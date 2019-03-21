Kentucky’s P.J. Washington ruled out for NCAA tournament opener

Kentucky star forward P.J. Washington has officially been ruled out of Thursday’s NCAA tournament first-round matchup against Abilene Christian with a sprained foot.
Wildcats head coach John Calipari sounded optimistic that Washington would be able to play in the team’s NCAA tournament opener when speaking to reporters on Wednesday. But Calipari took to Twitter early Thursday to confirm that Washington was ruled out.
Placed in a hard cast for precautionary reasons after seeing specialists, Washington’s health for future rounds remains uncertain. Washington is Kentucky’s leading scorer and rebounder this season as he’s putting up 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Without Washington, the Wildcats should still be able to get by No. 15 seed Abilene Christian thanks to a deep collection of frontcourt players.
But the sophomore’s health is going to be one of the key storylines to watch this weekend as his availability could have a huge impact on Kentucky’s potential second-round matchup.
Arizona State raced out to an early lead and never trailed as they advanced past St. John’s with a 74-65 win on Wednesday night during an NCAA tournament First Four game in Dayton.
Jumping out to a double-digit lead 10 minutes into the game, the Sun Devils were barely threatened until late in the second half as the Red Storm had a disjointed night on offense. St. John’s had some early momentum in the second half during an 8-0 burst when the Arizona State lead was cut to eight points. The Sun Devils quickly pushed the lead back to double-digits with another run. With under five minutes left, St. John’s made a final push to cut the Arizona State lead to seven but they never made it over the hump to get fully back into the game.
Freshman Luguentz Dort was the standout for Arizona State on Wednesday as he finished with 21 points. Although Dort experienced a scary fall early in the second half, he shook off the hard landing to return. Dort’s health will be something to monitor for the next round as he’s clearly the best offensive weapon for the Sun Devils. Forward Zylan Cheatham (14 points) was the only other double-figure scorer for the Sun Devils on Wednesday as Arizona State didn’t play a particularly crisp game on offense.
Although Arizona State (23-10) led the entire game, they had 21 turnovers and some sloppy possessions that they’ll need to clean up before Friday’s first-round matchup with Buffalo. Arizona State advances to play the No. 6 seed Bulls on Friday in a West Region game in Tulsa. The matchup will feature Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley going against his former team as he left Buffalo four seasons ago to take the job in Tempe. Hurley will also be facing a head coach, Nate Oats, that he hired as an assistant coach at Buffalo. Wednesday’s win for the Sun Devils also marks the first NCAA tournament win for Arizona State since 2009 when they beat Temple in the first round.
St. John’s (21-13) never found a rhythm on offense as they shot 32 percent (22-for-69) from the field and 26 percent (8-for-31) from three-point range. Junior guard Shamorie Ponds (25 points, four assists) and guard L.J. Figueroa (19 points) were two of the only bright spots for the Red Storm as St. John’s turned the ball over 16 times.
Starting the 2018-19 season with a 12-0 record, St. John’s finished the year 9-13 as they plummeted once Big East play started. After such a promising start to the season, many predicted that St. John’s would be a factor in the Big East race.
Instead, St. John’s slipped to the point of barely making the Field of 68 as they were the last at-large team let into the field. Losing in a First Four game after being a top-25 team only two months ago is a very disappointing ending to what looked like a comeback season for this program. The Red Storm have not won an NCAA tournament game since 2000 as they’ve dropped five straight in the Big Dance.
North Dakota State withstood a second-half rally to advance in the 2019 NCAA tournament with 78-74 First Four victory over North Carolina Central on Wednesday night in Dayton.
The Bison (19-15) led by 13 points early in the second half when North Carolina Central made a furious comeback to tie it up within minutes. The Eagles gained control of the lead and held a 66-61 advantage with 5:23 left before North Dakota State closed the game on a 17-8 run. North Carolina Central was held scoreless for over three minutes as the Bison made the game’s final push. North Dakota State earned its first NCAA tournament win since 2014 as they advance to face No. 1 overall seed Duke on Friday in Columbia.
Tyson Ward paced North Dakota State’s offense with 23 points and three assists while Vinnie Shahid (14 points), Sam Griesel (10 points) and Jared Samuelson (10 points) also finished in double-figures. The Bison shot 45 percent (9-for-20) from three-point range and only turned the ball over six times as they did a great job of staying disciplined on offense.
North Carolina Central (18-16) rallied behind strong efforts from big man Raasean Davis (20 points, 16 rebounds) and guard Larry McKnight Jr. (20 points) as the Eagles had four starters end in double-figures. Randy Miller Jr. (18 points) and Zacarry Douglas (14 points) also finished in double-figures for North Carolina Central as they were 9-for-21 from three-point range (42 percent).
Although the Eagles led the battle on the boards at 38-29 — collecting 15 offensive rebounds to help them stay in the game — the offensive drought ended up hurting them in the final minutes. North Carolina Central is now 0-4 in the NCAA tournament as they’ve lost in the First Four in three straight seasons.
North Dakota State earned its first NCAA tournament win since 2014 when they took down Oklahoma in overtime as a No. 12 seed. Winners of five straight games, the Bison have gotten hot at the right time, but they’ll be heavy underdogs against the No. 1 overall seed in the field on Friday.
Former San Diego head coach Lamont Smith has been identified by the school as the employee involved in the widespread college admissions scandal known as “Operation Varsity Blues.”
The scandal received nationwide attention earlier this month when prominent schools, and famous actresses like Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, were among 50 people charged for bribing college coaches and others to help gain access for their children to attend certain colleges.
The University of San Diego said Wednesday that they had been subject to a confidentiality order which barred them from mentioning Smith’s name. The order was later modified by the U.S. Department of Justice — which allowed the school to directly name its former head coach.
The indictment alleged that real estate developer Robert Flaxman paid nearly $110,000 to get his son and daughter into the University of San Diego using Smith as a point of contact. According to the indictment, Flaxman was an FBI witness and Smith allegedly helped the school accept Flaxman’s son as an athletic recruit — even though he didn’t play basketball.
Flaxman also allegedly paid similar bribes for his daughter to gain admissions to San Diego, but she declined to attend, according to a report from the USD Vista.
Smith resigned as San Diego’s head coach in 2018 after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence at the team’s hotel. Placed on administrative leave following the arrest, Smith resigned after the charges were dropped. Smith is currently an assistant coach at UTEP.
“The only USD employees, students, or applicants involved in the alleged wrongdoing are the three people identified by the government: Lamont Smith and two applicants, one is a current student and one declined admission,” University of San Diego Assistant Vice President of Media Communications Pamela Gray Payton said in a statement to ABC 10 News San Diego.
Syracuse will have to play the 2019 NCAA tournament without senior guard Frank Howard as the school announced that he’s been suspended indefinitely.
“Syracuse University men’s basketball student-athlete Frank Howard will not play in the NCAA Tournament for an indefinite period of time due to a violation of athletic department policy,” the release said.
The 6-foot-5 Howard has been a key piece for the Orange the past few seasons as he’s putting up 8.9 points, 2.9 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game this season. Howard’s size also makes him effective in the Orange’s trademark 2-3 zone.
No. 8 seed Syracuse opens the NCAA tournament with a matchup against No. 9 seed Baylor on Thursday night as they play in Salt Lake City in a game that will tip at 9:57 p.m. EST.
