Kansas blows out upset-minded Northeastern

By Rob DausterMar 21, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT
Predicting the demise of Kansas came too soon.

The No. 4-seed Jayhawks looked every bit the part of a blueblood on Thursday afternoon, and they made everyone that predicted a Northeastern upset look like a fool.

Myself included.

Dedric Lawson scored 25 points and grabbed 11 boards and Devon Dotson chipped in with 18 points and four boards as Kansas rolled to an 87-53 with over the champions of the CAA. Northeastern trailed by 12 at the half and quickly saw that deficit balloon to 20 early in the second half. The Huskies never made it interesting from there.

On paper, this was an upset pick that made sense. Northeastern took — and made — a lot of threes. They were an above-average defensive team. They didn’t turn the ball over. They controlled tempo. They did it all season long, and they were taking on a Kansas team that starts four freshmen and that had spent the second half of the season playing like a team that didn’t know what it takes to win away from Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

On Thursday, Northeastern shot 6-for-28 from three. They had absolutely no answer for Lawson in the pair or for Dotson in transition. The Huskies didn’t control tempo and they didn’t keep the Jayhawks off the offensive glass.

At the end of the day, Kansas — no matter how many issues they had throughout the regular season — was simply the more talented team.

And it showed on Thursday.

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 21, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT
In the lead-up to Thursday’s West Region matchup between No. 5 Marquette and No. 12 Murray State, most of the conversation was focused on guards Markus Howard and Ja Morant. And as Thursday’s game wore on it was clear that Murray State, in addition to having the best player, was the better team as it won by a final score of 83-64 in Hartford, Connecticut.

Morant (who has three triple-doubles this season) became the first player to post a triple-double in an NCAA tournament game since Draymond Green in 2012, tallying 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds. He’s the eighth player to record a triple-double in an NCAA tournament game since assists became an official statistic ahead of the 1983-84 season.

Individuals can certainly dominate a game, as was the case with Morant, but it takes more than just one player to advance. Murray State (27-4) finished the game with four double-digit scorers and shot 53.6 percent from the field, with Tevin Brown scoring a team-high 19 points.

Also reaching double figures for the Racers were KJ Williams (16 points, four rebounds) and Shaq Buchanon (14, six rebounds, three steals and two assists). The fifth starter, forward Darnell Cowart, added nine points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Next up for Murray State will be No. 4 Florida State, which pulled away from Vermont in the first game of the afternoon session.

Morant controlled the flow of the game, picking apart the Marquette defense in ball-screen situations. And when the sophomore point guard was off the ball he made plays as well, most notably his two-handed dunk in the second half via the “blind pig” play.

Marquette (24-9) was competitive in the first half, with Howard scoring 16 points. But Murray State put together an 11-0 run that began late in the first half, and from that point in the rout was on. Howard finished with 26 points but he needed 27 shot attempts to reach that mark, making just nine.

Sam Hauser added 16 points and ten rebounds and Joey Hauser eight, but only five of the nine Marquette players who got into the game managed to score. By comparison seven of nine Murray State’s players who saw action got onto the scoreboard, with all five starters scoring at least nine points.

By Rob DausterMar 21, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT
It did not take long for Ja Morant to get on One Shining Moment.

The Murray State star, in the midst of a dominant performance against No. 5 Marquette in the first round of the NCAA tournament, threw down a monster dunk on Sam Hauser:

And yes, we need another angle on that:

No. 6 Maryland escapes No. 11 Belmont

By Scott PhillipsMar 21, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT
Maryland and Belmont engaged in a back-and-forth first-round matchup in Jacksonville on Thursday as the No. 4 seed Terrapins advanced in the East Region of the NCAA tournament with a 79-77 victory.

Belmont had a chance to go ahead trailing 78-77 on what could have been the game’s final possession but an errant backdoor pass from Grayson Murphy became a turnover as Maryland’s Eric Ayala tipped to ball as the Terps recovered the ball. Darryl Morsell (18 points) made one of two free throws for Maryland and Belmont had a final game-winning attempt from Dylan Windler — but his desperation half-court heave fell short.

Trailing by six at the half, the Terps (23-10) came roaring back in the second half behind a balanced effort. Despite an off-day from starting point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (nine points on 3-for-18 shooting), Maryland got strong efforts from four other players. The frontcourt of Jalen Smith (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Bruno Fernando (14 points, 13 rebounds) both tallied double-doubles and Smith’s emphatic and-one dunk with under two minutes left gave Maryland a two-possession lead. Eric Ayala (12 points) also finished in double-figures for the Terps.

Belmont (27-6) had a monster outing from senior Dylan Windler as he finished with a game-high 35 points — including a very good 7-for-14 day from three-point territory. After advancing past Temple in the First Four in Dayton on Tuesday night, the Bruins looked like they could pull off the potential upset until the game’s final possessions. Guard Kevin McClain also had a solid day with 19 points. But nobody else on the Belmont roster could muster more than six points in the game.

Maryland is heading to the second round as they play No. 3 seed LSU on Saturday in Jacksonville. That matchup will feature a great frontcourt battle between Smith and Fernando going against LSU’s Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams. The matchup at point guard could be the difference, however, as Cowan will need to play better going against a strong lead guard in the Tigers’ Tremont Waters.

The Terps have to be pleased that they escaped with this win as they struggled from three-point range (6-for-22 for 27 percent) while Cowan had a horrible shooting day. If Cowan can return to his normal form, then Saturday’s second-round matchup should be pretty evenly matched.

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 21, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
While it’s certainly admirable for a defender to make a concerted effort to prevent a powerful dunk, there are times when it’s better to make a “business decision” and move on to the next play.

During the second half of Thursday’s first round matchup between East No. 6 Maryland and No. 11 Belmont, Belmont senior wing Dylan Windler was caught in a tough spot as he was the only person between Maryland’s Jalen Smith and the rim. This didn’t end well for the senior, who was also called for the foul.

Smith was outstanding down the stretch as the Terrapins won, 79-77, to advance to the second round where No. 3 LSU awaits.

No. 2-seed Michigan State survives Bradley

By Rob DausterMar 21, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT
It took 26 points and four assists from Cassius Winston, who sparked a late 16-5 run that gave the Spartans the lead for good, but Michigan State avoided suffering their second first round loss as a No. 2-seed with a 76-65 win over Bradley.

For 35 minutes, the Braves were the better team. They made six of their first nine threes and smothered Michigan State’s ball-screen offense as they led by six points in the first half and remained within striking distance until the final minutes.

To be frank, Michigan State looked tired.

This is a team that doesn’t have all that much depth after the injuries that they have dealt with this season, and they are just three days removed from playing three games in three days to win the Big Ten tournament title. It’s not a secret that Winston has to carry an enormous load for this group, but he wasn’t the only one that looked gassed. Kenny Goins was 1-for-10 from the floor and 0-for-7 from three. Matt McQuaid didn’t really get it going until the second half. Nick Ward and Aaron Henry spent more time getting screamed at by Tom Izzo that they did playing well.

The question you have to ask is whether or not winning the Big Ten tournament will end up costing the Spartans in the long run.

And with another game tipping off in just 24 hours — against a Minnesota team that beat up on Louisville today — the situation isn’t ideal.

Michigan State did beat Minnesota by 24 points the first times these two teams played this season, but that was at a time when the Golden Gophers were still figuring out their point guard situation.

They have an answer now.

And on Saturday we’ll find out if that changes things.