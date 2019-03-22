More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
North Carolina shakes off slow start, runs over Iona

By Rob DausterMar 22, 2019, 11:35 PM EDT
The ACC sent three No. 1 seeds to the NCAA tournament, and all three of them decided that they didn’t need to show up for the first half.

Virginia trailed Gardner-Webb by as many at 14 points before going on to win by 15. Duke trailed North Dakota State deep into the first half before taking a 31-27 lead into the break, but they went on to win by 23 points.

North Carolina completed the trifecta, digging themselves a 38-31 hole and taking a five-point deficit into the break before they finally found their rhythm, running No. 16-seed Iona off the floor, 88-73.

Cam Johnson led the way with 21 points, seven boards and four assists for UNC while Nassir Little chipped in with 19 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the field. As a team, the Tar Heels grabbed 19 offensive boards.

That said, the final box score doesn’t tell the whole story.

North Carolina was bad in the first half. They couldn’t get out in transition. They gave up 10 Iona three-pointers. It was the furthest thing from a quintessential North Carolina performance, the kind of showing that will get the Tar Heels on a plane back to Chapel Hill if they play this way against Washington in the next round.

It should be easier to be ready to play when the Pac-12 champs are on the other end of the floor.

Caleb Homesley, No. 12 Liberty upset No. 5 Mississippi State

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 22, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT
East Region No. 12 Liberty entered Friday’s matchup with No. 5 Mississippi State without an NCAA tournament victory to its credit. That changed thanks in large part to Caleb Homesley, who scored 30 points to lead the Atlantic Sun tournament champion Flames to the 80-76 victory in San Jose.

Liberty is the third 12-seed to win a first round game in this year’s tournament, joining Oregon (South Region) and Murray State (West). This is the first time in five years that three 12-seeds have won their first round games in the same NCAA tournament.

Mississippi State had no answer for Homesley, who shot 10-for-16 from the field (5-for-11 from three) and also accounted for four rebounds. Lovell Cabill Jr., the winningest player in Liberty program history, hit a three-pointer with 1:21 remaining that gave Liberty a 72-70 lead. The Flames would score their final eight points from the foul line, with Cabill and Myo Baxter-Bell responsible for seven of them.

Cabill Jr. finished the game with 18 points, five assists and two steals, and Baxter-Bell chipped in with 13 points and four rebounds off the bench.

Playing in his final college game Quinndary Weatherspoon paced the Bulldogs with 27 points, with junior guard Lamar Peters sinking four three-pointers and adding 21 points. Robert Woodard II added 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench, but Mississippi State shot 8-for-22 from three and was outscored by 12 points from beyond the arc.

The double-digit seed has won each of the first three games in San Jose, with No. 13 UC Irvine and No. 12 Oregon winning South Region games during the afternoon session. Next up for Liberty will be a matchup with either No. 4 Virginia Tech or No. 13 Saint Louis on Sunday.

WATCH: RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson lead No. 1 Duke past North Dakota State

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 22, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT
Top overall seed Duke played its first game of the 2019 NCAA tournament Friday night in Columbia, South Carolina, and after a slow start Mike Krzyzewski’s team did what was expected in the second half. RJ Barrett led the way with 26 points and Zion Williamson added 25 as the Blue Devils beat North Dakota State by a final score of 85-62.

The two freshman forwards scored ten points apiece in the first half, but Duke led by just four (31-27) at the intermission as North Dakota State managed to do enough on both ends to hang around. The ACC champions grabbed control of the game just after halftime, as Williamson scored 11 points in a five-minute stretch. Duke stopped settling offensively, passing up challenged jump shots to attack the basket on a more consistent basis.

In addition to his 26 points Barrett tallied 15 rebounds and three assists, with Cam Reddish hitting two three-pointers and adding 12 points. Tre Jones accounted for five points and four assists, and junior forward Marques Bolden saw his first action since he suffered a sprained knee in Duke’s regular season finale. Bolden played 17 minutes off the bench, finishing with two points, two rebounds and two assists.

Barrett and Williamson are the first Duke freshmen to score 22 points or more in the same NCAA tournament game in program history.

North Dakota State, winners of the Summit League’s automatic bid, had just one double-digit scorer as Vinnie Shahid knocked down three three-pointers and finished with 20 points.

In addition to not having an answer for Williamson — there’s no shame in that — the Bison shot just 8-for-29 from beyond the arc and 36.2 percent from the field overall. The combination of NDSU’s struggles shooting the basketball and Duke’s high-level talent was too much for the underdogs to overcome, which is to be expected of a 1 vs. 16 matchup.

Duke, which has won at least one NCAA tournament game in each of the last five seasons since losing to Mercer in its 2014 NCAA tournament opener, will face either No. 8 VCU or No. 9 UCF on Sunday.

Corey Davis Jr. puts on a show as No. 3 Houston cruises

By Rob DausterMar 22, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT
Corey Davis finished with 26 points, seven boards and six assists as No. 3-seed Houston jumped out to a 15-3 lead on Georgia State and never looked back, cruising to an 84-55 win over the 14th-seeded Panthers.

This win comes on the heels of Houston falling to Cincinnati in the finals of the AAC tournament, a loss might have dropped Houston off of the No. 2-seed line. This is the second straight season that Houston will advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Last year, they lost at the buzzer to No. 3 Michigan in the second round. This year, they are set to face the winner of Friday’s first round game between No. 6 Iowa State and No. 11 Ohio State.

The hero was Davis, who had 15 points and five assists in the first half and carried a Cougar team that struggled to get it going from deep. Fabian White added 14 points and 11 boards while Breaon Brady added 13 points and eight boards. This performance gives you a bit of a taste of just how high the ceiling for Houston can be. Georgia State has toppled monsters before. In 2015, Ron Hunter led the Panthers to an upset win over Baylor, a No. 3 seed, in the first round of the tournament. They also won a game in the 2001 NCAA tournament.

And Houston won running away.

Dickerson, Nowell lead No. 9 Washington past No. 8 Utah State

By Rob DausterMar 22, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT
For one game at least, the Pac-12 proved their superiority over the Mountain West.

Washington, the Pac-12’s regular season champion, got 20 points and 12 boards from Noah Dickerson and 19 points and five assists from Jaylen Nowell as U-Dub rolled to a 78-61 win over Utah State.

The No. 9-seed Huskies advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011, where they will face, in all likelihood, No. 1-seed North Carolina.

This has not been a banner season for the Pac-12 conference. They managed to get just three teams into the NCAA tournament, and one of the three qualified via automatic bid. Think about that for a second. The only difference between the Pac-12 and, say, the Mountain West or the Ohio Valley this year was that Oregon knocked off the Huskies in the Pac-12 title game.

But Washington’s win is a sign of life, and the way they earned that win is notable. Washington jumped to a 12 point halftime lead and, with the exception of one second half Utah State run, held a sizable lead for the entire second half. They took Sam Merrill completely out of his comfort zone — he entered the night having averaged 27 points in his last five games and finished with ten points on 2-for-10 shooting with six turnovers — and Neemias Queta finished with 11 points and eight boards, but he was 4-for-12 from the field and never seemed to find a rhythm.

Part of the reason for this was Washington’s zone.

It’s not a secret that the reason Jim Boeheim originally made the decision to go to a zone full time was because of the position that it put his opponents in. Every team’s zone offense is their second best offense, and no one in college basketball is ever comfortable playing against a zone. So he figured he would just do it all the time, and eventually it morphed into the defense that has allowed the Orange to be a pesky team in the NCAA tournament seemingly every year.

Might that be the case for Washington, too?

It’s not a secret that the Huskies are coached by a Boeheim disciple in Mike Hopkins, and anyone that watched the Huskies play on Friday night will know just how much trouble Utah State has with that defense.

If this is the start of Washington perennially playing deep into March, I hope it means we get more plays like this:

No. 12 Oregon beats No. 5 Wisconsin, extends win streak

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 22, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT
After suffering a 90-83 loss at UCLA on February 23, South Region No. 12 Oregon has been one of college basketball’s hottest teams. Dana Altman’s team entered the NCAA tournament on an eight-game win streak, and the Ducks extended the run to nine with a 72-54 win over No. 5 Wisconsin Friday afternoon in San Jose.

Since the loss to UCLA, a game in which Oregon (24-12) allowed a shocking 62 second-half points, seven of the Ducks’ nine opponents have failed to reach the 60-point mark. Oregon pulled away with a 16-2 second half run, as Wisconsin went cold from the perimeter and forward Kenny Wooten thwarted multiple attempts around the basket.

Wisconsin (23-11), which was outscored 47-26 in the second half, shot 6-for-30 from beyond the arc on the day.

Payton Pritchard, the Most Outstanding Player of the Pac-12 tournament, led the way with 19 points, nine assists and five rebounds, and Louis King and Paul White added 17 and 14 points, respectively. While Pritchard controlled the pace it was Wooten who provided the spark after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half, as he blocked four shots while also scoring nine points and grabbing six rebounds.

Happ, whose collegiate career came to an end with the defeat, and Khalil Iverson led the way offensively for the Badgers with 12 points apiece. Wisconsin’s loss in the Big Ten’s first in this year’s tournament, with five teams having already advanced to the second round.

The Badgers and Ducks went into the half tied at 25, but Oregon not only got going offensively but also remained stout on the other end of the floor in the second stanza. As a result the Ducks are off to the second round, where they’ll face No. 13 UC Irvine on Sunday.