Makai Mason, No. 9 Baylor bounce No. 8 Syracuse

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 22, 2019, 12:26 AM EDT
Prior to Thursday point guard Makai Mason’s last experience in the NCAA tournament came as a Yale Bulldog in 2016, as he scored 31 points in a win over Baylor. Now a senior at Baylor, Mason led the Bears to an NCAA tournament win as he scored 22 points in the Bears’ 78-69 win over West Region No. 8 Syracuse in Salt Lake City.

In a game that saw the two teams combine for an NCAA tournament-record (in a non-overtime game) 28 three-pointers, Scott Drew’s team did the better job of buckling down defensively in the second half. Baylor limited Syracuse to 31% shooting from the field and 3-for-12 shooting in the second half while making 52% of its field goal attempts.

For the game Baylor shot 53.8% from the field and made 16 three-pointers, with Jared Butler and Mario Kegler joining Mason in double figures with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Elijah Hughes, who scored 18 points in the first half, led Syracuse with a game-high 25 points. Tyus Battle added 16 and Oshae Brissett 14 for the Orange, who played without senior point guard Frank Howard as he was suspended indefinitely earlier this week for a violation of athletic department policy.

Syracuse shot 9-for-17 from three in the first half, but the inability to continue to find quality looks against Baylor’s matchup zone proved costly. The Bears were balanced offensively in the second stanza, with four of the seven players who scored tallying between six and eight points, and as a result Baylor moves on.

Next up for Baylor is No. 1 Gonzaga, which blew out No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson.

Report: Alabama, Avery Johnson negotiating buyout

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 22, 2019, 12:37 AM EDT
One day after Alabama’s 2018-19 season came to a disappointing end in the first round of the Postseason NIT, the program is reportedly close to completing a change in leadership.

As first reported by Michael Casagrande of AL.com, the school and head coach Avery Johnson are negotiating the terms of a contract buyout. Per the terms of his contract, had Johnson been fired before April 15 he would have been owed a payment of $8 million. The buyout figure would have dropped to $6 million after that date.

Alabama lost to Norfolk State in the first round of the Postseason NIT Wednesday night, after which a Norfolk State player made note of the Crimson Tide’s lack of energy.

In four seasons at Alabama Johnson, who was also a head coach in the NBA for the Mavericks and Nets, led the program to just one NCAA tournament appearance and an overall record of 75-62. In recent years many programs in the SEC have done more to build up their basketball programs, either by improving facilities, making sound head coaching hires or both. Johnson was part of that wave, but the program hasn’t been as successful as many hoped for when he was brought on board.

One name that has mentioned in connection with this job in the immediate aftermath of Thursday’s news is that of Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm. Prohm, who served as the head coach at Murray State from 2011-15, is a 1997 graduate of Alabama.

2019 NCAA Tournament: Saturday second round tip times, announcer pairings

By Rob DausterMar 22, 2019, 12:36 AM EDT
12:10 p.m.: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Maryland, CBS (Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Jamie Erdahl)

2:40 p.m.: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 7 Wofford, CBS (Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Jamie Erdahl)

5:15 p.m.: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 10 Florida, CBS (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

6:10 p.m.: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 12 Murray State, TNT (Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli John Schriffen)

7:10 p.m.: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Baylor, TBS (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Lisa Byington)

7:45 p.m.: No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Minnesota, CBS  (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

8:40 p.m.: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 6 Villanova, TNT (Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli John Schriffen)

9:40 p.m.: No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 5 Auburn, TBS (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Lisa Byington)

Edwards’ 26 points leads Purdue past Old Dominion

By Rob DausterMar 22, 2019, 12:22 AM EDT
It wasn’t pretty, but in March, basketball is never a beauty contest.

No. 3-seed Purdue got 26 points and four assists from Carsen Edwards, holding on to a 61-48 win after a late run from Conference USA champ Old Dominion trimmed a 20 point lead to single digits.

It was about par for the course for this Purdue program. Edwards finished with 26 points but needed 23 shots to get there, but his inefficiency did not matter as the Boilers were stout enough defensively to win while scoring 61 points.

Purdue will advance to face Villanova, and it’s a matchup that should be worrisome for Matt Painter’s club. The truth is that Purdue is not a great 1-on-1 team but rather they get their offense from effectively running the sets that head coach Matt Painter schemes up. Villanova switches everything, which makes running offense ineffective against them, and it’s fair to wonder where, exactly, the scoring is going to come from for Purdue is Edwards churns out another 7-for-23 performance.

But that’s neither here nor there.

Because all that matters is that Purdue is going to have a chance to play that game.

They can figure the rest out later.

Matthews leads No. 2-seed Michigan past Montana

By Rob DausterMar 22, 2019, 12:05 AM EDT
Charles Matthews scored 16 of his 22 points in the first half and Zavier Simpson chipped in with 10 assists and seven boards as No. 2-seed Michigan had an easier time with Montana this year than they did a season ago.

The Wolverines knocked off the Grizzlies, 74-55, on Thursday night, cruising to an easy win just a year after they struggled to put away this same Montana team in one of the ugliest games of the first round of the tournament.

There is not all that much that we can take away from this game beyond the simple fact that Matthews played one of the best games of his season. He is the difference-maker for Michigan. It’s not a secret that the issue this team has is on the offensive side of the ball. They don’t have all that much shooting, and in turn, they don’t really have much in the way of floor-spacing.

That lack of floor-spacing has been one of the reasons that Matthews has not been as effective this season as he was last season, as has the fact that this year’s roster makeup allows more wings to be matched up with him. Last year, he was able to play small-ball four. This year, Ignas Brazdeikis owns that role.

We’ll see if this last. He’s going to have his work cut out for him against a No. 10-seed Florida team that shut down Caleb Martin and Jordan Caroline in the first round.

But anyone can get hot for three weeks, and that’s all Michigan needs him to do.

Fletcher Magee, Nathan Hoover shoot No. 7 Wofford past Seton Hall

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 22, 2019, 12:05 AM EDT
Thursday’s first round matchup between Midwest No. 7 Wofford and No. 10 Seton Hall featured two of college basketball’s best shot-makers, with the Terriers being led by Fletcher Magee and Myles Powell being the Pirates’ top option. While both lived up to their respective labels, Wofford was the more balanced team offensively and ended up winning by an 84-68 final score.

Mike Young’s Terriers, the better team for much of the first half, put the game away with a 17-0 run late in the second half as Magee and Nathan Hoover knocked down some huge three-point shots.

Magee, who is now the NCAA’s all-time leader in made three-pointers (passing former Oakland star Travis Bader), shot 7-for-12 from three and finished with a team-high 24 points. Hoover, who made four of his seven attempts from beyond the arc, added 18 for the Southern Conference champions. While the shot-making ability of Magee and Hoover was fun to witness as the Terriers took control late in the second half, this is more than a jump-shooting team.

Forward Cameron Jackson was the best big man on the court, as he tallied 14 points, ten rebounds and five assists, with Keve Aluma and Chevez Goodwin also giving Wofford good minutes in the front court.

Wofford finished the game with four double-digit scorers, as guard Storm Murphy scored 11 to go along with five rebounds and three assists. Seton Hall had just one, Powell, who finished with 27 after scoring just four points in the first half.

The junior guard was kept in check during the game’s first 20 minutes, and Wofford also converted nine Seton Hall turnovers into 18 points as it took a 40-30 lead into the break. But Powell would get going, and Seton Hall’s decision to go to a full-court press took Wofford out of its comfort zone offensively. The game appeared to be headed to a close finish, but that changed when Magee and Hoover worked their magic.

Next up for Wofford, the highest-seeded SoCon representative in the conference’s history, is No. 2 Kentucky on Saturday. The Wildcats, who will likely be without sophomore forward PJ Washington as he deals with a foot injury, blew out No. 15 Abilene Christian in the first game of the night session in Jacksonville.