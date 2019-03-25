More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

2019 NCAA tournament: Re-ranking the Sweet 16 teams

By Rob DausterMar 25, 2019, 12:36 PM EDT
The first weekend of the NCAA tournament has come to a close, which means that it is time to re-rank the 16 teams left in the field. 

This ranking is the undisputed, inarguable way that these teams should be ranked. 

1. DUKE

Duke probably should be out of the NCAA tournament right now. They were not the better team on Sunday night. UCF was. But, it seems, that Johnny Dawkins did something to piss off the Basketball Gods, because they were not looking out for him.

As a result, Duke is in the Sweet 16, and if you think that I am going to back off the take that the Blue Devils are the best team in college basketball, you’re nuts. I think the UCF game had more to do with matchup than anything else — UCF is uniquely suited to beating this Duke team — and I’m not convinced the rest of the country has the horses to do what the Knights did.

Only time will tell if that is a foolish take.

2. VIRGINIA

Virginia shook off a slow start against Gardner-Webb and make their way to the Sweet 16 in relatively comfortable fashion. With the way the draw broke down, Virginia actually has the easiest path to the Final Four if, for no other reason, they are the only team that doesn’t have to face a top five seed in the Sweet 16. They just draw the Pac-12 tournament champion Oregon Ducks, who have won ten straight games, the last eight of which came in road or neutral court venues.

Did I mention that this Sweet 16 is going to be amazing?

3. GONZAGA

It’s crazy to think that we’re just a week removed from everyone questioning just how good Gonzaga is after they lost to Saint Mary’s in the title game of the WCC tournament. It’s also crazier to think that Gonzaga is the No. 1-seed that faced the least game pressure in getting to the Sweet 16. They were the only top seed that did not play like they had their feet stuck in quicksand in their opening round game, and while Baylor made some noise in the second half, there was never any real threat that the Zags would lose.

Oh, and should I mention that Brandon Clarke has finally proven himself to the nation at large? The 36 points, eight boards, five blocks, three assists and two steals he had against Baylor was arguably the most impressive performance of the first weekend.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

4. NORTH CAROLINA

The Tar Heels continued to roll this weekend, knocking off Iona and Washington to get to the Sweet 16. Coby White has continued to play well as Luke Maye and Cam Johnson have been just as good as advertised, but the difference maker for UNC is Nassir Little. He played his best back-to-back games in the first weekend of the tournament, averaging 19.5 points in the two wins, and now the Tar Heels head into a matchup against a high-flying, spread-you-out Auburn team that sets the table for Little to have an another monster game.

5. TEXAS TECH

I am, admittedly, higher than I maybe should be on this Texas Tech team, but in my defense, that’s because I think the world of Chris Beard as a head coach and Jarrett Culver as a go-to guy. The Red Raiders are one of the nation’s elite defenses, and with the way they have been shooting the ball over the course of the last eight weeks, they can hang with just about anyone. Throw in the fact that they were the top seed that was challenged the least in the first weekend, and my love affair with Texas Tech is still in full force.

6. TENNESSEE

I’m not really sure what to make of the Vols at this point.

On the one hand, this is a group that has been a top eight team all season long. They have an all-american in Grant Williams that played like an all-american this weekend as well as a future NBA wing in Admiral Schofield who played like a future NBA wing. That’s all good!

But they also blew two massive leads against two overmatched teams. So while it is promising that they were able to avoid a complete capitulation against Colgate and Iowa, it sure is a concern that Tennessee has not put together a full 40 minutes yet in this event, and that this is coming after that embarrassing loss to Auburn in the SEC title game.

7. MICHIGAN

Every time I watch Michigan play I wonder just how in the world they are going to be able to score enough points to win. Then they start playing defense, Zavier Simpson starts making hook shots and before you know it, they’re up 40-28 with 12 minutes left and a comeback seems impossible. Watching the Michigan buzzsaw take on the Texas Tech buzzsaw this week is going to be tremendous theater.

8. FLORIDA STATE

I’ve come full circle on Florida State this season. I thought they were one of the most overrated teams in the country heading into the year, and at this point I think that they are probably the most underseeded team in the field. Part of it is just how disruptive their defense can be, with the number of switchable athletes they have on the roster. Part of it is the emergence of Terance Mann as the heart and soul of this group. And perhaps the biggest part of it is Mfiondu Kabengele, who has developed into one of the best players in this tournament even if Leonard Hamilton refuses to use him in the starting lineup.

(Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

9. AUBURN

Easily the most volatile team in the tournament from game to game and possession to possession. They probably should have lost to New Mexico State in the first round of the tournament, and they followed that up by absolutely drilling Kansas. When they get into a rhythm, when their defense is creating offense and they are hitting their threes, they can run anyone off the floor.

Including North Carolina.

10. HOUSTON

I don’t know if the Cougars have enough to be able to make a run to the Final Four, but I do know that they are as well-coached and as disciplined as anyone left in this event. The way that they move and rotate on the defensive end of the floor is so impressive, and their quarter of guards — Corey Davis Jr., Armoni Brooks, Galen Robinson, Dejon Jarreau — are really dangerous. Getting Kentucky with a banged up P.J. Washington is a nice little break, too.

11. MICHIGAN STATE

The Spartans are the one team this season that just keep performing at a ridiculously high level despite the fact that they don’t necessarily have the roster pieces that justify how good they have been. So while part of me says, “this is why you trust Izzo,” another part of me is waiting for the exhaustion to kick in and the lack of depth to kick in. How long can Cassius Winston carry a team on his back?

12. VIRGINIA TECH

When Justin Robinson was fully healthy in January, Virginia Tech was a top ten basketball team. When he was gone, they went 7-5 and stumbled their way into a No. 4 seed. Now that he’s back, is he healthy enough to make the Hokies a top ten caliber team again? I’m not sold on that yet, not when he spent quite a bit of time in the first weekend hobbling around on a foot that looked like it still hurt.

13. KENTUCKY

Can anyone give me a definitive answer on the status of P.J. Washington?

Anyone?

Because he has been Kentucky’s best player this season. When the Wildcats made the jump from being a team that we thought had a chance to be great into being a team that actually was great, it was when Washington turned into a superhuman. He was the best player in college hoops for a five-week stretch. That’s when Kentucky became a real title contender.

And he was in a cast — not a walking boot, a cast — this past weekend.

Maybe Cal is telling the truth when he says that this was more precautionary than anything else. At the very least, I’m skeptical, and even if that is the truth, are we sure that Washington will be 100 percent if the cast does come off for Friday’s game against Houston?

With a healthy P.J. Washington, Kentucky slots in right behind Tennessee on this list for me. Without him, they need to prove to me they can win it all.

14. PURDUE

We saw just how good can be when Carsen Edwards has a ceiling game on Saturday night. He went for 42 points and the Boilermakers beat Villanova by 26. We also saw that Purdue is beatable when Edwards has what has become an all to typical performance for him: He went 7-for-23 from the floor in the first round and Purdue because Old Dominion by just 13 points, which wasn’t enough for a cover in a lot of places.

15. LSU

If we’re talking about talent, I’m not sure there are four teams with more than LSU has on their roster You can see how good they are when they jump out to massive leads on anyone they come across. LSU’s problem is they haven’t been able to respond to halftime adjustments that their opponents make, case-in-point being their inability to solve Maryland’s junk 1-2-2 zone in the second round. If Tremont Waters doesn’t bail them out with a tough, game-winning bucket in the second round, we might be talking about Maryland in this space instead.

16. OREGON

Here’s the crazy thing about Oregon being ranked 16th on this list: I think you can make an argument that the Ducks, who were a preseason top 15 teams, are right about in that same range right now. Louis King has been balling of late. Kenny Wooten has gone full Jordan Bell on us. Payton Pritchard has had his star turn in this tournament. There is plenty of talent on this roster, and the Ducks have found a way to make it all fit together. They’ve won 10 straight games now, and sure have looked like a team that can threaten Virginia in the next round.

Heartbreak for UCF dad, son as Dawkins’ game-winner rolls out

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 25, 2019, 11:21 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The coach’s son was having the game of his life in the biggest game of his dad’s life. Down 1, UCF’s Aubrey Dawkins pushed a miss back up with his right hand with 2.5 seconds left. The ball bounced once, twice and then rolled off the rim.

Overall No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed Duke survived to reach the Sweet 16. Dawkins, the son of UCF coach Johnny Dawkins who shot hoops with his dad on the Blue Devils home court when Johnny was a Duke assistant, hung his head as his teammates hit the floor.

“Heartbreak. That’s the only way to sum it up.” Aubrey Dawkins quietly recalled 20 minutes later to reporters.

Nothing left to do but console his teammates, sprawled across the floor after the 77-76 loss where UCF led 76-73 with 14 seconds left when Duke’s Zion Williamson drove right at UCF’s 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall. The superstar Williamson hit the layup while drawing the big man’s fifth and final foul. R.J. Barrett put back Williamson’s miss for the winning basket.

B.J. Taylor drove on UCF’s last chance, but the short jumper came off the glass just a little too hard. Dawkins swooped in and…

“It was up there forever, I felt like, in slow motion. Once I saw it go past the midpoint and roll out, it was, at that point, nothing left to do,” he said.

Dawkins was the only reason UCF had a chance at the end. He scored 32 points — matching Williamson — on 12 of 18 shooting, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers. He also had four assists and two offensive rebounds, including the putback he rolled off the rim. After the miss, he sank to his knees next to the frame supporting the basket.

“Aubrey was the best player on the court today. He was magnificent,” said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who told reporters he was close to tears, heartbroken for the opposing coach who helped build Duke into a powerhouse in the mid-1980s and the boy he watched grow up in shooting sessions after practice with his dad in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Johnny Dawkins, who addressed his sobbing players in an emotional locker room speech after the loss, was the point guard for Krzyzewski’s first Final Four team.

“Proud of you man, proud of you,” Johnny Dawkins said, hugging his son. “I know it’s hard. I know it’s hard.”

Aubrey Dawkins wanted to go to Stanford and play for his dad, but the school didn’t admit him, saying he didn’t meet their academic standards.

Johnny Dawkins said Saturday that may have been a blessing in disguise. He loved his son, but wasn’t sure he could coach him after spending so much time with him on the court through the boy’s childhood.

Aubrey Dawkins spent his first two seasons at Michigan, but after his dad left Stanford for the Knights, the son decided to join him at UCF. Just before the 2017-18 season started, Aubrey Dawkins suffered a season-ending injury.

He came back and averaged 15 points this season, but maybe more importantly, Aubrey Dawkins said he got to play for his dad.

“Having the chance to be around him at this stage in my life and my career in basketball has just been priceless. That’s what I love most, just going every day next to him and learning from him and us getting closer as a father and son and also as a player and coach,” Dawkins said.

And the father said his son playing like he did in the most important game of their lives meant a lot to him, too.

“Aubrey was terrific. He’s capable of having moments like that, and he had one tonight on one of the biggest stages you could have it on,” Johnny Dawkins said. “He couldn’t have picked a better time for that.”

2019 NCAA Tournament: Sweet 16 national title futures

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 25, 2019, 9:36 AM EDT
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Duke may have barely survived against UCF on Sunday, but that hasn’t knocked from the perch of the team to beat this season.

The Blue Devils remain the favorite to reach the Final Four, followed by Gonzaga, North Carolina and Virginia. You know, the No. 1 seeds. Everything else also basically falls into line for seeding.

2019 NCAA Tournament: Sweet 16 betting lines, totals, picks, spreads

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 25, 2019, 9:24 AM EDT
THURSDAY, MARCH 28

WEST (Anaheim)

(All times eastern, all lines and totals via DraftKings Sportsbook)

7:09 p.m. No. 1 Gonzaga (-7) vs. No. 4 Florida State, 146

9:39 p.m. No. 2 Michigan (-2) vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 126

SOUTH (Louisville)

7:29 p.m. No. 2 Tennessee (-1) vs. No. 3 Purdue, 146

9:59 p.m. No. 1 Virginia (-8) vs. No. 12 Oregon, 118.5

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

EAST (Washington D.C.)

7:09 p.m. No. 2 Michigan State (-5.5) vs. No. 3 LSU, 149.5

9:39 p.m. No. 1 Duke (-7.5) vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech, 144.5

MIDWEST (Kansas City)

7:29 p.m. No. 1 North Carolina (-5) vs. No. 5 Auburn, 163

9:59 p.m. No. 2 Kentucky (-2.5) vs. No. 3 Houston, 135

Monday Overreactions!: Recapping the first weekend, looking ahead to the Final Four

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 25, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
FIRST WEEKEND MVP: Payton Pritchard, Oregon

Oregon’s point guard was the best player on the floor for the Ducks in both of their games as the Pac-12 tournament champions became the only team seeded lower than fifth to get to the second weekend of the tournament. In wins over Wisconsin and UC Irvine, Pritchard averaged 18.5 points, 7.5 assists and 4.5 boards while also sparking late runs that turned close games into blowouts.

And frankly, Pritchard has been terrific for a month at this point. He’s averaging 19.0 points and 7.0 assists over his last five games and has looked like one of the best point guards in all of college basketball as Oregon has reeled off a ten game winning streak, eight of which have come on the road or on neutral courts.

ALL-FIRST WEEKEND TEAM

CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue: After putting up 26 points for the Boilermakers in the first round of the tournament, Edwards followed that up with 42 point explosion against Villanova in the second round, the most points scored in an NCAA tournament game since 2004. In total, Purdue has scored 148 points in two games in this even, and Edwards and 68 of them.

NASSIR LITTLE, North Carolina: Little averaged 19.5 points in the first two games of his first (and only?) NCAA tournament. We wrote a column yesterday on why that is so important for the Tar Heels.

ZION WILLIAMSON, Duke: Williamson was, as you might expect, the best player for Duke over the course of the first weekend. He finished with 25 points and three boards in the opening round win over North Dakota State and followed that up with 32 points, 11 boards and four assists in the win over UCF.

BRANDON CLARKE, Gonzaga: Clarke didn’t do much in Gonzaga’s first round win over Fairleigh Dickinson because he didn’t need to do much. But in a second round date with a Baylor team that actually showed up and gave the Zags a fight, Clarke put together one of the best performances in the tournament this season: 36 points, eight boards, five blocks, three assists and two steals.

MFIONDU KABENGELE, Florida State: How many teams can say that their best player comes off of the bench? That’s the case for Florida State and Kabengele, who was simply terrific in two wins this weekend. He had 21 points and 10 boards against UVM and followed that up with 22 points, seven boards and three blocks in a blowout win over Ja Morant and Murray State.

MOST IMPRESSIVE TEAM: Texas Tech

Every one of the top two seeds got pushed at some point in the first weekend of the tournament. Virginia and North Carolina trailed at the half of their first round games. Duke came a couple of inches away from losing to UCF. Gonzaga was pushed by Baylor in the second round. Tennessee nearly blew not one, but two huge leads. Kentucky was in a dogfight with Wofford. Michigan State nearly lost to Bradley while Florida made it difficult for Michigan to get to the Sweet 16.

Texas Tech, however, didn’t really have those problems. Northern Kentucky kept it close for 15 minutes before Jarrett Culver went nuts and the Red Raiders ran away with it. Buffalo had one run late in the first half that seemed like it was going to make the most intriguing matchup of Sunday’s second round action worth watching, but that only last about five minutes.

This Texas Tech team has a real shot to make a run through Anaheim to get to Minneapolis. They are the nation’s best defensive team, but with the way they have been shooting the rock of late, they are also a threat to put up 90 points on any given opponent. On a weekend where every other title contender was pushed, Tech cruised, and that should tell you something.

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT: The Big East

So it turns out the Big East was pretty bad after all.

Their run in the NCAA tournament ended on Saturday evening, with Carsen Edwards dropping 42 points in a rout that saw Purdue lead 59-24 at one point. It was an embarrassment, really, but one that we all probably should have seen coming.

Villanova won the Big East regular season title, but it never felt like they actually were trying to win. They lost five of their last eight regular season games and only managed to take home the league title because Marquette, the only other team in the league that we thought was any good, lost their last four games. That same Marquette team was run out of the first round by Murray State, who looked every bit the part of a mid-major in their loss to Florida State on Saturday.

There’s more.

Villanova beat Seton Hall in the Big East tournament title game, and the Pirates got drubbed by 16 points by Wofford in the first round. The only other Big East team to get into the tournament was St. John’s, and they got smoked in a play-in game by an Arizona State team that proceeded to lose to Buffalo by 17.

The league should be better with the amount of talent that they have coming back.

And they’re going to need to be.

Because this was not the kind of season that the conference will want to be known for.

FIVE OVERREACTIONS MOVING FORWARD

1. A DISMAL FIRST WEEKEND SETS US UP FOR THE PERFECT FINISH TO THE TOURNAMENT

That first weekend sucked.

We got a thriller with Duke and UCF on Sunday, Maryland played a couple of barn-burners against Belmont and LSU and Tennessee’s inability to protect a lead made for a couple of interesting games, but there wasn’t a true buzzer-beater in the first 52 games of the NCAA tournament. All of the Cinderellas have seen their carriages turn into pumpkins unless, of course, you consider No. 12-seed Oregon — who was a top 15 team in the preseason, reached the 2017 Final Four and is currently in their third Sweet 16 in the last four years — a Cinderella.

What we have right now is a tournament that still features all four No. 1 seeds, all four No. 2 seeds and all four No. 3 seeds. One of the two No. 4 seeds that was knocked out get sent home by a No. 5 seed. This has only happened once before in the NCAA tournament, in 2009, and that was the year that Tyler Hansbrough and North Carolina cruised to the national title.

So yeah, the first weekend of the tournament sucked.

But what that means is that the final 15 games of this event are set up to be absolutely magical.

Think about it like this: The only two teams in the Sweet 16 that weren’t considered top 16 teams by the selection committee on Selection Sunday were both preseason top 15 teams. If you were going to build the perfect 16 team tournament from scratch, the only change that anyone would make is dropping Oregon for someone, but I’m not sure that the Ducks, given the way that they have been playing of late, aren’t actually a top 16 team in college basketball right now.

I’ve always said the ideal NCAA tournament has upsets early and chalk late. We didn’t have the upsets this year, but we do have the chalk.

So be ready. Every game from here on out is going to be a heavy-weight fight.

2. THE UCF PERFORMANCE SAID MORE ABOUT THE MATCHUP THEN IT DID DUKE

I tried to warn you guys on Sunday morning.

UCF was the perfect matchup for this Duke team. They are traditionally a really good defensive team that has big, athletic wings to guard Duke’s lottery picks and one of the world’s 40 largest humans to stand at the rim and make it difficult for R.J. Barrett and Zion Williamson to finish. They also have a bunch of shot-makers on their perimeter, and all they needed to do to keep this thing close was for one of Aubrey Dawkins or B.J. Taylor to get into a rhythm while Tacko Fall stayed out of foul trouble.

Dawkins went off.

Fall stayed out of foul trouble for the most part.

And the end result was that Duke should have been knocked out of the NCAA tournament.

They are incredibly lucky to still be alive in this event, and I don’t think that they are going to face a team that will be able to challenge them the way that UCF did until the Final Four.

Look, we’ve known what the key to beating Duke is all season long. You need to pack in your defense, you need size at the rim and you need to be willing to let Tre Jones and Jordan Goldwire shoot as many threes as they want to shoot. There aren’t many team that actually have the players to execute that game-plan as well as UCF did.

Duke certainly isn’t unbeatable, but this was the bullet they needed to dodge.

And they did.

3. THE BEST SPOT TO BE NEXT WEEKEND IS …

  1. KANSAS CITY: The North Carolina-Auburn matchup has a chance to be one of the most entertaining games in the history of college basketball — if you like run-and-gun hoops, this is for you — while a Sunday evening matchup between UNC and Kentucky is very much in the cards.
  2. ANAHEIM: This is the most unpredictable region left in the field. Texas Tech and Michigan might be the two best defensive teams left in the tournament, and they will be battling it out for a spot in the Elite 8 in what might as well be a street fight. On the other side of the bracket, we get a rematch from last year’s Sweet 16, when Florida State upset Gonzaga. Is this the revenge game?
  3. WASHINGTON D.C.: I have a sneaking suspicion that Duke is going to have a pretty easy time making their way through this region, but remember: Virginia Tech has already beaten the Blue Devils this season, and they did it without Justin Robinson. On the other side of the bracket, LSU has somehow morphed into a team of destiny, and they will face off with Michigan State in a battle between two of the best point guards in the country in Cassius Winston and Tremont Waters.
  4. LOUISVILLE: Virginia-Oregon is a battle between two really good teams, but there’s a real chance that game goes under the total of 118.5. On the other side of the bracket is Purdue-Tennessee, and as good as both of those teams are, that matchup just doesn’t have the pop of some of the others. That said, should this turn into a Virginia-Tennessee Elite 8 matchup, there’s a chance that ends up being the weekend’s best game.

The fact that Louisville is fourth on this list should tell you all you need to know about just how good the games are this weekend.

4. AN ALL-ACC FINAL FOUR CAN STILL HAPPEN

We’ll dive into this more during the week, but the chance of getting a Final Four that features Duke (or Virginia Tech), Virginia, North Carolina and Florida State is a very real possibility. The biggest reason for that is that three of the No. 1 seeds are from the conference. They’re obviously, then, the favorites to get to the final weekend out of their region.

But the other part of this is that Florida State seems like a good bet to knock off Gonzaga in the Sweet 16.

I’ll have a full breakdown on why later in the week.

5. AND YOUR FINAL FOUR IS …

My Final Four is still alive! Duke vs. Texas Tech and Virginia vs. North Carolina.

Sunday’s NCAA tournament recap: Duke and Tennessee survive, chalk thrives

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 25, 2019, 1:48 AM EDT
PLAYER OF THE DAY: Zion Williamson, Duke

On a night where Duke looked like they were ready to see their season come to an end, Zion Williamson made just enough plays to keep the Blue Devils close enough to get lucky at the end.

The big fella finished with 32 points, 11 boards and four assists in the 77-76 Sunday evening win, scoring the and-one with 14 seconds left that led to the offensive rebound that R.J. Barrett’s game-winning put-back. This was anything-but a quintessential Duke performance. It was actually precisely the kind of game that Duke should have lost, but I’ll get to that at the bottom of this column.

TEAM OF THE DAY: Oregon Ducks

Payton Pritchard finished with 18 points and seven assists, the Ducks made 13 threes and, over the course of the final 12 minutes of the game, outscored UC Irvine 38-17 en route to a 73-54 win and a spot in the Sweet 16. The Ducks are the only team to make it to the second weekend of the tournament as anything other than a top five seed, but there’s an argument to make that they are actually a top 16 team at this point in the season. They’ve now won 10 straight games, and the last eight of them have come on the road or on neutral courts. It’s been a wild ride, and it’s not done yet.

GAME OF THE DAY: Duke 77, UCF 76

It was a thriller in Columbia, S.C., on Sunday night, one that we wrote about here and here (and down at the bottom of this column) and that ended like this:

ONIONS OF THE DAY: Grant Williams, Tennessee

Tennessee was getting ready to make history on Sunday, and not in a good way. The Volunteers blew a 25 point first half lead to Iowa, getting to overtime where Williams absolutely took over. Tennessee used a 9-2 run to take control in the extra frame, and Williams was responsible for all nine points. He scored three straight buckets and found Jordan Bone for a three in the mix, too.

I guess there’s a reason he’s an all-american.

WTF OF THE DAY: Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

During that overtime period, Admiral Schofield was on the bench. He was on the bench at the end of regulation, too. He didn’t foul out. Rick Barnes wasn’t drunk. Schofield knew that the Vols needed Kyle Alexander on the floor, and so did his teammates. So Alexander stayed on the floor and Schofield stayed on the bench and, as a result, Tennessee stayed in the NCAA tournament.

BIGGEST SURPRISE: Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech

Buzz Williams must be happy to have his point guard back. Justin Robinson finished with 13 points and four assists off the bench, but 10 of those 13 points and all four of those assists came after No. 12-seed Liberty had taken a 26-18 lead on Virginia Tech late in the first half of the second round tilt in San Jose. He sparked an 18-6 surge that spanned both halves and had a pair of assists in another 11-3 run early in the second half as the Hokies landed a come-from-behind, 67-58 win over the upset-minded Flames.

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT: Buffalo Bulls

The game that I was most excited about heading into Sunday was Texas Tech vs. Buffalo, and that’s because I thought that the Bulls would at least put up a fight. They didn’t. After staying within striking distance for more of the first half, the Red Raiders buried Buffalo down the stretch.

ONE MORE THING TO KNOW

This was the one.

This was the game that Duke was supposed to lose in this tournament.

This matchup had all the elements necessary to make it happen.

For starters, UCF has the roster makeup to be able to hang with Duke. They have size, they have depth, they have athleticism and they have the one guy in college basketball that can make Zion Williamson an inefficient finisher around the basket in Tacko Fall. They played precisely the way that you need to play to be able to beat these Blue Devils, by packing everyone in the paint, daring Tre Jones and Jordan Goldwire to beat you from the perimeter and parking a shot-blocker directly in front of the rim. And they did all that while one of their shot-making wings went bonkers. Aubrey Dawkins finished with 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting, making tough shot after tough shot to give the Knights a shot to win this thing in the final minutes.

Throw in the good fortune from the basketball gods — specifically, a couple of no-calls on Fall and the shot clock violation that wasn’t in the final minutes — and it was all coming together.

Duke was going to lose.

And then that shot happened, this didn’t fall and UCF was heading home:

One of the things that I kept seeing after the end of this game is that this is evidence that Duke is not invincible, which I just don’t understand.

This is something that we have known all season long. Duke struggles to shoot the ball, particularly at the point and the five, and good teams are capable of exploiting that. They pack in the paint, they do their damnedest to avoid turnovers that allow Duke to get out in transition and they hope that all of this happens on a night when their star plays like a star.

That’s how you beat Duke.

That’s the blueprint.

UCF had all the tools they needed, and luck just didn’t break their way.

It’s not different than the end of last year’s Elite 8 game, when Duke was on the other end of the luck spectrum.

That’s when Grayson Allen’s game-winner rolled off the rim, just like Dawkins’ did on Sunday night:

Just how different would the narratives be for these two Duke teams had both of these shots fallen?