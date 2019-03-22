Corey Davis Jr. puts on a show as No. 3 Houston cruises

Corey Davis finished with 26 points, seven boards and six assists as No. 3-seed Houston jumped out to a 15-3 lead on Georgia State and never looked back, cruising to an 84-55 win over the 14th-seeded Panthers.
This win comes on the heels of Houston falling to Cincinnati in the finals of the AAC tournament, a loss might have dropped Houston off of the No. 2-seed line. This is the second straight season that Houston will advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Last year, they lost at the buzzer to No. 3 Michigan in the second round. This year, they are set to face the winner of Friday’s first round game between No. 6 Iowa State and No. 11 Ohio State.
The hero was Davis, who had 15 points and five assists in the first half and carried a Cougar team that struggled to get it going from deep. Fabian White added 14 points and 11 boards while Breaon Brady added 13 points and eight boards. This performance gives you a bit of a taste of just how high the ceiling for Houston can be. Georgia State has toppled monsters before. In 2015, Ron Hunter led the Panthers to an upset win over Baylor, a No. 3 seed, in the first round of the tournament. They also won a game in the 2001 NCAA tournament.
And Houston won running away.