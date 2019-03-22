Buffalo routs No. 11 seed Arizona State

Balanced No. 6 seed Buffalo advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament for the second straight year with a convincing 91-74 win over No. 11 seed Arizona State in a first-round matchup in Tulsa on Friday
Facing Bobby Hurley, their former head coach before he left for the Sun Devils four years ago, the Bulls knocked out a Pac-12 opponent in the first round for the second straight year. This time feels much different than last season’s upset win over No. 4 seed Arizona and Deandre Ayton.
Buffalo (32-3) had four double-figure scorers during a dominant win on Friday as they continue to look like the top-25 team they’ve been for most of the season. Jeremy Harris (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Nick Perkins (21 points, 10 rebounds) both finished with double-doubles for the Bulls while C.J. Massinburg (18 points) and Jayvon Graves (13 points) also finished in double-figures. The Bulls dominated on the glass as they won 39-25 on the boards as they had 11 offensive rebounds. Bench production was also important for Buffalo as they had 33 bench points on Friday.
Arizona State (23-11) knocked out St. John’s in a First Four game on Wednesday night as they shot the ball poorly from the perimeter on Friday. The Sun Devils didn’t knock down a three-pointer until the second half as they finished a dismal 3-for-22 shooting from distance. Zylan Cheatham was one of the few bright spots for the Sun Devils as he finished with 22 points while big man Romello White chipped in 12 points. After scoring 21 points in the win on Wednesday, freshman and leading scorer Luguentz Dort struggled to get going as he had 12 points on 4-for-11 shooting.
Buffalo advances to face No. 3 seed Texas Tech on Sunday in Tulsa as the Bulls will try to maintain their great offense against the No. 1 defense in the country. Besides for being a fun matchup of mid-major against Big 12 champion, Buffalo will also have its hands full trying to stop Big 12 Player of the Year Jarrett Culver, as he came up with a huge game on Friday as Texas Tech knocked out Northern Kentucky.
After suffering a 90-83 loss at UCLA on February 23, South Region No. 12 Oregon has been one of college basketball’s hottest teams. Dana Altman’s team entered the NCAA tournament on an eight-game win streak, and the Ducks extended the run to nine with a 72-54 win over No. 5 Wisconsin Friday afternoon in San Jose.
Since the loss to UCLA, a game in which Oregon (24-12) allowed a shocking 62 second-half points, seven of the Ducks’ nine opponents have failed to reach the 60-point mark. Oregon pulled away with a 16-2 second half run, as Wisconsin went cold from the perimeter and forward Kenny Wooten thwarted multiple attempts around the basket.
Wisconsin (23-11), which was outscored 47-26 in the second half, shot 6-for-30 from beyond the arc on the day.
Payton Pritchard, the Most Outstanding Player of the Pac-12 tournament, led the way with 19 points, nine assists and five rebounds, and Louis King and Paul White added 17 and 14 points, respectively. While Pritchard controlled the pace it was Wooten who provided the spark after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half, as he blocked four shots while also scoring nine points and grabbing six rebounds.
Happ, whose collegiate career came to an end with the defeat, and Khalil Iverson led the way offensively for the Badgers with 12 points apiece. Wisconsin’s loss in the Big Ten’s first in this year’s tournament, with five teams having already advanced to the second round.
The Badgers and Ducks went into the half tied at 25, but Oregon not only got going offensively but also remained stout on the other end of the floor in the second stanza. As a result the Ducks are off to the second round, where they’ll face No. 13 UC Irvine on Sunday.
For a half, it looked like it was happening again.
Gardner-Webb came out on fire. They were carving up Virginia’s ball-screen defense, they were hitting threes left and right and they jumped out to a 28-14 lead of the No. 1-seed Wahoos, who are still dealing with the after effects of becoming the first No. 1-seed to lose in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
That all changed once Virginia decided to wake up.
De’Andre Hunter scored 20 of his 23 points in the second half and the Cavaliers used a 53-22 surge to run away with a win in the first round, knocking off No. 16-seed Gardner-Webb, 71-56. Ty Jerome chipped in with 13 points and six assists, but the unsung hero of the win was Mamadi Diakite. Gardner-Webb did not have the size to deal with him in the paint, and Tony Bennett decided to go to him continually in the second half. He finished with 17 points and nine boards, grabbing four offensive rebounds in the process.
To be frank, I don’t think the first half was anything more than a mental block for the Cavs. They looked scared. They looked nervous. They looked like they realized what the world thought about them and what an early deficit meant. The second half, however, was a different story, as Virginia’s talent won out.
But none of that matters.
And here’s to hoping that this means the Wahoos have exorcised their demons.
Because I am here for Virginia turning this thing around and proving to the nation just how good this program is, but against a program that’s actually good, a start like that is going to end up in disaster.
That includes No. 9-seed Oklahoma.
The noise is never going to stop, but a win might be all they need to find the confidence to get past it.
Tennessee survived a scare from No. 15 seed Colgate as the Volunteers claimed a 77-70 win on Friday afternoon in a South Region NCAA tournament first-round game in Columbus.
The Volunteers led by 12 at the half and by as many as 14 points in the second half before Colgate responded with a furious push to take a 52-50 lead with under 12 minutes left. But Tennessee responded with scoring from a variety of sources to regain the advantage and close out the game.
Admiral Schofield (19 points) buried back-to-back three-pointers when it was a one-possession game to put this game out of reach for Tennessee. Jordan Bone (16 points), Jordan Bowden (14 points) and Lamonte Turner (13 points) also finished in double-figures while All-American Grant Williams (nine points, eight rebounds) had a quiet game.
Playing most of Friday without leading scorer and Patriot League Player of the Year Rapolas Ivanauskas (vision issues; 0 points, 0-for-4 shooting), Colgate (24-11) gave Tennessee a legitimate scare during its first NCAA tournament appearance in 23 years. Conference tournament title-game hero Jordan Burns had another great day shooting from the perimeter as he finished with 32 points on 8-for-13 three-point shooting.
Colgate was 15-for-29 from distance as a team on Friday as treys kept them in the game. Junior forward Will Rayman (10 points) and freshman guard Tucker Richardson (10 points) also finished in double-figures for the Raiders.
Tennessee advances to face No. 10 seed Iowa on Sunday in a second-round matchup in Columbus. The Vols will need to play much better in order to get past Iowa as the Hawkeyes used hot second-half shooting to get past No. 7 seed Cincinnati.
Williams had an off-day and wasn’t putting up his normal production, but it’s a positive sign for Tennessee that its guards all stepped up to contribute double-figures.
And the Anteaters go marching on.
Max Hazzard hit five threes, including a critical three with less than two minutes left on the clock to give UC Irvine a five-point lead, and scored 19 points to lead the No. 13-seed to the first real upset of the NCAA tournament.
Evan Leonard added 19 points, six boards, four assists and four steals, making four free throws to ice the game in the final 20 seconds, as No. 4-seed Kansas State went down, 70-64.
Kansas State entered this game as the co-Big 12 champion, but they were playing without their star, Dean Wade, who is dealing with foot issues that cost him the Big 12 tournament as well. His absence hurt. He is the best shooter, the best passer and the best player for the Wildcats, and his absence contributed to Kansas State’s 38.6 percent shooting now and an 8-for-27 performance from three.
But that should not take any of the credit away from Irvine. Remember, Kansas State reached the Elite 8 last season with Wade playing.
The credit belongs to Russell Turner, his game plan and the way his team executed it. Turner is a former Standford assistant that had a shot at getting the Cal job when the Bears hired Wyking Jones. He’s won four of the last six Big West regular season titles and advanced to the NCAA tournament twice in his five year tenure. This is the kind of performance that will make him an in-demand coach during the carousel this season, and he should have been all along.
But that’s neither here nor there.
The truth is that this Irvine team is really, really good. They take away the paint, they are as good defensively as any high-major that you’ll find and they have the size to match up with anyone. They are going to be a tough out for whoever wins tonight’s Wisconsin-Oregon first round battle.
All-American Jarrett Culver had a monster outing as No. 3 seed Texas Tech cruised to a 72-57 win over No. 14 seed Northern Kentucky during a Friday afternoon NCAA tournament first-round game in the West Region.
Finishing with 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, Culver was efficient and dominant for the Red Raiders as they opened up the game in the second half. Only a 30-26 lead for Texas Tech at the break, the Red Raiders clamped down and used the offense of Culver and it’s No. 1 overall defense to break the game open.
The Big 12 Player of the Year had one of the best individual games of any player in the first round as he was 10-for-17 from the floor and 3-for-5 from three-point range. Big man Tariq Owens also finished in double-figures for Texas Tech with 12 points while Davide Moretti added 10 points.
Northern Kentucky (26-9) stayed in the game for a half thanks to the hot shooting of junior guard Tyler Sharpe as he finished with 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting. The Norse couldn’t generate much consistent offense outside of Sharpe, however, as Northern Kentucky shot 5-for-21 from the three-point line. Horizon League Player of the Year Drew McDonald was held to only five points on 2-for-12 shooting as he struggled to get going. Dantez Wilson (11 points) was the only other double-figure scorer for the Norse.
The Red Raiders advance to face either No. 6 seed Buffalo or No. 11 seed Arizona State in Tulsa on Sunday.