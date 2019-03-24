More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Harry How/Getty Images

Texas Tech returns to the Sweet 16 with win over Buffalo

By Rob DausterMar 24, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When Chris Beard was hired by Texas Tech in 2016, the program had been to one NCAA tournament since 2007. They had not won a tournament game in 11 years and were coming off of a run where they reached the Sweet 16 just twice in four decades.

After the No. 3-seed Red Raiders steamrolled Buffalo, 78-56, in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, Beard has matched that number of Sweet 16s in three seasons on the job.

The incredible part of this run is not Beard catching lightning in a bottle in a pair of tournament runs. It’s quite the opposite, actually. The Red Raiders won a share of the Big 12 regular season title this year, joining Kansas State as the two teams that found a way to put an end to Kansas’ 14-year run atop the league.

They did that in a season where they lost four starters and six of their top nine players, including first-team all-Big 12 performer Keenan Evans and first round pick Zhaire Smith, the latter coming a year earlier than anyone in the program initially expected. And if we’re going to be honest here, I will go to my grave saying that last year’s Elite 8 team would have won the Big 12 regular season title outright if it were not for an unfortunately timed broken toe for Evans.

He finds talent where others don’t see it, and he is as good at anyone at not only developing the players within his program, but maximizing their effort level while putting them in positions to be effective.

The perfect example of this is Jarrett Culver. An underrecruited wing out of Coronado HS in Lubbock, Culver arrived at Texas Tech as a three-star recruit that no one else in the Big 12 was all that interested in. After a solid freshman season, Culver exploded as a sophomore. He finished the season averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 boards and 3.8 assists while going from playing a role off the ball to becoming Tech’s primary initiator. He’s played his way into being a top 10 pick in the draft, and nothing about his performance in the first weekend of this tournament will dissuade anyone from drafting him.

Culver went for 16 points, 10 boards, five assists, two blocks and two steals in the win over Buffalo. That came two days after he popped off for 29 points, eight boards and seven assists against Northern Kentucky.

He’s been one of the best players in the sport all season long, and he is now the focal point for an offense that doesn’t get talked about nearly enough.

And that’s the other part of Beard’s program that should be celebrated.

After spending the first three months of the year as a team that had to win games in the low-60s to have a chance, they’ve grown into one of the more dangerous offenses left in the tournament. That’s because of how well they can shoot the ball. The lineups that have been the most effective for Tech of late feature Culver playing at the four with Matt Mooney, Davide Moretti and one of their other talented wings — Brandone Francis, Kyler Edwards, Deshawn Corprew — on the floor. It creates space everywhere and it has yet to hurt them defensively.

I say all that to say this: Texas Tech has a very real chance of getting to the Final Four this year.

Who saw that coming in November?

No. 1 Virginia shuts down Oklahoma in second round win

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 24, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

South Region No. 1 Virginia had to deal with some pressure as the 2019 NCAA Tournament began, thanks to the team’s surprising exit from last year’s event. After taking care of Gardner-Webb on Friday, Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers extended their tournament stay with an 63-51 win over No. 9 Oklahoma Sunday night in Columbia, South Carolina.

The key was an adjustment that Bennett made to his rotation, inserting Mamadi Diakite into the starting lineup in place of Jack Salt. To defend a team with bigs like Oklahoma’s, especially sophomore Brady Manek, a more mobile option was needed and Diakite fit the mold. In addition to his work on the defensive end (three blocked shots), Diakite accounted for 14 points and eight rebounds on the night.

Braxton Key and Jack Salt, who combined to score 14 points and grab 11 rebounds, gave Virginia good minutes off the bench as the Cavaliers stymied a team that scored 95 points in its first round win over Ole Miss.

Ty Jerome added 12 points with three assists and three steals for Virginia, which will play either No. 12 Oregon or No. 13 UC Irvine in next week’s regional semifinals in Louisville.

Manek, who did not score in the second half, and Christian James scored 13 points apiece to lead the way for Oklahoma. Lon Kruger’s team shot just 36.5 percent from the field and 8-for-22 from three one game after getting whatever it wanted offensively in the first round.

Justin Robinson sparks Virginia Tech to second round win over Liberty

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 24, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Buzz Williams must be happy to have his point guard back.

Justin Robinson finished with 13 points and four assists off the bench, but 10 of those 13 points and all four of those assists came after No. 12-seed Liberty had taken a 26-18 lead on Virginia Tech late in the first half of the second round tilt in San Jose.

He sparked an 18-6 surge that spanned both halves and had a pair of assists in another 11-3 run early in the second half as the Hokies landed a come-from-behind, 67-58 win over the upset-minded Flames.

Robinson missed 12 games late in the season with an undisclosed foot injury that he suffered on Jan. 30th. He say out the close of the regular season. He sat out the ACC tournament. He was not officially cleared to play until three hours before the Selection Show aired, and even now, it’s hard to fathom him being back to 100 percent already.

But if he is going to ever get healthy, now is the time.

Because looming on the horizon for the Hokies is the No. 1 team in this tournament: The Duke Blue Devils, fresh off of a massive scare in a 77-76, referee-assisted win over UCF on Sunday.

I actually think that the Hokies matchup pretty well with this Duke team. What they did to the Blue Devils when they beat Duke in Blacksburg was a clinical display of coaching from Williams. Virginia Tech spread the floor with shooters and spent the entire game putting Kerry Blackshear in ball-screen actions. The result was Duke’s worst defensive performance of the season.

But that came without the presence of Zion Williamson on the floor. This was one of the five games that he missed with injury, and if we’ve learned anything about Duke this season, it’s that Zion is the difference-maker.

I bring this up because that game was also played without Robinson, and one can easily make the argument that Robinson is as important to Virginia Tech as Zion is to Duke.

Especially when discussing the way that the Hokies are going to try and play against the Blue Devils.

Robinson is the career assists leader at Virginia Tech. He’s shooting 41 percent from three this season and has never shot under 35 percent in his college career. He thrives in ball-screens actions and, most importantly, he moves Nickeil Alexander-Walker — Virginia Tech’s most talented player — into his best position, as a secondary ball-handler.

With a healthy Robinson, the Hokies were a top ten team in January.

We’ll see if they are in March, too.

YOU MAKE THE CALL: Did Duke get away foul, hook-and-hold on Barrett’s winning layup?

Screengrab via CBS
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 24, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT
2 Comments

East Region No. 1 Duke managed to keep its NCAA tournament hopes alive Sunday, as Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett both made key shots in the final 15 seconds to give the Blue Devils the 77-76 win over No. 9 UCF.

But in the case of both key plays, some have asked if Duke received a beneficial whistle. On Williamson’s drive to the basket, should there have been an offensive foul called on the freshman forward? Or did UCF’s B.J. Taylor embellish the contact? And did Tacko Fall, who fouled out on the play, bring his arms down as Williamson attempted the shot?

Fall was in the restricted area, so the best he could do on the play was raise his arms and hope to maintain verticality.

As for Barrett’s offensive rebound and put-back, there are some who think he got away with a push in the back of the UCF player.

And on the other side of the lane there was a rather clear hook and hold that was not called. This was a point of emphasis before the season began, due in large part to the elbow injury suffered by Purdue’s Isaac Haas during last year’s NCAA tournament.

In the case of Barrett’s “push,” it was worth the risk whether he pushed off or not. If a call is made Duke stops the clock trailing by one, and at worst would get the ball back down three if UCF made both free throws. And if no call is made and Barrett corrals the ball, he can attempt the layup that gives Duke the lead…which is exactly what happened.

You make the call: did the officials get these plays right?

Top overall seed Duke survives No. 9 UCF’s upset bid

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 24, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT
2 Comments

Two days removed from the first NCAA tournament victory in program history, East Region No. 9 UCF had two shots at knocking off top overall seed Duke Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina. But B.J. Taylor’s floater and Aubrey Dawkins’ attempted tip-in both missed the mark in the final seconds, and as a result the Blue Devils pulled out the 77-76 victory.

UCF took a 76-73 lead with 45 seconds remaining, but the failure to cap a key defensive possession with a rebound proved costly. Zion Williamson’s offensive rebound led to a basket and Tacko Fall’s fifth foul with just over 14 seconds to go. RJ Barrett would corral the resulting missed free throw, and his put-back with 11.4 seconds remaining proved to be the game-winning basket.

Williamson finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, leading four double-digit scorers on the day. And even with the freshman’s offensive mastery Duke nearly saw its season come to an end, as UCF defended well and also shot the ball well on the other end of the floor.

UCF used multiple looks on defense, from man-to-man to a standard 2-3 zone to a matchup that purposely left Tre Jones and Jordan Goldwire open. Jones and Goldwire (combined 2-for-11 from three Sunday) would both make a three-pointer in the second half, but neither was proficient enough to punish UCF for this approach.

This proved especially problematic for Duke when Cam Reddish was on the bench with four fouls, as the Blue Devils turned to a backcourt tandem that is the team’s best defensively but struggles mightily to shoot the ball.

Reddish (3-for-4; including a huge three with 1:45 remaining) and Barrett (2-for-3) combined to shoot 5-for-7 from three on the day, with Williamson making three of his seven attempts. While future opponents won’t be able to replicate the size that UCF has in Fall, teams can certainly pack it in defensively and force Duke’s non-shooters to prove that they can hit those shots. Johnny Dawkins’ team nearly made Duke pay the price, but two offensive rebounds in the final 30 seconds cost the Knights.

Offensively UCF was proficient, making 48.1 percent of its shots from the field and shooting 9-for-18 from three, with Aubrey Dawkins leading the way. In scoring his 32 points Dawkins shot 12-for-18 from the field (5-for-8 from three), and he also accounted for four assists, three rebounds and three steals. Taylor and Fall added 15 points apiece, with the latter also racking up six rebounds and three blocked shots.

UCF may have revealed the “blueprint” to beating Duke, but it isn’t as simple as allowing them to put up perimeter shots. Knowing the personnel is especially key, as the Knights did a good job of funneling those shots to players Duke would be better served not having shoot. And even with that blueprint UCF was unable to take full advantage itself, which is why Duke is moving on.

“Survive and advance” is the preferred saying this time of year, and Duke managed to do just that.

North Carolina rolls to Sweet 16 with win over Washington

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 24, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It has not been the easiest road for Nassir Little this season.

A top five prospect in the Class of 2018 and a guy that was projected as a potential top three pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Little spent his first — only? — season on North Carolina’s Chapel Hill campus as the guy that everyone seemed to have a question about.

And rightfully so.

For all the hype that he entered school with, for a guy that won the MVP in both the McDonald’s All-American game and Jordan Brand game, he was … just OK?

On the season, Little averaged 9.7 points and 4.6 boards. But he shot just 26.5 percent from three. He played just 18 minutes a night. There were long stretches were he looked lost, on both ends of the floor, as Roy Williams tried to find a way to get the best out of his talented young forward.

There were flashes along the way — he had 23 points against Virginia Tech in January, he had 18 and eight boards against Florida State in February — but I think it’s fair to say that the most impressive back-to-back performances that Little has produced this season have come this weekend.

He was the best player on the floor for North Carolina in Sunday’s 81-59 win over No. 9-seed Washington, tearing up the interior of the Huskies’ 2-3 zone to the tune of 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting and seven boards. That came after he went for 19 points in just 17 minutes in UNC’s win over Iona in the first round.

Little, it seems, is starting to figure things out at the best possible time.

The question that needs answering, then, is whether or not this is just a product of matchups.

Iona wants to run and gun and is totally overmatched athletically. That’s the kind of environment that Little can thrive in, allowing his incredible physical tools to take the wheel. Washington’s zone was ripe for the picking, as the Huskies were forced to continually extend out on the perimeter to chase around North Carolina’s shooters. Little wasn’t even North Carolina’s best player on Saturday. That was Luke Maye, who finished with 20 points and 14 boards.

Both of those games played to the strengths of Little’s game.

And here’s the most promising part for Carolina fans — Auburn wants to play just as fast as Carolina does, and with the number of perimeter oriented big men that Bruce Pearl has on his roster, Little becomes such an important piece. He can do what Chuma Okeke and Anfernee McLemore do, and he might be better at it than them.

That’s where his value lies.

North Carolina’s offense is fairly unique in basketball these days in that Roy Williams always wants two big guys on the floor because controlling the glass on both ends of the floor is as important to him as getting out of the break and running is. That can be a problem as more and more teams start playing modern four-men. Little is the key, because he’s capable of doing so many of the things on the offensive end of the floor that Williams wants his big men to do, and he can do it while allowing them to play a brand of small-ball that works.

I’ve said all season long that Little is the key that unlocks UNC’s full potential.

And even if it’s come in 20 minute spurts, we’re starting to see that play out in this tournament.