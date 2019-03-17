March March 2019: Your printable NCAA Tournament bracket

THE BRACKET IS HERE!!!!!
Get your pencils ready, and don’t give yourself a paper cut.
If you prefer a .pdf, here is the link.
See more on the NCAA Tournament here.
Full Regional Analysis: East | South | West | Midwest
The Atlantic Coast Conference accomplished a rare feat Sunday, as Duke (East), Virginia (South) and North Carolina (Midwest) received one-seeds in the NCAA tournament. The last time one conference received three one-seeds was in 2009, when three Big East teams (Louisville, Connecticut and Pittsburgh) were on the top line.
Rounding out the quartet on the top line is West Coast Conference regular season champion Gonzaga (West), which received a one despite losing to Saint Mary’s in the conference tournament final.
So did the committee get these picks correct? In the case of the three ACC teams it’s difficult to argue against any of the three teams.
While Duke finished a game behind Virginia and North Carolina in the regular season standings, the Blue Devils winning the ACC tournament with a healthy Zion Williamson obviously made a impression on the selection committee. Mike Krzyzewski’s team is ranked third in both the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) and Ken Pomeroy’s rankings, and it can be argued that the team’s loss to Gonzaga in the title game of the Maui Invitational was its only defeat with a complete roster.
Duke was 11-4 in Quadrant 1 games and 6-1 in Quadrant 2 games, with the 17 combined wins being one more than Virginia and North Carolina. Once Williamson showed no ill-effects from the time missed due to his knee sprain — and Duke won the ACC’s automatic bid — there was no justification for the Blue Devils to at the very least be a one-seed. And they’re the top overall seed in this year’s field, which comes as no surprise.
With regards to Virginia and North Carolina, as noted above both picked up 16 wins in Quadrant 1/2 games and they shared the ACC regular season crown. All three of Virginia’s losses, a regular season sweep at the hands of Duke and an ACC semifinal loss to Florida State, came in Quadrant 1 games.
Tony Bennett’s team is ranked first in both the NET and KenPom, and those numbers combined with an eight-point win over the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill likely placed the Cavaliers right behind Duke in the pecking order.
North Carolina’s case for a one-seed may call into question how much the emphasis the selection committee placed on the NET. The Tar Heels are seventh in the NET, four spots behind Duke and five behind Gonzaga. North Carolina is also sixth in KenPom, but ultimately the 16 wins against Quadrant 1/2 opponents and finishing atop the ACC proved to be too much to overlook. Also, North Carolina beat Gonzaga by 13 in mid-December.
Gonzaga, as has been the case in prior years in which the Bulldogs received a one-seed, are the most-debated choice. Mark Few’s team was dominant in the WCC until the conference tournament title game, and the Bulldogs did beat Duke without Killian Tillie and Geno Crandall. Gonzaga went 10-3 in Quadrant 1/2 games, with all three losses (Tennessee, North Carolina and Saint Mary’s) being Quadrant 1 defeats. And the computers favor Gonzaga, as the team was ranked second in both the NET and KenPom.
Based upon the committee’s ranking of the 68 teams Tennessee (South) was the biggest threat to Gonzaga for the final one-seed. The Volunteers, who were blown out by Auburn in the SEC title game Sunday afternoon, were ranked fifth in the NET and went 15-5 in Quadrant 1/2 games. While the impact of Sunday’s conference tournament finals on the bracket is debatable, it’s fair to wonder if Tennessee’s 20-point loss to Auburn gave the committee all the evidence it needed to keep Rick Barnes’ team off the top line.
Michigan State (East), ranked sixth on the committee’s seed list, was 19-6 in Quadrant 1/2 games (13 in Quadrant 1) and won the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles. The bigger problem for Michigan State than the seeding was the Spartans’ placement, as they’ve been paired with the tournament’s top overall seed in Duke. Rounding out the two seeds in order of their placement on the seed list were Kentucky (Midwest) and Michigan (West), with the Wolverines being paired with Gonzaga.
Bracketing principles may have been an issue, but the two-seeds (and where they’re headed) may be the bigger issue than which teams landed on the top line.
Here are the betting lines, totals and spreads for every first round NCAA tournament matchup.
No. 16 FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (-1.5) vs. No. 16 PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
No. 11 BELMONT (-3) vs. No. 11 TEMPLE
No. 16 NORTH DAKOTA STATE (-5) vs. No. 16 NORTH CAROLINA-CENTRAL
No. 11 ARIZONA STATE (-2) vs. No. 11 ST. JOHN’S
No. 6 VILLANOVA (-5) vs. No. 11 SAINT MARY’S
No. 3 PURDUE (-12.5) vs. No. 14 OLD DOMINION
No. 5 MARQUETTE (-4.5) vs. No. 12 MURRAY STATE
No. 3 LSU (-8) vs. No. 14 YALE
No. 7 WOFFORD (-2.5) vs. No. 10 SETON HALL
No. 2 KENTUCKY (-22) vs. No. 15 ABILENE CHRISTIAN
No. 7 LOUISVILLE (-4.5) vs. No. 10 MINNESOTA
No. 2 MICHIGAN STATE (-20) vs. No. 15 BRADLEY
No. 10 FLORIDA (-1) vs. No. 7 NEVADA
No. 2 MICHIGAN (-18) vs. No. 15 MONTANA
No. 5 AUBURN (-8) vs. No. 12 NEW MEXICO STATE
No. 4 KANSAS (-8.5) vs. No. 13 NORTHEASTERN
No. 8 SYRACUSE (-1.5) vs. No. 9 BAYLOR
No. 8 VCU (-1.5) vs. No. 9 UCF
No. 1 VIRGINIA (-24) vs. No. 16 GARDNER-WEBB
No. 9 OLE MISS (-1.5) vs. No. 8 OKLAHOMA
No. 7 CINCINNATI (-4) vs. No. 10 IOWA
No. 2 TENNESSEE (-17.5) vs. No. 15 COLGATE
No. 1 NORTH CAROLINA (-24.5) vs. No. 16 IONA
No. 8 UTAH STATE (-2.5) vs. No. 9 WASHINGTON
No. 6 IOWA STATE (-6) vs. No. 11 OHIO STATE
No. 6 KANSAS STATE (-6) vs. No. 11 UC IRVINE
No. 3 HOUSTON (-12.5) vs. No. 14 GEORGIA STATE
No. 3 TEXAS TECH (-15) vs. No. 14 NORTHERN KENTUCKY
No. 5 MISSISSIPPI STATE (-8) vs. No. 12 LIBERTY
No. 4 VIRGINIA TECH (-10.5) vs. No. 13 SAINT LOUIS
No. 5 WISCONSIN (-2) vs. No. 12 OREGON
The West Region has an intriguing draw with Gonzaga gaining the top seed and Michigan, a Final Four team from last season, getting the No. 2 seed. This region has some potential darkhorse Final Four team and some trendy potential upsets to keep an eye on during the first weekend.
The No. 1 seed is Gonzaga. Despite a loss to Saint Mary’s in the WCC title game, the Bulldogs still earned a No. 1 seed out west as they face the play-in winner between No. 16 seeds Fairleigh Dickinson and Prairie View A&M.
It should be a matchup of a lot of length and athleticism when No. 8 seed Syracuse and No. 9 seed Baylor collide. The health of Orange star guard Tyus Battle (hip) and Bears senior guard Makai Mason (toe) could very well decide who advances in that one.
The best lead-guard matchup of the first round goes down in Hartford with No. 5 seed Marquette and All-American Markus Howard battling OVC champion and No. 12 seed Murray State and Ja Morant. The Golden Eagles struggled down the stretch in Big East play as they went from Final Four darkhorse into a potentially-popular first-round matchup.
A dangerous No. 4 seed could be Florida State as the Seminoles just knocked off Virginia in the ACC tournament over the weekend. Coming off of an Elite Eight appearance last season, the Seminoles could be a sleeper Final Four team out of this region. The Seminoles collide with No. 13 seed Vermont, a team that shouldn’t be taken lightly. The America East champions had a beatdown of UMBC in the conference tournament title game.
After an impressive season in the MAC in which they became a consistent top-25 team, Buffalo gets a No. 6 seed. The Bulls could get a fascinating first-round matchup as they await the winner of the play-in game between No. 11 seeds Arizona State and St. John’s. If the Sun Devils advance past Dayton, it’ll be a matchup of Bobby Hurley-coached programs as he left Buffalo for Arizona State a few years ago.
Texas Tech earned the No. 3 seed out of the Big 12 following an impressive regular-season title. Although the Red Raiders made the Elite Eight last season, the roster is almost entirely different from last season. But the Red Raiders have a star in Jarrett Culver and the nation’s best defense. Northern Kentucky, the No. 14 seed, draws Texas Tech after winning the Horizon League title.
Following a disappointing regular season, Nevada is a No. 7 seed facing No. 10 seed Florida. The Wolf Pack had preseason top-10 hype but failed to deliver results in the regular season behind a loaded roster that is mostly in-tact from last season’s Sweet 16 team. The Gators needed some late wins this season to get in — most notably over LSU in the SEC tournament. Florida is dangerous but extremely inconsistent.
Rounding out the West is No. 2 seed Michigan as the Wolverines attempt to return to the Final Four. Guard Charles Matthews recently returned from injury as Michigan appears to be near full-strength heading into the Big Dance. The Wolverines face No. 15 seed Montana to open things up as the Grizzlies represent the Big Sky.
The third No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament is North Carolina, the ACC regular season co-champion who swept Duke during the regular season before falling to the Blue Devils in the semifinals of the ACC tournament. The Tar Heels were one of the hottest teams in the country down the stretch of the regular season, and they get Iona in the first round.
The 8-9 game will feature Utah State, who won the Mountain West regular season title, and Washington, the Pac-12 regular season champion.
The No. 4 seed is where this region gets interesting, as Kansas is slotted in that spot. Not only does this create a potential matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and their former head coach, Roy Williams, but it also pits the Tar Heels playing what will amount to a road game, taking on the Jayhawks in Kansas City. Kansas has to get past a sneaky-good Northeastern in the first round.
No. 5 seed Auburn has been on fire, winning the SEC tournament title by taking out Tennessee in the title game, but they are going to have their work cut out for them in the first round, taking on a very good New Mexico State team on the No. 12 seed line.
Kentucky is the No. 2 seed in the Midwest, and they will be locking horns with Abilene Christian in the first round. The Wildcats had a shot at getting a No. 1 seed until they lost to Tennessee in the SEC tournament semifinals. The other two teams in their pod will be No. 7 seed Wofford and No. 10 seed Seton Hall, giving us a matchup of Myles Powell and Fletcher Magee. Worth noting — Seton Hall beat Kentucky earlier this season.
Houston is the No. 3 seed in the Midwest, getting a date with a good Georgia State team in the first round of the tournament, and if they win, they will draw the winner of No. 6 Iowa State and No. 11 Ohio State. The Buckeyes are one of the last at-large teams in the field, while the Cyclones may be the most interesting team on this side of the bracket. Beyond the simple fact that the Cyclones travel as well as anyone in that part of the country, they are super-talented and playing their best basketball of the season right now. Iowa State won the Big 12 tournament title on Saturday.
Here is the bracket:
The South Region is led by some top seeds who were bounced early in the NCAA tournament last season as Virginia and Tennessee look to redeem themselves after strong seasons.
The South Region is led by No. 1 seed Virginia. Following last season’s stunning loss to No. 16 seed UMBC in the first round, the Cavaliers will get a chance to redeem themselves against No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb, the champions of the Big South.
The No. 8/9 matchup is a matchup between SEC and Big 12 as Ole Miss and Oklahoma battle. The Rebels were one of the most pleasant surprises of any team in the field this season while Oklahoma has won some games down the stretch to earn another bid.
Wisconsin draws the No. 5 seed as the Ethan Happ-led Badgers get a major test in No. 12 seed and Pac-12 Tournament champion Oregon. Although the Ducks struggled during the regular season — particularly after the loss of star freshman Bol Bol — they’re a dangerous team with two recent wins over Washington.
The No. 4 seed is Kansas State as they are still hoping to get senior forward Dean Wade (foot) healthy enough to play in the NCAA tournament after he missed all of last season’s Elite Eight run for the Wildcats. They’ll face No. 13 seed UC Irvine, the champions of the Big West.
Defending champion Villanova drew no favors from the committee with the No. 6 seed. There hasn’t been a No. 6 seed in the Final Four since 1992 as the Wildcats will have an uphill battle to make the Final Four for the third time in four years. They draw No. 11 seed Saint Mary’s as the Gaels gained a lot of momentum in winning the WCC title over No. 1 seed Gonzaga.
Earning a surprising share of the Big Ten regular-season title this season, Purdue draws the No. 3 seed as they get a tough first-round opponent in No. 14 seed Old Dominion.
The committee also didn’t help No. 7 seed Cincinnati as the Bearcats had an impressive showing in an AAC title-game win over Houston on Sunday. The Bearcats will face No. 10 seed Iowa in a clash of styles and tempo.
After falling short in the SEC tournament title game, No. 2 seed Tennessee gets a matchup with No. 15 seed Colgate — a program making its first NCAA tournament appearance in 23 years. Although the Raiders feature the Patriot League Player of the Year in forward Rapolas Ivanauskas, they’ll face one of the best frontcourts in the tournament with the Vols’ veteran combo of Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield.