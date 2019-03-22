More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Dickerson, Nowell lead No. 9 Washington past No. 8 Utah State

By Rob DausterMar 22, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For one game at least, the Pac-12 proved their superiority over the Mountain West.

Washington, the Pac-12’s regular season champion, got 20 points and 12 boards from Noah Dickerson and 19 points and five assists from Jaylen Nowell as U-Dub rolled to a 78-61 win over Utah State.

The No. 9-seed Huskies advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011, where they will face, in all likelihood, No. 1-seed North Carolina.

This has not been a banner season for the Pac-12 conference. They managed to get just three teams into the NCAA tournament, and one of the three qualified via automatic bid. Think about that for a second. The only difference between the Pac-12 and, say, the Mountain West or the Ohio Valley this year was that Oregon knocked off the Huskies in the Pac-12 title game.

But Washington’s win is a sign of life, and the way they earned that win is notable. Washington jumped to a 12 point halftime lead and, with the exception of one second half Utah State run, held a sizable lead for the entire second half. They took Sam Merrill completely out of his comfort zone — he entered the night having averaged 27 points in his last five games and finished with ten points on 2-for-10 shooting with six turnovers — and Neemias Queta finished with 11 points and eight boards, but he was 4-for-12 from the field and never seemed to find a rhythm.

Part of the reason for this was Washington’s zone.

It’s not a secret that the reason Jim Boeheim originally made the decision to go to a zone full time was because of the position that it put his opponents in. Every team’s zone offense is their second best offense, and no one in college basketball is ever comfortable playing against a zone. So he figured he would just do it all the time, and eventually it morphed into the defense that has allowed the Orange to be a pesky team in the NCAA tournament seemingly every year.

Might that be the case for Washington, too?

It’s not a secret that the Huskies are coached by a Boeheim disciple in Mike Hopkins, and anyone that watched the Huskies play on Friday night will know just how much trouble Utah State has with that defense.

If this is the start of Washington perennially playing deep into March, I hope it means we get more plays like this:

WATCH: RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson lead No. 1 Duke past North Dakota State

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 22, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Top overall seed Duke played its first game of the 2019 NCAA tournament Friday night in Columbia, South Carolina, and after a slow start Mike Krzyzewski’s team did what was expected in the second half. RJ Barrett led the way with 26 points and Zion Williamson added 25 as the Blue Devils beat North Dakota State by a final score of 85-62.

The two freshman forwards scored ten points apiece in the first half, but Duke led by just four (31-27) at the intermission as North Dakota State managed to do enough on both ends to hang around. The ACC champions grabbed control of the game just after halftime, as Williamson scored 11 points in a five-minute stretch. Duke stopped settling offensively, passing up challenged jump shots to attack the basket on a more consistent basis.

In addition to his 26 points Barrett tallied 15 rebounds and three assists, with Cam Reddish hitting two three-pointers and adding 12 points. Tre Jones accounted for five points and four assists, and junior forward Marques Bolden saw his first action since he suffered a sprained knee in Duke’s regular season finale. Bolden played 17 minutes off the bench, finishing with two points, two rebounds and two assists.

Barrett and Williamson are the first Duke freshmen to score 22 points or more in the same NCAA tournament game in program history.

North Dakota State, winners of the Summit League’s automatic bid, had just one double-digit scorer as Vinnie Shahid knocked down three three-pointers and finished with 20 points.

In addition to not having an answer for Williamson — there’s no shame in that — the Bison shot just 8-for-29 from beyond the arc and 36.2 percent from the field overall. The combination of NDSU’s struggles shooting the basketball and Duke’s high-level talent was too much for the underdogs to overcome, which is to be expected of a 1 vs. 16 matchup.

Duke, which has won at least one NCAA tournament game in each of the last five seasons since losing to Mercer in its 2014 NCAA tournament opener, will face either No. 8 VCU or No. 9 UCF on Sunday.

Corey Davis Jr. puts on a show as No. 3 Houston cruises

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
By Rob DausterMar 22, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Corey Davis finished with 26 points, seven boards and six assists as No. 3-seed Houston jumped out to a 15-3 lead on Georgia State and never looked back, cruising to an 84-55 win over the 14th-seeded Panthers.

This win comes on the heels of Houston falling to Cincinnati in the finals of the AAC tournament, a loss might have dropped Houston off of the No. 2-seed line. This is the second straight season that Houston will advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Last year, they lost at the buzzer to No. 3 Michigan in the second round. This year, they are set to face the winner of Friday’s first round game between No. 6 Iowa State and No. 11 Ohio State.

The hero was Davis, who had 15 points and five assists in the first half and carried a Cougar team that struggled to get it going from deep. Fabian White added 14 points and 11 boards while Breaon Brady added 13 points and eight boards. This performance gives you a bit of a taste of just how high the ceiling for Houston can be. Georgia State has toppled monsters before. In 2015, Ron Hunter led the Panthers to an upset win over Baylor, a No. 3 seed, in the first round of the tournament. They also won a game in the 2001 NCAA tournament.

And Houston won running away.

No. 12 Oregon beats No. 5 Wisconsin, extends win streak

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 22, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After suffering a 90-83 loss at UCLA on February 23, South Region No. 12 Oregon has been one of college basketball’s hottest teams. Dana Altman’s team entered the NCAA tournament on an eight-game win streak, and the Ducks extended the run to nine with a 72-54 win over No. 5 Wisconsin Friday afternoon in San Jose.

Since the loss to UCLA, a game in which Oregon (24-12) allowed a shocking 62 second-half points, seven of the Ducks’ nine opponents have failed to reach the 60-point mark. Oregon pulled away with a 16-2 second half run, as Wisconsin went cold from the perimeter and forward Kenny Wooten thwarted multiple attempts around the basket.

Wisconsin (23-11), which was outscored 47-26 in the second half, shot 6-for-30 from beyond the arc on the day.

Payton Pritchard, the Most Outstanding Player of the Pac-12 tournament, led the way with 19 points, nine assists and five rebounds, and Louis King and Paul White added 17 and 14 points, respectively. While Pritchard controlled the pace it was Wooten who provided the spark after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half, as he blocked four shots while also scoring nine points and grabbing six rebounds.

Happ, whose collegiate career came to an end with the defeat, and Khalil Iverson led the way offensively for the Badgers with 12 points apiece. Wisconsin’s loss in the Big Ten’s first in this year’s tournament, with five teams having already advanced to the second round.

The Badgers and Ducks went into the half tied at 25, but Oregon not only got going offensively but also remained stout on the other end of the floor in the second stanza. As a result the Ducks are off to the second round, where they’ll face No. 13 UC Irvine on Sunday.

Buffalo routs No. 11 seed Arizona State

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 22, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Balanced No. 6 seed Buffalo advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament for the second straight year with a convincing 91-74 win over No. 11 seed Arizona State in a first-round matchup in Tulsa on Friday

Facing Bobby Hurley, their former head coach before he left for the Sun Devils four years ago, the Bulls knocked out a Pac-12 opponent in the first round for the second straight year. This time feels much different than last season’s upset win over No. 4 seed Arizona and Deandre Ayton.

Buffalo (32-3) had four double-figure scorers during a dominant win on Friday as they continue to look like the top-25 team they’ve been for most of the season. Jeremy Harris (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Nick Perkins (21 points, 10 rebounds) both finished with double-doubles for the Bulls while C.J. Massinburg (18 points) and Jayvon Graves (13 points) also finished in double-figures. The Bulls dominated on the glass as they won 39-25 on the boards as they had 11 offensive rebounds. Bench production was also important for Buffalo as they had 33 bench points on Friday.

Arizona State (23-11) knocked out St. John’s in a First Four game on Wednesday night as they shot the ball poorly from the perimeter on Friday. The Sun Devils didn’t knock down a three-pointer until the second half as they finished a dismal 3-for-22 shooting from distance. Zylan Cheatham was one of the few bright spots for the Sun Devils as he finished with 22 points while big man Romello White chipped in 12 points. After scoring 21 points in the win on Wednesday, freshman and leading scorer Luguentz Dort struggled to get going as he had 12 points on 4-for-11 shooting.

Buffalo advances to face No. 3 seed Texas Tech on Sunday in Tulsa as the Bulls will try to maintain their great offense against the No. 1 defense in the country. Besides for being a fun matchup of mid-major against Big 12 champion, Buffalo will also have its hands full trying to stop Big 12 Player of the Year Jarrett Culver, as he came up with a huge game on Friday as Texas Tech knocked out Northern Kentucky.

Virginia survives scare, routs Gardner-Webb

AP Photo/Richard Shiro
By Rob DausterMar 22, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

For a half, it looked like it was happening again.

Gardner-Webb came out on fire. They were carving up Virginia’s ball-screen defense, they were hitting threes left and right and they jumped out to a 28-14 lead of the No. 1-seed Wahoos, who are still dealing with the after effects of becoming the first No. 1-seed to lose in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

That all changed once Virginia decided to wake up.

De’Andre Hunter scored 20 of his 23 points in the second half and the Cavaliers used a 53-22 surge to run away with a win in the first round, knocking off No. 16-seed Gardner-Webb, 71-56. Ty Jerome chipped in with 13 points and six assists, but the unsung hero of the win was Mamadi Diakite. Gardner-Webb did not have the size to deal with him in the paint, and Tony Bennett decided to go to him continually in the second half. He finished with 17 points and nine boards, grabbing four offensive rebounds in the process.

To be frank, I don’t think the first half was anything more than a mental block for the Cavs. They looked scared. They looked nervous. They looked like they realized what the world thought about them and what an early deficit meant. The second half, however, was a different story, as Virginia’s talent won out.

But none of that matters.

And here’s to hoping that this means the Wahoos have exorcised their demons.

Because I am here for Virginia turning this thing around and proving to the nation just how good this program is, but against a program that’s actually good, a start like that is going to end up in disaster.

That includes No. 9-seed Oklahoma.

The noise is never going to stop, but a win might be all they need to find the confidence to get past it.