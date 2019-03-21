More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
No. 6 Maryland escapes past No. 11 Belmont

By Scott PhillipsMar 21, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT
Maryland and Belmont engaged in a back-and-forth first-round matchup in Jacksonville on Thursday as the No. 4 seed Terrapins advanced in the East Region of the NCAA tournament with a 79-77 victory.

Belmont had a chance to go ahead trailing 78-77 on what could have been the game’s final possession but an errant backdoor pass from Grayson Murphy became a turnover as Maryland’s Eric Ayala tipped to ball as the Terps recovered the ball. Darryl Morsell (18 points) made one of two free throws for Maryland and Belmont had a final game-winning attempt from Dylan Windler — but his desperation half-court heave fell short.

Trailing by six at the half, the Terps (23-10) came roaring back in the second half behind a balanced effort. Despite an off-day from starting point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (nine points on 3-for-18 shooting), Maryland got strong efforts from four other players. The frontcourt of Jalen Smith (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Bruno Fernando (14 points, 13 rebounds) both tallied double-doubles and Smith’s emphatic and-one dunk with under two minutes left gave Maryland a two-possession lead. Eric Ayala (12 points) also finished in double-figures for the Terps.

Belmont (27-6) had a monster outing from senior Dylan Windler as he finished with a game-high 35 points — including a very good 7-for-14 day from three-point territory. After advancing past Temple in the First Four in Dayton on Tuesday night, the Bruins looked like they could pull off the potential upset until the game’s final possessions. Guard Kevin McClain also had a solid day with 19 points. But nobody else on the Belmont roster could muster more than six points in the game.

Maryland is heading to the second round as they play No. 3 seed LSU on Saturday in Jacksonville. That matchup will feature a great frontcourt battle between Smith and Fernando going against LSU’s Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams. The matchup at point guard could be the difference, however, as Cowan will need to play better going against a strong lead guard in the Tigers’ Tremont Waters.

The Terps have to be pleased that they escaped with this win as they struggled from three-point range (6-for-22 for 27 percent) while Cowan had a horrible shooting day. If Cowan can return to his normal form, then Saturday’s second-round matchup should be pretty evenly matched.

WATCH: Maryland’s Jalen Smith posterizes Dylan Windler

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 21, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
While it’s certainly admirable for a defender to make a concerted effort to prevent a powerful dunk, there are times when it’s better to make a “business decision” and move on to the next play.

During the second half of Thursday’s first round matchup between East No. 6 Maryland and No. 11 Belmont, Belmont senior wing Dylan Windler was caught in a tough spot as he was the only person between Maryland’s Jalen Smith and the rim. This didn’t end well for the senior, who was also called for the foul.

Smith was outstanding down the stretch as the Terrapins won, 79-77, to advance to the second round where No. 3 LSU awaits.

No. 2-seed Michigan State survives Bradley

By Rob DausterMar 21, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT
It took 26 points and four assists from Cassius Winston, who sparked a late 16-5 run that gave the Spartans the lead for good, but Michigan State avoided suffering their second first round loss as a No. 2-seed with a 76-65 win over Bradley.

For 35 minutes, the Braves were the better team. They made six of their first nine threes and smothered Michigan State’s ball-screen offense as they led by six points in the first half and remained within striking distance until the final minutes.

To be frank, Michigan State looked tired.

This is a team that doesn’t have all that much depth after the injuries that they have dealt with this season, and they are just three days removed from playing three games in three days to win the Big Ten tournament title. It’s not a secret that Winston has to carry an enormous load for this group, but he wasn’t the only one that looked gassed. Kenny Goins was 1-for-10 from the floor and 0-for-7 from three. Matt McQuaid didn’t really get it going until the second half. Nick Ward and Aaron Henry spent more time getting screamed at by Tom Izzo that they did playing well.

The question you have to ask is whether or not winning the Big Ten tournament will end up costing the Spartans in the long run.

And with another game tipping off in just 24 hours — against a Minnesota team that beat up on Louisville today — the situation isn’t ideal.

Michigan State did beat Minnesota by 24 points the first times these two teams played this season, but that was at a time when the Golden Gophers were still figuring out their point guard situation.

They have an answer now.

And on Saturday we’ll find out if that changes things.

No. 4 Florida State wears down No. 13 Vermont

By Scott PhillipsMar 21, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT
Florida State wore down No. 13 seed Vermont in the second half as the No. 4 seed Seminoles moved on with a 76-69 win on Thursday in a West Region game in Hartford.

The Seminoles (28-7) trailed by nine in the first half before rallying to tie it at halftime. Playing without senior forward Phil Cofer (foot in a walking boot), Florida State took some time to adjust on both ends of the floor. In the second half, the Seminoles made their big push behind strong offensive outings from Mfiondu Kabengale (21 points, nine rebounds) and Terence Mann (19 points). Kabengale and Mann were tough to stop on the interior as both did a nice job of finishing consistently around the rim.

Florida State didn’t have a great game shooting the ball (21-for-55 for 38 percent) on Thursday. To offset the inconsistent shooting, the Seminoles did an effective job of limiting turnovers (seven for the game) and knocking down free throws (31-for-37) to close out the game as Florida State scored 24 of its 49 second-half points from the free-throw line.

Vermont (27-7) stayed in the game thanks to its hot three-point shooting (16-for-32 for 50 percent) but they struggled to get any offense inside of the arc. Florida State’s superior length and athleticism proved to be tough on the Catamounts over the course of a full game as Vermont only had seven field goals that weren’t three-pointers.

Anthony Lamb (16 points) led four Catamount scorers in double-figures as Stef Smith (15 points), Ernie Duncan (15 points) and Ben Shungu (15 points) also contributed on the offensive end. Lamb, the America East Player of the Year, was limited to a 4-for-13 shooting day as he couldn’t get going on offense until late in the game.

This wasn’t the prettiest win for Florida State. But the Seminoles withstood a hot-shooting opponent during a game in which they weren’t playing their best on offense. That’s a very good sign for Florida State going forward, because if they figure things out on offense, then they’re looking like a very dangerous No. 4 seed. The health of Cofer will also be something to monitor for the next round as redshirt freshman Raiquan Gray made his second career start in his place.

Florida State moves on to face the winner of No. 5 seed Marquette and No. 12 seed Murray State on Saturday in Hartford.

Auburn survives scare from No. 12-seed New Mexico State

By Rob DausterMar 21, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT
It wasn’t easy, and it wasn’t always smart, but fifth-seeded Auburn got the job done somehow.

New Mexico State’s Terrell Brown was fouled shooting a three with 1.7 seconds left and Auburn ahead 78-76, but he missed two of the three free throws:

Trevelin Queen had a wide-open look at a three at the buzzer, but he threw up an air-ball and the Tigers escaped, 78-77, in a game they did not seem all that interested in winning.

Survive and advance. That’s all that matters in the end.

It’s the second straight season that Auburn has reached the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. Last year, Auburn survived Charleston as a No. 4 seed before they were embarrassed by Clemson, 84-53, in the second. They will take on the winner of No. 4-seed Kansas and No. 13-seed Northeastern on Saturday.

The Tigers led by 13 points with 7:10 left on the clock, but they committed six turnovers in the final five minutes, allowing New Mexico State to make a run.

Prior to that meltdown, this looked like a vintage Auburn performance. They forced 16 turnovers, they made 12 threes, they make running offense a nightmare for an overmatched NMSU roster. In total, Auburn got 17 points and four assists from Jared Harper and J’Von McCormicik came off the bench to pour in 16 points.

When this team is at their best, that is what they do. They lead the nation in defensive turnover percentage and steal percentage. They are fifth nationally in block percentage. They don’t go to the offensive glass because they are less concerned with giving up offensive rebounds than they are with being able to get out in transition.

That worked beautifully for 33 minutes.

And thanks to a couple of missed free throws, Auburn will get a chance to see if it can work again on Saturday.

George Washington to hire Jamion Christian

By Rob DausterMar 21, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT
George Washington is expected to hire Jamion Christian as their next head coach, sources told NBC Sports.

Christian spent last season at Siena, where he finished fifth in the MAAC regular season. He had previously spent five seasons as the head coach at Mount St. Mary’s, where he reached the NCAA tournament twice in five years. At 36 years old, he is a Virginia native that played for the Mount and spent the majority of his coaching career in the area prior to his one season at Siena.

Christian will replace Maurice Joseph,, who spent three seasons as head coach of the Colonials after Mike Lonergan was fired in September of 2016.