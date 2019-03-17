Saturday’s Things To Know: Duke wins, Kentucky loses, Oregon’s bubble-poppin’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PLAYER OF THE DAY: Grant Williams, Tennessee

Williams absolutely took over down the stretch on Saturday afternoon, as Tennessee knocked off Kentucky and advanced to the title game of the SEC tournament. Williams scored eight of his 20 points during Tennessee’s game-winning, 18-4 run in the final six minutes. We wrote all about it here.

TEAM OF THE DAY: Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are dancing. After struggling through the first three months of the season, the Ducks turned it around down the stretch, winning the Pac-12 tournament in impressive fashion by knocking off regular season champ Washington in the title game. It is going to be very interesting to see where Oregon gets seeded tomorrow.

ONIONS OF THE DAY: Jared Harper, Auburn

Jared Harper scored 20 points, none bigger than this three that he hit with 11 seconds left to put the Tigers up by four points in a win over Florida in the SEC tournament semifinals:

Jared Harper's dagger has Auburn in the SEC title game pic.twitter.com/RpaNXfcq0v — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 16, 2019

EXTRA ONIONS: Lamonte Turner, Tennessee

Turner capped of the game-winning Tennessee run with this three:

LAMONTE TURNER = CLUTCH 😱@Vol_Hoops was down 8 points with less than 3 mins to go then caught fire to advance to the SEC title game!pic.twitter.com/4PCPum5Vpn — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 16, 2019

SATURDAY’S WINNERS

DUKE’S NO. 1 OVERALL SEED HOPES: Duke knocked off Florida State in the title game of the ACC tournament, and the Blue Devils now look like they are going to be the favorite to get the No. 1 overall seed regardless of what happens in the SEC and Big Ten tournament title games.

IOWA STATE: It’s impossible to have any kind of feel on just how good this Iowa State team is, but right now I feel pretty good about them. They finished off a staggering run to the Big 12 tournament title on Saturday, becoming the first team seeded outside the top four to win that title in the history of the tournament.

VILLANOVA: For all the drama of the Villanova season, after a win over Seton Hall on Saturday, Villanova will head into Selection Sunday as the Big East regular season and tournament champion. It’s the third time in the last five years they’ve won both. Villanova now owns nine of a possible 12 Big East titles in the last six years.

BIG TEN FANS: Michigan State beat Wisconsin. Michigan beat Minnesota. Michigan plays Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament title game, our lead in for the Selection Show. This is going to be dope.

SATURDAY’S LOSERS

KENTUCKY’S NO. 1 SEED HOPES: The Wildcats lost to Tennessee in the SEC tournament semifinals and it likely will send them to the No. 2 seed line. Might that actually be a good thing?

SEC OFFICIALS: They were horrendous. For starters, this was not called a foul:

Florida got jobbed on this one. Somehow, no foul called. Game over. pic.twitter.com/Zex67SGHXY — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) March 16, 2019

And then they did their best to ruin what was a phenomenal game between Kentucky and Tennessee. Luckily enough, they didn’t.

BID THIEVES: Five played on Saturday. One won, and it might have cost the team they beat. The update is here.