No. 1 Gonzaga breaks school record in win over No. 16 FDU

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 21, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT
In the aftermath of its loss to Saint Mary’s in the championship game of the WCC tournament, West Region No. 1 Gonzaga faced some questions regarding its worthiness as a one-seed. Mark Few’s team landed on the top line, and Thursday night the Bulldogs made program history in an 87-49 win over No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in Salt Lake City.

The 38-point margin is the largest for Gonzaga in its NCAA tournament history, and the Bulldogs removed any doubt early. Gonzaga scored 18 of the game’s first 22 points, and it would take a 53-17 lead into the intermission. In the second half the WCC regular season champions led by as much as 42, overwhelming an FDU team two days removed from the first Division I tournament win in program history.

All-American forward Rui Hachimura led the way for the Bulldogs offensively, as he scored a game-high 21 points (8-for-15 from the field) while also grabbing eight rebounds. Fellow starter Brandon Clarke added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots, and Zach Norvell added 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

The blowout also provided Killian Tillie, who’s been limited by injuries throughout the season, with the opportunity to get going offensively. Tillie scored 17 points and grabbed four rebounds, leading the way for a bench that scored a total of 33 points. Geno Crandall tallied ten points off the bench for Gonzaga, which will play either No. 8 Syracuse or No. 9 Baylor on Saturday.

Mike Holloway Jr. and Elyjah Williams scored ten points apiece to lead the way for FDU, which shot just 30.0% from the field and 6-for-21 from beyond the arc. Guards Jahlil Jenkins and Darnell Edge combined to score 14 points on 3-for-19 shooting from the field.

Reigning champs Villanova sneak past St. Mary’s

By Rob DausterMar 21, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT
The dream of back-to-back championships is not dead yet for Jay Wright and Villanova.

The Wildcats, seeded sixth in the South Region, found a way to get past No. 11 St. Mary’s, 61-57, in the first round on Thursday night.

Phil Booth led the way with 20 points and six assists while Eric Paschall and Jermaine Samuels combined for 26 points and 13 boards. With the win, Villanova will advance to take on the winner of Thursday’s final tip, No. 3-seed Purdue vs. No. 14-seed Old Dominion.

This Villanova team is not as talented as the Villanova teams that we have become accustomed to seeing in recent years. They are young in positions that you don’t want to be young, three of their most talented freshmen did not even suit up against Saint Mary’s and it has been painfully obvious to everyone watching that this team badly needed Donte Divincenzo back to help carry some of the scoring load.

That said, here we are in late March, and the Wildcats are winnings games against good, tough teams. They are in the second round of the NCAA tournament, and they are here after winning the Big East regular season title outright as well as the Big East tournament title.

That’s in a down year.

Like is good on the Main Line.

Phil Cofer’s status for Saturday undetermined after father’s death

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 21, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT
No. 4 Florida State senior forward Phil Cofer, who did not play in Thursday’s win over Vermont, is dealing with a lot more than the right foot injury that kept him on the sideline. Following the game Cofer was given the news that his father Michael, who had been ill for quite some time, had passed away.

Following the game Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton said that Cofer was considered to be “day-to-day” as a result of the foot issue, with the senior forward dealing with swelling after playing three straight days in the ACC tournament.

According to a school spokesman no decision has been made as to whether Cofer would remain with the team or leave to be with his family due to the passing of his father. Health-wise the hope was that he would be available to play in Saturday’s second round matchup with No. 12 Murray State.

Michael Cofer, who attended Tennessee and played ten seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, was 58 years old.

No. 10 Florida puts an early end to disappointing Nevada season

By Rob DausterMar 21, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT
If it’s possible, Nevada just finished off a 29-4 season that was nothing less than a massive disappointment.

And the way it ended is fitting, really.

It took 30 minutes and a 51-33 deficit for Nevada to finally show up against No. 10-seed Florida in the first round of the NCAA tournament, and by the time they did, the deficit to overcome was too great and their ability to actually make the shots they take too little for it to matter.

They entered the season as a team many believed was a top five team nationally. They will be heading back to Reno on Thursday with a 70-61 loss and nothing more than the memory of what could have been.

Caleb Martin, who entered the season as Nevada’s all-american candidate, finished with 19 points but shot 5-for-22 from the floor to get there while turning the ball over six times. Jordan Caroline, who had played like Nevada’s all-american this season, was 2-for-11 from the floor with just seven points. Cody Martin came to play, but the rest of the roster mustered all of 10 shots from the floor.

Eric Musselman played a risky game all season long. He bet on the fact that his studs — both of the Martin twins and Caroline — were good enough to win their matchup by making enough of the tough shots they take to win. That was not the case on Thursday, and it’s worth noting that in Nevada’s four losses this season, Caleb Martin and Caroline combined to shoot 8-for-47 from the floor.

But that happens.

Living and dying with tough shots coming out of isolation is inherently risky. There are going to be some nights where the shots just don’t fall.

The bigger story, to me, is that Nevada never looked like they were fully engaged this season. It never felt like they had everyone on the roster pulling in the same direction. Musselman was coaching with one eye on his next job. The Martins and Caroline returned to school after declaring for the draft, and it’s fair to wonder just how badly they wanted to be back at Nevada. Jordan Brown is McDonald’s All-American freshman and the only thing he checked in the box score on Thursday was a foul. Transfers Corey Henson and Nisre Zouzoua were big time scorers at Wagner and Bryant, respectively, and they combined to average 18 minutes this season. Neither played in the NCAA tournament.

For a team that has 13 scholarship players that are probably good enough to play in someone’s rotation in the Mountain West, having a rotation reduced to roughly six guys by the end of the season is not easy.

And when you start off the season by running off two players that had committed to the program, it doesn’t exactly set a precedent of loyalty.

We talked about this back in October.

It’s the risk that Musselman ran by bringing in so many transfers and talented recruits.

Last year, it paid off in a Sweet 16.

This season, the result was that Nevada never felt more relevant than in the preseason poll.

No PJ Washington, no problem as No. 2 Kentucky advances

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 21, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT
Midwest No. 2 Kentucky was down a key player for its first round matchup Thursday, as sophomore forward PJ Washington has been sidelined by a sprained left foot. The general consensus was that even with Washington unavailable the Wildcats would have little trouble with No. 15 Abilene Christian, and that’s how things played out in Jacksonville.

Kentucky (27-6) beat ACU by the final score of 79-44, with freshman guard Keldon Johnson leading the charge offensively.

Johnson, a 46.3% shooting from the field for the season, made ten of his 16 field goal attempts and finished with a game-high 25 points. The freshman was one of three double-digit scorers for John Calipari’s team, with Reid Travis adding 18 points and nine rebounds and Tyler Herro tallying 14 on 7-for-12 shooting.

As a team Kentucky shot 53.6% from the field, and its 45.2% offensive rebounding percentage more than made up for a 4-for-14 night from beyond the arc.

Abilene Christian (27-6), making its first NCAA tournament appearance, was led offensively by Jaren Lewis as he scored 17 points while also grabbing five rebounds and dishing out three assists. ACU only turned the ball over ten times on the night, but in addition to the issues defending a Kentucky team that held a significant physical advantage the Southland Conference champions also struggled offensively.

Abilene Christian shot just 32.1% from the field and 5-for-23 from beyond the arc, and the other four starters combined to score just 27 points.

Next up for Kentucky will be either No. 7 Wofford or No. 10 Seton Hall, which beat the Wildcats in overtime back in December. As for Washington’s status for Saturday, Calipari said that he didn’t think it was likely that the sophomore would be able to play.

WATCH: Ja Morant posts triple-double as Murray State rolls Marquette

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 21, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT
1 Comment

In the lead-up to Thursday’s West Region matchup between No. 5 Marquette and No. 12 Murray State, most of the conversation was focused on guards Markus Howard and Ja Morant. And as Thursday’s game wore on it was clear that Murray State, in addition to having the best player, was the better team as it won by a final score of 83-64 in Hartford, Connecticut.

Morant (who has three triple-doubles this season) became the first player to post a triple-double in an NCAA tournament game since Draymond Green in 2012, tallying 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds. He’s the eighth player to record a triple-double in an NCAA tournament game since assists became an official statistic ahead of the 1983-84 season.

Individuals can certainly dominate a game, as was the case with Morant, but it takes more than just one player to advance. Murray State (27-4) finished the game with four double-digit scorers and shot 53.6 percent from the field, with Tevin Brown scoring a team-high 19 points.

Also reaching double figures for the Racers were KJ Williams (16 points, four rebounds) and Shaq Buchanon (14, six rebounds, three steals and two assists). The fifth starter, forward Darnell Cowart, added nine points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Next up for Murray State will be No. 4 Florida State, which pulled away from Vermont in the first game of the afternoon session.

Morant controlled the flow of the game, picking apart the Marquette defense in ball-screen situations. And when the sophomore point guard was off the ball he made plays as well, most notably his two-handed dunk in the second half via the “blind pig” play.

Marquette (24-9) was competitive in the first half, with Howard scoring 16 points. But Murray State put together an 11-0 run that began late in the first half, and from that point in the rout was on. Howard finished with 26 points but he needed 27 shot attempts to reach that mark, making just nine.

Sam Hauser added 16 points and ten rebounds and Joey Hauser eight, but only five of the nine Marquette players who got into the game managed to score. By comparison seven of nine Murray State’s players who saw action got onto the scoreboard, with all five starters scoring at least nine points.