. Down 1, UCF’s Aubrey Dawkins pushed a miss back up with his right hand with 2.5 seconds left. The ball bounced once, twice and then rolled off the rim.
Overall No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed Duke survived to reach the Sweet 16. Dawkins, the son of UCF coach Johnny Dawkins who shot hoops with his dad on the Blue Devils home court when Johnny was a Duke assistant, hung his head as his teammates hit the floor.
“Heartbreak. That’s the only way to sum it up.” Aubrey Dawkins quietly recalled 20 minutes later to reporters.
Nothing left to do but console his teammates, sprawled across the floor after the 77-76 loss where UCF led 76-73 with 14 seconds left when Duke’s Zion Williamson drove right at UCF’s 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall. The superstar Williamson hit the layup while drawing the big man’s fifth and final foul. R.J. Barrett put back Williamson’s miss for the winning basket.
B.J. Taylor drove on UCF’s last chance, but the short jumper came off the glass just a little too hard. Dawkins swooped in and…
“It was up there forever, I felt like, in slow motion. Once I saw it go past the midpoint and roll out, it was, at that point, nothing left to do,” he said.
Dawkins was the only reason UCF had a chance at the end. He scored 32 points — matching Williamson — on 12 of 18 shooting, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers. He also had four assists and two offensive rebounds, including the putback he rolled off the rim. After the miss, he sank to his knees next to the frame supporting the basket.
“Aubrey was the best player on the court today. He was magnificent,” said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who told reporters he was close to tears, heartbroken for the opposing coach who helped build Duke into a powerhouse in the mid-1980s and the boy he watched grow up in shooting sessions after practice with his dad in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Johnny Dawkins, who addressed his sobbing players in an emotional locker room speech after the loss, was the point guard for Krzyzewski’s first Final Four team.
“Proud of you man, proud of you,” Johnny Dawkins said, hugging his son. “I know it’s hard. I know it’s hard.”
Aubrey Dawkins wanted to go to Stanford and play for his dad, but the school didn’t admit him, saying he didn’t meet their academic standards.
Johnny Dawkins said Saturday that may have been a blessing in disguise. He loved his son, but wasn’t sure he could coach him after spending so much time with him on the court through the boy’s childhood.
Aubrey Dawkins spent his first two seasons at Michigan, but after his dad left Stanford for the Knights, the son decided to join him at UCF. Just before the 2017-18 season started, Aubrey Dawkins suffered a season-ending injury.
He came back and averaged 15 points this season, but maybe more importantly, Aubrey Dawkins said he got to play for his dad.
“Having the chance to be around him at this stage in my life and my career in basketball has just been priceless. That’s what I love most, just going every day next to him and learning from him and us getting closer as a father and son and also as a player and coach,” Dawkins said.
And the father said his son playing like he did in the most important game of their lives meant a lot to him, too.
“Aubrey was terrific. He’s capable of having moments like that, and he had one tonight on one of the biggest stages you could have it on,” Johnny Dawkins said. “He couldn’t have picked a better time for that.”
2019 NCAA Tournament: Sweet 16 national title futures