Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

WATCH: Johnny Dawkins addresses locker room after loss to Duke

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 24, 2019, 10:57 PM EDT
East Region No. 9 UCF nearly pulled off the upset of this year’s NCAA tournament, but two shot attempts in the final seconds missed the mark in the Knights’ 77-76 loss to top-seed Duke.

Following the game head coach Johnny Dawkins addressed the locker room, thanking his senior class and the team as a whole.

While the NCAA tournament is about determining a champion, it’s moments like this that make the event so special.

No. 12 Oregon locks up third Sweet 16 in four seasons

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 24, 2019, 11:46 PM EDT
South Region No. 12 Oregon appeared to be in some trouble during the second half of Sunday’s second round matchup with No. 13 UC Irvine. Dana Altman’s team went more than seven minutes without scoring a point, with the Anteaters going on a 16-0 run to take a two-point lead. But Oregon regained its composure and shooting ability, going on to win by the final score of 73-54.

Payton Pritchard led four double-digit scorers with 18 points while also dishing out seven assists, with Louis King adding 16. The two other double-digit scorers were just as impactful on the defensive end of the floor, as Ehab Amin and Kenny Wooten changed the tenor of the game after UC Irvine’s 16-0 run.

Amin was a pest on the perimeter, racking up three steals to go along with 12 points, five rebounds, and two assists. And if any UC Irvine player managed to get into the paint more often than not Kenny Wooten was waiting, as he blocked seven shots and changed many others. He was a finisher around the basket as well, adding 12 points and nine rebounds to his stat line.

Robert Cartwright led three UC Irvine players in double figures with 14 points, but Russell Turner’s team shot just 5-for-18 from three and the 24-point differential (Oregon finished 13-for-25) was too much for the Big West champions to overcome.

This is the third time in the last four years that the program has managed to get out of the first weekend of the NCAA tournament. But unlike those runs, an Elite Eight appearance as a 1-seed in 2016 and a Final Four as a 3-seed in 2017, this run has been more about a team getting hot at the right time.

Oregon lost Bol Bol in mid-December to a season-ending foot injury, and even though the Ducks won their first two games without the talented freshman it was obvious that things weren’t right. Oregon lost four of its first six conference games, and in February there was a three-game skid capped by a 90-83 loss at UCLA in which the Bruins scored 62 second-half points.

Since then the Ducks have been outstanding on the defensive end of the floor, allowing 60 points or less in eight of their ten wins. There’s still offensive talent on the roster, but without Bol Oregon had to buckle down defensively in order to have any chance of making good on the preseason expectations. It took some time but the Ducks eventually got things right, and the end result is a run that few imagined possible a month ago.

Next up for Oregon will be top-seed Virginia, a program well-known for its work on the defensive end of the floor. This will undoubtedly be a challenge for the Ducks, but thanks to the improved defense they’re more than capable of continuing this run.

Houston reaches first Sweet 16 in 35 years with in over Ohio State

Harry How/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 24, 2019, 11:11 PM EDT
It may not be Phi Slamma Jamma, but Kelvin Sampson has something special brewing with his iteration of the Houston Cougars.

Behind 21 points from Corey Davis Jr. and 13 points, five assists and five steals from Galen Robinson, the No. 3-seed Houston Cougars advanced to the program’s first Sweet 16 in 35 years with a 74-59 win over the 11th-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday evening.

Houston will advance to take on No. 2-seed Kentucky.

The names that you read there, the leading scorers and the players that will go down in the recaps as the stars of the game, are Houston’s guards. They have a bunch of them. Davis is the best of the bunch and Robinson has been a rock solid lead guard all year, but Armoni Brooks and Dejon Jarreau – neither of whom were particularly great on Sunday – are both capable of popping off for big games on the right night.

In fact, the top five scorers on the Houston roster are all perimeter players.

But they are heading to the Sweet 16 thanks in very large part to their very large men.

Ohio State’s strength is that they have Kaleb Wesson. He’s their leading scorer, their leading rebounder, one of their best passers and the guy that Chris Holtmann runs his offense through. He finished with 15 points, six boards and a pair of assists — his average on the season — but he was no where near as effective as we have come to expect out of the all-Big Ten center. To get a sense of just how in check he was, think about this: Wesson attempted just a single two point field goal on the night. Kelvin Sampson’s crew double-teamed him to perfection, with Breaon Brady, Fabian White and Brison Gresham doing everything that you can ask of them.

They are going to need that heading into the next round, as they will take on a Kentucky team that may or may not be getting P.J. Washington back from the foot injury that has kept him out since the SEC tournament.

Whatever happens in the Sweet 16 is besides the point by now.

Houston is back in the Sweet 16.

Everything from here on out is playing with house money.

2019 NCAA Tournament: Regional semifinal tip times, announcers

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 24, 2019, 10:21 PM EDT
THURSDAY, MARCH 28

WEST (Anaheim): Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Donner, Dana Jacobson

(All times eastern)

7:09 p.m. No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Florida State

9:39 p.m. No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

SOUTH (Louisville): Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Allie LaForce

7:29 p.m. No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Purdue

9:59 p.m. No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 12 Oregon

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

EAST (Washington D.C.): Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson

7:09 p.m. No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 3 LSU

9:39 p.m. No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech

MIDWEST (Kansas City): Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Jamie Erdahl

7:29 p.m. No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Auburn

9:59 p.m. No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Houston

Rotation change shows off No. 1 Virginia’s lineup versatility

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 24, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT
South Region No. 1 Virginia had to deal with some pressure as the 2019 NCAA Tournament began, thanks to the team’s surprising exit from last year’s event. After taking care of Gardner-Webb on Friday, Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers extended their tournament stay with an 63-51 win over No. 9 Oklahoma Sunday night in Columbia, South Carolina.

The key was an adjustment that Bennett made to his rotation, inserting Mamadi Diakite into the starting lineup in place of Jack Salt. To defend a team with front court players like Oklahoma’s, sophomore Brady Manek and senior Kristian Doolittle, a more mobile option was needed and Diakite fit the mold. Manek finished with 13 points — all scored in the first half — and Doolittle was limited to eight on 4-for-10 shooting.

Braxton Key and Jack Salt, who combined to score 14 points and grab 11 rebounds, gave Virginia good minutes off the bench as the Cavaliers stymied a team that scored 95 points in its first round win over Ole Miss.

Diakite’s presence gave Virginia the ability to defend Kristian Doolittle with just one man as opposed to having to send help, which would not have been the case with a less mobile big man. Not only did Diakite block three shots, but he also scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the way. Not a bad outing two days removed from his 17-point effort against Gardner-Webb.

Ty Jerome added 12 points with three assists and three steals for Virginia, which will play either No. 12 Oregon or No. 13 UC Irvine in next week’s regional semifinals in Louisville.

Virginia can go eight deep — they essentially went seven on Sunday with Salt playing just a handful of minutes — and this lineup has more versatility than last year’s did. The 7-foot-1 Huff is a mobile big who can knock down perimeter shots, and the additions of Key and Kihei Clark have also been important. Those players were all factors at various points this weekend, helping to make up for the fact that Kyle Guy has gone cold from the field.

In Columbia the junior guard shot 4-for-23 from the field in Virginia’s two wins, and that includes an 0-for-10 night from three against Oklahoma. For some teams, having your best shooter struggle to this extent would essentially guarantee a loss. That’s not the case for Virginia, which in addition to its stout defense can now call upon multiple players capable of picking up the slack.

With Virginia out of the first weekend for the first time since 2016, there will be chatter about Tony Bennett’s program getting the proverbial monkey off of its back. And in that regard this team could be similar to Villanova’s 2016 national title team, which also had to deal with the stigma that can come with early tournament exits.

There will still be pressure for Virginia to deal with, especially with a double-digit seed being their opponent in the Sweet 16. But this team has the personnel needed to deal with it, as they showed in the win over Oklahoma.

Justin Robinson sparks Virginia Tech to second round win over Liberty

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 24, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT
Buzz Williams must be happy to have his point guard back.

Justin Robinson finished with 13 points and four assists off the bench, but 10 of those 13 points and all four of those assists came after No. 12-seed Liberty had taken a 26-18 lead on Virginia Tech late in the first half of the second round tilt in San Jose.

He sparked an 18-6 surge that spanned both halves and had a pair of assists in another 11-3 run early in the second half as the Hokies landed a come-from-behind, 67-58 win over the upset-minded Flames.

Robinson missed 12 games late in the season with an undisclosed foot injury that he suffered on Jan. 30th. He say out the close of the regular season. He sat out the ACC tournament. He was not officially cleared to play until three hours before the Selection Show aired, and even now, it’s hard to fathom him being back to 100 percent already.

But if he is going to ever get healthy, now is the time.

Because looming on the horizon for the Hokies is the No. 1 team in this tournament: The Duke Blue Devils, fresh off of a massive scare in a 77-76, referee-assisted win over UCF on Sunday.

I actually think that the Hokies matchup pretty well with this Duke team. What they did to the Blue Devils when they beat Duke in Blacksburg was a clinical display of coaching from Williams. Virginia Tech spread the floor with shooters and spent the entire game putting Kerry Blackshear in ball-screen actions. The result was Duke’s worst defensive performance of the season.

But that came without the presence of Zion Williamson on the floor. This was one of the five games that he missed with injury, and if we’ve learned anything about Duke this season, it’s that Zion is the difference-maker.

I bring this up because that game was also played without Robinson, and one can easily make the argument that Robinson is as important to Virginia Tech as Zion is to Duke.

Especially when discussing the way that the Hokies are going to try and play against the Blue Devils.

Robinson is the career assists leader at Virginia Tech. He’s shooting 41 percent from three this season and has never shot under 35 percent in his college career. He thrives in ball-screens actions and, most importantly, he moves Nickeil Alexander-Walker — Virginia Tech’s most talented player — into his best position, as a secondary ball-handler.

With a healthy Robinson, the Hokies were a top ten team in January.

We’ll see if they are in March, too.